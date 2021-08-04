Brickbat: Keeping a Close Eye on Canadians

The Canadian government has proposed creating a "digital safety commissioner" who would enforce new laws aimed at keeping child pornography, revenge porn, hate speech, incitements to violence, and terrorist content off the web. Social media and streaming sites that don't remove material flagged by users as violating these rules within 24 hours could face fines of up to $10 million ($8 million U.S.) or 3 percent of a platform's gross global revenue, whichever is higher. Further refusal to comply with the law could result in a fine of up to $25 million ($20 million U.S.) or 5 percent of gross global revenue. And in extreme cases, the government could block access to the site in Canada.