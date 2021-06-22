Senate

The Filibuster Will Survive Because a Few Democrats Are Smart Enough Not To Kill It

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is right: Democrats have more to lose by ending the filibuster than by putting up with it.

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

The Senate could vote later today on a sweeping overhaul of federal election rules that has been a priority for Democrats since they took control of Congress and the White House in November.

Could is the keyword, of course. Republicans are threatening to filibuster the bill—read Walter Olson for a primer on the legislation's shortcomings—and it seems unlikely that the tenuous 50-seat Democratic majority will be able to muster the necessary 60 votes to break that filibuster if it happens. That's why the For The People Act has become the latest high-stakes focal point in Washington's most beloved insider political drama, "Who Wants To Kill The Filibuster?"

This is a recurring dilemma because of a funny little detail in the Senate's rules. Even though it requires 60 votes to invoke what's called "cloture" and thereby end a filibuster, the rules also require only a simple majority to change the Senate's rules—including the rules about how many votes are necessary to invoke cloture. The filibuster persists not because it is impossible or even difficult to abolish it, in other words, but merely because each subsequent Senate majority recognizes that it won't retain control forever and will someday want to make use of the filibuster to stop the other team's agenda.

Politics seem to be becoming more short-sighted, however, and the temptation to abolish the filibuster has been growing. It has already been abolished in the name of speeding along Supreme Court nominees and other judicial appointments. The so-called "legislative filibuster" is now a target of some on the political left, who see it (not entirely incorrectly) as an anti-democratic tool that exists only to slow the passage of big legislation, like the voting rights bill the Senate might consider later today.

Democrats had not even retaken control of the federal government yet when some leading liberal voices began clamoring for the death of the filibuster. Writing at Vox last October, Ezra Klein laid out the argument for why the filibuster must go. Notably, the voting rights bill that Democrats are now using to push this debate forward was only one of several excuses (or opportunities) Klein identified for abolishing the filibuster. He wasn't arguing that the filibuster should be abolished to accomplish any specific policy goal; rather, he was arguing that it should be abolished so Democrats can accomplish all of their policy goals at once.

Democrats should be thankful that not all of their senators are willing to be so myopic.

"I do not accept a new standard by which important legislation can only pass on party-line votes—and when my party is again in the Senate minority, I will work just as hard to preserve the right to shape legislation," writes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D–Ariz.) in an op-ed published this week by The Washington Post. "Instability, partisanship, and tribalism continue to infect our politics. The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracy's guardrails. If we eliminate the Senate's 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain."

Elsewhere in the piece, Sinema correctly points out that the filibuster has been used in the past by both parties to achieve their respective goals—a silent rejoinder to the historically nonsensical argument that the filibuster is nothing more than a relic of Jim Crow-era politics. Just last year, she notes, a Democratic minority in the Senate used the threat of a filibuster to block the passage of police reform bills and a Republican-backed COVID-19 relief package.

Sinema also reminds Democrats of what could happen once the filibuster is gone. Is passing this voting rights bill worth opening the door to a future 50-seat Republican majority implementing mandatory Voter ID laws or a national ban on voting by mail with a simple party-line vote, she asks? "This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals—it is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans' confidence in our government," Sinema writes.

It's true that the filibuster doesn't do much to encourage bipartisan cooperation—as its defenders sometimes claim—but Sinema is right that it does help prevent the sort of wild policy swings that would otherwise occur after every federal election.

Sinema isn't the only Democrat to hold this view, though she is one of the few willing to come right out and say it. Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.), who has the political protection of representing a deep red state, is another. NBC News reports that several Senate Democrats are on the fence about the filibuster's future while still others are simply refusing to tell reporters where they stand. It hardly seems like a group ready to hold hands and jump together off the ledge.

Perhaps that's because some members of the Senate remember what happened the last time they eroded the filibuster. In 2013, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D–Nev.) abolished the filibuster for lower-court judicial nominees, ostensibly to allow Democrats to confirm more of then-President Barack Obama's picks for the federal bench.

How did that work out in the long run? President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Senate installed nearly as many federal judges in four years as Trump's predecessor did in eight—causing liberals to howl about a conservative overhaul of the federal courts.

If only someone would have warned them that no one wins when you abolish the filibuster. President Joe Biden, who now tepidly supports ending the filibuster, once said that "folks who want to [abolish the filibuster] want to eliminate one of the procedural mechanisms designed for the express purpose of guaranteeing individual rights and they also, as a consequence, would undermine the protections of the minority point of view in the heat of majority excess."

Sinema will take plenty of grief for her Post op-ed, but NBC's reporting suggests that she's hardly single-handedly saving the filibuster. If the Senate's super-majority rules survive Tuesday (and the next year-and-a-half), it will be because just enough Democrats are smart enough to realize there's no such thing as a permanent majority.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Dillinger

    head fake.

  2. hpearce

    “Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is right: Democrats have more to lose by ending the filibuster than by putting up with it.”

    And that is probably the only reason she doesn’t support doing away with it !

  3. sarcasmic

    60 votes should be the standard anyway. 50% +1 winning means 50% – 1 loses. If half the people (or their representatives) minus one thinks a particular piece of legislation is a bad idea, then it should not become law.

  4. Sometimes a Great Notion

    Politics seem to be becoming more short-sighted

    I blame Twitter, Facebook, etc… and any idiot who uses their services.

  5. ChicagoTom

    Sinema’s op-ed was stupid and so is this defense of it.

    The filibuster is anti-democratic. Full stop.
    If the only defense of it is that “hey in the future you might want to use it to stop shit from happening” then you don’t have a defense. Even the examples listed — I would argue they aren’t bad outcomes.

    I opposed Trump, but he should get an up or down vote on his nominees if the Dems controlled the senate when he was in power.

    This idea that if I cant get a majority to support what I think is right, then my minority should be able to stop everything in it’s tracks is ridiculous. I don’t care if that means that when the other party is in control they get to pass things…that’s how democracy is supposed to work. You get a majority in the chamber then you should be able to do things. Being in the minority shouldn’t allow you to just gum up everything.

    The filibuster is used to prevent bills from even being debated much less passed. How is that a good thing ? Stopping all debate and discussion and preventing anyone from trying to amend legislation is not some fucking virtue.

    All the filibuster does is prevent senators from having to go on the record and vote for or against things.

    The idea that somehow throwing up as many roadblocks to anything getting done is a good thing is only believed by anti-government cranks who think gridlock for the sake of gridlock is a good thing.

    I would much rather live in a world where laws get passed and then repealed if the other party comes to power as opposed to a world where nothing ever gets done and no one has to actually take a position and defend it to their constituents.

    If you really want to keep the filibuster…fine…bring back the old ways. Talking filibusters and real effort required by the minority party. None of this bullshit where filibustering is simply a matter of voting ‘no’. You want to gum up the works, then you better be ready to work your ass off.

    1. sarcasmic

      “I would much rather live in a world where laws get passed and then repealed if the other party comes to power…”

      Seriously? First of all, laws are rarely repealed. That means people in government admitting to being wrong, and that just doesn’t happen.

      Secondly, you really want to be ruled by the whims of whichever party has a 50% + 1 majority? I don’t. If half plus one wants something then half minus one doesn’t. When power is being imposed upon people, it should be with a larger majority than that.

      1. ChicagoTom

        Seriously? First of all, laws are rarely repealed. That means people in government admitting to being wrong, and that just doesn’t happen.

        But that’s what Sinema is arguing. That without the filibuster laws will get passed then repealed once the next party comes to power. So your position is that the filibuster has no bearing on this and Sinema is wrong, yes?

        Secondly, you really want to be ruled by the whims of whichever party has a 50% + 1 majority? I don’t. If half plus one wants something then half minus one doesn’t. When power is being imposed upon people, it should be with a larger majority than that.

        Yes, I dont object to democracy.

        That’s better than not being able to do anything because 40 / 100 object.

        When power is being imposed upon people, it should be with a larger majority than that.

        Why? And tell me what exactly is the right percentage?
        55 % 75 % ? 60 %?
        What makes 60 the correct number? What if they changed it to requiring 51 or 52 to invoke cloture– why would that be better or worse??

        There is nothing inherently more fair by saying you need 60 votes in the senate vs 51 (or 75 or whatever other arbitrary number you demand) . These are all arbitrary numbers because people don’t like majority rule.

        Furthermore, if as you say every law should require more than 50% + 1 then why even have a filibuster? Why not make the senate rule that all legislation requires 60 (or whatever arbitrary number you like) votes to pass ? Why do some laws get to pass 51-50 in a tied senate but others don’t?

        if the senate wants to make it so that they need more than 50% + 1 to pass things, then make that rule and force people to vote up or down. Then senators will still have to actually vote for or against things and go on record.

        But right now, some stuff passes 51-50 and other requires 60 votes just to debate it based upon the whims of the minority. It’s nonsense

    2. Mr. JD

      A society suffering from policy whiplash after every minor shift in the electoral winds is not a healthy society. The founders of the United States created a bicameral legislative body and other checks and balances precisely to make the policy-making process slow and deliberative. Simple democracy is not a good system.

      And spare us the notion that anyone left-of-center actually believes in democracy. As with “free speech”, left-wing people only cite “democracy” when they think that doing so helps them get what they want.

  6. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

    Not surprising that Sinema would be interested in fucking both sides occasionally.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Ha; see my comment below.

  7. Quo Usque Tandem

    Democrats should exercise any and every “nuclear option” they can; it always works out so well for them, right? It’s not like they’ve ever been bitten on the ass later by something they did to get what they want today.

    1. ChicagoTom

      Democrats should exercise any and every “nuclear option” they can; it always works out so well for them, right? It’s not like they’ve ever been bitten on the ass later by something they did to get what they want today.

      Why are we using the standard of “did it work out for the democrats?”

      How about this…how did it work out for the country? I dont see how nuking the filibuster for judges hurt the country. In fact making it easier to fill vacancies is a net positive.

      This idea of letting judicial vacancies languish for years based on the hope that if we can run the clock out long enough we can get a different nominee is not a positive thing (especially if you are the one who has to wait for a court date because the courts have so many damn vacancies).

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        “Why are we using the standard of “did it work out for the democrats?”

        Check the article; I believe it is the Democrats and their media catamites who are clamoring to do away with the filibuster. Just as they did with the 60 vote rule for nominations in 2013.

        And it sure as fuck did bite them on the ass.

  8. ChicagoTom

    How did that work out in the long run? President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Senate installed nearly as many federal judges in four years as Trump’s predecessor did in eight—causing liberals to howl about a conservative overhaul of the federal courts.

    They can howl all they want but this was a good outcome. The howling is quite disingenuous. Whichever side is in the minority will always complain when the majority starts doing stuff. That doesn’t mean the outcome is bad…Just that the outcome is not what he minority wanted.

    Objectively speaking, why shouldn’t Trump’s nominees get an up or down vote? Why should the Dems have been able to stop them from even being considered with only 45 senators?

    What’s the point having and winning elections if you need to hope for the good graces of the losing party to do anything?

    1. sarcasmic

      What’s the point having and winning elections if you need to hope for the good graces of the losing party to do anything?

      From the point of view of someone wielding power and imposing their views on others, absolutely nothing.

      From the point of view of those of us who are subject to that power, lots. Unless the point of government is to fuck over everyone you don’t like.

    2. Mr. JD

      There’s a difference between barely winning and winning big. And there should be.

  9. Quo Usque Tandem

    Just wondering; does anyone else think a 3 way with her [and another attractive woman] would just be mind [among other things] blowing?

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      AOC might be interested in order to bolster her intersectional credentials and you know she’d take it out on you for being part of the patriarchy.

      If you call it the Pink New Deal you might be able to make it happen.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        “AOC might …”

        I did say another attractive woman…though her zoomers are not bad, that dumb look she always manages to carry could only lead to a choke out.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      I bet Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was hot back in the day.

  10. Mickey Rat

    Yes, it is anti-democratic. Democracy is not an unadulterated good, it needs to be curtailed sometimes to quash half baked, anti-federalist legislation like this so-called voting rights bill.

  11. buckleup

    She is smart enough to want to keep the filibuster, and dumb enough to support HR1 / S1.

    The GOP would be nuts to hope a few democrats are going to save them.

    1. buckleup

      I suspect she and Manchin are just holding out for the bigger better deal. Let’s see what Schumer offers them.

