Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Says Amazon Abuses Market Power, Ignores Fact That Customers Shop at Amazon Because They Want To

After returning from space yesterday, Jeff Bezos thanked Amazon customers who made his fortune possible.

|

thumb1
(Illustration: Lex Villena; nrkbeta, National Museum of American History)

Just minutes after returning to the arid desert of Van Horn, Texas, from his first successful trip to space, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos thanked the millions of customers and employees who enabled him to grow a business so successful that he became a billionaire and self-funded his trip to space.

But since life here on Earth is plagued by tiresome partisan point-scoring, Bezos' moment of gratitude could not go uncriticized. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) seized on the moment to criticize Amazon labor conditions and allege that Amazon is in some way "abusing their market power to hurt small business"—a bold claim that ignores the value reaped by consumers, and that has become the startlingly accepted consensus among both the mainstream and fringe left.

Ocasio-Cortez is wrong that Amazon—and by extension, Bezos—has profited primarily by abusing its market power or engaging in anti-competitive practices. Bezos is so wealthy because, over the better part of three decades, he built a company that could successfully deliver a wide array of consumer goods to customers in just a few days flat, serving 300 million people annually (with 150 million of those customers deciding Amazon's services are so valuable that they choose to pay for an annual Prime membership). Bezos and other Amazon built a company that could survive the dot-com bubble, the subprime mortgage crisis, and a pandemic.

The same people who see monopolies everywhere often misstate how much market share Amazon has, and what alternatives are still available to customers. Amazon has about 40.4 percent e-commerce retail market share. That's a healthy chunk, but consumers have other choices: Walmart's sales comprise 7.1 percent of total U.S. e-commerce retail; Target, Wish, and other big-box retailers also ship directly to consumers. More people choose Amazon over competitors because it has more stuff and its click-to-ship speeds are half that of its competitors.

Of course, customers always have the option of seeking out brick-and-mortar retail equivalents—it's just that many of them choose not to, prioritizing convenience (and, in a pandemic, safety) over the fluorescent glory of in-person big-box shopping. But let's be clear about which businesses are losing money to Amazon. The company generates a lot of money from consumer electronics, which will make up about one-quarter of Amazon's total U.S. sales in 2021, and apparel/accessories, which will make up 16 percent. Those looking to buy consumer electronics would not otherwise frequent "mom-and-pop" stores, but rather big-box incumbents like Best Buy, recently departed Fry's Electronics, and fellow e-commerce hubs Alibaba and Apple.

"Amazon has clearly been a boon for users in terms of the consumer surplus it generates and the antitrust accusations against it are the sorts of things thrown at all the innovative market leading retailers through history," Cato's Ryan Bourne tells Reason.

These sorts of antitrust sentiments have been thrown around not just by far-left politicians like Ocasio-Cortez, but also Biden administration picks like economic adviser Tim Wu and Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan, who "see antitrust as an all-purpose tool for reining in perceived corporate malfeasance and correcting marketplace outcomes they don't like," wrote Elizabeth Nolan Brown in Reason's July issue.

"The idea that consumers choose to use products not because they're useful but because Big Tech companies have somehow tricked or pressured them into it is deeply embedded…in the new antitrust crusade more generally," she writes. "It's a form of consumer false consciousness in which end users don't know what they want (but members of Congress, of course, do)."

Of course, part of Ocasio-Cortez's criticism is fair: Amazon warehouse working conditions are sometimes quite bad, with employees getting so little time for breaks that they cannot use the restroom or take time off-task. Amazon workers have been denied pregnancy accommodations and adequate sick leave, and warehouses have been hit hard by the pandemic. However, her claims that Amazon engages in union-busting are unfounded (warehouse workers in Alabama actually voted against unionization), and the criticisms she leveled at Bezos yesterday have been par for the course for someone who calls Amazon's lower-skilled jobs "scams" while rabblerousing for the cause of wealth redistribution. What's more, Bezos has acknowledged reports about warehouse working conditions and has pledged to make changes.

Over the course of the pandemic, Bezos' net worth has increased by about $70 billion. But despite Ocasio-Cortez's objections, his vast increase in wealth has been the result of making millions of people better off.

NEXT: In Their Own Words, This Is What It's Actually Like for Black and Brown People in Cuba

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. mad.casual

    Ignores Fact That Customers Shop at Amazon Because They Want To

    I was going to make a joke about Alexa and “customers shop at Amazon because they *think* they want to” and then I got to “(and, in a pandemic, safety)” and it reminded me that private corporations aren’t the only ones responsible for the way their customers think.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir

    They also benefitted from the widespread shutdown of small businesses last year.

    1. cgr2727

      Which was imposed, in some cases, forcibly by governments.

      (Sits back and watches lefties’ heads explode)

      1. Eeyore

        When is AOC being sent to space?

        1. Chumby

          Wonder how long a GoFundMe for AOC’s oneway ticket to space would remain up.

          1. Quo Usque Tandem

            Just as long as necessary.

        2. Mick 2

          No one listens to AOC. She’s a small yappy dog barking insensibly and getting nothing accomplished.

          Like Amazon is the only corporation out there mistreating employees and paying crappy wages? It’s a business model. One word: Walmart. Now go research the rest AOC – it will give you something else to yap about.

    2. Stuck in California

      Was going to say that.

      Local spread here was very low at brick and mortar, but Amazon warehouses and other large businesses were having lots of outbreaks. Amazon gets to stay open, locals go out of business.

      Also, Amazon is very much the only game in town for some things due to years of operating tax-free. Now that they charge sales taxes, they lobby quietly for laws forcing businesses in other states to charge taxes, which is quite onerous for a small brick and mortar in the midwest to sort out due to all the local sales tax jurisdictions in the states. So, no tax for me so I can be a giant, but now that I have local facilities and have to pay I’m going to make everyone pay.

      Amazon is a beast. I avoid them when I can. But when you close everyone else down, yeah, people “want” to shop there.

  3. American “democratic socialists” like AOC and Bernie Sanders always talk tough about billionaires. But you can count on them to obediently support Joe Biden, who in only half a year has created the most billionaire-friendly economy in US history.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires
    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Mick 2

      Biden has only been in office for 7 months. Since you can’t even do the math for how long he’s been POTUS, your comments are null and void. Look to the former for giving tax breaks out in exchange for ring kissing…

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        OBL, resident parody-ist

  4. Jefferson's Ghost

    I was looking for a DVD of one of my favorite movies from a few years ago. I looked at Amazon and found both new and used DVDs priced everywhere from $11.99 to $22.50 from several different vendors.

    UNFAIR I TELL YOU!! UNFAIR!!! SOMETHING MUST BE DONE!!!

    1. Chumby

      Amazon has new and used DVDs of Porky’s 2? Asking for a friend.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        LOL… no. “King of the Gypsies.” Fair movie. GREAT soundtrack (Dave Grisman, Stephan Grappelli, and friends.

  5. raspberrydinners

    “AOC Says Amazon Abuses Market Power, Ignores Fact That Customers Shop at Amazon Because They Want To”

    I mean, people shop at Walmart because they want to as well. Same with drinking Bud Light. Doesn’t mean those parent companies don’t abuse their market power to force other companies into submission or buy up would-be competitors.

    JFC, you’d think an ostensibly libertarian rag would want the free market working. But they’re too blinded by their hatred of AOC to make a cogent argument and stick to principal.

    1. Rossami

      Do you actually have any evidence of abusing market power? Or you just ranting to hear your own voice again?

      AOC certainly has no evidence of actual abuses of market power. She thinks that being big is all the evidence she needs. If she did have real evidence, she’d be handing it over to real prosecutors instead of pandering to her twitter followers.

    2. Mick 2

      There is no longer honor in politics. What you are asking for does not exist.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir

      or principle.

  6. soldiermedic76

    It’s 45 miles to Walmart for us. I need something the next day or two it’s just as easy to go on Amazon and order it, easier in fact, than getting in my truck and driving to Wally world. And cheaper too. Amazon is a God sent to rural communities. Need body soap, ear tags for cattle, needles for calving season, castration bands, the latest Jack Campbell novel, a new cast iron frying pan, reloading gear (just not powder, brass and shells) it’s all available and delivered to your door within 72 hrs. We do most of our Christmas and birthday shopping on Amazon (I hate shopping, especially at Christmas). I need a new set of trim tools and a new mirror because I busted mine off the truck going through the gate one winter night? You guessed it, got it on Amazon. And cheaper than if I went through Ford.

    1. soldiermedic76

      P.S. Bezos is definitely a Dr. Evil meme flying into space in a dick shaped rocket and being shaved bald and all. I’ll make fun of him for that and disagree with his politics but I don’t begrudge him spending his hard earned money however he wants too.

      1. Mick 2

        So many charities and his ego prevents even a semblance of philanthropy.

        1. soldiermedic76

          Oh well.

        2. Quo Usque Tandem

          It’s his money and he can do what the fuck he wants with it. That’s the problem cunts like AOC has with him; they want it re-distributed in order to achieve “equity” which is the new equality.

          If this was meant as sarcasm, I missed it.

    2. Minadin

      I don’t like shopping at Walmart, but there are times when it’s necessary and even convenient. Sometimes you need something that afternoon, or it’s just a much better deal, or any number of other reasons that might make it preferable to my norm.

      Amazon has just about anything I can get at all of the retail stores in my area, plus a whole bunch of things I can’t find there because they aren’t carried anywhere.

      The stupid aftermarket headlights that keep going out on my Mazda (previous owner install) are a special order product at Napa / AutoZone / etc, so they take an extra week or two and cost 4x as much as getting them on Amazon, for instance.

      1. soldiermedic76

        We buy groceries in Williston, so we go to Walmart and Tractor Supply and Menard’s when we get groceries. In between paydays it’s generally Amazon. But if I really need a tool or something I go to the local hardware store and pay three to four times the price I’d pay at Amazon.

    3. Jefferson's Ghost

      I used to be in the same predicament: anything over excepting a tank of gas or a candy bar was twenty-five miles away.

      I find Amazon just as useful today — for comparing products, prices, and reviews, and, most often, after researching such products, I go to the local hardware store and find the one I want. And, nine-times-out-of-ten, it’s the same price. Once in a while it’s actually cheaper.

  7. Ken Shultz

    AOC is a troll.

    Don’t feed the troll.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Like Tony and her sock, Raspberry-ass dinners.

  8. Jefferson's Ghost

    The only thing that Amazon has done has taken “catalog shopping” to a logical conclusion. (In case you were wondering, the first sales catalog was published and distributed in 1498, in Vienna.)

    Some people thought that Sears, with its death-grip on catalog sales, might eventually own the world. Hell, they sold everything from shoes to houses. Didn’t quite work that way.
    And, someday, Amazon, too, will be a distant memory. Just not today.

    1. soldiermedic76

      When we perfect replicators we won’t need any of it.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        I was thinking the exact same thing lol

      2. Chumby

        Will a replicator be able to replicate a replicator?

        1. soldiermedic76

          They never answered that question in the series or movies so I can’t give an answer and remain canon (maybe in one of the books I haven’t read?).

        2. Jefferson's Ghost

          Therein liesthe real question.

          1. soldiermedic76

            In the show they never quite explained why some things had to be mines for or grown while others could be replicated.

    2. Mother's Lament

      At the start Sears was perfectly positioned to take control of the internet and become bigger than what Amazon is now.

      It took some incredible mismanagement for Sears to fuck up the opportunities that the internet afforded.

      1. soldiermedic76

        They ignored the internet completely as did JC Pennies. Evolve or die.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir

          The eventually had a web portal, but it sucked, and was too late anyway. And they pretty much destroyed Lands End.

  9. Mother's Lament

    Amazon uses and abuses anticompetitive regulations to fight off competitors. Let’s not pretend Amazon maintains its dominance through fair play and impartial market forces.

    1. Ken Shultz

      “Let’s not pretend Amazon maintains its dominance through fair play and impartial market forces.”

      Amazon does that on some things, but AOC doesn’t maintain her dominance through fair play and impartial market forces at all.

      1. Mother's Lament

        Yeah, I wasn’t agreeing with AOC. They’re both big government parasites.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Amazon sends delivers raspberries to my house for less.

          AOC just spends my money, raises my taxes, and whines.

          1. Unicorn Abattoir

            So you can have raspberry…dinners?

  10. Ken Shultz

    When I go to buy raspberries from my local supermarket, they’re at best about a day away from being moldy if they aren’t moldy already. Whatever it is Amazon is doing to get them from the bush to my door fresh, they’re doing it right. And they charge less for them than my local supermarket, too.

    Oh, and Amazon is actually competition for Google search. It used to be that people would go to Google to search for just about everything they wanted to buy–and that was feeding Google’s advertising revenue. Nowadays, lots of people just go straight to Amazon and search there.

    Amazon has done so much to make my quality of life better and save me money. AOC hasn’t done anything to make my life better–and she wants me to pay more in taxes. She hates us for caring about ourselves, too. She’s all about forced sacrifice. Fuck AOC. AOC sucks.

    1. Chumby

      You want your raspberry dinner and want to eat it too.

  11. jimc5499

    When you see a Democrat complaining about a business, you can be sure that there’s a Union campaign contribution involved.

  12. Chumby

    I though Twitter was supposed to censor misinformation from Miss Information.

  13. soldiermedic76

    A lot of small businesses sell on Amazon and reach a wider audience than if they sold only out of local brick and mortar stores. Also, there is a whole new industry of small businesses created by Amazon, they pack millions of products for Amazon.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost

      Exactly. One of my favorite businesses in a small custom leather shop located in Florida (I am a fan of their knife sheathes.) I am on the opposite coast. And, without Amazon, I would probably never have known it existed.

      1. soldiermedic76

        Do they do gun holsters? I’m looking for a holster for my Ruger Redhawk .44 Magnum. It doesn’t quite fit in the holster for my Uberti Cinnamon .45 colt one though the ammunition fits in the belt loops.

        1. Chumby

          Uncle Mike’s makes something it will fall out of.

          1. soldiermedic76

            I know that from experience. Almost lost it on a backpacking trip thanks to Uncle Mike.

        2. Quo Usque Tandem

          The internet has provided me with an incredible gallery of supplies for all things gun related, including the guns themselves.

          Amazon generally sucks in this regard, and most of their weapons gear is Chunk [Chinese junk]; but otherwise I have a whole host of places to go and prices and quality to compare.

          I just don’t often darken the doors of bricks and mortars.

    2. Minadin

      My mom’s bookstore is entirely on Amazon now. She lowered overhead and raised sales and reaches customers globally.

      Amazon can also warehouse (some of) her products and do the shipping and packing for her – it’s a service she uses called FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon). And if you’re buying from a 3rd party seller on Amazon, and your item is eligible for Prime and 2-day shipping, you’re probably using FBA too.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        Back in the seventies and eighties, I was in the music retail businesses. One thing I learned is that for many smaller music stores, particularly the specialty stores, anywhere from thirty to fifty percent of their profits were derived from catalog sales.

        1. soldiermedic76

          Which reminds me I still owe Columbia house for that Everclear CD they sent me in 1997.

  14. Echospinner

    I love Amazon. Buy stuff there every other day.

    I could care less what some idiot says about them.

  15. XM

    Bezos is crony capitalist and among the vanguards of the woke movement. What praise should we heap upon a man who uses his muscle to support regulations on his competitors and intimidate attempts to put ones on his own company?

    While he makes Buzz lightyear impressions and removes products from Amazon in the name of social activism, he remains silent as people are dying in Cuba and small businesses are driven out of existence. If the rumors of his warehouse working conditions are true, then the benefits of his brand of ecommerce was built on human misery. And judging by the noticeable increase in defective products (crushed soda cans, melted chocolate, game case that arrive without a disc) I can only imagine Amazon fulfillment centers are basically a giant tetris factory with declining quality inspection.

    The left obviously hates any organism with wealth. I enjoy them tearing apart Bezos, even if it’s for wrong reasons.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      “…he remains silent as people are dying in Cuba”

      I didn’t know he had warehouses there too.

  16. Longtobefree

    Chicken and egg question:
    Do prime members sign up for the video, and then buy because the shipping is included, or sign up for the free shipping and watch video because it is included?

  17. Quo Usque Tandem

    AOC: Ye Gods, what a cunt.

Please to post comments