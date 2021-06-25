Evan McMullin

Never-Trump Republicans Announce New Fundraising Effort To Re-Defeat the Ex-President

Renew America Movement co-founder Miles Taylor vows, "We will split the vote and sink him."

|

MilesTaylor
(Miles Taylor)

Miles Taylor, a man who was most famous when he was anonymous, threw his name last night into a hat most people were hoping wouldn't open until November 2022.

"If [former President Donald] Trump somehow wins the GOP nomination in 2024, I will run against him as an independent. And recruit more conservatives to do the same. We will split the vote and sink him," Taylor tweeted, insisting in a follow-up: "This is not a joke."

Taylor, a former Trump administration Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who wrote the bestselling book A Warning in 2019, starred in anti-Trump ads in 2020, and last month announced the intention to co-launch with 2016 anti-Trump independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and a few former Republican elected officials an initiative to "catalyze an American renewal," made his latest splash on the same day as the official unveiling of the Renew America Movement (RAM).

RAM held a national town hall last night attended by such figures as 2016 Libertarian Party vice presidential nominee Bill Weld, Weld's fellow 2020 Republican presidential primary loser Joe Walsh, and former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele. The renewalists vow to raise "tens of millions" of dollars to defeat pro-Trump Republicans in a handful of Senate races and a couple dozen House contests in the 2022 midterms, according to Bloomberg.

For the moment, the new group is raising that money through an old vehicle, McMullin's 501(c)(4) nonprofit Stand Up Republic, which he launched two months after coming in fifth place in the 2016 election. McMullin, whose candidacy—like Taylor's threatened 2024 run—was a direct challenge to Trump from the right, exceeded the Trump-Hillary Clinton margin in just two states: His home base of Utah, where he received 21.5 percent while Trump won by 18.1 percentage points, and Minnesota (1.8 percent vs. Clinton's margin of 1.5 points).

Only two independent candidates for president have received more than 1 percent of the national popular vote in the past century—Ross Perot with 18.9 percent in 1992, and John Anderson with 6.6 percent in 1980. More to the anti-Trump point, the 45th president failed to win reelection not because his voters were lured away by third-party or independent candidates, but precisely because they weren't.

Trump received a higher percentage of votes in 2020 than he did in 2016: 46.9 percent, compared to 46.1. The main difference was that support for third-party candidates collapsed, from 5.7 percent to 1.8, and most of that bloc went to the Democratic Party, whose nominee jumped from 48.2 percent to 51.3. As I noted in November:

Pre-election polls predicted this—2016 third-party voters, and specifically Libertarians (who made up 57 percent of the third-party electorate that year), repeatedly said that a majority of them were going straight, and preferred Biden to Trump by more than two to one. There were 7.8 million third-party voters last time, and just 2.7 million this time, so any strong lean by the remaining 5 million-plus was always going to dwarf whatever impact partisans may attribute to "spoilers."

Never-Trumpers have lost just about every intra-Republican fight over the past six years, usually by lopsided margins. Where they have punched above their weight has been in media attention, and (relatedly) in raising money from Democrats dreaming of a fractured GOP. As ever, I am rooting for all new political competition while taking all bets against.

NEXT: More Than 500,000 Possibly Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Have Been Filed in Maryland Since May 1

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Miles Taylor, Rick Wilson, John Weaver, David Frum, Bill Kristol — it’s encouraging to see there are still some conservatives doing their patriotic duty to promote total Democratic control at all levels of government.

    #LibertariansForEmbracingNeocons

    PS — Reason.com’s editor-in-chief KMW used to work with Bill Kristol at The Weekly Standard, so the neocon / libertarian alliance actually predates Drumpf.

  2. Longtobefree

    “We will split the vote and sink him.”
    Sink him?
    I think he misspelled “be sure only democrats get elected”.

    1. Vulgar Madman

      You’d think at some point they might ask why Trump gets votes.
      That would be asking too much though.

  3. Cal Cetín

    “threw his name last night into a hat most people were hoping wouldn’t open until November 2022”

    I thought the more common metaphor was throwing one’s hat into the ring.

  4. buckleup

    He should run with the LP, because he ain’t getting on all 50 states ballots otherwise.

    Anyway the RINO never Trump assholes are pathetic, creepy, and downright strange creatures. But I get it they are garden party elitists who want to keep the federal military and intelligence grift going over there in DC. So they become woke schmucks and schmooze with democrats and flirt with MSNBC/CNN agitprop while plotting some revenge over losing their grip on the party.

    1. bevis the lumberjack

      Trump, in a fit of pique, threw two senate races. Because of him the only thing that stands between us and the Great Progressive Revolution is people like Manchin and Sinema.

      All because his ego couldn’t admit he got beat. Fuck Trump with a rusty softball bat. Make sure to thank him from your anti-racist re-education camp.

  5. Sometimes a Great Notion

    This wonder team will have as much of an impact as the guys screaming about how the CIA implanted chips in their brains in-between sips of their rotgut.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      That’s why I only drink distilled rain water, and straight grain alcohol

  6. WHO?!!

  7. Ra's al Gore

    Just like Egg McMuffin did.

    The Lincoln project was a grift to pay their mortgages with large contracting fees and to cover up a founder’s attempts to fuck a 14 year old boy.

    A BLM founder is using her donation money to buy expensive houses in all white neighborhoods.

    This is yet another scam.

    1. Free minds AND free markets, amirite?

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion

        A fool and their money.

    2. Rebbeca AustelI

      The Lincoln project was a grift to pay their mortgages with large contracting fees and to cover up a founder’s attempts to fuck a 14 year old boy.

      All they were missing was the right acronym:

      Renew America Movement (RAM)

  8. Rebbeca AustelI

    If [former President Donald] Trump somehow wins the GOP nomination in 2024, I will run against him as an independent. And recruit more conservatives to do the same. We will split the vote and sink him

    Worked great for Evan McMuffin.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Do you want roaches? This is how you get roaches. I mean progressives

  10. jimc5499

    So who’s funding this clown. I smell Demorats.

    1. Mother's Lament

      Can’t get the stink off
      They’ve been hanging ’round for days
      Comes like a comet
      Suckered you but not your friends

  11. Ken Shultz

    “If [former President Donald] Trump somehow wins the GOP nomination in 2024, I will run against him as an independent. And recruit more conservatives to do the same. We will split the vote and sink him,” Taylor tweeted, insisting in a follow-up: “This is not a joke.”

    If the only issue you have to run on is that you’re against Trump, then, much like the Angels, which is the fifth best baseball team in California, your campaign will be irrelevant.

  12. Cal Cetín

    I want to dislike Trump, I really do. He’s an adulterizing, truth-challenged opportunist.

    But then I look on the people who make it their business to hate Trump…and Trump doesn’t look so bad. I mean, when have politicians been declared unacceptable for being adulterizing, truth-challenged opportunists?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      I doubt Trump runs again. My guess is DeSantis runs and wins the nominee.

      1. Moderation4ever

        I agreed. The former President will keep his options open as long as there is money to be had and no longer.

    2. Rebbeca AustelI

      It’s been especially fun to watch the same libertarians who defended Max Hardcore and wrote that a vulgar society is a better society suddenly turn into pearl clutching church ladies.

    3. bevis the lumberjack

      The problem with Trump is that his personality has been the best friend of the progressive hordes over the last 18 months or so. They’re hoping he’s nominated again. They beat him with a brain dead moron last time, and that was before all the January 6 bullshit.

      He needs to go away but his ego won’t allow it.

      1. Social Justice is neither

        You forgot the election irregularities, the state censorship and the marxist media but other than that, spot on.

  13. Enjoy Every Sandwich

    He has a rather high opinion of himself. I never even heard of him. Why does he think conservatives will flock to his banner to elect, of all people, Kamala Harris?

  14. Mickey Rat

    Being an Ahab may be quite lucrative.

  15. CE

    If celebrated governor Bill Weld with all his gravitas couldn’t crack double digits in the Republican primaries, I doubt Trump is losing sleep over this amateur.

  16. Moderation4ever

    There are lots of Republicans interested in running for the Presidency in 2024. I don’t see anyone of them wanting to take a back seat to the former President. The trick now is to keep his voters and but dump the former President. My guess is DeSantis, Abbott, Cuz, Hawley and a host of others are trying to figure than angle right now. I am guessing that after dust settles on the 2022 race, the pack breaks out and race starts. I think Taylor is out of luck and should maybe focus on another seat.

  17. Ken Shultz

    Mike Pence made a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, yesterday, in which he stated that he was proud to have certified the election results–against a backdrop of Trump supporters who were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence”.

    Mr. Pence also took the opportunity to praise Donald Trump for changing the national consensus on China, for Trump’s border security policies, etc. Pence praised Trump for challenging the establishment–just like Ronald Reagan had done. Pence also denounced Critical Race Theory as “state sponsored racism”. He seemed to think the issues were what was important.

    There are a number of explanations for why Mike Pence might be speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library yesterday, with the most likely explanation having to do with Pence running for president in 2024. In order to keep Donald Trump from becoming president again, it isn’t necessary to run against him in the general election as an independent–or to rail against him. In fact, there are a lot of things for a conservative to like about Trump’s policies, and Pence would be smart to run on Trump’s agenda–if he wants to win.

    Trump outperformed his personal approval ratings–even in states that he won. That doesn’t mean the polls were wrong. That means people voted for Trump because they liked his policies so much, and they voted for him–in spite of the fact that they couldn’t stand him personally–because they liked his policies so much.

    Alienating Trump supporters by denouncing Trump is self-defeating and unnecessary. Why not praise the parts of Trump’s agenda that you like instead? Neither Pence nor any other Republican candidate needs to persuade voters that they aren’t Trump. Everybody can look at Pence, Haley, Cruz, Rubio, or Rand Paul and tell that they’re not Trump. What those candidates need to do is convince people that they support Trump’s policies. Give Republican primary voters a reason to vote for you instead of Trump, and maybe they’ll vote for his policies and not his personality. Aren’t there any of Trump’s policies that this guy likes?

    Where are you on forever wars? Are you willing to negotiate with the Taliban to get us out of Afghanistan?

    Where are you on gun rights?

    Where are you on the Green New Deal?

    Where are you on China, any greenhouse gas emissions deals with them?

    Where are you on capitulating to Iran’s nuclear ambitions?

    Where are you on Medicare for All; where are you on taxes?

    If you can give Republicans what they want on the issues–without being Trump–then whether you’re Trump or not will not be the most important issue to them. And IF IF IF whether it’s Trump or someone else in the White House is more important to you than any of the issues, then the real issue is your personal obsessions with Trump and his personality. In that case, seek professional help. If you can’t think clearly so long as Trump is in the picture, there are medications, professional therapists, and yoga instructors that may be able to help you. Please don’t take your obsessive disorder out on the Republican party or the American people.

Please to post comments