What Are the Best and Worst Things About Donald Trump and Joe Biden?

Though 100 million of you have already cast your ballots, and there never really were many undecided voters to begin with this time around, let us not look this gift horse('s ass) of an election in the mouth. Today's Reason Roundtable podcast provides some last-minute shopping analysis of the two main candidates in our national elderly man contest.

On this episode, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward try our level best to say something nice about the existing presidency of Donald Trump and prospective presidency of Joe Biden, while of course perhaps spending a wee bit more time talking about the worst aspects of both. Along the way we discuss pre-election window-plywooding, post-election scenarios for weirdness, and our colleague Damon Root's excellent new book, A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Bring to Light" by Max H. https://artlist.io/song/9547/bring-to-light

Relevant links from the show:

"The Case Against Trump: Donald Trump Is an Enemy of Freedom," by Matt Welch

"The Case Against Biden: Joe Biden's Politics of Panic," by Jacob Sullum

"Why Biden is a Lesser Evil than Trump," by Ilya Somin

"11 Trillion Reasons To Fear Joe Biden's Presidency," by Nick Gillespie

"How Will Reason Staffers Vote in 2020?" by Reason Staff

"Major Cities Spend Weekend Prepping for Possible Election Night Riots," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Republicans Are Trying To Cancel More Than 100,000 Votes in a Deep Blue Part of Texas," by Eric Boehm

"Supreme Court Ruling Means We Probably Won't Know Who Won Pennsylvania Until Days After Election," by Eric Boehm

"Make Elections Not Matter So Much Again," by J.D. Tuccille

"Don't Freak Out About the Election," by John Stossel

"Shrooms Are on the D.C. Ballot," by Max Dunat

"Why Electing Biden (or Trump) Won't Settle Anything for Long," by Nick Gillespie