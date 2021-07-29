Reason Roundup

USPS Gets Hit With Lawsuit Over Social Media Snooping

Plus: Whistleblower on drone killings sentenced to federal prison, Biden carries on Trump's legacy on trade and immigration, and more...

|

sipaphotoseleven058366
(Gado Images/Smith Collection/Gado/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Lawsuit filed over USPS surveillance. The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) is suing over a secretive social media surveillance program conducted by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

As Reason noted in the August/September 2021 issue, USPS has been running an Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP), in which U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) agents are tasked with monitoring the likes of Facebook, Parler, Twitter, and Telegram for information about protests and more. Agents with iCOP "assume fake identities online, use sophisticated intelligence tools and employ facial recognition software," Yahoo News revealed last April.

But not a lot is known about the iCOP program—which is where EFF comes in. For now, the group is simply seeking more information about the program. After USPIS ignored EFF's requests for this information, the group filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, seeking more on the iCOP program's creation, operation, and policies, including what it does with the data collected and how it shares this information with other agencies.

"We're filing this FOIA lawsuit to shine a light on why and how the Postal Service is monitoring online speech," Houston Davidson, EFF public interest legal fellow, said in a statement. "This lawsuit aims to protect the right to protest. The government has never explained the legal justifications for this surveillance. We're asking a court to order the USPIS to disclose details about this speech-monitoring program, which threatens constitutional guarantees of free expression and privacy."

"People self-censor when they think their speech is being monitored and could be used to target them. A government effort to scour people's social media accounts is a threat to our civil liberties," added EFF senior staff attorney Aaron Mackey.

You can read the full EFF complaint here.

FREE MINDS

Prison time for whistleblower on drone killings. Daniel Hale told the truth about America's secret drone assassinations in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Somalia. For that, he's been sentenced to federal prison. A former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst, Hale was "sentenced to 45 months in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to passing along classified documents to a reporter that were subsequently published in 2015," as Reason's Scott Shackford notes:

Hale's leaks were intended to show that the drone assassinations under President Barack Obama were not what the American public believed them to be. The government insisted that its secret "kill list" of terrorists was carefully vetted, and the drone strikes were only deployed to kill those the government and military believed it was unfeasible to arrest.

The reality, Hale revealed, was the drone strikes regularly resulted in the death of innocents, and the government covered it up by automatically classifying anybody killed as "militants" even when they weren't the targets of the strikes. This allowed the government to insist that civilian casualties were being kept to a minimum.

FREE MARKETS

Biden continues Trump's bad protectionist ways on trade and immigration. Today, President Joe Biden will give a speech about new "Buy American" rules, reportedly raising the minimum amount of a product that must be made in the U.S. (from 55 percent to 75 percent) in order to be considered American-made. Biden will give the speech at a Pennsylvania plant of Mack Trucks—a foreign-owned company (it belongs to the Swedish Volvo Group) that relies on imported steel from Europe to make its trucks.

"'Buy American' rules are just another form of protectionism: they've been found, for example, to act as a barrier to entering the U.S. market and to raise domestic prices in the same way that a tariff does," writes Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute.

Special provisions in the rules, moreover, make them a particularly‐​generous handout for the U.S. steel industry (to steel consumers' clear detriment). The restrictions also encourage foreign retaliation against U.S. exporters, and, far from improving federal projects, routinely confound them (via higher prices, more paperwork, project delays, etc.). Indeed, according to one recent (and quite relevant for today's purposes) study, "Buy American" restrictions tied to federal transportation subsidies raised the price of domestically‐​produced transit buses and discouraged the purchase of more efficient foreign‐​made buses, thus lowering the quality and use of public transit (frequency and coverage), increasing traffic congestion, and harming the environment.

The Biden administration is also carrying on many of former President Donald Trump's bad immigration policies. Last week, it announced that it would process 100,000 fewer green card applications this year than are allowed to be processed.

"Without drastic revisions in the glacial processing times, President Biden will have presided over one of the largest cuts to legal immigration in U.S. history — and almost no one is talking about it," notes the Cato Institute's David J. Bier in The Washington Post:

While Biden will own this unwelcome distinction, former president Donald Trump staged this disaster last year by barring most immigrants sponsored by their family members from entering the United States. This caused 120,000 family green card slots to go unused.

Green cards permit holders to permanently live and work in the United States, and immigration law provides two primary routes to obtain them — sponsorship by family members or by employers. If fewer family-based green cards are issued than are allotted, the law requires that the unused family-based number from one year be added to the cap for employment-based green cards in the following year — in this case, an additional 120,000 slots (on top of the annual 140,000).

But here's the problem: If those additional employment-based slots aren't used by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, they are lost forever. And the administration is now saying that most won't be, largely because of bureaucracy and a lack of preparation by the federal government.

QUICK HITS

• "Thirty-two unaccompanied immigrant children who were deported to Guatemala despite a judge's order have yet to be brought back to the US to apply for asylum, six months after the government admitted it was in the wrong," reports BuzzFeed.

• More federal whistleblowers have come forward about conditions at shelters for unaccompanied migrant kids.

• State leaders are starting to scapegoat immigrants for rising COVID-19 rates.

Gawker is back!

• Organized labor is divided over vaccine mandates.

• Federal anti-gun task forces are drawing criticism, as some communities see an onslaught of arrests. "In this day and age with so many studies, so many evidenced-based resources surrounding violence interruption and strategies to reduce violence, it's crazy to see folks that do not live in our community take it upon themselves to call in the [federal government] to criminalize us," activist Stanley Martin told Time.

• Google is banning sugar daddy apps.

New research from the University of Toronto suggests about 28 percent of people with previous suicide attempts are now mentally healthy. "Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing," said lead researcher Esme Fuller-Thomson. Social support and lack of insomnia or chronic pain were key factors.

• Is there anything Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan can't blame tech platforms for?

• A good ruling from the FTC on right to repair:

Restricting consumers and businesses from choosing how they repair products can substantially increase the total cost of repairs, generate harmful electronic waste, and unnecessarily increase wait times for repairs. In contrast, providing more choice in repairs can lead to lower costs, reduce e-waste by extending the useful lifespan of products, enable more timely repairs, and provide economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and local businesses.

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) is back on her wealth tax gambit.

NEXT: Archives: August/September 2021

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) is suing over a secretive social media surveillance program conducted by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

    Hopefully they mailed the papers over with enough stamps.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Still a good chance the documents will be “delayed”.

    2. Overt

      For years, they said that the USPS had been rendered obsolete with the advent of email and the fax. But now we see that even they are capable of adapting. As libertarians, shouldn’t we be proud that the federal government is doing its best to remain relevant?

      What’s next? Is the federal reserve going to monitor the border once bitcoin makes their mandate obsolete?

  2. A former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst, Hale was “sentenced to 45 months in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to passing along classified documents to a reporter that were subsequently published in 2015…”

    Did people not already know what we were doing with drones?

    1. The reality, Hale revealed, was the drone strikes regularly resulted in the death of innocents, and the government covered it up by automatically classifying anybody killed as “militants” even when they weren’t the targets of the strikes.

      I hope Americans weren’t naive enough to believe anything but this was going on.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        If they weren’t militants, they wouldn’t have been near all of that flying shrapnel.

        /neocon

      2. Overt

        Look, man. Obama said that he had Top Men vetting those kill lists. Top. Men.

    2. Chumby

      Hopefully they used UPS or some other courier to get the papers delivered.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir

    RIP, ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, and the legendary inventor/salesman Ron Popeil.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      That is sad, loved many a ZZ Top song back in the day.

      1. But wait there’s more. For a limited time you can get a Bass-o-Matic with your Cheap Sunglasses and be a Sharp Dressed Man.

    2. Chumby

      Does Ronco offer a $19.95 casket? And if you promise to tell a friend…

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        I figure they’d just use the Ronco dehydrator.

  4. Queen Amalthea

    “raising the minimum amount of a product that must be made in the U.S. (from 55 percent to 75 percent) in order to be considered American-made”

    I dunno, seems like more of a truth in advertising thing.

  5. Biden continues Trump’s bad protectionist ways on trade and immigration.

    BREAKING: Democrat Continues Democrat Policy

  6. Unicorn Abattoir

    Biden continues Trump’s Biden’s bad protectionist ways on trade and immigration.

    FTFY. Let’s not go thinking that Biden was ever a free trade guy.

    1. R Mac

      Fifty years in government just wasn’t enough to figure him out.

  7. Thirty-two unaccompanied immigrant children who were deported to Guatemala despite a judge’s order have yet to be brought back to the US to apply for asylum, six months after the government admitted it was in the wrong…

    Without reading the article, I’m going to guess that’s not the only thing that didn’t happen as a result of violating a court order.

  8. Queen Amalthea

    “Social support and lack of insomnia or chronic pain were key factors.”

    And yet we make it pretty hard to get prescription level sleep aids and painkillers….

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Yeah. You have to get a prescription.

      1. Queen Amalthea

        If you do get a prescription often you have to go through things like drug testing and the doctors cutting off the meds.

        But nice of you to take up for the government appointed gate-keepers!

        1. Unicorn Abattoir

          Bullshit. I had problems sleeping, the doctor wrote a script, I got it filled. Easy. No testing, No cutoffs.

          And this has nothing to do with supporting government restrictions. But you knew that.

          1. Queen Amalthea

            (internet) Anecdotes rule!

          2. Queen Amalthea

            Also, how long did you get the script?

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege

          How the hell does a doctor get appointed to their position by the government?

          1. Queen Amalthea

            Lol, there’s this thing called a ‘license.’

  9. More federal whistleblowers have come forward about conditions at shelters for unaccompanied migrant kids.

    Thank God Vice President Harris isn’t around to see this.

    1. Chumby

      Biden tasked her with addressing this. She owns this.

  10. State leaders are starting to scapegoat immigrants for rising COVID-19 rates.

    We all know that it’s unvaccinated natives AKA Trump voters.

  11. Gawker is back!

    Oof.

  12. “Biden carries on Trump’s legacy on trade and immigration”

    Nope. Orange Hitler literally ran concentration camps. He put kids in cages — something no Democrat would ever do.

    I was paying attention in January. Biden liberated and dismantled the concentration camps on day 1.

    #LibertariansForBiden

  13. Organized labor is divided over vaccine mandates.

    Labor left vs woke left?

  14. Federal anti-gun task forces are drawing criticism, as some communities see an onslaught of arrests.

    Who would have thought that Democratic leadership would be weaponized against them.

  15. Google is banning sugar daddy apps.

    How wonderfully paternalistic.

  16. chemjeff radical individualist

    Hey look, it’s one of those US Capitol “tourists” in trouble again.

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/politics/capitol-insurrection-guns-stockpile-fired-cop/index.html

    Washington CNN —
    A Virginia police officer who was fired after storming the US Capitol was jailed Wednesday by a federal judge because he ordered a large stockpile of guns and ammunition after his January arrest, and posted online in support of future political violence.

    Thomas Robertson, a retired Army Reservist who later worked for the Rocky Mount Police Department, was one of the first rioters charged by the Justice Department.

    […]

    Prosecutors say Robertson called for more violence after January 6. He allegedly posted online that “the only voice these people will now listen to is violence,” so people should “buckle armor or just stay at home.” After that, prosecutors said, Robertson started purchasing more weapons.

    “I have learned that if you peacefully protest than you will be arrested, fired, be put on a no-fly list,” he allegedly posted on an online gun forum last month. “I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon… cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles.”

    He seems nice.

    1. He should get mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

      Of course, he should keep his voting rights while behind bars. Because he won’t technically be stripped of his citizenship.

      #LibertariansForViolentFelonVoting

    2. sarcasmic

      Has Reason been more critical of the violence over the summer then they’d have a right to criticize what happened on Jan 6, but they weren’t. It’s not fair. Not only that, but these unidentified people weren’t arrested in droves. That means that arresting the nice folks who peacefully rioted on Jan 6 just isn’t fair. Logically that means that if Reason had been more critical, and more arrests had been made, then it would be perfectly acceptable to be critical of those peaceful rioters and it would be perfectly acceptable to prosecute them. The as it stands, IT JUST ISN’T FAIR! NOT FAIR! NOT FAIR! NOT FAAAAIIIIIIRRRRRRR!!!!!!

    3. criticaljeff racial theorist

      Yeah, that’ll show him. What a nut. Arrested for Free Assembly and Free Speech. That’ll really tamp down on extremism. I bet he loves Big Brother now

      1. criticaljeff racial theorist

        1A and 2A? Pfft

  17. A good ruling from the FTC on right to repair…

    Unanimous? Lobby fail.

  18. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) is back on her wealth tax gambit.”

    Savvy, well-informed people vote Democrat knowing they’ll be terrific for the richest people on the planet. Clueless, low-info voters only pay attention to what Democrats say rather than what they do. That’s why Warren and Bernie and AOC are useful to have around — gotta trick poor people into voting to make Jeff Bezos and Charles Koch even richer.

    #OpenBordersLiberal-tariansFirstLaw

    1. Even Glenn Greenwald, the worst journalist on the planet, seems to understand this.

      After spending 5 years promising a “political revolution,” Bernie not only became the most loyal Biden campaigner but repeatedly told his supporters to get in line.

      I realize it’s counterintuitive to describe democratic socialism as an effectively pro-billionaire philosophy. But the facts are undeniable. The US’s most prominent democratic socialists support the same political party that most billionaires do.

      #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  19. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) is back on her wealth tax gambit.

    She still exists, huh? Her dropping out of the race didn’t even garner her a cabinet position?

  20. Rich

    “I want to see us tax wealth, however your wealth is tied up. It shouldn’t make a difference whether you have real estate, or whether you have cash or whether you have a bazillion shares of Amazon.”

    “Real estate”, eh, Senator? How about selling off some of Uncle Sam’s land to pay off the Debt, improve infrastructure, *and* help poor people?

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      It shouldn’t make a difference whether you have real estate, or whether you have cash or whether you have a bazillion shares of Amazon.”

      Mark Hanna: So if you got a client who brought stock at eight, and it now sits at sixteen, and he’s all fucking happy, he wants to cash it and liquidate and take his fucking money and run home. You don’t let him do that.

      Jordan Belfort: Okay.

      Mark Hanna: Cause that would make it real.

      Jordan Belfort: Right.

      Mark Hanna: No, what do you do? You get another brilliant idea, a special idea. Another situation, another stock to reinvest his earnings and then some. And he will, every single time. Cause they’re fucking addicted. And then you just keep doing this, again, and again, and again. Meanwhile, he thinks he’s getting shit rich, which he is, on paper. But you and me, the brokers?

      Jordan Belfort: Right.

      Mark Hanna: We’re taking home cold hard cash via commission, motherfucker.

      Fortunately, in our new Zimbabwean future, everyone will be millionaires so everyone will be getting their wealth taxed.

  21. chemjeff radical individualist

    And, in before Ken tries to come here and tell us that the 17 Republicans who voted on cloture on the infrastructure deal yesterday aren’t “legitimate Republicans”, or that ~1/3 of the Republican caucus voting for cloture along with Democrats does not constitute a “bipartisan” vote.

  22. Our findings indicate a significant minority of individuals with a history of suicide attempts go on to achieve high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing…

    Is the world ready for study results interpreted in the best possible light?

    1. Rich

      “Oh, very well. It turns out those high levels of happiness and psychological flourishing are just delusions.”

  23. Rich

    “In this day and age with so many studies, so many evidenced-based resources surrounding violence interruption and strategies to reduce violence, it’s crazy to see folks that do not live in our community take it upon themselves to call in the [federal government] to criminalize us,” activist Stanley Martin told Time.

    I don’t know about your studies and evidenced-based resources, Stanley, but that’s what these “folks” *do*.

  24. JesseAz

    DoJ continues its attack on the states threatening criminal and civil actions on any state that pushes any form of election integrity.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice-department-escalates-warning-to-states-over-gop-voting-laws-and-election-audits

    The first memo contends the Justice Department will scrutinize states that returned some voting laws to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Yes. Voting rules changed just a year ago are being mandated to be kept by the DOJ.

  25. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Right to Repair is a fraud. As is usual with government mandates, faux-libertarians think it just grand, that government knows best, and never consider the root causes or the consequences.

    The consequences are more expensive items which are bulkier and less capable. Adding sockets for chips, for instance, requires extra height, making phones thicker; takes up more area, making phones larger; adds weight; requires more solder; is another point of failure; and takes longer to assemble. No one wants phone which weigh twice as much and take up more space in pockets, so manufacturers will compensate by reducing features. People have already chosen, if you will notice how few phones have removable batteries; people are not willing to pay more for less battery.

    The causes of the “demand” for right-to-repair are that government laws allow companies to forbid customers from trying to repair products they have purchased. You try to repair that John Deere tractor you bought, you need parts, and John Deere will find out and either sue you or get the government to arrest you. Instead of just not allowing that any more, instead of fixing the problem by repealing bad laws, their solution is to pass new laws, mandating products that most people don’t want, as shown by what they demand.

  26. JesseAz

    The study used by the CDC to justify the new mask mandate was rejected by the journal Nature. It also involves the India vaccine, not used in the states.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Alicia_Smith19/status/1420417010752761860

    1. JesseAz

      Alicia Smith
      @Alicia_Smith19
      Replying to @Alicia_Smith19
      Also worth noting: The study cited did not even pass peer review, and is under revision..

      Could be the case that the cited “unpublished data” and “ongoing experiments” reach a similar conclusion, but would have prefer that to be made available/completed before guidance change…

      Alicia Smith
      @Alicia_Smith19
      Replying to @Alicia_Smith19
      ???? Update to this:The CDC’s assertion that they have unpublished data showing vaccinated people transmit virus is false

      And that the guidance is based off study showing similar viral load btwn vax and unvax’d,which has major flaws as noted in thread above https://statnews.com/2021/07/27/cdc-recommend-masks-indoors-even-for-those-vaccinated-against-covid-19/

  27. JesseAz

    Ron Paul discusses the issues of the Jan 6th show trials.

    https://mises.org/wire/jan-6th-show-trials-threaten-all-us

    As journalist Michael Tracey recently wrote, Special Assistant US Attorney Mona Sedky declared Hodgkins a “terrorist” in the court proceedings not for committing any terrorist act, not for any act of violence, not even for imagining a terrorist act.

    Sedky wrote in her sentencing memo, “The Government … recognizes that Hodgkins did not personally engage in or espouse violence or property destruction.” She added, “we concede that Mr. Hodgkins is not under the legal definition a domestic terrorist.”

    Yet Hodgkins should be considered a terrorist because the actions he took – entering the Senate to take a photo of himself – occurred during an event that the court is “framing…in the context of terrorism.”

    That goes beyond a slippery slope. He is not a terrorist because he committed a terrorist act, but because somehow the “context” of his actions was, in her words, “imperiling democracy.”

    In other words, Hodgkins deserved enhanced punishment because he committed a thought crime. The judge on the case, Randolph D. Moss, admitted as much. In carrying a Trump flag into the Senate, he said, Hodgkins was, “declaring his loyalty to a single individual over the nation.”

  28. Ken Shultz

    The Democrats are in serious trouble in the court of public opinion.

    Here are the results of a Gallup poll:

    “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (All Americans)

    June 1 -18, 2021 —- Approve: 56%
    July 6-21, 2021 —- Approve 50%

    “Joe Biden’s Job Approval by Party Identification”

    Independents

    June 1 -18, 2021 —- Approve: 55%
    July 6-21, 2021 —- Approve 48%

    —-Gallup

    https://news.gallup.com/poll/329384/presidential-approval-ratings-joe-biden.aspx

    That is a huge drop in Independent voters over a very short period of time, and it’s likely to have an outsized effect in swing districts and swing states.

    The president’s party typically loses seats in the House in a new president’s first midterm, with the median number of House seats lost being in the mid-twenties. Whatever it is that the American people don’t like about Joe Biden, if you’re a Democrat in the House, you probably shouldn’t make any big real estate investments in the greater Washington D.C. area between now and November of 2022.

    It’s hard to put your finger on why Biden is losing support among so many people so quickly. Maybe it’s because of cognitive decline. Maybe it’s because of his bizarre speech comparing January 6, unfavorably, to the Civil War. Looking at another poll, which I’ll link below, it may be that people are disgusted with the Democrats in Congress, as well as Biden’s push for policies there, and it’s spilling over onto Biden personally. It’s probably all of these things.

  29. JesseAz

    Officer Dunn from the jan 6th testimony continues his 5 months of advocacy on the standard liberal networks.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/capitol-police-officer-jan-6-bigger-threat-to-america-than-2020-riots-across-america

    This continues to be nothing more than a narrative push.

  30. Earth Skeptic

    Buy American? Meh.

    How about Buy (insert home state here)? Or Buy (insert home county or city)?

    And our ultimate glorious and prosperous future will come when each family clan can supportive itself by living off the land, traveling in small nomadic groups, making stone tools. That will also take care of Facebook.

Please to post comments