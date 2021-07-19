Media Criticism

Experts Warn Accurate News Articles Are Misinformation if They Support Conservative Views

The existence of politically biased websites is not a crisis.

(Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Political bias is not new to journalism, either in the United States or anywhere else in the world. But check out how NPR discusses the conservative outlet The Daily Wire and pundit Ben Shapiro. It's a case study in people's eagerness to classify writing they disagree with as "misinformation," whether or not it's factually accurate.

The hit piece begins by pointing out how well The Daily Wire does in Facebook engagement compared to more mainstream media outlets, such as The New York Times and the Washington Post. This is a useful corrective to those who think left-wing "Big Tech" companies have scrubbed away the conservative presence online. But that's not the point of Miles Parks' analysis. His point is that The Daily Wire's success on in Facebook is a bad thing because the outlet is using "outrage as a business model."

Needless to say, many media outlets do that. It's not even new to the age of social media. Before we had outrage clicks we had gossip columns and "If it bleeds, it leads."

But The Daily Wire is different, you see. Because of the site's political leanings, it is framing stories in a certain way to appeal to conservative opinion. NPR doesn't accuse The Daily Wire of publishing false news. But the expert Parks interviews—Jaime Settle, director of the Social Networks and Political Psychology Lab at the College of William & Mary—sees the historically common political reframing of the stories of the day as a big problem:

"They tend to not provide very much context for the information that they are providing," Settle said. "If you've stripped enough context away, any piece of truth can become a piece of misinformation."

This story provides a useful example of this phenomenon, though probably not the one Parks intends. The entire piece hinges on "Facebook engagement" data, which is just one of many measures of a story's impact; hilariously, it doesn't even indicate whether the piece was even read. It's a measure not just of who clicked a link, but who liked, shared, or commented on a Facebook post. That a Daily Wire post gets more Facebook engagement than a New York Times report does not mean more people actually read the Daily Wire post.

The story appears right as the White House is calling for broad coordination between social media platforms to ban users that the government deems to be sources of vaccine misinformation. We've already seen where that approach leads. The U.S. government is not the final arbiter of what COVID-19 claims are accurate. We've already seen platforms, at government urging, classify theories that the virus may have leaked from a Chinese laboratory as misinformation and censor them. But it wasn't "misinformation." It was a theory that may well turn out to be accurate.

There is plenty of genuine misinformation out there about COVID-19, but at this point the federal government has, for many Americans, blown the handling of this epidemic with fear-driven responses not backed up by science. As a result, large swathes of people are going to be suspicious about any White House statements about misinformation.

Stories like this NPR report perpetuate the divide. Parks says The Daily Wire's stories "don't normally include falsehoods," but then lets Settle (who has a book to sell blaming social media for political polarization) say that sometimes the truth can "become a piece of misinformation."

Parks does not go so far as to suggest that anybody in a position of power should do anything about The Daily Wire's success. But he does give Judd Legum, former Democratic campaigner and founder of the progressive website ThinkProgress, plenty of space to critique The Daily Wire's methods, which is a weird way of undermining his entire piece. A well-known progressive Democratic media analyst is concerned about a conservative media outlet's behavior? The polarization is coming from inside the house, Parks!

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. sarcasmic

    Can’t trust Shapiro! C’mon! A Jew who isn’t a Democrat? He’s a traitor to identity politics! Just like blacks who vote for Republicans! They must all be silenced! They don’t fit the narrative!

    1. Sarcasm noted.

      But in fact the proudest, most pro-Israel American Jews — Bill Kristol, David Frum, Jennifer Rubin, etc. — have indeed abandoned the GOP for the Democrats.

      #LibertariansForEmbracingNeocons

  2. A Thinking Mind

    Seems that if you are actually concerned about this, perhaps you shouldn’t uncritically grant them the title “expert” in your fucking headline. It’s dignifying this bullshit; these people aren’t experts, they are political operatives. Experts at what, spreading propaganda?

    1. Pepin the short

      In a profession that is 96% liberal by surveys, Scott knows to make sure his works still has flattery with a touch of feigned reprimand

    2. Full Of Buckminster

      You have to wonder who writes the headlines for these articles. They are questionable a majority of the time, including headlines that don’t even correlate with the article.

      1. sarcasmic

        How would anyone know that except by reading the article? Nobody does that.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir

      Maybe they need to appeal to authority, to assure themselves that they’re an authority.

    4. Zeb

      I don’t know, I read that as a pretty good burn on the supposed experts. Maybe it needed some scare quotes.

  3. Aloysious

    NPR.

    1984 wasn’t supposed to be a how to manual.

    At least NPR is a great example of propaganda in action.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      “Follow the Science!”-2020
      “Follow the Science…but only if it’s been properly contextualized by someone from either the media or academia!”-2021

  4. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

    Jamie Settle is a parody of a parody. If you strip enough context away every fact can be misinformation? Don’t give anyone the information and let them make up their mind with it…the Jamie Settles of the world haven’t been able to add their two cents so you idiots can understand the facts.

    Facts are meaningless. You can use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true. Facts, schmacts.–Homer Simpson

  5. Eeyore

    If you want to stop bad information on social media, you need to ban social media. Human communication is synonymous with misinformation.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      But then how will I know what Kylie Jenner ate for lunch?

      1. sarcasmic

        *snort*

        Like she eats lunch.

        1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

          Ok, ok…what Kylie Jenner threw up for lunch.

  6. sarcasmic

    “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re mis-informed.” ― Mark Twain

  7. Ken Shultz

    I think it’s important to look at this from both sides. Donald Trump and the Republicans have also used government agencies to violate our First Amendment rights and censor social media.

    I can’t back that up with any facts, but we need to look at this issue from both sides, and if there aren’t any facts to support one side of the argument, then the right thing to do is to just make shit up.

    1. sarcasmic

      But don’t you dare point out the inconsistency in Ken’s own logic when he says Republicans are authoritarians, but voting for them doesn’t count as support for authoritarianism because intentions or something. That’s an ad hominem attack against him as a person that ignores his words.

      1. buckleup

        Logic doesn’t penetrate your addled brain, you voted for Biden and you got more authoritarianism than you had before. Just admit the facts, screetch, and stop shitting all over yourself here.

  8. BYODB

    ‘Experts warn’ seems to be a headline writing tic since apparently ‘expert’ and ‘woke scold’ seem to be synonymous yet they’re only ever called ‘experts’.

    Expert in what, one might ask?

    1. Zeb

      That’s why I just assume it’s intended ironically.

  9. JimboJr

    “His point is that The Daily Wire’s success on in Facebook is a bad thing because the outlet is using “outrage as a business model.”

    Im sure he mentioned that business model was the prevalent one on CNN, MSNBC, Wapo, and NYT from 2015-2020 right? If that wasnt their slogan, I dont know what the hell it was.

  10. AB Negative

    For it’s pretenses at journalistic quality and intellectualism, NPR is really pathetically lacking in self-awareness. This sort of thing is the rule rather than the exception. A few days ago I was listening to a Fresh Air interview (yeah, my mistake) where they were literally promulgating misinformation while complaining about misinformation. You can’t make this up…

  11. Jerryskids

    This cuts both ways – just as the truth can be misinformation, misinformation can be the truth. Like, for example, when Dr. Fauci told us we shouldn’t be wearing masks, that masks were no protection against the coronavirus, he was telling a little white lie in order to make sure there was an adequate supply of masks for healthcare workers. Now, it was certainly true that masks were in short supply, therefore this disinformation served that greater truth.

  12. buckleup

    Anyone at this point paying attention to government funded media deserves what they get. Anyway NPR isn’t influential except to the TDS idiots and Biden dick suckers.

  13. Ken Shultz

    We should be talking about this in terms of elitism. The fundamental observation of libertarianism is that people should be free to make choices for themselves. This manifests itself in our support for market capitalism, with a market being nothing but people making choices for themselves, but the First Amendment is another example of the fundamental contempt libertarians have for elitism. Instead of government bureaucrats making choices for us about what we can read, write, say, and think, each of us should be free to make these choices for ourselves–according to libertarians.

    Progressivism is fundamentally elitist, and just like our contempt for elitism draws us to market capitalism, their elitism draws them to socialism, a system in which central planners make choices on our behalf that are supposedly better than the choices we make for ourselves in markets. Where our contempt for elitism drives our love for things like the First Amendment, progressive elitism is fundamentally hostile to people making choices for themselves about what to read, write, say, and think, too. Progressives want politicians, career bureaucrats, academics, and scientists to make those choices for you.

    Whenever you hear Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, or any other Democrat claim that they’re defending democracy, whether it be in terms of the Capitol riot, state voting laws, or H.R. 1, never Never NEVER forget the contempt they’re showing for the thoughts of average people on social media today. My criticism of democracy is that it’s insufficiently democratic because markets do a better job of representing the true will of the people. Whatever progressives mean by democracy, they do not mean government by the people. Progressives are fundamentally elitist and contemptuous of average people, what they think, and what they want. That’s why progressives are America’s most horrible people.

