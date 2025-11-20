The Sindex: Price of Audio Equipment Rises 12 Percent Under Trump Tariffs

Going to any public events soon? You might have a harder time hearing the speakers than you once did. While annual inflation through August 2025 came in at 2.9 percent, the price of audio equipment like new speakers had risen 12.2 percent. "They're some of the few electronics not exempt from tariffs (most smartphones/computers are still tariff-free)," as Apricitas Economics writer Joey Politano posted on X. The price of those tariff-free computers, by the way, is down 2 percent over the same timeframe, though still up 2.4 percent from January 2025 at the start of the Trump administration.

Category Change since January 2025 Change since August 2024 Alcoholic beverages at home 0.4% 0.3% Alcoholic beverages away from home 2.3% 3.8% Tobacco and smoking products 4.3% 6.3% Cable, satellite, and livestreaming services -0.4% 1.7% Medicinal drugs -0.6% -0.2% Audio equipment 13.9% 12.2% Televisions -2.4% -5.6% Airline fares -5.4% 3.3% Gasoline, unleaded regular -7.1% -9.3% Cigarettes 5.1% 7.7% Prescription drugs -1.0% 0.9% Sugar & sweets 2.5% 5.3% Meats 5.3% 7.2% Alcoholic beverages 1.4% 1.9%