How COVID-19 Made School Choice a Priority

In this week's installment of The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie comment on the latest malfeasance at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and explain how COVID-19 highlights the importance of National School Choice Week.

Discussed in the show:

1:16: Policy news from California and the CDC

11:06: Are we "turning the corner" on COVID-19 cases?

16:54: COVID and National School Choice week.

24:13: Peter tells us exactly what public sector unions are about.

32:05: Email question of the week.

36:48: We had an inauguration last week.

51:32: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

• "How the CDC Bungles Testing of Early COVID-19 Quarantine Patients," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

• a Twitter thread of the weirdest things Trump did

• "Surge of Student Suicidees Pushes Las Vegas School to Reopen," by Erica L. Green

• "Chicago Teachers Union Refuses Order to Go Back to Classrooms," by Robby Soave

• "As Teachers Unions and Bureaucrats Battle, Families Choose Alternative Schools," by J.D. Tuccille

• "In 2020, Teachers Unions and Police Unions Showed Their True Colors," by Peter Suderman

• "The Washington Post Tried To Memory-Hole Kamala Harris' Bad Joke About Inmates Begging for Food and Water," by Eric Boehm

