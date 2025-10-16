Brickbat: Disconnected

Canada's proposed Bill C-8 would let the Industry Minister secretly order telecom companies to cut phone and internet service to any person or institution if the government claims there are "reasonable grounds" to believe they pose a threat of "interference, manipulation, disruption or degradation" to the national telecom networks. For anyone subject to such an order, the government may also prohibit "the disclosure of its existence," and the bill also provides "no compensation" for any financial losses resulting from a shut-off. Critics say the vague language gives the government power to silence people without explanation or due process.