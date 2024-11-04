To Get Through This Election, Take an Edible

Whether you're glued to the polls or dodging another doom-and-gloom attack ad, remember to listen to your body, focus on your breathing, and take regular breaks. And when none of that works, consider taking an edible.

One of the few hazy silver linings this election season is that both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have become more liberal on marijuana policy. As Reason's Jacob Sullum pointed out in the November issue, "The Democratic Party made history this year by nominating a presidential candidate who supports marijuana legalization. And when [Harris] picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, she doubled that distinction."

Like Harris, Trump has previously opposed marijuana legalization but is shifting. In August, he voiced support for legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida and even claimed that he favors rescheduling cannabis under federal law (though he has not endorsed repealing federal pot prohibition).

The public is certainly ready to blaze the trail to legalization. According to Gallup, a solid 70 percent of the country now thinks cannabis should be legal. As of this April, 24 states have voted to legalize recreational cannabis use—and tomorrow, voters will decide on marijuana policy in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Florida (where the ballot measure is supported by Trump and opposed by buzz-killing Republican Gov. Ron Desantis).

Even in states where anti-weed pearl-clutchers are hanging on to draconian laws, finding something to take the edge off has become surprisingly easy. Take my home state of Texas. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (tragically not up for removal until 2026) has made it his main mission to keep tossing people in jail for sampling the devil's lettuce—and he's been largely successful. Texas ranks dead last in the Cato Institute's Freedom in the 50 States index for cannabis freedom. Even so, gummies and oils infused with unregulated Delta-8, a hemp-derived compound that is chemically similar to THC and has similar effects, can be easily and legally purchased at most liquor stores, smoke shops, and even gas stations across the state. (A lawsuit filed after the Texas Department of State Health Services attempted to ban Delta-based products in 2021 has made its way to the state's Supreme Court, and they could still rule against these products and the $8 billion of economic impact they bring to the state.)

Meanwhile, in my current home of Georgia (which ranks 48th for cannabis freedom), I can purchase a pack of Delta-8 gummies that last months for a fraction of what I paid when I lived in Washington, D.C., where marijuana is supposed to be fully legal but confusing rules and regulations keep costs annoyingly high.

Whether you're facing existential dread about this election's outcome or just hoping that we at least know the outcome before the week is over, there's no question that cannabis can be a welcome stress reliever. Taking an edible can offer a reprieve from the endless news cycle and even render you uninterested in responding to that keyboard warrior trying to goad you into yet another purposeless online argument. If you even can respond in the first place.

Alcohol or cigarettes are both more dangerous to users. And unlike other coping vices, the effects of a THC gummy last hours at most—long enough to lull you to sleep while you're waiting to find out who Eagles fans have picked as our next president.

Of course, if you're going to dive into edibles, there are a few things to keep in mind. Patience is key. The effects take a bit longer to kick in compared to smoking or vaping—often up to an hour or more. If you're a newbie, start with a 5–10mg edible. A little can go a long way, and a small dose can help you ride the waves of election-related chaos without making you feel like you're in a time loop of watching the same campaign ad over and over.

For those watching closely, it's not just cannabis that's at stake in the coming election but broader drug policy. As psychedelics research gains traction and decriminalization movements for other substances begin to take off, we seem to be moving toward a more enlightened approach to this set of personal freedoms. That, at least, is a win for liberty.

Bonus tip: Take a gummy about 30 minutes before turning on The Reason Roundtable's Live Election Eve coverage tonight. You'll thank me later.