Reason Webathon Woodchips Through $400,000 Goal Before the Halfway Point!

Holy hell, you people are explosively generous! Before noon on the fourth day of Reason's annual fundraising webathon, you blasted through our goal of $400,000, forcing us (twist our arms, please!) to jack the new target up all the way to $600,000.

And this just in: To aim us toward those dizzying heights, the great Daniel Shuchman has just announced a $30,000 matching grant, which means that the very next $30,000 donated gets magically doubled, to $60,000. As my teenager says about Sephora promotions, you're losing money by not taking advantage of this deal!

To briskly recap the reasons for the Reason season:

1. Because Liz Wolfe is awesome!

2. Because truly independent, valuable journalism and commentary costs money!

3. Because of the artist formerly known as Reason TV!

4. Because of The Reason Roundtable!

5. Because of Robby Soave's hair, dungeon-mastering, and world-beating summations of Ayn Rand, not necessarily in that order!

6. Because of the otherwise sick media/politics ecosystem!

Other arguments shall soon forthcome.

Let's end with some math, for you engineer/Robert Heinlein types. I'm no MIT grad, but if we got $400,000 just before the webathon halfway point, that means you could help us get close to our all-time inflation-adjusted webathon record of $773,000 back in 2023.

I know, I know: Greedy. But! We have a nice new $30,000 match grant to help us first get to the updated goal of $600,000. Won't you strike a blow for high-quality libertarian journalism/commentary and/or making a statist unhappy?

