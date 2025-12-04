Every Monday, Reason editors and writers gather to discuss—and sometimes argue about—the news of the week on The Reason Roundtable, our weekly podcast.

Featuring Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and a rotating cast of Reason friends and staffers, The Reason Roundtable is a rollicking conversation about what matters in the world from a libertarian perspective. As the moderator, it's a thrill to help shape that conversation and hear so many smart, informed, and funny perspectives from Nick, Matt, and Katherine.

The Roundtable is like a weekly cocktail party with your favorite libertarian friends. It's a community of like-minded individuals and fellow travelers where everyone's voice counts. And your support helps keep us going every week.

Reason's annual webathon is your chance to make a direct contribution to our work. And right now your gift will be matched—dollar for dollar—by Reason Foundation board chair Gerry Ohrstrom.

Each week, I have the privilege of reading your emails and your comments, which are filled with sharp questions and clever comments. And each week, we answer one of your questions on the show.

Indeed, we love answering your questions so much that we are once again devoting an entire bonus episode to answering your questions.

That episode will feature Matt, Katherine, and Robby Soave. It will air today, Thursday, December 4, at 2:30 p.m., live on YouTube (and it will be available afterwards for those who can't catch it live). You'll be able to weigh in live and take part in the conversation.

The Reason Roundtable isn't just a one-way broadcast. It's a community of like-minded friends and fellow travelers where everyone's voice counts.

As a gateway to libertarianism and libertarian ideas, The Reason Roundtable brings listeners of all stripes over to the side of free minds and free markets. One of the recurring themes in listener emails is conversion. People say, "I became a libertarian because of you."

The Roundtable is a free-for-all. It's also free for all.

Anyone can listen or watch, because yes, our smiling, laughing, eye-rolling faces are on YouTube every week now too.

And it's not the only Reason product designed to keep your ears and eyeballs happy, as well as your brain. Reason's YouTube channel has a wealth of high-quality documentaries, funny shorts, and in-depth interviews, all designed to delight, inform, and entertain.

But producing countless hours of high-quality YouTube programming, or a show like the Roundtable, takes time and resources. We have cameras, computers, microphones, and a studio that's no longer housed in a closet. And there's a hard-working behind-the-scenes staff who are essential to making the show run each week. We couldn't do it without them. And we can't do it without you.

Please make a gift to Reason today to support the Roundtable. Your support helps build our community and convert new libertarians. And thanks to a generous matching gift, your donation will have double the impact.

Give to Reason today to keep The Reason Roundtable rolling on.