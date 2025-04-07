The Eggdex: Price of Eggs Up More Than 100 Percent in the Past 5 Years

You might want to start protecting your egg cartons with Bubble Wrap. Egg prices hit a new high in January 2025, surpassing the peak of their pandemic price spike. Thanks to the spread of bird flu, the price of eggs rose 53 percent in the last year, and 15 percent in January alone. Fortunately, chickens raised for meat aren't as affected as egg-laying hens. The price of chicken is rising slower than the price of food overall, which is still rising slower than the 3 percent annual inflation the country experienced in the last year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Category Change since January 2020 Change in last year Eggs 106.9% 53.0% Fish and seafood 17.2% 0.9% Chicken 31.2% 0.9% Beef 38.4% 5.5% Pork 24.8% 2.8% Food away from home 29.9% 3.4% Food at home 27.8% 1.9% Food in general 28.5% 2.5% All items (general inflation) 23.1% 3.0%