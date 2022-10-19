Brickbat: I See You

A former Louisville, Ky., police officer used software used by law enforcement agencies to help hack the Snapchat accounts of young women to obtain sexually explicit photos and videos. Bryan Wilson provided data he obtained on the women with the software to a hacker who broke into their accounts. Wilson then used those photos and videos to attempt to extort more sexually explicit material from the women. Wilson pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in June, but the methods he used were only recently made public in court documents. Prosecutors are urging he be sentenced at the lower end of guidelines in this and another case in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights through the arbitrary use of force by throwing drinks at pedestrians from an unmarked police car.