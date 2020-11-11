Election 2020

Trump Lost in Part Because 2016 Third-Party Voters Heavily Preferred Biden

Trump rallied his base, but could not convince Libertarians and Greens to come his way

|

GarJo
(JIM YOUNG/REUTERS/Newscom)

As ballot counting in most states winds to a close (except in laggardly Alaska, Illinois, New York, Maryland, and a few others), a striking pattern has already emerged: President Donald Trump, in state after state, received virtually the same percentage of the vote as he did in 2016.

In swing state Arizona, where demographics are changing and Republicans are losing their grip on statewide politics, the incumbent stands at 49.0 percent of the vote, compared to his 2016 total of…48.1. In battleground Michigan, after four years of intense campaigning, Trump's 2016 result of 47.5 percent was fed feet-first into the woodchipper of 2020 and came out the other end as…47.9. By late Tuesday night, the expressed preference for Trump in more than half the country had changed in four years by less than a single percentage point.

What did change were two overlapping and interrelated sets of numbers. The share of third-party/independent presidential voters plummeted by nearly four percentage points since 2016, from 5.7 to 1.8, while Joe Biden exceeded Hillary Clinton's haul nationally by 2.6 percentage points and climbing steadily, as the populous blue states continue to pad his lead.

So while Michigan, for example, was delivering essentially the same results for Trump as four years ago, the Great Lakes State was subtracting 3.6 percentage points from third-party candidates, and adding 3.2 to Biden (that's a 90 percent "Excess Vote" rating, for those who enjoy made-up stats). Arizona has a similar story: down a combined 4.6 for the marginal names, up 4.3 for the Democrat; 92 percent E.V. All over the country, the president was able to bring out more of his voters, but with only a handful of exceptions was unable to expand on his core share of support by persuading fence-sitters to choose the Republican side.

Pre-election polls predicted this—2016 third-party voters, and specifically Libertarians (who made up 57 percent of the third-party electorate that year), repeatedly said that a majority of them were going straight, and preferred Biden to Trump by more than two to one. There were 7.8 million third-party voters last time, and just 2.7 million this time, so any strong lean by the remaining 5 million-plus was always going to dwarf whatever impact partisans may attribute to "spoilers."

Some Republicans have been mad online that Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen's vote totals exceeded Biden's margin over Trump in Arizona (by 1.12 percentage points), Georgia (by 0.95), Wisconsin (0.54), and Pennsylvania (0.47). But those numbers pale in comparison to the products of this formula: Biden's percentage point gains over Clinton, minus Trump 2020's gains over Trump 2016, minus the drop in the third-party vote.

The president-elect trounced Trump in that category by 3.93 percentage points so far in Arizona, 2.35 in Georgia (actually more, but I'll explain in a moment), 1.40 in Pennsylvania, and 1.39 in Wisconsin. Third-party voters in 2016 had more impact on the two-party race in 2020 than any third-party voters in 2020 ever could.

The Georgia count is interesting on two fronts. One, it's a reminder that these aren't simplistically reassigned votes from 2016; every electorate is different, and there were certainly many voters who went straight from Republican to Democrat without making a pit stop in LibertarianGreenConstitutionKanyeLand. So in fact Biden in the Peach State is up 3.88 percentage points over Hillary Clinton, and Trump is down 1.54 from last time, the latter a pretty unusual occurrence outside of the northeast. Since the third-party decline in Georgia was just 2.35 points, I awarded only that amount of excess to Biden, but there are definitely some other significant factors affecting and accelerating that change.

Georgia is also one of the handful of states whose 2016 third-party electorate was overwhelmingly (about 85 percent) Libertarian. A very curious thing happened in such jurisdictions: Compared to the rest of the country, their decline this year in third-party voting was lower, and their Excess Vote for Biden was higher.

In Oklahoma, for example, all 5.75 percent of third-party voters in 2016 went for Gary Johnson. In 2020, the state's third-party decline of 59 percent, down to 2.33 percentage points, was actually one of the lowest in the union (the national average being closer to 68 percent). Still, Trump got almost no measurable bump from third-partiers coming back in from the cold, finishing at 65.37 percent of the vote, compared to 65.32 in 2016. Similar stories can be told in Indiana and South Dakota.

What's the analytical upshot, even with the caveat that we're still blindly groping the elephant of this election? One is that voters for the Libertarian Party (L.P.) have greater propensity at this moment to stick: The L.P. lost 64 percent of its voting share from 2016, compared to 73 percent for the Constitution Party and 78 percent for the Green Party.

The other is that, at least in the unusual third-party spike year of 2016, people who formerly voted for Libertarians (which, it's always important to remember, outnumbered actual members of the party four years ago by around 5 to 1), are not just Republicans who got high for an election only to sober up next time. They're more loyal to the quixotic dream than voters of other small parties, and they have demonstrated zero propensity to prefer the GOP. At least in this election, with this president.

To the extent that ex-Libertarian voters pulled the lever this time for Biden, it wasn't because of his proposals on spending, taxes, regulation, Section 230, the Supreme Court, or a hundred other things. If there is any libertarian case for Biden, it's situational, and that situation ends on January 20. All foolish talk of a "mandate" should include a clause about how the former vice president probably couldn't have gotten over the hump without Gary Johnson's voters. Good luck keeping those types in the coalition.

Every minute of every day is filled with people—including not a small number who describe themselves as at least somewhat "libertarian"—telling you that it's A Time for Choosing, time to put on your big boy pants, time to declare your unwavering opposition to Party X or Party Y. Don't you recognize authoritarianism and/or statism when you see it?

One of the enduring if low-key quirks of this election is that there appears to be a cat-herd of at least 1 percent of the population who appear unswayed by such appeals, with an extra 2 percent who don't exhibit reliably pigeonholeable behavior. That, by definition, will be frustrating to most people passionate about politics. But from my admittedly marginal perspective, if the two major parties are going to rebuke most libertarian ideas, better to have the swing vote wearing a capital-L on its sweater.

NEXT: New Blows to Trump Campaign Election Fraud Theories

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. sevig19043
    November.11.2020 at 10:22 am

    Americans could bask in the knowledge that President Donald Trump was likely on his way out without yet confronting the reality that former Vice President Joe Biden was on his way in. But with the election called on Saturday for Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris D–Calif…………VISIT HERE FOR FULL DETAIL.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    November.11.2020 at 10:22 am

    An increase in federal spending from $4 trillion to over $7 trillion chased most independents away from the Con Man.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      November.11.2020 at 10:24 am

      Legislation from Congress dumbass

      1. SQRLSY One
        November.11.2020 at 10:44 am

        Where was the legislation from Congress authorizing Dear Leader to divert Congressionally-allocated funds for military-bases refurbishments, to, instead, build Der TrumpfenFuhrer’s “Big, Beautiful Walls”? Are the Mexicans going to back-pay the USA for that? Didn’t Dear Leader PROMISE us that the Mexicans patsies would pay for it?

        1. Sevo
          November.11.2020 at 11:09 am

          Someone pointed out that flagging spaz here makes the threads much more intelligent. Try it; it’s true!

      2. SQRLSY One
        November.11.2020 at 11:07 am

        https://theweek.com/articles/949070/trump-demonic-force-american-politics

        Trump is a demonic force in American politics

        SQRLSY comment: Trump loves His Own Ego FAR more than democracy and the USA tradition of peaceful transitions of power! A good read above! Worth your time to read!

    2. lap83
      November.11.2020 at 11:05 am

      Yeah, that makes sense. Concern over increased federal spending caused people to vote for Biden. You are so dumb it hurts.

      1. a libertarian
        November.11.2020 at 11:16 am

        A D president with at least one R body of congress to thwart him has consistently led to decreased deficits

      2. Brian
        November.11.2020 at 11:31 am

        Are you sure it wasn’t because Trump’s an asshole?

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    November.11.2020 at 10:26 am

    Pennsylvania judges were also kind enough to Vice President Biden’s campaign to keep the Green Party off the ballot. Pandemic concessions can only extend so far.

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.11.2020 at 10:26 am

    So libertarians and third parties went strong for Biden. And if they capture the Senate, the amount of shit that will be done by democrats will not be undone by writing about it here.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.11.2020 at 10:29 am

      Far too many libertarians are socialists.

      1. n00bdragon
        November.11.2020 at 11:34 am

        Would you rather die on your feet or live on your knees?

  5. Nemo Aequalis
    November.11.2020 at 10:27 am

    Trump rallied his base, but could not convince Libertarians and Greens to come his way

    The takeaway being that Greens and Libertarians are ideologically more closely related to each other and to Democrats than they are to Republicans.

    Tell us something we don’t know.

    1. Idle Hands
      November.11.2020 at 10:46 am

      don’t you dare compare the libertarian party to the green party. Green party has principles, is better organized and doesn’t actively try to appeal to anyone but it’s base.

    2. Kevin Smith
      November.11.2020 at 10:51 am

      A lot of Libertarian voters in 2016 were just looking for an option other than Douche and Turd

      In 2020, with Douche still on the ballot they decided to vote for Turd 2.0

      1. Sevo
        November.11.2020 at 11:12 am

        Yep, TDS was rampant.
        And in some cases, seemingly incurable.

  6. ligegi8487
    November.11.2020 at 10:29 am

    Google is now paying $17000 to $22000 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out whaat i do……. Click For Full Detail.

  7. bobby oshea
    November.11.2020 at 10:29 am

    The bigger-government ratchet clicks again and Reason staff smile broadly. Good job Suderman!

    1. Nemo Aequalis
      November.11.2020 at 10:50 am

      Ever notice that when the smoke clears, it always turns out that libertarian polices and preferences produce exactly the opposite results of the things they claim they want?

      Funny how that works, isn’t it?

      1. NOYB2
        November.11.2020 at 10:56 am

        Please don’t mix up the LP or their publications with libertarians.

      2. a libertarian
        November.11.2020 at 11:26 am

        Your list of examples is very convincing

  8. Bill Godshall
    November.11.2020 at 10:44 am

    “Trump Lost in Part Because 2016 Third-Party Voters Heavily Preferred Biden”

    Actually, Trump lost in part because Koch financed anti-Trump Reason staff urged libertarians in swing states to vote for Biden or Jorgensen (who beat Biden’s margin in PA, WI, GA & AZ), and because Democrats successfully sued in swing states (including PA & WI) to keep the Green Party candidate off all ballots.

    1. Bill Godshall
      November.11.2020 at 10:52 am

      There are also many unanswered questions (that Reason has refused to investigate or write about) about the voting irregularities in many states, including:
      – Democrat counties in six states (where Trump had been winning) stopping the vote count on election night,
      – the 138,000 votes for Biden (and none for Trump) in MI at 4AM,
      – tens of thousands of extra votes for Biden in WI overnight,
      – hundreds of thousands of new votes for Biden approved after/while Democrat election officials in Philly prevented Republican poll watchers from watching the vote count.

    2. Bill Godshall
      November.11.2020 at 11:04 am

      Also, no Green Party candidate was on Arizona’s ballot this year.

      1. Bill Godshall
        November.11.2020 at 11:07 am

        Was the Green party’s ballot exclusion significant?
        https://spectator.us/green-party-ballot-exclusion-significant/

        “If Stein’s 2016 vote totals were subtracted from Biden’s in 2020, his current leads in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would evaporate”

        1. Blargrifth
          November.11.2020 at 11:15 am

          That is an enormous assumption! Are there any states for which the Gs were on the ballot in both elections that they performed equally in 2020 to 2016?

  9. hpearce
    November.11.2020 at 10:47 am

    “Pre-election polls predicted this—2016 third-party voters, and specifically Libertarians (who made up 57 percent of the third-party electorate that year)”

    So basically all people who voted libertarian in 2016 are counted as libertarians ?
    That real libertarians made u0-p a full 60% of those voting for 3rd parties in 2016 is not believable – much less that they would vote for Biden regardless of what they thought of Trump.,

    1. Kevin Smith
      November.11.2020 at 10:52 am

      Exactly, a lot of 2016 L voters just wanted someone other than Trump or Clinton. Biden was exactly that

  10. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    November.11.2020 at 10:51 am

    How did the green party in wisconson vote? Ohhh yeah they went for Biden because their candidate was removed from the ballot

  11. NOYB2
    November.11.2020 at 10:54 am

    If you voted for Biden/Harris, you’re no libertarian.

    1. bobby oshea
      November.11.2020 at 11:07 am

      it’s like a “devout Catholic” voting for abortion while holding their rosary beads.

  12. Blargrifth
    November.11.2020 at 10:57 am

    Overall these results look great for the Libertarian Party. In addition to the greater retention that Welch cites, amid the tendency for voters to revert back to the old parties after an election during which third parties played a major role, this election clearly demonstrates the long-term impact of a strong candidate like Gary Johnson. Seeing how the Ls nominated an unknown candidate for the first time since 2004 and she performed far better is very encouraging. When the party returns to someone with name recognition and political experience, like Justin Amash in 2024, they are fully prepared to ascend toward mainstream acceptance as a party.

    1. Jayburd
      November.11.2020 at 11:09 am

      Shit, I just heard an Angel’s Choir!

    2. Bill Godshall
      November.11.2020 at 11:24 am

      Just as spoiler Jorgensen appears to have helped Biden win the key swing states of PA, WI, GA and AZ, any future vote increases by Libertarian Party Presidential candidates will just help unlibertarian Democrats win in the future.

      The Libertarian Party has now become the Democrat’s bitch (as the Ls help Ds get elected, and get nothing in return).

      1. Foo_dd
        November.11.2020 at 11:34 am

        yeah…. insult us….. that should work.

        you have to do more than tell us how bad Biden is…. we know….. you have to run a candidate and push policies that are not as bad or worse in different ways.

    3. Foo_dd
      November.11.2020 at 11:38 am

      i think Amash can do very well for us. I am glad he held off on jumping in last minute this year…. it would have created too much internal drama, and the realities of this year always made victory less likely than even usual.

  13. Árboles de la Barranca
    November.11.2020 at 10:59 am

    A Biden/Harris administration would herald a return to the blood-drenched warmongering coalition of the neo-con/neo-progressive interventionists, which had the flow of its universe briefly ruffled by the Trump administration.

    It also would bring a ramped-up surveillance and control deep state, which during the Obama/Biden administration was controlled by the likes of literal Stalinist, CIA torture-master John Brennan.

    The street and campus level rape-and-violence culture enforcement gangs will be sponsored by such an adminstration. “Reducation” programs for political dissenters and “confinement centers” will be pushed by administration supporters.

    Seventy million people voted for this. Neo-cons are rejoicing. Sanders groupies are whooping.

    1. Jayburd
      November.11.2020 at 11:07 am

      And Matt is proud.

  14. Foo_dd
    November.11.2020 at 11:17 am

    cue the orange worshipers missing the message here….. (you can’t sell us a sack of shit by telling us how bad the other guy smells.)

    count me in the cat herd.

    1. n00bdragon
      November.11.2020 at 11:36 am

      The level of COPE in these threads is really getting quite unrealistic, all mostly from accounts I’ve never seen before.

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.11.2020 at 11:35 am

    It will be a relief to see Trump leave, at least for people like me who feel he’s a toxic con artist who never should have been leading the country. But the conditions of his defeat are not exactly inspiring. Yes it’s the end of an error, a critical righting of a historic wrong, buoyed by gratifyingly strong turnout. But 72 million voters were fine with continuing it. Trump got a quarter-million more votes statewide in Washington than any GOP presidential candidate ever has. Even in deep blue King County, 50,000 more voters said “yeah, sure, put us down for four more years of that.”

    They just don’t get it. They just… don’t get it.

  16. TrickyVic (old school)
    November.11.2020 at 11:36 am

    Trump created a lot of baggage for himself with his crass belligerent style. There are a lot of people, myself included, who were not opposed to Trump, but was waiting for him to act like a president and show at least a tiny bit of professionalism we expect of our President. It never happened and he because the Hillary candidate of 2020. There was a fairly big anyone but Trump vote.

  17. John el Galto
    November.11.2020 at 11:38 am

    Biden earned exactly ZERO libertarian votes.

    Now, socialists who THINK they’re libertarian, that’s another story…

Please to post comments