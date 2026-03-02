Police blasted out Jonathan Puddle's picture as part of a human trafficking investigation. His mistake? Going out in public with his daughter, Emmi.

Yes, Puddle had the audacity to take his teenage daughter to an Ontario coffee shop. When another patron saw the pair together—an older man with a teenager!—he grew suspicious, because…reasons. He followed the Puddles to their car, questioned them, and then called the police.

"Soon after, an image of the pair, taken from a security camera and shared online by the Guelph Police Service, was seen by tens of thousands of people as investigators tried to track down the duo," CTV reported.

It's yet another example of how insane the human trafficking panic has gotten. Per Puddle's account, he and Emmi simply chatted at the coffee shop for a while and then left. Surveillance footage released by police shows them simply standing there, looking perfectly normal—and incredibly like one another.

But the intense family resemblance wasn't enough to put off the vigilante patron, identified by CTV as Logan. By the father's account, Logan followed the family to their van and asked Jonathan, "Can you explain how you're related to her?"

After questioning the Puddles, "I was still iffy on it," Logan told CTV. "That was when I decided to call it in just to be safe than sorry, because I know it's a serious issue."

See Something, Say Something

It would be easy to chalk this up to one overzealous Canadian bystander, perhaps hopped up on a little too much coffeeshop caffeine. But it's far from an isolated incident. In the U.S., we've seen countless instances in the past decade of people confronted at grocery stores, airport, and elsewhere by strangers under the influence of "see something, say something."

"See something, say something" started as a War on Terror slogan and eventually morphed into a mantra employed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in anti–sex trafficking campaigns. Its underlying premise is that there are no wrong gut feelings, and that anyone who sees something vaguely "off" should report it to authorities.

The "see something, say something" advice now goes ways beyond DHS campaigns. Two decades out from the war on terror, it's become a pervasive logic among large swaths of the public (in Canada as well as here, it seems), insisting that spying on and reporting fellow citizens based on vague vibes is the key to keeping everyone safe. Combined with decades of government and activist campaigns to convince people that human trafficking has reached "epidemic" proportions, we now routinely see people accused of trafficking for nothing more than existing with a child in public or looking at a stranger the wrong way or being part of a interracial couple or multiracial family.

You can see why law enforcement authorities might like this. There's little downside for them in receiving dubious tips about trafficking, because even if they're incorrect it gives them an air of doing important work. If they're lucky, someone still might get arrested for immigration violations or giving unlicensed massages or some other small infraction. Even if not, it's a chance to crow that trafficking is "everywhere" and police are ready to fight it.

But for families wrongly accused, it can range from an awkward inconvenience to a nightmare.

Police Commend Bogus Trafficking Tip

In this case, Guelph police pulled security camera footage from the coffee shop and blasted an image of Jonathan and Emmi out all over social media. This resulted in Puddle getting "a flurry of text messages" from people who knew them, he said to CTV.

"Very quickly the involved man called the police and offered the clarification in terms of what was happening, which we were satisfied with and found no grounds to continue the investigation any further," Scott Tracey, a media relations coordinator with the Guelph Police Service, told CTV.

But the lack of any basis for this investigation doesn't appear to have made anyone think twice.

"Police praised Logan decision to speak up when his intuition told him something was amiss," CTV reported. And "Puddle was grateful [Logan and his girlfriend] went out of their way to ensure his teenaged daughter was safe."

OK, sure, no serious harm was done here. But think about how insane the underlying premise is, and what it would mean at scale.

Tragedy Waiting to Happen

Puddle was merely with his daughter in a public space. No reporting on this incident has detailed any suspicious behavior.

Police are saying that if you see two people just existing and simply decide that they're suspicious, it's not just OK but commendable to report them. And that, thereafter, it's perfectly valid for police to start broadcasting images of the people based on this nothing tip.

This is a waste of law enforcement time and resources. It could cause a lot of discomfort and embarrassment for the people being investigated, even if there are no major repercussions. And it seems inevitable that it will lead to major repercussions sometimes. It's not hard to imagine a slightly different set of circumstances (or identities) here leading to tragedy.

This "see something, say something" ethos comes down more frequently against parents who aren't or don't appear to be the same race as their children. Just last week, I read an update about a case I first covered in 2019, in which a white man and his black son were separated in-flight by Frontier Airlines and the dad questioned by police after the flight. Frontier airlines said its staff were simply acting on training about spotting sex trafficking. The man, Peter DelVecchia, has since sued Frontier for racial discrimination; the case is still ongoing.

If all it takes to get someone investigated for human trafficking is to suggest they don't look right, then human trafficking "tips" become a tools of harassment and possibly worse.

This is the logical endpoint of "safety" culture and trafficking panic run amok: Your hunches are always worth reporting. Sex traffickers are all around you. No suspicion of your neighbor is too baseless to warrant calling the authorities.

It should go without saying, but in a sane culture we wouldn't praise people for baselessly calling the cops on strangers. Police would tell people like Logan that they've seen one too many episodes of Law & Order, not take his tip as license to blast out surveillance footage.

Followup: Anthropic a 'Supply-Chain Risk,' OpenAI To Take Over Military Contract

The Trump administration is following through on its threat to punish the artificial intelligence company Anthropic for refusing to remove certain contractual restrictions on military use of its products.

Specifically, Anthropic forbid the government from using its technology to engage in mass domestic surveillance or to employ autonomous weapons. The Biden administration agreed to those terms, and the Trump administration initially did too.

Then the administration said Anthropic—which makes the AI system Claude—could no longer set the terms of its own contract. If it didn't these remove restrictions and broadly permit "all lawful use," the Pentagon would not only cancel its contract but declare the company a "supply chain risk."

Anthropic refused to cave, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that Anthropic would henceforth be deemed "a Supply-Chain Risk to National Security," meaning "effective immediately, no contractor, supplier, or partner that does business with the United States military may conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic."

As my colleague Jack Nicastro noted last week, "Anthropic is such a national security that the president is permitting a six-month window during which federal agencies, including the Pentagon, will continue using Claude."

The New York Times reports that the supply-chain-risk "label has never been used against an American company."

It seems clear that the Trump administration is making an example out of Anthropic because Anthropic wouldn't simply do whatever it wanted. "It is rule by fear and deterrence and chilling effect," suggests tech writer Jasmine Sun.

The implication is really terrifying: that it's not permitted for a company that contracts with the government to have any red lines.

Or as Dean W. Ball put it, the "message sent to every investor and corporation in America" now is this: "do business on our terms, or we will end your business."

It's bad enough when GOPers call congressmen undemocratic for "obstructing" an elected president. Now we have the even-more-authoritarian sequel: people claiming it's undemocratic for private parties to negotiate terms when they contract with the federal government. https://t.co/L8V5Ool7JB — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) March 1, 2026

Naturally, another AI company—OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT—was only too happy to take the lucrative contract that Anthropic gave up. The company "reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network," CEO Sam Altman announced Friday night.

"Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems," said Altman. And yet…

Anthropic explicitly forbid use for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons. OpenAI's contract says "The Department of War may use the AI System for all lawful purposes." There's a difference. One says no way even if a mass surveillance or robot weapon case is deemed lawful; the other does not.

That's important, since the federal government has a way of weaseling around restrictions on its power.

Besides, not all forms of mass domestic surveillance are illegal. The government legally buys up all sorts of anonymized data on us. Under current constitutional precedents, using AI to analyze this data would not be illegal, meaning a contract that permitted all lawful uses wouldn't forbid it. And with AI sifting through the vast reams of data, it could become a powerful surveillance tool. Large language models may even be able to deanonymize the data.

The fight between Anthropic and Pentagon over mass surveillance matters more than most people think. 1) the data we share with AI models is insanely personal

2) the ability of AI models to de-anonymize, and find patterns across platforms, is profound.https://t.co/9QECBFJF4d pic.twitter.com/snZoT5EC6O — nxthompson (@nxthompson) March 1, 2026

Astral Codex Ten notes that "the government can buy data from third parties (eg tech companies, cell phone companies) and surveil it as much as they want. In the past, the strongest disincentive was scale and cost: you simply cannot look through every text message sent over the course of a month to see which ones mention a certain dissident….AI solves these scale and cost problems."

And according to Anthropic and The Atlantic, the Pentagon has directly expressed interest in using AI in much this manner. Last week, "Anthropic learned that the Pentagon still wanted to use the company's AI to analyze bulk data collected from Americans," The Atlantic reported. "That could include information such as the questions you ask your favorite chatbot, your Google search history, your GPS-tracked movements, and your credit-card transactions, all of which could be cross-referenced with other details about your life."

In the News

A court case in Alaska could decriminalize prostitution. From KTUU:

The nonprofit Community United for Safety and Protection, or CUSP, filed a formal complaint in the Superior Court for the state of Alaska. The goal is to stop criminalizing consensual adult sex conduct for a fee…. The filing asserts it violates the Alaska constitution's guarantee of the right to privacy by "intruding upon private decisions regarding bodily autonomy and consensual sexual relationships without a compelling government interest. CUSP alleges the law violates equal protection principles because it disproportionately targets workers while failing to criminalize accepting sexual services for a fee in the same manner."

On Substack

The U.K. targets streaming content. U.K. officials "are setting their sights on what people can stream, expanding their regulatory focus beyond local television channels and into the workings of non-UK companies like Netflix," reports Sarah McLaughlin of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, adding that the

communications regulator Ofcom announced "enhanced" regulation for video-on-demand services with more than 500,000 UK-based users. Some of the requirements will address accessibility features such as subtitles, but there will also be a significant focus on the aired material itself: specifically "harmful or offensive material." Platforms with user bases of this size will be subject to a forthcoming video-on-demand code modeled on rules already in place against stations like the BBC. "Similar to the Broadcasting Code, this will ensure that news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against harmful or offensive material," a UK government press release explains. "Audiences will be able to complain to Ofcom if they see something concerning, and Ofcom will have powers to investigate, and take action, where they consider there has been a breach of the code."… Programs containing "harmful" material including "offensive language, violence, sex, sexual violence, humiliation, distress, violation of human dignity, [and] discriminatory treatment or language" must be "justified by the context." That context can include the time and service during which the material is aired but also much more nebulous concepts like "the degree of harm or offence likely to be caused by" it or "the effect of the material on viewers or listeners who may come across it unawares."

Read This Thread

Congressional Republicans have introduced a bill that strips federal funding from any school that allows any book or resources that so much as references trans existence.They're doing it by redefining anything trans as "sexually oriented material."marymiller.house.gov/media/press-… — Mike Stabile (@mikestabile.bsky.social) 2026-02-26T00:39:43.242Z

More Sex & Tech

