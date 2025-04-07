The Eggdex: Price of Eggs Up More Than 100 Percent in the Past 5 Years
Tracking the price of eggs, beef, chicken, and more
You might want to start protecting your egg cartons with Bubble Wrap. Egg prices hit a new high in January 2025, surpassing the peak of their pandemic price spike. Thanks to the spread of bird flu, the price of eggs rose 53 percent in the last year, and 15 percent in January alone. Fortunately, chickens raised for meat aren't as affected as egg-laying hens. The price of chicken is rising slower than the price of food overall, which is still rising slower than the 3 percent annual inflation the country experienced in the last year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
|Category
|Change since January 2020
|Change in last year
|Eggs
|106.9%
|53.0%
|Fish and seafood
|17.2%
|0.9%
|Chicken
|31.2%
|0.9%
|Beef
|38.4%
|5.5%
|Pork
|24.8%
|2.8%
|Food away from home
|29.9%
|3.4%
|Food at home
|27.8%
|1.9%
|Food in general
|28.5%
|2.5%
|All items (general inflation)
|23.1%
|3.0%