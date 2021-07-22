Coronavirus

Biden Says CDC 'Probably' Will Recommend Kids Under 12 Wear Masks to School

Plus: Biden says killing the filibuster would throw Congress into chaos, AOC is wrong about Bezos in space, and more....

|

westendrf639702
(Anette Christina Götz/Westend61 GmbH/Newscom)

As kids return to in-person schooling this fall, those under 12 years old will "probably" be required to wear face coverings, President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a town hall event hosted by CNN.

"The CDC is going to say that what you should do is, everyone under the age of 12 should probably be wearing masks in school," Biden said during the event in Cincinnati, Ohio. "That's probably what's going to happen."

That comes just days after the American Association of Pediatrics issued new recommendations for the reopening of schools, including a suggestion that "everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status." California already issued—and then quickly reversed—a statewide mandate for masking in schools. And The Washington Post reports that top coronavirus officials at the White House and CDC met this week to discuss whether new masking guidelines are necessary as the number of COVID-19 infections rises due to the new Delta variant.

But panic over rising infections ignores some key data points. Most importantly, mass vaccination seems to have severed the link between infections and deaths. The next wave of the pandemic will not be the same as the ones that came before, thankfully.

And even though children under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated, there is still scant evidence to suggest they are at risk. Here's more on that from Joseph G. Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in an op-ed for The Washington Post this week:

"Three major studies over the past year all found the risk of death to be in the range of 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 1 million. Hospitalization rates for school-aged kids younger than 12 (the group that can't get vaccinated yet) hovered around 3 or 4 per million throughout the pandemic, reaching just under 1 per 100,000 at the worst point in January. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious condition that can affect children with covid-19, remains rare, and, thankfully, a recent study found inflammation and cardiac symptoms resolved rapidly.

There are also some major practical considerations when it comes to masking up in schools. Anyone who is recommending that 6-year-olds be required to wear masks for an entire school day has probably not spent a lot of time around 6-year-olds. Turning teachers into mask-enforcement officers won't help kids make up for lost classroom time.

"The benefits of masks in preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19 among children are infinitesimally small," write Neeraj Sood, director of the COVID program at the University of Southern California's Center for Health Policy and Economics, and Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University. "At the same time they are disruptive to learning and communicating in classrooms. They may be partially effective in shielding adults from COVID, but since when is it ethical to burden children for the benefit of adults?"

Sood and Bhattacharya point out that the CDC's own numbers show that mask mandates are associated with a 20 percent reduction in COVID-19 infection rates. Then, they do the math: In June, about 5,000 children in California were diagnosed with COVID-19, which translates to 1,000 infections that could have been prevented with masks. "Given the survival rate among children, mask mandates might prevent one child death in the coming school year, a tiny fraction of the approximately 900 deaths of children 5 to 17 years old in 2019," they write. "If the aim is to save children's lives, other interventions—like enhanced pool safety—would be much more effective."

Since kids are largely not at risk from the virus but could carry the disease and infect others, it should be incumbent upon adults who work in schools to get vaccinated. In fact, that's true for people who don't work in schools, too. Vaccines, not mask mandates, are the ticket out of this pandemic.

If reopening schools in the fall is truly one of Biden's top priorities, as he has repeatedly claimed, then the White House should be leaning on its teacher union allies to make sure as many school employees as possible are vaccinated. Leave those kids alone.

FREE MINDS

Some Democrats see abolishing the Senate's filibuster rules as the key to passing even more major legislation, but President Joe Biden says he doesn't believe that's true. 

Instead, scrapping the rules that require 60 votes to bring bills to the Senate floor would "throw the entire Congress into chaos" and ensure that "nothing at all will get done," Biden said during Wednesday's town hall in Cincinnati.

Biden's probably right about that. There are plenty of other procedural mechanisms that a congressional minority can use to slow or halt the passage of legislation, so all the attention on the filibuster is a bit of a red herring. The filibuster also survives because at least a few Democratic senators are capable of looking ahead to a future where they aren't in charge.

FREE MARKETS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) says Jeff Bezos was able to go to space because he's taking advantage of Amazon's earthbound workforce and customers.

That's nonsense, writes Reason's Liz Wolfe:

Bezos is so wealthy because, over the better part of three decades, he built a company that could successfully deliver a wide array of consumer goods to customers in just a few days flat, serving 300 million people annually (with 150 million of those customers deciding Amazon's services are so valuable that they choose to pay for an annual Prime membership). Bezos and other Amazon executives built a company that could survive the dot-com bubble, the subprime mortgage crisis, and a pandemic.

Amazon isn't perfect, of course, but so much discourse around Bezos' journey to the edge of outer space is wildly missing the mark.

QUICK HITS

• A procedural vote to open debate in the Senate on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package failed to clear the 60-vote threshold as Republicans withheld their support.

• Sen. Rob Portman (R–Ohio), the Senate GOP's top negotiator on the infrastructure deal, says another attempt at bringing it to the floor could come as soon as Monday.

• After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to accept two Republican nominees—Reps. Jim Jordan (R–Ohio) and Jim Banks (R–Ind.)—to the panel charged with investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew all Republicans from the committee.

• Would fewer elections make for a better democracy?

• More than 80 countries are developing digital versions of their currencies.

• Kentaro Kobayashi, the creative director for the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, was fired just a day before the event due to a Holocaust joke he told during a comedy routine more than 20 years ago.

NEXT: Cuba’s Protests Are a Sign of Imperial Overreach

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. As kids return to in-person schooling this fall, those under 12 years old will “probably” be required to wear face coverings, President Joe Biden said…

    They might otherwise infect the elderly… like the president.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      Didn’t the Texas Democrats already do that? Sadly, that while God may love us and want us to be happy, he doesn’t love us quite enough to allow us to live in a world where the Texas Democrats kill the crooked old bastard by giving him COVID. It, however, one hell of a funny thought.

      1. For a president, perhaps ultimately Harris is as bad a choice to be a heartbeat away from the presidency as Hillary, and in either case not just because of severe likability issues.

  2. But panic over rising infections ignores some key data points.

    The panic is the point.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      Headlines from 2020. When hasn’t the panic ignored key data points? You know like the mortality rate among anyone under 70 or not dying from diabetes?

    2. Anomalous

      Pandemic = DemPanic

  3. The benefits of masks in preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19 among children are infinitesimally small…

    But if prevents just one child from developing normally it’s worth it.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      Even if it kills 10 children, it is worth it just to save that one child. Children who die of oxygen depravation or from another virus they get from a filthy mask are not dead dead like they would be had they died of the COVID.

  4. Vaccines, not mask mandates, are the ticket out of this pandemic.

    Are there numbers on how many recorded re-infections there are? We even know roughly the number of breakthrough infections in the vaccinated, yet researchers (or maybe just those who report on researchers’ findings) refuse to disclose this information.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      The problem with the re-infection numbers is that there are so many false positive tests. There really isn’t even a good definition of what “positive” really means.

      The vaccine clearly works to a very large degree. Whether it is 70% or 90% is really an academic question. Instead of constantly testing people with tests that are often false positives, they should be testing people for antibodies. If you have had the stuff, you don’t need the vaccine. If they want to push the vaccine concentrate on those who need it.

      1. But antibodies aren’t really even perfectly indicative of natural immunity.

        There are nuances to all of this that the blunt instrument of public health policy will never account for but a libertarian publication should probably think about delving into the subject a little deeper.

        1. Briggs Cunningham

          You would think so, but delving deep into a subject and knowing it’s nuances is just not what Reason does. It’s not a good role for them.

          Even given that, I guess it is too much to ask that people accept the fact that they are going to die some day and stop losing their mind and living in fear all of the time.

      2. Social Justice is neither

        Funny how the false positives were good enough to push the lockdown and mask mandates but are suddenly a concern when it comes to the cause of the severed link between infections and deaths.

        1. Briggs Cunningham

          Yeah. I understand the reason for having the test give false positives. Better a false positive than a false negative in the individual case. But to not take that into account when you are talking about overall numbers is criminal dishonesty.

  5. “The filibuster also survives because at least a few Democratic senators are capable of looking ahead to a future where they aren’t in charge.”

    LOL

    The Koch / Reason immigration agenda has imported so many Democratic voters that it’s difficult to imagine Republicans controlling the Presidency or Congress at all over the next century.

    #LibertariansForSinglePartyGovernment

  6. Some Democrats see abolishing the Senate’s filibuster rules as the key to passing even more major legislation…

    They’ve got a little more than a year of Senate ownership. Even Biden’s handlers can see that.

  7. “Kentaro Kobayashi, the creative director for the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, was fired just a day before the event due to a Holocaust joke he told during a comedy routine more than 20 years ago.”

    Good.

    #LibertariansForCancelCulture

  8. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) says Jeff Bezos was able to go to space because he’s taking advantage of Amazon’s earthbound workforce and customers.

    Sweet. I just made victim status.

  9. We’re all paying for AOC. I don’t see how she has a leg to stand on.

    1. JimboJr

      Remember when AOC blamed the US for the problems directly created by socialist dictators that are directly hurting black and brown people?

      Pepperidge farms remembers

  10. A procedural vote to open debate in the Senate on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package failed to clear the 60-vote threshold as Republicans withheld their support.

    REPUBLICANS ARE AFRAID TO DEBATE LEGISLATION. Imagine all those Boeing executives having to wait even another day for their payout.

  11. Lord of Strazele

    Bezos saved me $30 just last week. I needed a plug adapter for a dryer. It was $60 at Home Depot and $30 on Amazon. Amazon even delivered it to me and 2 days earlier than scheduled.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      You got very lucky with the shipping. I have about given up on Amazon because the shipping has become so unreliable. I hate going to stores with a passion. But, Amazon’s shipping is not what it used to be from my experience.

  12. Sen. Rob Portman (R–Ohio), the Senate GOP’s top negotiator on the infrastructure deal, says another attempt at bringing it to the flood could come as soon as Monday.

    Is that what you call a group of pigs? A flood of pork?

  13. I knew the Biden Era would be awesome. I just didn’t know it would be THIS awesome.

    The 10 richest Americans have gained a combined $197 billion this year.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  14. After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to accept two Republican nominees—Reps. Jim Jordan (R–Ohio) and Jim Banks (R–Ind.)—to the panel charged with investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew all Republicans from the committee.

    Ha, political win-win.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      Is there any possible set of circumstances where anyone who isn’t paid to shill for the Democrats will care what this commissions says? I can’t see any.

      1. Everyone addicted to CNN.

        1. Briggs Cunningham

          Do such people even exist anymore?

  15. Would fewer elections make for a better democracy?

    Written by every incumbent in the House.

  16. More than 80 countries are developing digital versions of their currencies.

    YEAH IT’S CALL A DEBIT CARD.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      You don’t even need a printing press to debase the currency these days. Progress!!

  17. Kentaro Kobayashi, the creative director for the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, was fired just a day before the event due to a Holocaust joke he told during a comedy routine more than 20 years ago.

    You know who else was instrumental in an Olympics opening ceremony?

    1. Cyto

      You’d better never apply for a job running Olympic events after that joke….

  18. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    NEW YORK (AP) — The criminal tax fraud charges unsealed against Donald Trump’s company Thursday are a blow to a business already reeling from canceled deals following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on hotels and clubs.

    The indictment may make it harder for Trump to strike new deals, get bank loans and bring in new money to his sprawling and indebted business.

    The former president himself was not charged by prosecutors, but investigations are ongoing.

    https://apnews.com/article/trump-organization-what-to-know-dc1e69002933714408bd5b301d14bd30

    One final bankruptcy headed the Con Man’s way.

    1. “The former president himself was not charged by prosecutors, but investigations are ongoing.”

      What’s taking so long?

      When does he go to prison for colluding with Russia to “win” a hacked Presidential election?

      #TrumpRussia
      #ItsMuellerTime

      1. Cyto

        For those of you who are legal denizens and legal adjacent, or even Volokh conspirators:

        How does our legal system handle a prosecutor who explicitly runs for office on a platform of using that office for politically motivated persecution? I mean, forget the current case…

        What if a prosecutor in Alabama ran for office on a platform of prosecuting NAACP leaders, regardless of actual suspicion of an actual crime? Would the system just shrug its shoulders and say “what are ya gonna do?”.

        What if a Georgia prosecutor ran for office on a promise to prosecute Stacy Abraham, her family, and anyone who is associated with her or who ever donated to her?

        We just fine with that? Nothing can be done? Are we really just shrugging and saying ” if you have nothing to hide…” when people are quite openly using the criminal justice system for political purposes.

  19. Bill Godshall

    The most prestigious/expensive private school in the Pittsburgh metro area has just fired its headmaster and four staffers after a group of parents appropriately protested their imposing Critical Race Theory into the school’s policies and curricula.
    https://www.post-gazette.com/news/education/2021/07/21/sewickley-academy-leadership-team-director-equity-diversity-teachers-parents-critical-race-theory/stories/202107210116

    1. Cyto

      Yeah, that scrap ain’t gonna fly at private schools.

      1. Briggs Cunningham

        The revealing thing is that the people who send their kids to these sorts of private schools are nearly all upper class white liberal Democrats. This isn’t some tiny evangelical school where the Deplorables send their kids.

        Even liberal, rich whites, can’t stand CRT. If they won’t stand for it, no one will.

        1. MP

          That wasn’t the case at Sewickley:

          According to the academy’s website, 31% of its enrollment is students of color.

        2. Cyto

          Oh, they will stand for it. Even applaud it. Just not for their own kids.

          These private schools are different in kind, not just degree. Academically, the top private schools and the top public schools are similar. But the top private schools are not about academics… They are about training leaders. They raise their kids to be the managers, executives and CEOs. Public schools are there to train factory workers. Even if those factory workers are developers or engineers making big bucks, they are still raised to be worker bees.

          So CRT is perfect for minting little neutered worker drones.

  20. Cyto

    So…. Besos is giving a hundred million bucks to noted communist and sometimes outspoken racist Van Jones….

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/media/van-jones-bezos-100-million/index.html

    What do you make of that?

    And he did it because he wants to encourage people who are unifies, bringing people together? Van Jones?

    The world is so confusing these days…

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      It is not confusing. Bezos is just nuts. There is no point in trying to apply any reasoning behind what he does. Having that much money and power would likely drive anyone nuts. Before it is over, Bezos is going to be Howard Hughes without the Kleenex boxes over his shoes.

      1. Anomalous

        When you’re that rich, you’re not nuts, you’re “eccentric.”

  21. JimboJr

    https://townhall.com/columnists/katiepavlich/2021/07/16/blms-latest-support-for-communist-cuba-is-right-on-brand-n2592657

    BLM’s Latest Support for Communist Cuba Is Right on Brand

    Any of the lefties on here want to help us understand why BLM supports totalitarian abuse of black and brown people? Its OK to prison and kill blacks by the state as long as you have universal healthcare?

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      No. Like all conservatives – you don’t get politics.

      It’s okay to kill black people if you are another black person. That can go on forever no matter the continent.

      It is NOT okay to kill black people if you’re whiat.

      1. Briggs Cunningham

        Violence and murder is just part of black culture. It adds local flavor to a community. Liberal white people actually believe this. This is why they all hated New York after Giuliani cleaned it up and longed for the days of chaos when the exotic black people really got their freak on. Liberal whites see blacks as kind of a different species that can’t be held to the same moral standards that human beings can be held to. They are progressive like that and not racist like you are.

    2. Anomalous

      “Trained Marxists.”

  22. Earth Skeptic

    “Biden Says CDC ‘Probably’ Will Recommend Kids Under 12 Wear Masks to School”

    Somebody is thinking about midterm elections, and reviewing the 2020 playbook.

  23. Earth Skeptic

    AOC: “How dare Bezos and Amazon successfully give people what they want! That makes it much harder for government to get away with promising stuff that never arrives.”

  24. A Cynical Asshole

    “Given the survival rate among children, mask mandates might prevent one child death in the coming school year”

    If iT sAvEz JuSt 1 LiFe HeRp DeR DeRP!11!111!!!!!!11!!!

Please to post comments