Campus Free Speech

Public University Threatens To Monitor and Punish Off-Campus Student Behavior

Doing the wrong thing at an off-campus party could lead to on-campus consequences.

(Photo by Jacob Bentzinger on Unsplash )

In May, the University of Oregon's Board of Trustees approved a policy change to expand the school's jurisdiction to punish students for off-campus actions. This revision to the student conduct code redefines the scope of disciplinary authority over the private lives of students.

The amended policy now reads, "The University may apply the Student Conduct Code to Student behavior which occurs off-campus in which the University can demonstrate a clear and distinct interest as an academic institution regardless of where the conduct occurs." According to the student newspaper, possible consequences for off-campus code violations include suspension, disciplinary probation, or educational sanctions.

The decision follows unruly parties at private residences near campus earlier this month that drew ire from the surrounding community amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. One event shut down by police went viral on social media after a crowd of over 500 partygoers were reportedly hostile to officers as they dispersed.

In a tweet, the university responded: "UO is limited in the actions it can take with individuals who live in private homes. However, the office of student conduct and community standards is investigating complaints involving this photo [of an off-campus party] and will take any necessary appropriate actions."

As such, the Board of Trustees met in the following weeks to "[clarify] the University's nexus," according to meeting notes. Though the policy change was never proposed to the university's senate, there was no opposition from the Student Conduct Advisory Committee. The meeting notes even go as far as to assert that "this language has been consistently upheld in court."

This, however, is plainly untrue. Presently, a similar case concerning a violation of student freedoms is being considered in the Supreme Court. In Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., a Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was suspended for complaining she did not make the varsity squad in a profane Snapchat post is now suing the school district for violating her off-campus speech rights.

Though the Supreme Court's infamous 1969 decision in Tinker v. Des Moines asserted that teachers and students do not "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gates," the Mahanoy case and the University of Oregon policy call into question whether public schools wield additional authority to monitor and punish off-campus activity.

Such policies, expanded due to the pandemic, could have lasting implications in defining the delineation between campus life and private life. And as a public university, UO is held to a higher standard than private universities in its obligation to uphold the constitutional rights of its students.

Last week, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) asserted that the university "must disavow this unsound policy and implement a lawful one instead." UO's jurisdictional bloat sets an alarming precedent for student privacy and freedom.

Rikki Schlott is a student at New York University.

  1. We’re just trying to stop the next Brett Kavanaugh.

  2. Jefferson's Ghost

    “UO is limited in the actions it can take with individuals who live in private homes. However, the office of student conduct and community standards is investigating complaints involving this photo [of an off-campus party] and will take any necessary appropriate actions.”‘

    So UO thinks it has “jurisdiction” over what students do on non-UO properties? Gee. Students behaving like students. Socrates also complained about it. Nothing new here. Get over it.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      I wonder if they feel the same way about commuter students in homes much further from campus. My guess most of the “neighbors” are UO faculty and staff who have been looking for a pretext to control the neighborhood and COVID gave them a golden opportunity.

  3. Dillinger

    >>drew ire from the surrounding community amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns

    nobody made you live next to a party campus and have delusions about covid.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      This is the university where they filmed Animal House and this story is basically the plot of the movie. How many of the neighborhood residents (many of whom I’m sure are professors) would appreciate being thought of as modern day Dean Wormers?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        Favorite Animal House Line – “If you mention extortion again, I’ll have your legs broken”

        1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

          I’m sure some sort of honorarium from the student fund can be arranged.

        2. Longtobefree

          Mine is “Hey YOU fucked up, you trusted us”
          Because it seems to apply here.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir

    Going to an off-campus party – grounds for expulsion.

    Going to an antifa riot, attacking journalists, and trying to burn down a courthouse – totes ok.

    1. JesseAz

      You can even get tenure doing the latter.

  5. Jerry B.

    They must be made to understand that they have to obey, no matter where or when. Otherwise, they might get the idea that they can do something without permission from their betters.

    1. Don't look at me!

      It’s for their own good.

  6. Ken Shultz

    I went to a boarding school where this was the rule. If you did something against school policy, off campus, you’d be disciplined. I had a friend who was disciplined for doing something with his parents!

    The differences were that the school was run by protestant fanatics, it was a private institution, and we were all children. The Jesus freaks compare favorably. Public universities are run by progressive fanatics, they treat adults like children, and the protestant fanatics did believe in redemption.

    Progressive fanatics clearly don’t believe in redemption. I found myself in trouble for sneaking out at night with a girl, like I’d committed a crime, but at least the protestant fanatics didn’t treat heterosexuality itself as original sin. That’s more of a Catholic and progressive thing.

    1. JesseAz

      People often misattribute the left and communism as seeking to go to atheism and end religion. That’s not their goal. Their goal is to replace religion.

    2. The difference is that most of these private schools were not Federally Funded using Federal Tax Dollars. Universities, both public and private, are funded by state and Federal governments, and as such must adhere to the First Amendment (among others).

      1. mad.casual

        Universities, both public and private, are funded by state and Federal governments, and as such must adhere to the First Amendment (among others).

        And where they don’t (e.g.) they’re up front about it and, with the belief in redemption, generally act in good faith.

    3. mad.casual

      I had a friend who was disciplined for doing something with his parents!

      Gross!

  8. The private/public barrier must not be an impediment to the Thought Police. If you live off campus and do stuff off campus, them the Federally Funded University Campus Thought Police (FFUCTP) still gets to knock heads together in the name of justice and Joe Biden.

  9. mad.casual

    In May, the University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees approved a policy change to expand the school’s jurisdiction to punish students for off-campus actions.

    Open borders FTW!

    1. Iz what happens when Oregon lets Californians in.

