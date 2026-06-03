CBP Agents Violently Arrested This Chicago Woman. Now She's Seeking $10 Million in Damages.

After her violent detention by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago gained widespread attention last October, Debbie Brockman, a United States citizen, filed a Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) claim on Tuesday against the federal government. Brockman is requesting $10 million in damages for the unjustified arrest.

Brockman was on her way to work on the morning of October 10, 2025, when she was forced to the ground and arrested by federal agents, her attorney told ABC7 News, a local affiliate, last fall. Video of her arrest picks up after Brockman was already on the ground, lying prone with her buttocks exposed, as two masked officers placed her in handcuffs. The visibly shaken Brockman then identifies herself as an employee of WGN-TV, a local CW affiliate, before being placed in a van with another individual. A separate video filmed from above shows an agent attempting to open the door to a vehicle obstructing traffic, before the federal agents' van strikes the vehicle and speeds away.

In an emailed statement to Reason the day of Brockman's arrest, then Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin contradicted available video evidence, saying the officers were "conducting immigration enforcement operations" when "several violent agitators used their vehicles to block in agents." McLaughlin claimed that as officers struck "a suspect's vehicle [to] create an opening…Deborah Brockman, a U.S. citizen, threw objects at Border Patrol's car and she was placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer," a claim Brockman disputed.

Her arrest quickly gained notoriety as she, a seeming member of the media, was detained less than 24 hours after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking immigration agents from violating the rights of journalists and protesters during "Operation Midway Blitz," the immigration enforcement operation unfolding at the time of the arrest. However, her attorney later clarified with ABC7 News that although Brockman was employed as a TV producer, she wasn't working when immigration agents detained her but was walking to the bus stop as part of her morning commute.

Witnesses said Brockman was filming agents detaining a man when federal agents violently tackled her, according to the claim reviewed by Block Club Chicago. Although filming on-duty law enforcement officers in public is protected activity under the First Amendment, the DHS under President Donald Trump has asserted that individuals who film and post photos of immigration agents are committing illegal harassment worthy of prosecution.

But after being held in federal custody for seven hours, Brockman was released without charges, her lawyer told Chicago Sun-Times. Nearly eight months later, she's filed an FTCA claim alleging that she's "suffered headaches, pain, tenderness, contusions, anxiety and nausea among other physical and emotional injuries during the arrest," reports the Sun-Times. Brockman's filing asserts claims for assault and battery, false imprisonment, false arrest, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"The outrageous actions of the federal agents who attacked Ms. Brockman demonstrate that they believe they can terrorize our communities and snatch our neighbors off the streets with impunity," Brockman's attorney told the Sun-Times in a statement.

Brockman's filing joins a growing list of claims alleging misconduct by federal officers, many involving American citizens, since Trump's immigration crackdown began in January 2025. One such incident involved another Chicago woman and U.S. citizen, Marimar Martinez, who was shot five times by immigration agents just days before Brockman's arrest. Although Martinez was originally charged with multiple counts of impeding and assaulting federal law enforcement officers with a deadly weapon, and called a domestic terrorist by DHS officials, available evidence contradicted the shooting officer's story, and all charges against her were dropped. Martinez has since filed suit and called for accountability.

Stories like Brockman's and Martinez's, as well as Alex Pretti's and Reneé Nicole Good's fatal encounters with immigration agents earlier this year, are stark reminders of why all facets of government—particularly agencies that are growing rapidly and have the authority to use force—require strong oversight and accountability to protect Americans' rights.