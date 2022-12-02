Kanye's Suspension Shows Musk Twitter Might Look a Lot Like…Old Twitter

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter yesterday after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Ye also defended Nazis and said he likes Hitler during a Thursday live chat with Infowars' Alex Jones.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the rapper was suspended because "he again violated our rule against incitement to violence."

That's…a stretch.

It's also another revealing moment in the debate about free speech on Twitter.

I think Ken "Popehat" White says it best: Musk is certainly free to kick off Ye—"just like [he] can boot ANYONE for any reason or none. He owns the platform. That's HIS free speech and free association." Any suggestion that he shouldn't be allowed to give Ye the boot or that this somehow infringes on the rapper's rights is silly. But the move makes even more laughable the idea that Musk is some sort of stalwart defender of free speech.

…his cultists will still eat it up and call him a free speech hero while tying themselves in knots saying "WELL ACTUALLY it's a normal free speech rule that parody has to be EXPLICITLY LABELED AS PARODY IN THE TITLE" and groveling nonsense like that. Gross….. — Popehat (@Popehat) December 2, 2022

By no reasonable definition was Ye "inciting violence," even if what he shared was really gross. Musk is doing here what so many people complained about Twitter doing in the pre-Musk days: uncomfortably shoving speech that is offensive, ugly, or otherwise undesired into a terms-of-service violation that doesn't really fit.

It's understandable why Twitter might not want to allow antisemitism, pro-Nazi content, or speech reflecting other forms of bigotry. I think there's value in letting people show who they really are and in fighting bad speech with more speech rather than bans. But advertisers and a lot of other folks feel differently.

Musk's move here is more in line with what mainstream observers seem to want with regard to content moderation on Twitter than with the free speech absolutism that both his critics and his supporters attribute to him. It's also unsurprising, given the realities and pressures of running a popular, ad-dependent social platform.

In reality, Musk has made many moves contrary to free speech absolutism since taking over Twitter.

Yes, Musk did say that former President Donald Trump could return to Twitter. And he ended a policy pertaining to COVID-19 misinformation. But he's also cracked down on parody accounts and said anyone doing parody must label it as such not only in their bio but in their Twitter handle. He's kicked off people for parodying him, and for a number of other questionable reasons. Now he's suspended Ye on a very broad reading of incitement to violence claims.

("If anyone can get inside his head, I'd love to hear it," Corbin Barthold of TechFreedom told The New York Times recently. "He seems to shift from free-speech absolutism until he decides he doesn't like something.")

People can argue over whether Musk's various moderation moves are reasonable for a major, mainstream social media site to make. But they are definitely not the moves of an unwavering defender of free speech. Rather, they reflect trade-offs between a commitment to free speech and to other values and concerns.

For all the billionaire's bravado about doing things differently, it turns out Musk's Twitter is…a lot like old Twitter.

