Texas Man Gets 30 Years in Prison for Transporting 'Anti-Government' Pamphlets

Last Independence Day, several protesters were arrested following a demonstration that turned violent outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Prairieland Detention Center. On Tuesday, nearly a year later, eight individuals were given their sentence from a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas: a combined 450 years in prison. The defendants, whom federal prosecutors argued were part of an "Antifa Cell" and provided "material support to terrorists," were convicted earlier this year on charges ranging from rioting to attempted murder.

"The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement. But critics warn the prosecutions and harsh sentencing could chill First Amendment–protected activity.

Perhaps the most chilling is the case of Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, who received 30 years in federal prison for transporting a box of constitutionally protected pamphlets and zines.

Sanchez-Estrada was not present the night of July 4, 2025, when a group of protesters arrived at the Prairieland Detention Center outside of Dallas to set off fireworks and signal solidarity with the immigrant detainees held inside. But his wife, Maricela Rueda, was present and subsequently arrested after the demonstration turned violent. Rueda later called Sanchez-Estrada from the Johnston County Jail and told him to do "whatever you need to do" and "move whatever you need to move at the house," according to the criminal complaint.

After Rueda's call, officers observed Sanchez-Estrada load and move a box from his home to another residence, containing "numerous Antifa materials, such as insurrection planning, anti-law enforcement, anti-government, and anti-immigration enforcement documents," according to his indictment. But despite these materials falling squarely under the protection of the First Amendment, Sanchez-Estrada was arrested, charged, and convicted of corruptly concealing a document and conspiracy to conceal documents. He has since filed a motion to overturn his conviction.

"The punishment must fit the crimes—not the headlines, not the politics, not the fears that have been mongered about this case," Christopher Weinbel, Sanchez-Estrada's defense attorney, told the federal judge during the sentencing hearing, arguing a long sentence would make a mockery of the justice system, reports The Intercept.

The seven remaining defendants received sentences of at least 50 years in prison for their convictions including, rioting, providing material support to terrorists, and conspiracy to use and carry an explosive (fireworks). Rueda received 70 years for her involvement in the demonstration and for conspiracy to conceal documents. Benjamin Hill Song, the only defendant accused of firing a gun at a police officer, received 100 years in prison.

At sentencing, one of the presiding judges, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, called the Priarieland demonstration "an assault on democracy," emphasizing that "the need to deter this type of conduct is high," according to the Associated Press.

However, legal experts warn that such harsh sentences are meant to deter left-wing protesters. "It should concern everyone else in the country," Xavier de Janon, the director of mass defense at the National Lawyers Guild, told The Guardian. "This precedent could result in people facing terrorism charges for doing very simple mainstream activism."

Crimes certainly took place on the night of the Prairieland demonstration: Not only was federal property vandalized and destroyed, but an officer was shot. Those guilty of those crimes need to be held accountable. However, possessing "anti-government" documents or ideology is not illegal. And by treating it as such, the Trump administration is equally as guilty of undermining the rule of law as the protesters it seeks to punish.