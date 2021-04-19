Law

Can Schools Punish Kids for Off-Campus Snapchats?

"The notion that a school can discipline a student for that kind of...non-harassing expression is contrary to our First Amendment tradition."

|

topicslaw
(Illustration: Joanna Andreasson, Source image: Wikipedia)

In the 1969 case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the U.S. Supreme Court prohibited public school officials from punishing students for exercising their First Amendment rights on school grounds unless the speech at issue "would materially and substantially interfere with the requirements of appropriate discipline and in the operation of the school." This year, the Court will hear arguments in a new case that asks whether that rule should be interpreted to let school officials punish students for off-campus social media posts.

Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. originated in 2017, when a high school freshman and junior varsity cheerleader went on Snapchat to complain about her failure to make the varsity cheerleading squad. The student—known by the initials B.L. because she is a minor—posted a picture of herself and one of her friends with their middle fingers raised. The post went up on a Saturday, accompanied by this message: "fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything." That post soon came to the attention of a cheerleading coach, which led to B.L.'s suspension from the squad.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit ruled that the school was prohibited from imposing that sort of punishment for constitutionally protected speech. "Tinker does not apply to off-campus speech—that is, speech that is outside school-owned, -operated, or -supervised channels and that is not reasonably interpreted as bearing the school's imprimatur," the appeals court held.

The Mahanoy Area School District wants the Supreme Court to reverse that ruling. Social media and related new technology act "as a megaphone for off-campus speech, ensuring that it reverberates throughout the classroom and commands the school's attention," the district's lawyers told the justices. But thanks to the 3rd Circuit, school officials have been left with no authority "to discipline students for off-campus speech, no matter how obvious it is that the speech is directed at the school and will significantly disrupt the school environment."

B.L. and her lawyers counter that the 3rd Circuit's ruling is a straightforward application of the First Amendment. "In a weekend comment in an evanescent Snapchat message," they told the justices, "B.L. swore in expressing her disappointment at not making the varsity team to her friends. The notion that a school can discipline a student for that kind of spontaneous, non-threatening, non-harassing expression is contrary to our First Amendment tradition, and finds no support in this Court's student speech cases."

NEXT: Brickbat: Caught on Tape

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.19.2021 at 6:12 am

    But thanks to the 3rd Circuit, school officials have been left with no authority…

    Their own civics classes should have informed them that this is what the Bill of Rights does.

  2. hpearce
    April.19.2021 at 6:14 am

    “Can Schools Punish Kids for Off-Campus Snapchats?”

    Depends on the nature of the punishment.
    To the extent that the school rightfully controls who may or may not be on the squad, then that right to control is what counts – not a vague concept of punishment.

    1. hpearce
      April.19.2021 at 6:30 am

      Had the school tried to impose punishment that would be effective off campus in areas not under the rightful control of the school, then that would be a problem.

  3. Adans smith
    April.19.2021 at 6:14 am

    For ‘educators’ their not very educated on the laws of the land.

  4. Inigo Montoya
    April.19.2021 at 6:40 am

    The school’s position reminds of people who complain about crap they read on Twitter. My first thought is always, “Why would anyone with an ounce of sense go on Twitter at all, much less pay any attention to something on there?” Twitter may be special in that it appeals to the brain dead, but Snapchat is unique in being for the 16-years-old and under set, whether chronologically or intellectually. That school officials are combing Snapchat for anything being said about the school explains a lot. No wonder they’re not even able to teach kids “the three Rs” anymore.

    1. hpearce
      April.19.2021 at 6:46 am

      “The school’s position reminds of people who complain about crap they read on Twitter. ”

      Actually it is the other way around.
      The school may simply be exercising their right to freedom of association – even when you may dislike or disapprove of the reasons.

Please to post comments