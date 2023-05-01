Brickbat: It's Just Too Easy

Explaining her vote against a measure to ban unlawful possession of a catalytic converter, Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman blamed automobile makers for making part too easy to steal. Council member Eunisses Hernandez voted against the measure as well, saying it could have a disproportionate effect on black and Hispanic communities. She also warned it would cost the city money to enforce the ordinance. Some 8,000 catalytic converters were reported stolen in Los Angeles in 2022. The measure passed, eight votes to four.