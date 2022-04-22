Brickbat: I'm Sure They'll Do a Thorough Job

The Charlotte, North Carolina, Citizens Review Board has agreed to review Police Chief Johnny Jennings' decision not to punish officers who handcuffed a teacher at gunpoint. The officers were looking for the suspect in a stabbing, a woman the victim identified as Jaselyn Horne. The teacher's name is Jasmine Horne, which is the name investigators entered into their database, leading officers to detain Jasmine Horne. The Charlotte Observer reports the review board rarely finds in favor of citizens, and even when it does, its opinions are only advisory. It does not have the power to punish officers.