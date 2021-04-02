CDC

The CDC Says Vaccinated People Can Safely Travel, But Please Don't

More mixed messages from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

(Anna Moneymaker - Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that vaccinated people are extremely unlikely to spread COVID-19 to others, and thus can safely travel with minimal risk.

But also, it's theoretically possible for the vaccinated to infect others, and people still shouldn't travel, according to…the CDC.

Confused? Blame CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who constantly delivers good news about the amazing efficacy of the vaccines and then undercuts this seconds later by asserting that the fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid travel if they can.

At a public briefing on Friday, Walensky said that vaccinated people "can resume travel at low risk to themselves." She even conceded that the vaccinated do not need to take COVID-19 tests or quarantine after travel.

"Fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test or self-quarantining, provided they follow the other recommended prevention measures while traveling," she said.

But just because vaccinated folks can travel doesn't mean they should travel.

"While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases," said Walensky.

This may sound contradictory, but it's standard fare for the CDC, which doesn't want people to do anything that carries even a slight of risk of harm. Indeed, Walensky admitted earlier this week that all available evidence suggests "vaccinated people do not carry the virus" at all, meaning the risk of transmission from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated is likely quite low. Fearful that this terrific news might make people less cautious, the CDC immediately walked back the guidance.

"Dr. Walensky spoke broadly during this interview," a panicked CDC spokesperson told The New York Times. "It's possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get Covid-19. The evidence isn't clear whether they can spread the virus to others. We are continuing to evaluate the evidence."

To close off the possibility that someone, somewhere might conclude that vaccination is good because it offers a ticket back to normality, the Times story added quotes from other alarmist health officials:

"There cannot be any daylight between what the research shows — really impressive but incomplete protection — and how it is described," said Dr. Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

"This opens the door to the skeptics who think the government is sugarcoating the science," Dr. Bach said, "and completely undermines any remaining argument why people should keep wearing masks after being vaccinated."

That door is open, and it's because of the science. There is little reason to think that people who are fully vaccinated do need to continue wearing masks in most circumstances: Given that COVID-19 does not spread easily outdoors, and it likely doesn't spread from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated except in rare cases, health officials could just admit that post-vaccination outdoor–mask wearing is safety theater.

They never will. At best, experts will admit the science shows virtually no transmission between unmasked, vaccinated people who congregate outdoors—but still insist that everyone follows all the same mitigation protocols. It's not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's just the Center for Control.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. buckleup
    April.2.2021 at 2:11 pm

    People have been traveling, for quite some time. Maybe not at pre pandemic levels or always for pleasure. The CDC is caught in that reality distortion bubble in DC that makes Biden repeat lies so often he’s gotten bottomless pinocchios from even the WaPo.

    They are preparing you for carrying papers that allow you to travel only if they say so. The no fly list will be expanded such that it will become an allow fly list. State borders may turn away people without proper papers. Note none of this will apply to the oligarchy or aristocracy and their bootlickers in the media.

    They finally found a way to keep America locked down and they will implement it. The only bulwark now are good people who refuse to cooperate, and a reconstituted GOP that shuffles off the old neocon crowd

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.2.2021 at 2:18 pm

      buckleup, I was one of them = people who traveled. I made several trips to see my parent in another state (8-hour drive). I started doing that in June, and went every 6 weeks after the initial trip down. I read what the CDC put out, applied my own brainpower and reasoning, and made a perfectly rational (and correct) choice.

      Government will treat us like toddlers. Fuck that.

  2. Iridium
    April.2.2021 at 2:14 pm

    Public Health is supposed to include sociological/psychological factors. We are almost to the point where we have enough vaccine for everyone. In terms of COVID response, people taking the vaccine is far more important than vaccinated people not traveling.

    On a somewhat irrelevant note: thanks to influenza getting stomped this year, the % of deaths due to pnumonia, influenza, and COVID, is now within seasonal norms in some parts of the country. Nationally, if COVID deaths drop in half, we will be at seasonal norms, in terms of deaths due to infectious disease.

  3. Zeb
    April.2.2021 at 2:19 pm

    This is fucking insane. No one should be listening to these people.

    And what is this “rising number of cases” I keep hearing about? I don’t see it in the official numbers. I mean, there is a slight increase in the past week or so, but it still seems to be following a steady decline overall. One of the most idiotic things about all of this has been the incredibly short view people take. It’s all just reaction to the latest numbers. If they go up we need to be scared. If they go down we need to be cautious. If we did need a policy for this, then it needed to take a long term view of things. And get rid of this notion that we need to prevent every infection we possibly can. That idea should have been tossed out over a year ago when it was clear that containment was not an option.

