This 38-Year-Old Man Will Spend Life in Prison Over 1.5 Ounces of Marijuana

Plus: The gas crisis, it's time to free Reality Winner, and more...

|

Reminder: People are still sentenced to life in prison for marijuana possession. With so many states choosing to legalize marijuana, it's easy to forget how draconian the penalties for possession can still be. Case in point: The Mississippi Court of Appeals just upheld a life sentence for 38-year-old Allen Russell for being in possession of about one and a half ounces of the drug.

Russell was sentenced in 2019, after being convicted for having 1.55 ounces (or about 44 grams) of marijuana. On appeal, Russell's lawyers argued that his life sentence amounts to "cruel and unusual punishment and is grossly disproportionate."

In general, "possession of between 30 and 250 grams is a felony punishable by a maximum of 3 years imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of $3,000" in Mississippi, according to the drug policy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

But this sentence can increase drastically if a person has previous felony convictions.

"In Mississippi, a person can be sentenced to life without parole after serving at least one year in prison on two separate felonies, one of which must be a violent offense," notes the Associated Press. Russell had been convicted in 2004 of burglary (serving more than eight years in prison for it).

"By law, burglary is a violent offense in Mississippi, whether or not there is proof that violence occurred," the A.P. points out. "That was not the case when Russell was sentenced for home burglary in 2004. Then, burglary was only considered a violent crime if there was proof of violence. The law changed in 2014."

Then, in 2015, Russell was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He served two more years in prison.  The marijuana arrest came in 2017.

"The evidence at trial showed that police found five bags of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana inside a pair of Russell's blue jeans," noted Judge P.J. Wilson of the appeals court in a dissent from the majority opinion. "The total weight of the bags was 79.5 grams, and an analysis of two of the five bags showed that they contained 43.71 grams of marijuana. The remaining bags were not analyzed because the charge only required proof of more than 30 grams."

Because by this point, Russell was what the state deems a "habitual offender," his conviction came with a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility "for parole, probation or any other form of early release from actual physical custody within the Department of Corrections."

Russell's case presents another example of the absurd and unfair way that U.S. criminal laws can be stacked against people to create absurdly severe punishments.

Owning a gun in Mississippi is not illegal in and of itself—but because Russell had a previous felony conviction, it is for him. A person with a previous felony conviction and a firearm is guilty of unlawful possession.

Marijuana possession in Mississippi is always illegal without a prescription—but not a life-in-prison offense.

Yet because Russell made that initial mistake more than a decade earlier, he's now sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for something that other Mississippians might get sentenced to one year for, and Americans in many other places can buy legally in state-sanctioned stores.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled that Russell's sentence was not cruel and unusual because it was in keeping with Mississippi law on "habitual offenders." Several judges dissented from the majority opinion.

"The evidence at trial indicated that he had somewhere between 43.71 and 79.5 grams of marijuana in his blue jeans. If his jeans had contained only 30 grams of marijuana, it would have been treated as a civil infraction punishable by only a small fine," noted Wilson in his dissent, which was joined by four other judges. In addition, "there is nothing in the record to show that Russell's prior crimes involve any actual acts of violence or other aggravating circumstances."

The U.S. Supreme Court "has held that a particular sentence is unconstitutional in a case that is not materially distinguishable from the case in front of us," the dissenting judges noted, meaning the Mississippi Appeals Court is "obliged to apply the Supreme Court's decision and vacate the sentence."

"The purpose of the criminal justice system is to punish those who break the law, deter them from making similar mistakes, and give them the opportunity to become productive members of society," one of the dissenters, Judge Latrice Westbrooks, wrote. "The fact that judges are not routinely given the ability to exercise discretion in sentencing all habitual offenders is completely at odds with this goal."

FREE MINDS

It's time to free Reality Winner, writes Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan:

She anonymously mailed a copy of a single document to the investigative news organization the Intercept. But despite that outlet's reputation for taking top-secret information and turning it into news stories, its staffers didn't take all the precautions that might have protected their source. Then, when a fleet of FBI agents showed up at her home, Winner didn't insist on first consulting a lawyer.

Soon, she was indicted under the Espionage Act and eventually pleaded guilty to one felony count of transmission of national defense information. No one has ever received a longer sentence, more than five years, for leaking classified information to a media outlet.

A heartbreaking — and infuriating — new documentary about how the Trump Justice Department went after her reinforced my long-held belief that, although her prison term is due to end in November, it's high time for our government to set Winner free.

FREE MARKETS

What's behind skyrocketing gas prices? And what can be done? "A cyber-attack on the company that operates one of the country's most important fuel pipelines has temporarily crippled the supply of gasoline and jet fuel to much of the East Coast, causing prices at the pump to rise by several cents in most of the affected states," Reason's Eric Boehm explains. "More increases could be on the way as some gas stations have run out of fuel amid a craze of panic-buying."

"These sorts of disruptions are annoying, but they don't signal an imminent Mad Max-style future for America. They are, by nature, self-limiting," notes the R Street Institute's Josiah Neeley. That is, the shortage is temporary. But bad policies people are pushing in response are not. Let's keep that in mind as we formulate responses, Neeley suggests.

QUICK HITS

• "Edwin Chandler…spent 10 years in prison because of [former Louisville Detective Mark] Handy's lies," notes the Louisville Courier-Journal. Handy also helped send three other innocent men to prison. On Tuesday, Handy was sentenced to spend one year behind bars.

• I talked to Right Now's Stephen Kent about libertarian feminism, "the she-cession narrative," why capitalism is good for women, and more: 

• CNN journalists, "traditionally restricted by industry-wide standards of impartiality, have been given the green light under network President Jeff Zucker to say what they actually want to say — even if it strikes some as opinionated.…These days, it's not uncommon for CNN personalities to cry on air." What does this mean for the station's (at least one-time) reputation as a neutral news outlet?

• The promise of legal psychedelics:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Reminder: People are still sentenced to life in prison for marijuana possession.

    Our president needs some satisfaction out of his job.

  2. But this sentence can increase drastically if a person has previous felony convictions.

    Please, you’re getting our vice president all hot.

  3. A heartbreaking — and infuriating — new documentary about how the Trump Justice Department went after her…

    Honestly, with a name like that, how could she not have come to the attention of Kim Kardashian?

  4. R Mac

    “The remaining bags were not analyzed because the charge only required proof of more than 30 grams.”

    At which point they were evenly distributed among the officers involved for a job well done.

  5. “The gas crisis”

    There. Is. No. Gas. Crisis.

    Just like there’s no “border crisis.” These are just fake problems Republicans are seizing on because Biden’s first few months have gone so amazingly well.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Chumby

      This is just a Biden Administration pilot program.

  6. That is, the shortage is temporary. But bad policies people are pushing in response are not.

    Almost as though these crises were engineered to spur bad policies.

  7. Nardz

    https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17351/america-playing-with-fire

    On May 8, 1945, men and women rushed to the streets of New York, London and Moscow to hug, kiss and dance. Germany had just surrendered. The war against Nazi Germany was over. The killing had stopped. A great evil had ended. Yet many had mixed feelings of joy and grief. More than 100,000 US soldiers had given their lives and almost another 450,000 had been wounded. In all, 15 to 20 million Europeans had been killed. May 8 is still celebrated in our times as Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day.

    In 1930, my father moved as a young boy from Holland to Germany with his parents and brothers. My grandfather hoped to earn some money there during the Great Depression. He said that nobody had foreseen what would develop in the next fifteen years. Until 1930, there were only a few hundred Nazi Stormtroopers (SA), or “Brownshirts,” in German streets intimidating voters, opponents and Jews. Many of the stormtroopers wanted socialism. In the following years, their number escalated quickly to thousands, and even hundreds of thousands. In 1933, when Hitler took power, there were two-to-three million SA Stormtroopers in Germany. It went amazingly fast, my grandfather always said.

    The Nazis were obsessed with race. They suppressed dissent, controlled the dissemination of news and controlled culture. In 1933, the German Student Union started to burn books in an effort to align German arts and culture with Nazi ideas. Books of authors such as Hemingway, Helen Keller and Jack London were considered dangerous and had to be canceled. The students did not see themselves as suppressing culture; they saw themselves as advancing a just culture.

    The intimidations by the Brownshirts peaked on Kristallnacht (“The Night of Broken Glass”). It was a night of looting, arson and public humiliation — solely on the basis of ethnicity. More than 90 Jews were murdered. Then the Blackshirts (SS entities) ‘finished it off’. That night, they brought tens of thousands of Jews to concentration camps.

    Nazi officials disguised the organized nature of the pogrom. They described the actions as spontaneous and justifiable responses of the German population to the assassination by a Jew of a German diplomatic official, Ernst vom Rath, in Paris.

    The government confiscated all insurance payouts to Jews whose businesses and homes had been looted or destroyed during Kristallnacht and blamed the Jews for the destruction. Soon, more Jewish property was confiscated and Jews got canceled from employment in the public sector and from most professions.

    In an interview with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Iranian professor and author Azar Nafisi, whose book Reading Lolita in Tehran was canceled in Iran, describes what took place:

    “The first thing every totalitarian regime does, along with confiscation and mutilation of reality, is confiscation of history and confiscation of culture. I think they all happen almost simultaneously.”

    What used to be unimaginable is now taking place in America. We see certain aspects of Nazi-like totalitarianism in the United States. The obsession with race, declaring an ethnic group collectively guilty, shaming, humiliations based on ethnicity, lootings, arson, racist violence, intimidation of opponents, cancel culture, controlled dissemination of news, and indoctrination of children in schools. We see fake news, conspiracy theories, an overhaul of history, a new language imposed, and unprosecuted theft. All in the name of a more just culture.

    On May 8, we remembered that America had a leading role in liberating Europe from the totalitarian Nazi regime. But who will liberate America if it becomes totalitarian state? America is playing with fire.

    1. Idaho Bob

      We are doomed to repeat history. Everyone sees this coming, even the progs. This is their holy war.

  8. ‘The use of genealogical databases for crime fighting makes it possible for government to search through personal information of innocent citizens—their genetic code—in ways that violate privacy norms enshrined in the Constitution.’

    When we all know that those databases should be used to determine who must pay reparations.

    1. Rich

      Just a matter of time.

  9. On Tuesday, Handy was sentenced to spend one year behind bars.

    If it happened more reliably it might serve as an actual deterrent against police misconduct.

  10. Unfortunately, Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch had a bad day yesterday, losing about half a billion dollars.

    But brilliant businessmen like Mr. Koch know it’s the long game that matters. Even with yesterday’s setback, he’s still up almost $7,000,000,000 this year. IOW Biden is creating exactly the billionaire-friendly economy that Koch-funded libertarians were hoping for when they overwhelmingly endorsed him.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  11. I talked to Right Now‘s Stephen Kent about libertarian feminism…

    I’m already full up on fictional content. Ha!

  12. Longtobefree

    “What does this mean for the station’s (at least one-time) reputation as a neutral news outlet?”

    What reputation for neutrality?

    1. damikesc

      Was wondering that too. They weren’t called the Clinton News Network for nothing.

  13. BYODB


    CNN journalists, “traditionally restricted by industry-wide standards of impartiality, have been given the green light under network President Jeff Zucker to say what they actually want to say — even if it strikes some as opinionated.…These days, it’s not uncommon for CNN personalities to cry on air.”

    The pretense was ‘literally’ killing them.

  14. Longtobefree

    “Reminder: People are still sentenced to life in prison for marijuana possession.”

    Reminder: Reason still puts out bullshit headlines.
    The life sentence was for being a repeat offender, not for just the possession.
    Not commenting on the right or wrong, just on the distortion of facts.

    1. Zeb

      I’m not sure that’s really inaccurate. The charge was marijuana possession. The punishment was enhanced because of the repeat offenses, but it’s still the punishment for the charge he was actually facing.

  15. Ra's al Gore

    1,000 feral cats released onto Chicago streets to tackle rat explosion
    The Windy City has ranked number one on pest control company Orkin’s list of the “rattiest cities” in the U.S. for six consecutive years.
    https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/552911-1000-feral-cats-released-onto-chicago-streets-to

    1. BYODB

      Don’t worry, Chicago. After the cats do their job, 1000 feral dogs will be released onto the Chicago streets to tackle the cat explosion.

      Wonder how much it cost them to spay or neuter 1000 cats…

  16. Ra's al Gore

    124 retired generals and admirals question Biden’s mental health
    “We must always have an unquestionable chain of command.”
    https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/553088-124-retired-generals-and-admirals-question-bidens-mental-health

    A group of retired U.S. military admirals and generals signed a letter released Tuesday questioning President Biden’s fitness for office and seemingly challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

    The letter, signed by 124 former military leaders and posted by Flag Officers 4 America, said the “Constitutional Republic is lost” without “fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the will of the people.”

    “Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge,” the group added.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Who’s Pulling Biden’s Strings? Meet the Real President
      https://www.realclearpolitics.com/2021/05/03/whos_pulling_bidens_strings_meet_the_real_president_541916.html#!

  17. R Mac

    “Yet because Russell made that initial mistake more than a decade earlier”

    Burglary is a mistake? ENB, and Reason in general, just can’t help themselves when it comes to undermining their position on these types of cases by being disingenuous with the details.

    1. Rich

      Perhaps they meant getting caught was a mistake?

    2. Lord of Strazele

      You guys don’t have hearts or brains apparently. Just fucked up people. And the interesting part is how you rightwingers play up the idea that the govt is out to get you and yet here you are whistling past the graveyard thinking this couldn’t happen to you.

  19. Nardz

    Thread

    https://twitter.com/OrangePartisan/status/1392736149802717187?s=19

    1. In 1941, James Burnham published “The Managerial Revolution,” which boldly asserted that Capitalism was not only dead, but destined to be replaced by Managerialism- or “rule by managers.”

    9. And yet throughout it all, one class always seemed to emerge unscathed. They didn’t perish in Iraq, succumb to opioids, lose their pensions, watch their businesses burn in riots, or witness their communities decay and disappear.

    The managers ascended.

    17. The narcissism and self-pity described here resembles that of depraved feudal lords bemoaning their meager estates and seething at far-off kings, queens, and emperors- oblivious to the plight of the multitudes of serfs all around them.

    .
    .
    .

  20. Lord of Strazele

    “Enemy of the people”

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eUtfCIK__mI

  21. After the disastrous foreign policy of the Drumpf years — remember when he literally started World War 3 by killing that Iranian guy? — it’s such a relief to have Biden in charge.

    Thank you @POTUS @JoeBiden for standing with Israel!

    #LibertariansForAIPAC

  22. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/RandomGrl_/status/1392620151753818112?s=19

    I’d bet the farm this bitch is a democrat.

Please to post comments