CDC Issues New Guidelines That Discourage COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing

The president wasn't kidding that he told public health officials, ‘Slow the testing down, please!’

(Aleksandr Schnastyi/Dreamstime)

"With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!," tweeted President Trump back on June 23 with regard to diagnostic COVID-19 tests. "Instead of 25 million tests, let's say we did 10 million tests. We'd look like we were doing much better because we'd have far fewer cases. You understand that," Trump said on CBN News. The president told the participants at his Tulsa campaign rally in June, "I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please!'" White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany later told reporters, "It was a comment that he made in jest." Trump almost immediately contradicted McEnany, telling a reporter, "I don't kid, let me just tell you, let me make it clear."

And it turns out that the president really wasn't kidding. The New York Times is reporting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was pressured by officials in the White House to change its testing recommendations.

U.S. Public Health Service Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician, denies being pressured. "Let me tell you right up front that the new guidelines are a C.D.C. action," said Dr. Giroir. "As always, guidelines received appropriate attention, consultation and input from task force experts—and I mean the medical and scientific experts—including C.D.C. director Redfield and myself."

The CDC's new guidelines issued on Monday do in fact discourage Americans from getting tested for COVID-19 infections. Before changes were made Monday, the CDC website said testing was recommended "for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection." The revised guideline reads:

If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms: You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.

One problem is that if you wait to get tested until after symptoms appear after being exposed to an infected person, you can become an unwitting presymptomatic spreader of the virus. For example, one recent study found that nearly 50 percent of infections were transmitted while folks were presymptomatic. It is also possible that asymptomatic people who could be identified via a more robust testing regime may also be inadvertently infecting other people. In fact, the CDC's own current best estimate scenario assumes that asymptomatic people are 75 percent as infectious as those who have symptoms.

Instead of discouraging people from seeking COVID-19 tests, the U.S. should be massively ramping up testing as part of a comprehensive effort to control the pandemic and enable the safe reopening of the economy.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    August.26.2020 at 6:08 pm

    Fucking retarded. If you test everybody, you’re going to find a lot more cases. Most of them are going to be no big deal cases. If you only test those who are sick, you’ll find fewer cases but every goddamn one of them is going to be a severe case. If Trump wasn’t so heavily invested in stepping on his dick all the goddamn time, he’d be calling for universal testing so that he can show that, yeah, there’s a lot of cases, but look how many of them are asymptomatic or mild cases that don’t even need medical attention. The coronavirus ain’t so bad as they’re making it out to be!

    But you know goddamn well the CDC is more than happy to go along with Trump on hiding the number of cases and the severity of cases, it lets them keep claiming the coronavirus is virtually indistinguishable from the Black Death and we all need to be very, very alarmed.

    1. damikesc
      August.26.2020 at 6:39 pm

      That hasn’t worked so far. The press is more and more obsessed over new cases then still rapidly-declining death rates.

    2. mad.casual
      August.26.2020 at 7:06 pm

      Between ‘The Government says we should test everyone.’ and ‘The Government says we should do less testing.’ which one is the more fiscally conservative and less fascist option.

  2. Brandybuck
    August.26.2020 at 6:19 pm

    Who is defending Trump’s medical wisdom at this point? Anyone besides the virus deniers and conspiratards?

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.26.2020 at 6:32 pm

      It’s got nothing to do with “medical wisdom”, which has completely shot itself in the foot over this whole matter. Asking a bunch of doctors what to do about one specific disease without considering any social or economic consequences other than the spread of the virus itself and giving them unilateral say on what the policy should be is so far removed from “wisdom” or leadership I don’t even know where to begin.

      1. Brandybuck
        August.26.2020 at 6:59 pm

        Okay, so you’re one defending the Trump policy to slow down testing to make him look good. Got it.

      2. mad.casual
        August.26.2020 at 7:15 pm

        Prior to COVID, it was pretty recently shown and widely acknowledged that doctors will prescribe a treatment to patients that they themselves wouldn’t undergo. That they would gladly sacrifice other’s lives and resources in ways that they themselves wouldn’t sacrifice.

  3. JeremyR
    August.26.2020 at 6:20 pm

    The point of the CDC guidelines is that people who get tested right away after contact with a positive person will show up negative even if they have it, because it takes a while for the virus to build up to levels high enough to register.

    1. CE
      August.26.2020 at 6:38 pm

      Bingo

  4. mamabug
    August.26.2020 at 6:20 pm

    Subtext to all of this is that I’m seeing the medical community trying to put a damper on some of the hysteria without coming right out and telling people they are being hysterical. It’s almost as if they are trying to deescalate the situation without letting the deescalation turn as political as everything else. My guess is that is behind the sudden ‘look, Sweden!’ articles as well as the ‘good news, herd immunity at 20%’.

    I can’t speak to the CDCs motivation, but hospitals and medical organizations want patients to stop staying away because they are afraid of catching something that they are both statistically unlikely to catch and even more statistically unlikely to get seriously sick from.

    1. CE
      August.26.2020 at 6:39 pm

      just laying the groundwork for November 4th when it’s no big deal any more

    2. Compelled Speechless
      August.26.2020 at 6:43 pm

      My pregnant wife tested positive two weeks ago. The doctor said there is nothing to be concerned about with the baby and she’ll most likely be back to normal in less than ten days. It was 5 days later and she was back to normal. It was a cold. No long term consequences, no ventilator, nothing that some Benadryl couldn’t treat the symptoms for. My other child and I repeatedly tested negative despite living with her the entire time pre, during and post her showing symptoms.

      Everyone I tell this to is flabbergasted. They’re all convinced that it has a 250% transmission rate if you brush by someone on the way into the grocery store and it is a guarenteed hospital stay. This is despite the fact that all the data is showing that anyone under 50 face almost no issues and seemingly more often than not, show no symptoms whatsoever. The more these anecdotes get out, the more people can realize that young people have almost nothing to fear from this.

  5. Art Kumquat
    August.26.2020 at 6:21 pm

    But you as an individual can get tested anyway so the recommendation seems unnecessary. Of course a person who is not feeling sick and doesn’t know they were exposed won’t go get tested repeatedly. Also there are false positives to consider. Finally just get on with your life and stop whining about what the bureaucracy didn’t give you.

    I still find it curious that reason is still playing this game. Libertarians used to be leave us the fuck alone. Now it’s all about what the bureaucracy does day to day and what trump tweeted. Yet no condemnation for burners looters rioters and pillagers who kill people and destroy property.

    1. CE
      August.26.2020 at 6:40 pm

      they did have one article yesterday pointing out that destroying minority owned businesses isn’t justified just because the cops shot someone else

  6. Anteater
    August.26.2020 at 6:23 pm

    We are all treated as if we have the virus, so testing doesn’t matter. Why do we look at others as zombies and wear masks everywhere? Because we assume each of us has the virus.

  7. Moonrocks
    August.26.2020 at 6:28 pm

    I wonder how much of this has to do with the infection numbers in lockdown states being no different from or worse than infection numbers in non-lockdown states.

    1. CE
      August.26.2020 at 6:40 pm

      nothing, they never mention that fact

  8. Compelled Speechless
    August.26.2020 at 6:28 pm

    Of course, when you read the NYT article, it tells you in the first couple paragraphs that the person who suggests there was pressure to change the guidelines is an unnamed federal health official. NYT continues to slide from the “paper of record” to the paper of “unverified, anonymous, sources say”. Funny how all these anonymous people always seem to say exactly what the establishment media wants the narrative to be.

    Could it possibly be that the CDC is starting to come to its senses and they’re pulling back on a policy that seems to be creating irrational hysteria, economic desperation and social unrest now that we have enough data to know that this disease was never more than a tiny fraction as dangerous as what the soothsayers originally predicted to create this loony reaction?

  9. CE
    August.26.2020 at 6:37 pm

    Seems like a pretty reasonable recommendation. If you have no reason to suspect you have it, why burden the testing system?

    Back in February you needed to be in an ICU and just returned from a flight to Wuhan to get a test.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.26.2020 at 6:53 pm

      Not to mention the fact that in order to get tested, you have to go to a place full of people who think they have the Communist Chinese Virus, and are more likely than the general population to be right.
      Sounds like swimming in the shark tank to see if you are really bleeding.

  10. Dillinger
    August.26.2020 at 6:44 pm

    my plan to live life around all this nonsense proved correct.

  11. Longtobefree
    August.26.2020 at 6:45 pm

    Doesn’t matter what the CDC says; the socialists are going to check with the “experts” and then decide what to report.
    https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/513704-cdc-says-asymptomatic-people-dont-need-testing-draws-criticism-from-experts

  12. Harpua
    August.26.2020 at 6:53 pm

    I have no particular knowledge of testing procedures or what the capacity for testing is. This would make sense if there were a limited amount of tests available. I’m not sure that’s the case.

    But it seems weird to me. I’ve looked at the numbers and there isn’t much of a pattern anywhere. States have wildly different infection rates. GA runs around 10-11% positive tests. But some of the states with the highest death totals (NY, NJ) have much lower infection rates. If we don’t test asymptomatic people, we’ll never know how widespread the virus is.

    For a virus that is supposed to be easily spread, I would expect much higher infection rates. It would seem to me that more testing might show that we don’t have so much to worry about.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.26.2020 at 6:55 pm

      Of course, if I ever find a libertarian web site, I would expect the see mention of the fact that getting tested puts you into a government run and controlled database, with damn few controls.

  13. mad.casual
    August.26.2020 at 7:12 pm

    Exactly how much money and resources should the CDC tell the healthcare community to spend to track down a virus for which there are copious samples and which has largely stopped killing people?

    Whatever that number is, how does that jive with fiscal conservativism, libertarianism, and/or (real) anti-fascism, especially at this point?

