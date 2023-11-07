Photo: Ready for RoboCop?

The Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot is getting a two-month pilot program in New York City's Times Square subway station. The K5 is a far cry from the eponymous cyborg in the 1987 film RoboCop. Instead, it's a 5-foot-2-inch 420-pound rolling camera and help desk phone (with a top speed of 3 mph). During the pilot, New York is leasing the K5 for $9 an hour and it will be accompanied by a human officer at all times.