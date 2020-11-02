What Are the Best and Worst Things About Donald Trump and Joe Biden?

Election 2020

An election-eve primer on The Reason Roundtable

, , , and |

(Liu Jie Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

Though 100 million of you have already cast your ballots, and there never really were many undecided voters to begin with this time around, let us not look this gift horse('s ass) of an election in the mouth. Today's Reason Roundtable podcast provides some last-minute shopping analysis of the two main candidates in our national elderly man contest.

On this episode, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward try our level best to say something nice about the existing presidency of Donald Trump and prospective presidency of Joe Biden, while of course perhaps spending a wee bit more time talking about the worst aspects of both. Along the way we discuss pre-election window-plywooding, post-election scenarios for weirdness, and our colleague Damon Root's excellent new book, A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Bring to Light" by Max H. https://artlist.io/song/9547/bring-to-light

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Ben_
    November.2.2020 at 4:53 pm

    Did anyone mention no new wars?

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.2.2020 at 5:36 pm

      Why would anyone mention that?

    2. JesseAz
      November.2.2020 at 5:43 pm

      What about the Abraham accords?

  2. Nail
    November.2.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Best things about Joe:

    ✔Not an old man
    ✔Not senile
    ✔Solid running mate
    ✔No evidence of corruption EVER
    ✔No shady deals with foreign communist regimes
    ✔Not creepy with little girls
    ✔Doesn’t sniff hair
    ✔Son is not a crackhead/ possible pedo
    ✔Doesn’t forget what office he’s running for regularly
    ✔Doesn’t forget where he is regularly
    ✔Doesn’t forget his own name
    ✔Doesn’t craps pants on live TV

    The choice is clear.

  3. Ken Shultz
    November.2.2020 at 5:00 pm

    The best things about Donald Trump include the following:

    Deregulation
    Corporate Tax Cuts
    Powell-Weinberger Doctrine
    Pragmatic Foreign Policy
    Opposition to the Green New Deal and Paris Accord
    Support for Gun Rights
    Judge Selections
    Opposition to Bailing Out States

    You can take the opposite of each and every one of those things and get the worst things about Biden–but add in a refusal to disavow packing the Supreme Court

    The worst things about Trump are his trade policy (no worse than Biden) and his opposition to immigration.

    There is no legitimate libertarian capitalist argument for Biden. Even his support for immigration goes about it by unconstitutional means. Biden represents the biggest threat to libertarian capitalism in our lifetimes.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.2.2020 at 5:03 pm

      First Step Act
      Abraham Accords
      Lowest black incarceration rate since WW2.

      1. JesseAz
        November.2.2020 at 5:45 pm

        Lowest minority unemployment in a century prior to pandemic.

    2. mad.casual
      November.2.2020 at 5:48 pm

      his opposition to immigration.

      His ‘Muslim Ban’ was lifted whole cloth from the Obama/Biden administration, no actual wall was built but 3rd Party deals were established or reinforced everywhere between our side of the Mexican border and Guatemala. Any opposition to his immigration policy walks the razor’s edge of saying MS-13 should be allowed to chase people across the border.

      His trade policy is worse but, even then, it’s not worse than the ‘go along to get along’ Obama/Biden policy. Agreed that they’re probably his worst policies, but your previous sentence still applies.

  4. Mother's Lament
    November.2.2020 at 5:00 pm

    TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE

    1. Nail
      November.2.2020 at 5:03 pm

      *crowd goes wild*

    2. JesseAz
      November.2.2020 at 5:45 pm

      Let me get the senility decoder ring out…

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    November.2.2020 at 5:05 pm

    Clearly the best thing about Biden is that he isn’t trump, and the best thing about trump is that he isn’t biden

    1. mad.casual
      November.2.2020 at 5:50 pm

      The best thing about Biden is that he isn’t Trump, the best thing about Trump is that he isn’t Biden and didn’t pick Harris as his running mate.

  6. Entelechy
    November.2.2020 at 5:07 pm

    Be very afraid of Kamala as the next incarnation of John Podesta. She’s preaching from the 2016 Center For American Progress playbook hailing behavioral science in the service of behavior modification as the next big thing in Federal technocracy.

    No more thinking outside the Skinner Box.

    https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2016/09/the-behavioral-science-

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.2.2020 at 5:25 pm

    Stop putting democrats up as credible candidates against republicans. They are not.

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.2.2020 at 5:40 pm

      I defy anyone to tell us what’s good about Biden from a libertarian capitalist perspective.

      I saw two possibilities:

      1) Trade Policy

      Biden is no better than Trump on that count.

      2) Immigration

      I like Biden better, but DACA clearly violates the separation of powers. You can’t like Biden on DACA and also oppose the president fighting undeclared wars. They’re both enumerated powers of Congress.

      Are they any others?

      Can anybody list one good thing about Biden that’s good from a libertarian capitalist perspective?

      1. JesseAz
        November.2.2020 at 5:47 pm

        1) he is worse since he would give away US developed IP while still allowing china to act against free market principles.

      2. mad.casual
        November.2.2020 at 6:00 pm

        I like Biden better, but DACA clearly violates the separation of powers.

        When Reagan enacted the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 was Biden for/against? If he voted “for” how did he act with regard to the lack of enforcement that exacerbated the problem?

        When Clinton added 325 mi. to the border wall in 1993, was Biden for or against it? If “for” what changed between ’86 and ’93 and then changed *again* between ’93 and ’20?

  8. Nardz
    November.2.2020 at 5:54 pm

    Trump’s opponents, including Reason, are a damn strong recommendation for him

  9. CE
    November.2.2020 at 5:58 pm

    Trump best: avoided new wars
    Trump worst: huge budget deficits

    Biden best: will probably be an ineffective leader, decreasing the likelihood of any of his counterproductive policies getting implemented

    Biden worst: plan to bail out the blue state pension plans

Please to post comments