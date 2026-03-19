Social Media Panic Lands Joseph Gordon-Levitt a U.N. Gig

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a new gig, but it's not in Hollywood. On Tuesday, the actor was appointed as the United Nations' (U.N.) first global advocate for human-centric digital governance.

In this role, Gordon-Levitt will "strengthen public understanding of how digital technologies shape everyday life, rights and opportunities," according to a U.N. press release. In other words, he will be one of the U.N.'s chief advocates for regulating social media platforms.

In a video explaining his jargon-filled title, Gordon-Levitt warned that social media is causing an "epidemic of mental health issues and loneliness," and a "rise in polarization and extremism and authoritarianism." He said "governments need to get in the game" and curb these "damaging side effects" from social media.

This is not the first time Gordon-Levitt has advocated for crackdowns on online platforms. In February, Gordon-Levitt traveled to Capitol Hill, where he urged senators to pass the Sunset Section 230 Act. The bill, introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D–Ill.), would repeal Section 230—the federal law that limits platforms' liability for third party speech—two years after the date of enactment.

The "first step" in combatting the negative influence of Big Tech is to "sunset Section 230," he said. "I want to see this thing pass 100 to zero. There should be nobody voting to give any more impunity to these tech companies, nobody."

After receiving backlash for these comments, including from journalist Taylor Lorenz, Gordon-Levitt clarified that he didn't want to completely scrap Section 230; he only wanted to reform it.

During his speech on Capitol Hill, Gordon-Levitt invoked his authority as a concerned father of three to push for more online safety regulations. But emotional pleas do not always make for good policy. In fact, protecting children online has motivated more than a dozen bills in the House alone, many of which would infringe on free speech and privacy.

One of these bills, the Reducing Exploitative Social Media Exposure for Teens (RESET) Act, would ban anyone under the age of 16 from creating or maintaining social media accounts. Another, the App Store Accountability Act, would require age verification for access to app stores and parental consent for users under 18. Most notably, the controversial Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) would require online platforms to enforce policies and procedures to "address" various "harms to minors." Reason's Elizabeth Nolan Brown notes that KOSA would compel platforms to "censor a huge array of content out of fear that the government might decide it contributed to some vague category of harm and then sue."

What proponents of these bills often fail to recognize is the many benefits that social media can offer kids. According to a 2022 Pew Research Center poll among teenagers, just 9 percent said that social media had a mostly negative effect on their lives. Citing the upsides of friendships and connections, 32 percent said social media had a mostly positive effect on them. Another study found that disconnection was a greater threat to adolescents' self-esteem than heavy social media use, challenging the narrative that social media causes isolation.

Thankfully, Gordon-Levitt's role at the U.N. will likely be symbolic as it is housed in the Internet Governance Forum, an office that only "informs and inspires those with policy-making power in both the public and private sectors." Still, it is disappointing to see such an influential actor and champion of artistic expression make "digital governance" a celebrity cause.