Anthony Fauci Is Wrong About the Need for 3-Year-Olds To Wear Masks

Unvaccinated children have as much protection as vaccinated adults.

In a recent interview on MSNBC, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said children who are not eligible to get vaccinated "should be wearing masks, no doubt about that." The federal government has not yet approved any of the COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 12, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised all unvaccinated people over the age of two to keep wearing masks.

Fauci expressed concern that unvaccinated, unmasked kids could contract the disease and spread it to adults who might be at greater risk of a negative health outcome.

But this is rapidly becoming an unpersuasive reason to require masks, given that all American adults who want to get a vaccine are basically able to do so, and 90 percent of the most vulnerable population—seniors—are already vaccinated. In other words, it's increasingly unlikely that a sick child would spread COVID-19 to someone who would be in serious danger of dying from it, unless this hypothetical person obstinately refused to take the vaccine. And in that case, it doesn't seem fair to continue to require children—who are not themselves particularly vulnerable to COVID-19—to continue masking up.

Make no mistake: Unvaccinated children have as much natural protection from COVID-19 as vaccinated seniors do, according to Brown University economist Emily Oster, who writes that parents shouldn't be so quick to abandon their summer plans due to the delta variant.

"Twice a close-to-zero risk is still close to zero," notes Oster.

It's worth keeping in mind that just 330 Americans under the age of 18 have succumbed to the coronavirus. While even one death is a tragedy, that number is lower than the number of children who died from pneumonia, according to New York magazine's David Wallace-Wells.

"It may sound strange, given a year of panic over school closures and reopenings, a year of masking toddlers and closing playgrounds and huddling in pandemic pods, that, according to the CDC, among children the mortality risk from COVID-19 is actually lower than from the flu," he writes. "The risk of severe disease or hospitalization is about the same."

Children don't really need to fear COVID-19 for themselves. The theoretically vulnerable adults they will encounter in summer camps and on playdates—and back in their classrooms when school resumes in the fall—will all be vaccinated or have had the opportunity to become so. These are strong reasons to cease requiring masks for children, even if they are not yet eligible for the vaccines.

  1. Zeb

    Disgusting.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir

    Anthony Fauci Is Wrong About the Need for 3-Year-Olds To Wear Masks

    Could have stopped right there, Robby.

    1. Nardz

      Hey, this is the most/only pushback anyone at Reason has ever shown to any covid nonsense.
      Baby steps

  3. Why is anyone still listening to this guy? Oh wait, 20% of of respondents said that post 10pm curfews should remain forever and ever, amen.

    Never mind. I guess despite being scratched off my calendar for 15 years, I keep hoping that I’m wrong about the Libertarian Moment being over.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Because he wants government control uber alles. Just like the prog left.

  4. Sometimes a Great Notion

    The Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Improves

  5. Unicorn Abattoir

    “It’s worth keeping in mind that just 330 Americans under the age of 18 have succumbed to the coronavirus. While even one death is a tragedy, that number is lower than the number of children who died from pneumonia”

    Now get MSNBC to point that out to Fauci. I wish you luck.

  6. Overt

    This is not about the risk to children. It is about being afraid to anger the gods by appearing to be cavalier about their rage. 2000 years ago, the Greeks saw plagues as manifestations of Apollo’s anger. One day a person would drop dead, seemingly shot by invisible arrows from the sun. They did not know about viruses and bacteria and could not know that these vectors of attack played out around them.

    The sad thing is that these sorts of “societal immune responses” were important in early societies, before we came to understand the real causes of contagious disease. Embarking to clean temples, burning (possibly rotten) food, ceremonial baths, shunning the infected, and refusing to mix with long distance travelers were all evolved mechanisms to limit the spread of a pathogen they did not understand.

    The sad thing is that the very people who pride themselves as being for “SCIENCE!!!11!” are the same who have adopted this superstitious nonsense.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      We need to sacrifice a goat to alleviate this mass hysteria.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion

        Finally I’ll be able to cheer on Tom Brady.

      2. Overt

        It is amazing to me how transparently obvious these superstitious rituals really are- from locking people in their homes, to shunning the sick as Unclean- these are all immune responses to disease.

        In the human body, most of the actual symptoms we associate with being sick are actually caused by us. Phlegm, fever, tiredness, itchy eyes- these are all caused by the body to delay the pathogen while immunity is achieved. The same is true with this lockdown. The response to the disease was far more destructive than the disease itself- the host is literally trying to kill itself to rid itself of a disease and these superstitious, medieval leech doctors and their talismask mandates are leading the charge.

  7. Kyle T

    Lovin’ the spotlight, spouting off anything the left likes regardless of inconsistencies with prior comments or what the real science shows.

  8. Jerryskids

    Blasphemer! Surely you are tempting the wrath of the gods with this sort of talk about St. Fauci.

  9. Dillinger

    full stop at IS WRONG.

  10. Nardz

    According to some of our regular commenters here, if 3 year Olds aren’t wearing masks, that makes them assholes.

  11. buckleup

    Always Wrong Fauci.

