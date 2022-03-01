Brickbat: School Disciplinarian

In Michigan, Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner admitted the school system monitored the social media of parents who protested school officials' decision to keep schools closed. Shaner also admitted contacting the employers of some of those parents and calling the police on one parent who called for protests outside private homes, saying he regarded that as a threat. Shaner's admissions came in a deposition in a lawsuit brought by parents. One of those parents, Elena Dinverno, said she was fired after school officials falsely told her employer she was part of a group threatening the school system.