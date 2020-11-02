Reason Roundup

Major Cities Spend Weekend Prepping for Possible Election Night Riots

Plus: Fate of Texas drive-thru ballots still uncertain, exposure to diverse news sources is up, Oregon may lessen penalties for possessing drugs, and more...

|

(John Lamparski/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

With questions lingering over whether President Donald Trump will declare victory before all ballots are counted, an already tense election could be taking an especially dark turn. Whether justified or not, fears of official shenanigans and election night rioting have prompted people and businesses in big cities across the country to start freaking out, boarding up, and preparing for possible riots.

On the one hand, all the boarded-up businesses and at-the-ready riot cops seem a bit overwrought. Americans have disagreed passionately about candidates and even presidential election results before without taking to the streets and burning shit down.

But Trump and Republicans have spent the past several months telling their supporters that voter fraud would be widespread this year, and in the past week they've only kicked up attempts to delegitimize election results should Democrats prove victorious. If victory is called for Joe Biden, there could be a lot of folks genuinely convinced that the results are a sham—and ready to do something about it.

Meanwhile, Biden supporters (or those who at least consider him the lesser of two evils) have seen weeks of polls and pundits telling them their guy will almost definitely win, while watching the GOP try hard to cast any scenario where Trump doesn't win as suspect. And, according to Axios, Trump told those close to him that he will declare victory if he happens to have a lead as election night closes—all those yet-to-be-counted ballots be damned—though he has also publicly denied this.

Should anything like that happen, a lot of Americans will be justifiably irate and ready to do something about it. But with anger over Trump as intense as it is, even a seemingly legitimate victory would be likely to produce suspicion and some protests.

If history is any indication, whichever group might take to the streets on Tuesday night will be filled largely with law-abiding Americans who merely want to make their voices heard. But a minority who want to use more than just their voices can still be a seriously destructive force.

Businesses near city centers and protest hot spots aren't crazy to take precautionary measures. What's worrisome is the extra law enforcement cities are allegedly enlisting. If there's one thing that can turn a boisterous-but-peaceful protest violent very quickly, it's overzealous cops amped up on premonitions of chaos and fate-of-democracy-in-our-hands fantasies.

Faced with excessive action by authorities, even otherwise peaceful people may feel like more extreme action is justified and perhaps even helpful.

But "the first imperative of civil resistance is nonviolence—that is, maintaining the discipline not to strike out or strike back," Judith Shulevitz reminds people at The Atlantic. And if the moral aspect isn't enough, then think of practicality:

Nonviolence is effective for two reasons: The obvious one is that vandalism or fighting attributed to protesters, rightly or wrongly, will serve as an excuse for a crackdown. The less obvious but probably more important reason is that the ensuing chaos is sure to alienate the silent members of the public not yet sure which side to join.

In that sense, nonviolence undergirds the second rule of a winning protest strategy: It must pull in the mainstream. …. A prodemocracy movement's most important constituencies are the institutions that keep society running: banks, businesses, the military, schools, the media, government bureaucracies, police, the judiciary.

FREE MINDS

More research disputes the conventional wisdom that the internet has led to people only consuming news that conforms to their biases. "The abundance of media options is a central feature of today's information environment. Many accounts, often based on analysis of desktop-only news use, suggest that this increased choice leads to audience fragmentation, ideological segregation, and echo chambers with no cross-cutting exposure," states the abstract of a new paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. And yet:

Contrary to many of those claims, this paper uses observational multiplatform data capturing both desktop and mobile use to demonstrate that coexposure to diverse news is on the rise, and that ideological self-selection does not explain most of that coexposure. We show that mainstream media outlets offer the common ground where ideologically diverse audiences converge online, though our analysis also reveals that more than half of the US online population consumes no online news, underlining the risk of increased information inequality driven by self-selection along lines of interest. For this study, we use an unprecedented combination of observed data from the United States comprising a 5-y time window and involving tens of thousands of panelists. Our dataset traces news consumption across different devices and unveils important differences in news diets when multiplatform or desktop-only access is used.

FREE MARKETS

Oregon will vote on lessening penalties for possession of all sorts of drugs. An initiative on the state's 2020 ballot—Measure 110—would be a huge step forward, even if it's not exactly the decriminalization measure many are making it out to be. If Measure 110 passes, Oregonians caught with small amounts of LSD, heroin, cocaine, and other "hard drugs" would no longer face incarceration or other harsh penalties, the Associated Press reports. But possession would still invite interaction with the cops and result in either a $100 fine or mandatory attendance at state-sponsored anti-drug classes.

"Oregon's measure is backed by the Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians and the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians," A.P. notes.

ELECTION 2020

The Texas Supreme Court yesterday said no to an attempt to get nearly 127,000 ballots tossed. With no comment, the court rejected "a bid by three Republican candidates and a GOP activist to toss out almost 127,000 votes cast from drive-thru lanes in the emerging Democratic stronghold of Harris County," reports the Austin American-Statesman. But these ballots are still in jeopardy:

A federal judge will hold an emergency hearing Monday morning — less than 21 hours before polls open on Election Day — to hear arguments on a similar challenge filed by the same group of Republicans, who say that state law prohibits drive-thru voting, so every vote cast from cars during the early voting period should be tossed out as illegal.

At the same hearing, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen will weigh a request by Democratic organizations and the party's U.S. Senate candidate, MJ Hegar, to join the case in defense of drive-thru voting — and the 126,911 votes cast that way.

QUICK HITS

• Actor Johnny Depp lost his libel suit against the British tabloid that called him a "wife beater."

• Reproductive rights groups continue to report a rise in requests for at-home abortion pills.

• What we know about COVID-19's long-term effects.

• There is no excuse for this:

NEXT: The Dangerous Lure of Political Violence

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:33 am

    With questions lingering over whether President Donald Trump will declare victory before all ballots are counted, an already tense election could be taking an especially dark turn.

    Reverse QAnon stuff.

    1. John
      November.2.2020 at 9:40 am

      Even if he did, it doesn’t mean anything. All that matters is the states certifying their electors and then the electors meeting and electing the President.

      1. Michael P
        November.2.2020 at 9:43 am

        It is also extremely rare to not know the winner before all votes are counted. If a winner-takes-all state has 50,000 absentee ballots and one candidate has a 500,000-vote lead before those votes are counted, we do not need to wait for the final count to know who won that state. (Obviously, we should still count those votes, but they will not make the difference.)

        1. DavidWhitlock
          November.2.2020 at 10:00 am

      2. MP
        November.2.2020 at 9:50 am

        And that’s what makes a statement like ENB’s so ridiculous. DJT is going to declare victory on the thinnest bit of evidence? Who’da thunk it?

        What matters, and what has always mattered for the last four fucking years, is what he actually does.

        But the rioters are going to riot on the thinnest bit of evidence. Violence. Chaos. You know…actual actions. Yet we should be concerned about DJT “declaring victory” as if that is an actual substantive thing.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          November.2.2020 at 9:52 am

          Look, the riots have already been planned. Any “reason” is just an excuse.

          1. End Child Unemployment
            November.2.2020 at 10:15 am

            No no no I have it on good authority that Antifa is an idea, not an organization. Ideas can’t plan silly!

        2. DavidWhitlock
          November.2.2020 at 10:01 am

    2. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 9:47 am

      Note that the left is talking about this because they think the results will be bad for them. Nobody’s talking about Biden declaring victory (prematurely or otherwise) because there’s no reasonable scenario where that could happen.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        November.2.2020 at 9:55 am

        I noticed Democrat Congressmen from swing states warning DNC how popular Trump is.

        It does not bode well for Biden.

        1. soldiermedic76
          November.2.2020 at 10:07 am

          Biden’s latino outreach directors have been criticizing the lack of an organized get out the vote initiative by the Biden campaign and say they are growing increasingly alarmed by the lack of a plan or any organization.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      November.2.2020 at 9:53 am

      ENB is such a stupid cunt.

      All elections for over a century have been called “before all the ballots are counted”.

      It’s how Dewey beat Truman.

      1. Fats of Fury
        November.2.2020 at 10:36 am

        The media’s hoping for a “Dewey, Cheatem and Howe beats Trump” headline.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      November.2.2020 at 10:21 am

      Hello.

      The peaceful protestors deserve a Nobel Peace prize.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        November.2.2020 at 10:30 am

        Mostly Peace Prize?

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:34 am

    …fears of official shenanigans and election night rioting have prompted people and businesses in big cities across the country to start freaking out, boarding up, and preparing for possible riots.

    I’m guessing it’s fear of one thing more than the other.

    1. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 9:47 am

      Why would anyone be afraid of some peaceful protesting?

  3. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:34 am

    https://twitter.com/wretchardthecat/status/1323061302575591425

    Activists who drive a crisis are often confident they know where the cliff is and push transgressively ‘knowing’ they will be safe, if only by inches. But events have a way of shifting boundaries. The cliff edge crumbles in the dark and you are over before you know it.

    Journalists wake up to the sound of hammers boarding up city centers and startle to unprecedented sights. The more perceptive say to themselves: what have I done?

    Crossfire Hurricane lit a fuse and nobody knew where it ultimately went.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.2.2020 at 9:57 am

      Media people are such whores and idiots that they never saw America hating them because of the Propaganda nor that supporting rioting and other violence would make sure Trump get reelected (repeated history of 1972 election).

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:35 am

    ,i>Americans have disagreed passionately about candidates and even presidential election results before without taking to the streets and burning shit down.

    This is the first time we’ve had a Hitler in the balance. Except for Romney. And McCain. And Bush.

    1. Rat on a train
      November.2.2020 at 9:50 am

      They were just literally Hitler. Trump is Hitlerer than Hitler. He’s the Hitlerest we will see until 2024.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.2.2020 at 10:40 am

        TBH, just like with everything else, Trump is terrible at hitlering.

        Would a good hitlerer put the same embassy in Jerusalem and arrange peace for the Israelis, push the First Step Act and let record numbers of blacks <inot be in jail?
        Even worse, he let his family race mix and has Jewish grandchildren.

        What a failure. He’ll never live up to the left’s expectations.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:35 am

    https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1323107838734999552

    The social media platform content police in media turn their guns to Substack within the next year claiming “hosting extremist content” guaranteed.

    There have been conversations at Twitter about acquiring Substack, seeing it as a kind of Twitter premium

    1. Illocust
      November.2.2020 at 9:49 am

      Not even slightly surprised. The destruction of any other platform is a necessity, because if they don’t destroy them when they are too small to fight back, their user base will eventually flee to the higher content sites.

      Pressuring paypal to not do business with the new sites has been one of the main methods this has been done. Which makes me wonder when a new payment processor is going to see the grand opportunity to not care who’s money they process (likely there is some law that’s preventing someone else from stepping in if we are honest though)

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.2.2020 at 9:36 am

    Sure all those Trump supporters will just suddenly start rioting. Unlike the peaceful protestors on the left who did absolutely nothing all summer and were praised by reason for their restraint.

    Fuck. You.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.2.2020 at 10:00 am

      Notice how big sellouts unreason staff are.

      Lefty riots and violence = peaceful protests

      Trump supporters with flags, lining up for rallies, and bad driver changing lanes into one other car = TERRORISM!

      1. End Child Unemployment
        November.2.2020 at 10:19 am

        Well what about those troglodytes driving their pickup trucks into Portland festooned with *gasp* American Flags. Trump supporters are instigating violence by causing Antifa people to have to murder them in the streets.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:36 am

    Philadelphia Looter finds their car destroyed by other looters
    A looter in Philadelphia learnt a major life lesson when her own car full of looted products was looted by other looters overnight.
    https://londondaily.com/philadelphia-looter-finds-their-car-destroyed-by-other-looters

    “This looting shit is not worth it,” the reformed looter says on camera. “Why would they do this to our car? They f***ed us up. Threw all the sh*t out the car. They got us good, like, it’s not worth it.“

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      November.2.2020 at 9:41 am

      Sore loser.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      November.2.2020 at 10:22 am

      It’s all fun and games until you find yourself pillaged!

  8. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:37 am

    Who are science’s frequent flyers? Climate researchers
    https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03000-1

    Survey finds climate scholars take more flights on average per year — but make greater effort to offset their emissions buy climate indulgences.

    1. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 9:52 am

      Science’s rules are for the peasants, not the priests scientists issuing the edicts.

      1. soldiermedic76
        November.2.2020 at 10:16 am

        We need a science Martin Luther (yesterday was Reformation Sunday, 403 years ago on Saturday he nailed his 95 theses to the church door in Wittenberg).

    2. Earth Skeptic
      November.2.2020 at 9:57 am

      Like true acolytes in any religion.

  9. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:37 am

    Major Cities Spend Weekend Prepping for Possible Election Night Riots

    Of course, Democrats and Democrat supporting crony capitalists know that Trump will be reelected.

    This will cause Useful idiots of the Left to incite violence.

    It’s ironic that violence and threats of violence are exactly why Trump gets reelected.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:37 am

    https://twitter.com/LeeSmithDC/status/1322908808247713792

    [Maskless] Joe Biden discusses national mask mandate with reporter. ‘Sweetie, the whole point of making the rules is that you make them for other people.’

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:38 am

    More research disputes the conventional wisdom that the internet has led to people only consuming news that conforms to their biases.

    Most people get their biases from the news they consume?

  12. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:38 am

    The alarmist Covid modelling that panicked the PM into lockdown doesn’t pass the smell test
    We aren’t even allowed to see the working behind the scenario that 4,000 people could die a day

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/11/01/alarmist-covid-modelling-panicked-pm-lockdown-doesnt-pass-smell/

    Until Saturday, the Government was trying to balance, through a policy of regional restrictions, the competing needs of the economy, mental health and fighting the pandemic. Now, suddenly, policy must be entirely dictated by Covid figures, and it would be a moral disaster to do anything else.

    How can a government flip so quickly? Just as in March, when Professor Neil Ferguson’s study predicting up to 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 unless the government imposed severe restrictions on day to day life, the answer seems to be a frightening graph – or in this case a series of graphs presented by the chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

    Who didn’t gulp at the sight of a series of bell curves, the most dramatic showing, apparently, that deaths from Covid would peak at 4,000 a day by Christmas? A shaded area suggested the possibility of an even higher toll of 7,000 deaths a day. Given that, back in April, deaths peaked at just over 1,000 a day, and that the Government’s previous “reasonable worst case scenario” suggested a peak of 850 deaths a day it looked truly horrifying – as, of course, it was intended to. I get the feeling we were not supposed to ask tricky questions about these presentations; we were supposed to give in and accept that there really isn’t any alternative to lockdown.

    Who noticed the small print at the bottom of the graph, illegible on the version flashed before us during the press briefing but visible in the slides published online: “these are scenarios – not predictions or forecasts”? Oddly, there was no source listed for these graphs – we were told only that they come “from a number of academic modelling groups”. We have subsequently learned that the most frightening curve – the 4,000 a day one – was the work of Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University. But it does not seem to have been published – and my efforts to extract the study from PHE have so far drawn a blank. Without being able to see its workings, we have no idea what assumptions have gone into the 4,000 deaths a day claim.

    It certainly doesn’t pass the smell test. On Saturday, Public Health England reported 278 new Covid deaths in England. The average number of deaths for the past seven days is 214, up 50 per cent on the week before. If deaths kept on rising at that rate then, yes, you would get to 4,000 deaths a day in December.

    However, a better guide to future deaths is the figures for new infections, which, of course, tend to lead the death figures. Over the past seven days PHE has recorded an average of 22,521 new cases a day – which was a six per cent increase on the week before. If deaths follow the trajectory of new infections – as surely they must, unless Covid-19 suddenly mutates into a vastly more deadly form – they will be nowhere near 1,000 a day by Christmas, let alone 4,000.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:39 am

    https://twitter.com/Hold2LLC/status/1323050343350083584/photo/1

    NY vs NJ vs TX vs FL vs AZ vs GA Covid deaths, per capita.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.2.2020 at 9:40 am

      “We Is Smart” Covid graph. Lockdowns kicked the can and pushed Covid out to where it coincides with flu season.

      https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1323123648857837568/photo/1

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.2.2020 at 9:40 am

        https://twitter.com/ClarkeMicah/status/1323178960667160578

        UK, Pneumonia/Flu vs Covid deaths.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      November.2.2020 at 10:26 am

      Georgia has 7,981 deaths while infected in 9 months of Kungflu. With no lockdown, no mask or social distancing requirements, and businesses and schools are open.

  14. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:39 am

    I Am Now A Trained Anarchist Ready To Punch Nazis On Election Night

    Useful Idiots and their support for the Party of slavery.

    1. John
      November.2.2020 at 9:45 am

      What is so funny is that no matter what happens in the election, these morons are screwed. If Trump wins, he will have a free hand to crack down on them hard. If Biden wins, he isn’t going to want to be blamed for chaos on his watch and will have no more use for them anyway. Worse still, the media will cover for Biden such that he could napalm them and the media would cheer him on. So, either way, they are going to end up in prison or dead. And they are so stupid they can’t figure that out.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.2.2020 at 9:50 am

        Do you follow Andy Ngo’s Twitter with its mug shots of antifa protestors? I’m no macho he-man; I’ve never shot anything other than a paper target, but anyone counting on what we see there to keep fighting after someone next to them gets shot is an idiot.

        1. Gray_Jay
          November.2.2020 at 10:06 am

          I dunno. The guys that Rittenhouse put in the ground, kept coming after him after Dead Guy #1. Ex-cons—and isn’t it funny how many of these protesters who get arrested or deaded have violent criminal records?—may not give a shit if they’re facing a gun.

          Stay alert, and be prepared.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:40 am

    But possession would still invite interaction with the cops and result in either a $100 fine or mandatory attendance at state-sponsored anti-drug classes.

    Score another one for Big Rehab.

    1. soldiermedic76
      November.2.2020 at 10:20 am

      Mandatory rehab for drugs and DUI has got to be one of the biggest wastes of money ever created in our judicial system. The graduation rates are terrible, and the success rate is less than the batting average of the average AL pitcher when they play cross divisional games.

  16. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:40 am

    Under Trump, Americans Have Seen Their Best Wage Growth In 40 Years

    Trump’s landslide like Nixon in 1972.

    1. Commenter_XY
      November.2.2020 at 10:09 am

      Nah, no landslide (as much as I would like to see one).

      1. damikesc
        November.2.2020 at 10:40 am

        All I want to see is him win the popular vote.

        SIMPLY because how many blue states signed the NPV and we will see if they are serious or, as I assume, this is just more pure bullshit.

        They don’t give him the votes and there is a legitimate case to be made to strike down the compact completely.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:41 am

    …state law prohibits drive-thru voting, so every vote cast from cars during the early voting period should be tossed out as illegal.

    Is it against state law?

  18. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:41 am

    Harris is a fucking commie.

    https://twitter.com/alexthechick/status/1323128119495188481
    Look, prosecutor, I don’t know why you think you get to Harrison Bergeron everyone but you really really really really don’t.

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.2.2020 at 9:48 am

      The Commie quote from Harris:

      There’s a big difference between equality and equity.

      https://mobile.twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1322963321994289154

      1. Zeb
        November.2.2020 at 10:07 am

        Yes, there is. One is a core principal of liberalism and the other is evil and inevitably leads to violence and destruction.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        November.2.2020 at 10:36 am

        One aligns with liberty and the other justifies totalitarianism?

  19. Wintergreen
    November.2.2020 at 9:41 am

    I’m shocked – shocked, I tell you – that ENB finds nothing noteworthy about the POTUS -in-waiting dropping the mask and going full woke commie.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1322963321994289154

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.2.2020 at 9:47 am

      Probably because ENB has already dropped the mask and went full woke commie.

      Remember, according to ENB, Ron Paul and his supporters were racist, facist and evil.

    2. Mother's Lament
      November.2.2020 at 9:52 am

      Harris is Diana Moon Glampers BTW.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:41 am

    Michigan Governor: Up To Six Months In Prison If Businesses Don’t Surveil Customers For Contact Tracing
    https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/01/michigan-governor-up-to-six-months-in-prison-if-businesses-dont-surveil-customers-for-contact-tracing/

  21. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:42 am

    Find the one name you recognize

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_deaths_due_to_COVID-19
    This is a list of notable people who have died from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as a result of infection by the virus SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    1. mad.casual
      November.2.2020 at 10:40 am

      I’ve been doing this the other way whenever somebody mentions someone who died:

      Did you hear Wilford Brimley passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Whitey Ford passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Eddie Van Halen passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Chadwick Boseman passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Sean Connery passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Charlie Daniels passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Peter Green passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Regis Philbin passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Ennio Morricone passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Kelly Preston passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Hugh Downs passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Carl Reiner passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Did you hear Joel Schumacher passed away?
      Of COVID?
      No.

      Ian Holm, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, Little Richard, Don Shula, Brian Dennehy… ?
      No, No, No, No, No, No…

  22. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:42 am

    Only Science-Deniers Believe In A National Mask Mandate

    These dum-dums. It says right on the masks they buy “Not for medical use”.

    I don’t wear a mask and Georgia businesses and schools are open.

    1. soldiermedic76
      November.2.2020 at 10:29 am

      There is almost zero correlation between mask mandates and decreased COVID spread. And any correlation found in some small studies (usually cherry picked cases that don’t account for other variables) is disputed by other data. If mask mandates work, most of Europe wouldn’t be having huge spikes right now, because many Europeans countries have very strict mask mandates and social distancing mandates.

  23. Mother's Lament
    November.2.2020 at 9:43 am

    With questions lingering over whether President Donald Trump will declare victory before all ballots are counted, an already tense election could be taking an especially dark turn. Whether justified or not, fears of official shenanigans and election night rioting have prompted people and businesses in big cities across the country to start freaking out, boarding up, and preparing for possible riots.

    Because it’s Trump supporters who have been rioting and burning down cities for the last six months.

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.2.2020 at 9:53 am

      It makes you wonder whether some of the decision-makers on the Left have the idea that maybe Biden isn’t going to win this. And therefore it might be a good idea to extend an olive branch to those filthy rednecks you’ve been slagging for the last six months. Both Bill Maher and Michael Moore had some recent public statements asking people to not take politics so seriously, win or lose on Tuesday, and to come together, rejecting hate. Maybe they think they’re being gracious winners?

      1. soldiermedic76
        November.2.2020 at 10:32 am

        I’ve noticed (could be just click bait) that a number of leftist media sites have been running an increasing amount of “the race is closer than the polls show” and “it doesn’t feel like Biden is winning” and “Trump is surging” stories this weekend.

        1. soldiermedic76
          November.2.2020 at 10:33 am

          Or “calm down, Biden can still win this” stories.

          1. soldiermedic76
            November.2.2020 at 10:37 am

            Paired with stories about how Biden camp insiders are concerned about his lack of get out the vote programs, his lack of campaigning and the fact many admit early voting and mail in voting demographics isn’t what they hoped for (especially in swing states) and lack of enthusiasm among blacks and latinos, it feels like they are trying to hedge their bets. “Yeah we said Biden was going to win, but we also said it was possible he would lose. And he only lost because he was such a bad candidate (and maybe Russia?) and emails.”

            1. soldiermedic76
              November.2.2020 at 10:39 am

              I’ve also seen a number of stories “are we seeing a political realignment among minorities?” stories, granted the majority are from right leaning cites but not all by far.

    2. Commenter_XY
      November.2.2020 at 10:11 am

      Exactly my sentiment as well. It ain’t POTUS Trump supporters who are rioting in the streets. Quite the opposite. Trump supporters support the cops.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:43 am

    Lets keep vaccines for diseases that kill/cripple children away from them out of fear of C19, which doesn’t.

    The Campaign To Wipe Out Polio Was Going Really Well … Until It Wasn’t
    https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/10/30/929080692/the-campaign-to-wipe-out-polio-was-going-really-well-until-it-wasnt

  25. Knutsack
    November.2.2020 at 9:44 am

    I already miss Boehm.

  26. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:44 am

    NPR Contributor Compares Trump Supporters To ISIS

    When Lefties punch Trump supporters or shoot them dead, it’s totes RESISTANCE and 100% okay.

    When Trump supporters drive on the same highway as Biden and one guy changes lanes into another vehicle, IT’S TERRORISM!

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.2.2020 at 9:52 am

      Someone relied: walk up to both caravans with a rainbow LGBT flag and see how they differ.

    2. Gray_Jay
      November.2.2020 at 9:58 am

      The white crossover attempting to shoulder that guy’s ‘big ol’ truck,’ was pretty hilarious. ‘You really aren’t from around here, are ya?’

      As were that bus’s escort of 20-30 Trump flag-flying trucks and cars. My very cynical GF thought the whole thing was a setup, to allow Biden/Harris to save face and shitcan what was looking like a very poorly attended 15 city bus tour. Besides, she didn’t need the bus to make appearances at trial lawyer dinners in Houston. Or techie get togethers in Austin.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:44 am

    Court Document Shows Joe Biden Listed as a Witness With Son in Fraud Case
    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/11/02/court_file_shows_joe_biden_a_witness_with_son_in_fraud_case_125860.html

  28. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:45 am

    Reproductive rights groups continue to report a rise in requests for at-home abortion pills.

    Stock up before the Supreme Court ushers in Handmaid’s Tale.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:46 am

    Biden opposes US fracking because, fuck the environment, it is best for the foreign gas companies bribing him.

  30. Quo Usque Tandem
    November.2.2020 at 9:46 am

    “Should anything like that [a Trump victory in spite of our very best efforts to convince all of American that just isn’t possible] happen, a lot of Americans will be justifiably irate and ready to do something about it. But with anger over Trump as intense as it is, even a “seemingly legitimate victory” [well, it COULD happen in spite of our best efforts] would be likely to produce suspicion and some protests [and therefore ‘mostly peaceful protests’ will be totally justifiable].”

    Arrogance like I’ve never seen.

  31. Fist of Etiquette
    November.2.2020 at 9:46 am

    10,940 federal prisoners applied for compassionate release from March through May, stated the findings by the Marshall Project, and wardens only approved 156.

    Biden and Harris will change all that.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:47 am

    Forget about Big Tech censorship, Mailchimp is now going to fact-check all your emails | Tech News
    https://leadershipvision.net/2020/10/30/forget-about-big-tech-censorship-mailchimp-is-now-going-to-fact-check-all-your-emails-tech-news/

    “We recognize how important it is to curb the spread of misinformation, and we take it very seriously. Mailchimp recently updated its Standard Terms of Use(STOU) to make it even more clear that we do not allow the use of our Marketing Platform to disseminate misinformation. Specifically, Mailchimp updated its terms to further clarify our Rules (Section 17 of STOU), which state that we do not allow the distribution of Content that is materially false, inaccurate, or misleading in a way that could deceive or confuse others about important events, topics, or circumstances. This deception or confusion can cause real-world harm.

    “We use a combination of human-run and automated systems to guard against abuse, and we take action against misuse of our platform when we find it through our own processes or after investigating when we receive complaints.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.2.2020 at 9:48 am

      Hey, if you don’t like Canada, start your own country.

      Free speech has limits, Canada’s Trudeau says
      https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/free-speech-has-limits-canadas-trudeau-says/ar-BB1ayic0?ocid=st2

      Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended free speech on Friday, but added that it was “not without limits” and should not “arbitrarily and needlessly hurt” certain communities.

      Justin Trudeau wearing a suit and tie: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here in August 2020, defended free speech on Friday, while qualifying that it was “not without limits” and should not “arbitrarily and needlessly hurt” certain communities© Dave Chan Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here in August 2020, defended free speech on Friday, while qualifying that it was “not without limits” and should not “arbitrarily and needlessly hurt” certain communities
      “We will always defend freedom of expression,” Trudeau said in response to a question about the right to show a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed, as France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine did.

      “But freedom of expression is not without limits,” he added. “We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet.”

      “We do not have the right for example to shout fire in a movie theatre crowded with people, there are always limits,” he argued.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.2.2020 at 9:56 am

        It’s like we have Chemjeff for a prime minister, except that he talks like Sqrls.

      2. Zeb
        November.2.2020 at 10:15 am

        That’s a funny way to defend free speech. Either it’s free or it isn’t.

      3. Muzzled Woodchipper
        November.2.2020 at 10:28 am

        Leave it to a Canadian PM to cite a non-binding footnote from overturned US law as his defense against free speech.

    2. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 9:58 am

      As efficient as the Soviet postal service. They won’t only deliver your (e)mail, they’ll even correct your spelling!

  33. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:48 am

    Democrats are masking Biden’s frailty: Devine

    So they think they are masking his frailty.

    Trump2020

  34. Earth Skeptic
    November.2.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Businesses near city centers and protest hot spots aren’t crazy to take precautionary measures. What’s worrisome is the extra law enforcement cities are allegedly enlisting. If there’s one thing that can turn a boisterous-but-peaceful protest violent very quickly, it’s overzealous cops amped up on premonitions of chaos and fate-of-democracy-in-our-hands fantasies.

    Faced with excessive action by authorities, even otherwise peaceful people may feel like more extreme action is justified and perhaps even helpful.”

    WTF? Law enforcement should not attempt to protect lives and property? And rioters who face constraints on illegal behavior are justified in using violence?

    Oh, ENB is back on Roundup.

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.2.2020 at 10:01 am

      “Boisterous but peaceful protest.” Wow.

      Am I out of line for hoping a boisterously peaceful protest shows up at DuPont Circle?

  35. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:49 am

    Democrats have outsmarted themselves on mail-in voting and on election eve are having a Wylie Coyote moment

    Poor Biden supporters.

    Anyone else notice Hillary has NOT campaigned for Biden?

  36. Earth Skeptic
    November.2.2020 at 9:50 am

    “Oregon will vote on lessening penalties for possession of all sorts of drugs.”

    Meh. Until Oregon provides free drugs, along with a living wage to allow stoned people to live comfortably without the hassle of work, they are part of the racist oppressors.

  37. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 9:51 am

    Trump Caravan, Boat Parade Take Over San Diego 2 Days Before Election

    If Arizona and Georgia are “swing states”, then California can be a swing state too.

  38. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1322979079767969792

    Wait, is this
    @ChrisCuomo
    not wearing a mask while getting a haircut in NYC near 80th & Broadway?!

    Would be a shame if everyone saw his hypocrisy

  39. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 9:54 am

    CNN Is Just The Latest News Outlet To Prove Deliberate Lying Is Not An Impediment to Employment
    https://greenwald.substack.com/p/cnn-is-just-the-latest-news-outlet

    Former Trump DHS official, now CNN analyst, Miles Taylor got caught blatantly lying on CNN’s airwaves to host Anderson Cooper, but The Most Trusted Name In News™ doesn’t mind at all.

  40. Bill Godshall
    November.2.2020 at 10:00 am

    ENB conveniently failed to mention that Democrat controlled cities are being boarded up in preparation for post election day violence by ENB’s friends who have been rioting and looting those same cities since May.

  41. Sevo
    November.2.2020 at 10:01 am

    “With questions lingering over whether President Donald Trump will declare victory before all ballots are counted,..”

    Uh, did I get Vox instead of reason?

  42. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:02 am

    https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1323272144638324739

    How radically progressive does one have to be to be left of Bernie Sanders?

    “I think Bernie isn’t radical enough” – Senate Candidate
    @LisaForMaine

  43. Commenter_XY
    November.2.2020 at 10:02 am

    Ok….Commenter_XY’s final prediction before election day. I hope Arthur is reading because when I win his contest, I want to collect in-person and meet the man. 🙂

    Popular vote: Biden 50%, Trump 48%, Jorgensen 1%, Other 1%
    Trump will win 11% of black vote, and 31% of Hispanic vote
    Trump loses support with 65+, white suburban women w/college
    Electoral college: Biden 259, Trump 279
    Trump wins FL, PA but loses MI, WI, and MN
    Senate: Team R 51, Team D 49
    House: Team D 243, Team R 192 (nevermind DC or PR)

    SCOTUS will step in regarding PA, NC and rule that state judges cannot change election laws, only legislatures can.

    Finally….I hope as Americans we can all behave better after this election is over. I know if Quid Pro Joe wins, I will not be happy. But I am determined not to be a sore loser. We have had 4 years of sore losers. No more!

  44. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:03 am

    https://twitter.com/JazzShaw/status/1323270104986112005

    If I hear anymore bullshit from supposed Republicans about how Joe Biden will “unite a deeply divided nation” (or “shut down the pandemic” for that matter) I’m going to vomit. Yes, I’m talking to you, Cindy McCain.

    If you don’t want to vote for Trump, fine. It’s a free country. But don’t insult our collective intelligence by pretending that everyone will suddenly be singing Kumbaya and doing trust falls together just because that demented old fossil is sworn into office.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.2.2020 at 10:04 am

      https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1323106969847132161

      You hate Trump fine but you don’t get to make the case Biden is a dignified man of character because he offers you a Werthers. You’re simply making an excuse for yourself to vote for him.

  45. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:04 am

    The Atlantic has now retracted the Ruth Shalit Barrett story that was her ‘second chance’ 25 years after a journalism scandal – from ⁦
    @jeremymbarr
    https://twitter.com/sarahellison/status/1323076323309461505

  46. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:05 am

    https://twitter.com/sullydish/status/1323010162127478786

    Why would a vice presidential candidate seemingly endorse full-on Marxism days before a general election? Does she believe government should enforce equality of outcome for everyone? Seriously?

  47. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:06 am

    https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1322928964273348610

    Human Rights Lawyer Emma Reilly reveals that the UN is actively sharing the names of Uyghur dissidents with the Chinese Government, telling Maajid Nawaz the actions of the UN here are ‘criminal.’

    1. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 10:14 am

      CCP-backed communists help the CCP oppress dissidents. What a shock.

      1. Gray_Jay
        November.2.2020 at 10:28 am

        Money talks, and the Chinese have been shoveling a lot of it around the Third World for the last fifteen years of so.

  48. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:06 am

    https://twitter.com/matthewstoller/status/1322998245950476288

    I’m noticing increasing hatred towards Substack, as if independent reporting creates distrust. It’s a bizarre authoritarian strain, last seen in the mid-2000s dismissal of ‘bloggers’ who didn’t like the war in Iraq. Blogger ethics panel!

  49. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/ZaidJilani/status/1322980646688591873

    It’s interesting that Balko works with numerous neoconservatives at the Washington Post and his paycheck is subsidized by Jeff Bezos but he doesn’t understand that two pieces written five years apart by two different writers can have different POVs even at the same outlet!

  50. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/DougHeye/status/1322953526809710592

    Translation: Man, did we get a lot of pushback for saying it’s France’s fault.

    The Associated Press
    @AP
    This replaces a tweet about France and the Muslim world that asked why France “incites” anger. The word was not intended to convey that France instigates anger against it.

  51. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://twitter.com/nytopinion/status/1322830510729662464

    New York Times Opinion
    @nytopinion
    “The United States should join scores of other nations, including Germany and France, and create a specialized court to decide constitutional questions,” writes
    @Kentgreenfield1

    1. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 10:10 am

      You mean like a Supreme court?

  52. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:09 am

    If Trump overperforms with blacks the white liberal racist response is going to be lit. Take screenshots for 2024.

    https://twitter.com/livesmattershow/status/1322758645663358978
    NYC: BLM protesters began to degrade black female NYPD officers and call them racial slurs

  53. Jerryskids
    November.2.2020 at 10:10 am

    What do you suppose those election-night rioters are going to be rioting about? Demanding that Biden be prematurely declared the winner by any chance? Proving once again that the Republicans are always accused of planning on doing exactly what the Democrats are already doing?

    1. John
      November.2.2020 at 10:18 am

      Of course they are. And doesn’t the fact that they plan to do that sort of cut against the idea that Biden is going to win at all much less by the margins the media is trying to claim he will?

  54. John
    November.2.2020 at 10:12 am

    https://41jellis.medium.com/forty-one-percent-a70c68a4dc22

    Who knows what polls are actually right. But, if it is true that Biden is at 41% in Iowa, he is done. That poll is quite striking especially how Biden has fallen off a cliff over the last week in it.

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.2.2020 at 10:27 am

      I pay more attention to the economy than the polls.

      If you ask people in line at Walmart how they feel about trade with China, they’ll tell you one thing. If you look for Chinese manufactured products in their shopping, you’ll see whether they really care.

      If there’s a bright spot for the Trump campaign, it’s the GDP report that came in last week. Consumers are voters, and they’re spending like they have discretionary income again. That bodes well for the incumbent.

      The high voter turn out should give Trump supporters pause. I read that there was more early voting in Texas this election than there was all voting put together in 2016. Normally, I wouldn’t think a high voter turnout was good for Republicans. I hope I’m wrong about this.

      If Trump loses, I sure hope the Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Independents’ view of the media are highly negative. It isn’t just that about two thirds of them are negative on the media. It’s also that a lot of them have gone from having little trust in the news media to having no trust in the news media. If the swing voters aren’t buying into the media narrative, that doesn’t auger well for Biden either.

      1. Gray_Jay
        November.2.2020 at 10:37 am

        Wasn’t the S&P indicator you’ve mentioned in the past as being predictive of the Election winner, negative or neutral for Trump this time around?

        Which goes to show just how badly these seditious Governors have torpedoed our economy.

  55. Ken Shultz
    November.2.2020 at 10:12 am

    “Trump told those close to him that he will declare victory if he happens to have a lead as election night closes—all those yet-to-be-counted ballots be damned—though he has also publicly denied this.

    Should anything like that happen, a lot of Americans will be justifiably irate and ready to do something about it.”

    —-ENB

    A lot of people are ignoring the likelihood of riots if Biden wins–and I don’t mean by Repunlicans.

    There’s this thing called moral hazard, and if Biden wins after the riots in recent months and the media’s refusal to condemn the “protesters”, there are probably plenty of “protesters” who will interpret that as a license to riot. Don’t worry, Biden is on the side of the “protesters” and the media has the “protesters”‘ backs anyway.

    1. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 10:21 am

      A lot of people are ignoring the likelihood of riots if Biden wins because they all think Biden will lose. The leftist media is agitating for the results they want, just like they did with George Floyd’s death, just like they did with Coronavirus, just like they did with the Suleimani assassination, etc. They’re expecting a Trump victory and they’re preparing the ground for their desired reaction to Trump’s victory.

      1. Ken Shultz
        November.2.2020 at 10:38 am

        I hope you’re right about who wins, Moonrocks.

        And I hope I’m wrong. I want to be soooooooo wrong.

  56. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:13 am

    Right Wing Violence

    Shut Down DC Targets Conservative Organizations as ‘Trump Boosters’
    https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/10/30/shut-down-dc-targets-conservative-organizations-as-trump-boosters/

    Shut Down D.C., a progressive group that says it uses “strategic direct action to advance justice and hold officials accountable,” is targeting at least 27 conservative organizations in the Washington metro area as Election Day approaches.

    An interactive map from Shut Down D.C. lists as “Trump boosters” a range of organizations, including The Heritage Foundation, the parent organization of The Daily Signal.

    Other groups listed include Americans for Prosperity, Competitive Enterprise Institute, FreedomWorks, Leadership Institute, National Taxpayers Union, Republican Jewish Coalition, and UrbanCURE. (The complete list is below.)

    Shut Down D.C.’s map contains the address, phone number, and website for each listed group. It also shows the location of media organizations, technology companies, and government offices in Washington, D.C.

    The left-wing group’s website boasts that “we’re getting ready for an uprising. Now’s the time to get involved so we’re ready to hit the streets.”

    1. Moonrocks
      November.2.2020 at 10:18 am

      It’s Trump’s agitators…that the Biden campaign spent millions of dollars bailing out.

  57. soldiermedic76
    November.2.2020 at 10:14 am

    None of the riots could be the fault of the media saying this is the most important election ever, a once in a lifetime event, our only chance to get back to normalacy, could it?

  58. Rat on a train
    November.2.2020 at 10:21 am

    The Karens prefer Biden

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.2.2020 at 10:40 am

      They’ll end up with Pinochet, and like it. And if the pendulum does take that kind of swing, it usually gets way out of hand.

      They might be lucky if it’s only as bad as The Handmaid’s Tale.

  59. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1323000646895808514

    The journalist-led demands for Facebook and Twitter to censor *more*, the attacks against the ability of some to be independent on Patreon or Substack is, as Matt says, the same dynamic that drove media’s anti-blog sentiment: journalists hate anything that permits competition.
    Quote Tweet

  60. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:23 am

    The Worst Choice Ever
    Donald Trump is a disaster, but Joe Biden’s party is democratic in name only. Why this year’s election is a vomit milkshake
    https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-worst-choice-ever-5c6

    Joe Biden is a corpse with hair plugs whose idea of “empathy” is to jam fingers in the sternums of people who ask the wrong questions, or call them “fat” or “full of shit,” or dare them to “try me” — and that’s if he remembers what state he’s in. Is he a better human than Donald Trump? Probably, but his mental decline has hit Lloyd Bridges-in-Hot-Shots! levels and he shares troubling characteristics with the president, beginning with a pathological struggle with truth.

    Biden spent much of 2020 lying about everything from his Iraq War vote to his educational history to a fantasy about being arrested in South Africa with Nelson Mandela. The same press that killed him for this behavior in the past let it all slide this time. Same with the growing ledger of handsy-uncle incidents that had adolescent girls and campaigning politicians alike wondering why a Vice President needs to smell their hair or plant lingering kisses on their heads while cameras flash.

    Biden’s entire argument for the presidency, and it’s a powerful one, is his opponent. This week’s election is not a choice between “light or darkness,” but “pretty much anything or Donald Trump,” and only in that context is this disintegrating, bilious iteration of Scranton Joe even distantly credible as a choice for the world’s most powerful office.

  61. Rufus The Monocled
    November.2.2020 at 10:26 am

    I haven’t been around much but did ENB mention Twitter locking out The New York Post for 17 days?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.2.2020 at 10:39 am

      Local story

  62. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:28 am

    BOMBSHELL: Hunter Biden Email Names Kamala Harris, Others as Key Contacts for ‘Joint Venture’ With China Energy Co.
    https://twitter.com/BorisEP/status/1323073943104880640

  63. Ra's al Gore
    November.2.2020 at 10:40 am

    Great, another 2008 style credit crunch to blame on capitalism.

    https://www.cdiaonline.org/biden-calls-for-a-public-credit-reporting-agency/

    The theme of the Unity document is the country’s income inequality gap – no doubt spurred by the recent protests after the killing of George Floyd and others like Breonna Taylor, but also a persisting and complicated issue our country faces. The Unity Task Force members foresee the closing of the income inequality gap by creating a new agency within the CFPB that would provide an alternative to the three credit bureaus. The “public credit reporting agency” is an attempt “to provide a non-discriminatory credit reporting alternative to the private agencies,” the policy announcement said. It would require all federal lending programs to use the public credit reporting agency to evaluate borrowers’ creditworthiness, including for home lending and student loans (two of the most enabling factors when acquiring wealth in our country today). Of course, under FCRA, the three credit bureaus cannot see the race of consumers nor sex or sexual orientation. How they will determine the race of individuals is yet to be seen, but perhaps a re-writing of FCRA or other governing laws would be a means to do so.

Please to post comments