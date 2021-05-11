Vaccines

CDC Greatly Exaggerates Risk of Outdoor COVID-19 Transmission

The agency's disease advice is seen as increasingly irrelevant by more Americans.

|

CDCheadquarters
(CDC)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been largely missing in action when it comes to effectively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency's chaotic responses during the Trump administration have now given way to absurdly cautious approaches under the Biden administration.

Case in point: On April 27, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky grudgingly acknowledged that fully vaccinated people could gather outdoors and conduct outdoor activities without wearing a mask. She cited increasing data that a person is much more likely to get infected with COVID-19 through close extended contacts indoors. Walensky added, "Less than 10 percent of documented transmission in many studies has occurred outdoors. We also know there's almost a 20-fold increased risk of transmission in the indoor setting rather than the outdoor setting."

As Walensky testified today before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, CDC officials based their highly cautious threshold estimate of an outdoor infection risk of 10 percent on a February meta-analysis in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. 

As David Leonhardt over at The New York Times makes clear today, Walensky and her agency are wildly overstating the risks of getting infected outdoors. As he explains:

That [10 percent] benchmark "seems to be a huge exaggeration," as Dr. Muge Cevik, a virologist at the University of St. Andrews, said. In truth, the share of transmission that has occurred outdoors seems to be below 1 percent and may be below 0.1 percent, multiple epidemiologists told me. The rare outdoor transmission that has happened almost all seems to have involved crowded places or close conversation.

Saying that less than 10 percent of Covid transmission occurs outdoors is akin to saying that sharks attack fewer than 20,000 swimmers a year. (The actual worldwide number is around 150.) It's both true and deceiving.…

These recommendations would be more grounded in science if anywhere close to 10 percent of Covid transmission were occurring outdoors. But it is not. There is not a single documented Covid infection anywhere in the world from casual outdoor interactions, such as walking past someone on a street or eating at a nearby table.

Keep in mind that the data suggesting that the risk of acquiring COVID-19 through outdoor infection is around 0.1 percent (1 in 1,000) were gathered before vaccines became widely available.

So what do the data say about how protective the COVID-19 vaccines are, irrespective of indoor or outdoor exposures? Even the CDC reports that as of April 26, among the 95 million fully vaccinated Americans only 9,245 had experienced breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Therefore, the risk that a fully vaccinated person wandering about in the wild would be diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination is 0.001 percent (basically, 1 in 100,000). Admittedly, some of the reduced risk may stem from continued mask wearing on the part of fully vaccinated people, but even so, it is clear that vaccination confers a huge amount of protection against the virus.

As Leonhardt observes, "The scientific evidence points to a conclusion that is much simpler than the C.D.C.'s message: Masks make a huge difference indoors and rarely matter outdoors."

Over at Stat news, Leana Wen, a George Washington University health policy professor, declared, "If [the CDC's] advice is too disconnected from reality, and if they are too slow, then they make themselves irrelevant." That's entirely correct.

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are in surplus, there is no time like the present to protect yourself and your family against this scourge.

NEXT: Biden Claims 5 Past Fed Chairs Back His Jobs Plan, but 2 Are Dead and 2 More Have Been Quiet About It

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nardz

    https://summit.news/2021/05/11/unhinged-leftist-bette-middler-calls-for-unvaccinated-kids-to-be-killed/

    1. Longtobefree

      Remember what she said about people who can’t take a joke – – – – – – – –

      1. MatthewSlyfield

        She wouldn’t recognize a joke if it bit her in the ass.

    2. Rockstevo

      To be honest if there is one thing that is less of a threat to school kids than Corona/Wuhan then it is peanut allergies.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem

      Talk about horse face…

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        She’s definitely a proponent of camel culture.

  2. Longtobefree

    “She cited increasing data that a person is much more likely to get infected with COVID-19 through close extended contacts indoors”

    So let’s be clear; lockdowns cause spread of the Communist Chinese Virus.

  3. Rockstevo

    I truly feel sorry for Walensky, she seems like a competent doctor but she knows if she strays from the lock down policy even if backed by science she will forced to quit and good luck finding another job.

    1. Chumby

      “I used to be the director of the CDC. Please pull around to the first window to pay.”

      1. MatthewSlyfield

        But you forgot to ask if I wanted fries with that.

  4. n00bdragon

    I can’t wait for the NYT article questioning the use of masks entirely. I’m not joking, even in the slightest. The day will come, perhaps a month from now, when major news outlets start running with the story that 50 years of research says masks don’t work and that universal masking is a relic of the Trump-era CDC that should be abolished immediately.

    If the doublethink whiplash is already hitting you pretty hard just wait.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      We have always been at war with Eastasia.

  5. Mencken Sense

    “But every religion says there’s a soul, Bart. Why would they lie? What would they have to gain?”

    1. Dillinger

      I am familiar with the works of Pablo Neruda.

  6. buckleup

    Now do the affect of unvaccinated border crossers moving about the general population. I see no-talent Midler didn’t tweet about them, just some imaginary white kids who need to be vaccinated.

    (vaccine hesitancy is by the way still high among democrats and leftists, and many minorities as well – Midler didn’t want to offend them as well)

    1. Echospinner

      If you had a rational immigration procedure you could have the same policy as for international travel such as recent test or vaccination. You could even do a rapid test right there.

      The reason there are so many illegal immigrants is that our legal process is broken. I think that has been intentional for decades.

  7. MP

    Therefore, the risk that a fully vaccinated person wandering about in the wild would be diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination is 0.001 percent (basically, 1 in 100,000).

    AND…the risk that it would have a substantive negative effect is (speculating based on current evidence) 0.00001 percent.

  8. Dillinger

    >>Now that COVID-19 vaccines are in surplus

    they can stick it in the stuffed crust pizzas with all the leftover cheese.

  9. Ken Shultz

    Mr. Bailey,

    I’d love to read an article from you about the implications for the precautionary principle associated with some of the statements made in this article at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists:

    https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/

    From publicly available and independently verifiable grant applications to the NIH, it has been determined that the NIH was funding the creation of novel viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

    “Baric and Shi referred to the obvious risks in their paper but argued they should be weighed against the benefit of foreshadowing future spillovers. Scientific review panels, they wrote, “may deem similar studies building chimeric viruses based on circulating strains too risky to pursue.” Given various restrictions being placed on gain-of function (GOF) research, matters had arrived in their view at “a crossroads of GOF research concerns; the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens.”

    —-The Bulletin

    On one hand, there are standard questions to be answered about the precautionary principle when it comes to gain of function modifications that create new and stronger viruses, as well as whether mice should be “humanized” so that we can study the way these souped-up viruses go after human cells. Regardless of whether this research was the actual source of Covid-19, this practice probably needs to be defended in light of the pandemic if it is to continue.

    On the other hand, however, there are questions that need to be asked. Fellow commenter “Cronut”, yesterday, pointed out that it may be necessary for the NIH to fund these kinds of studies through subcontractors that use Chinese labs, where the safety protocols and inspections aren’t necessarily up to snuff, because U.S. regulation (perhaps based on the precautionary principle) prohibits us from doing this kind of research in the United States at safer labs.

    Likewise, I staked out a possible position, where someone might object to the NIH overseeing dangerous research like this on the basis that bureaucratic oversight by government should be considered incompetent by default. Even if the NIH shouldn’t be funding or overseeing this research, maybe private companies should be free to pursue these things–like a chemical company performing dangerous procedures in urban areas with extreme caution.

  10. Minadin

    “As Leonhardt observes, “The scientific evidence points to a conclusion that is much simpler than the C.D.C.’s message: Masks make a huge difference indoors and rarely matter outdoors.””

    It’s not completely clear from the context here, but I didn’t see any data or evidence for the efficacy of masks in the preceding quotes, just the efficacy of vaccines.

    Also, what data suggests whatsoever that full vaccinated adults should be required to wear masks anywhere? Indoors or out?

  11. Unicorn Abattoir

    CDC Greatly Exaggerates Risk of Outdoor COVID-19 Transmission

    FTFY

Please to post comments