Government Spending

Biden Claims 5 Past Fed Chairs Back His Jobs Plan, but 2 Are Dead and 2 More Have Been Quiet About It

Plus: Boomer electoral power dwindling, U.S. migration patterns appear linked to pandemic restrictions, and more...

|

spnphotosten234276
(Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

Biden claims dead economists love his jobs plan. The past five leaders of the Federal Reserve have come out in support of President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, the president told reporters at the White House last week. "What'd they say? They said, 'Biden's plan is going to grow the economy,'" Biden claimed.

That's not true. In fact, two of the five chairs before incumbent Jerome Powell—G. William Miller and Paul Volcker—are now dead.

Two of the three living previous Fed chairs—Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke—have been quiet or vague about the $2.3 trillion spending proposal Biden has put forth in the name of "infrastructure" and "jobs." Greenspan's only comments on it seem to be about infrastructure spending generally, and I can find no comments from Bernanke.

Only former Chair Janet Yellen, who is now Biden's treasury secretary, has really been promoting it.

So what the heck was Biden talking about?

A White House official told CNN that Biden had misspoken and meant to reference a May 4 Washington Post op-ed written by five former commissioners of the IRS.

But this, too, falls somewhat short of accuracy. "The former IRS commissioners did not say anything about how Biden's plan would affect economic growth," notes CNN.

Rather, they said Biden's proposals—including a well-funded effort to crack down on the non-payment of taxes owed—would make the tax administration system "far fairer and more effective" and "produce a great deal of revenue by reducing the enormous gap between taxes legally owed and taxes actually paid."

Even if this was an accidental mix-up by Biden, it was a substantial mix-up. A positive economic forecast from former tax chiefs is almost certainly less likely to sound impressive to the public than a positive economic forecast from people who ran the US central bank and are among the nation's best-known economic figures. And, again, there was no economic forecast at all in the tax chiefs' article.

In the past week, Biden has also made a false claim (again) about how many jobs his plan would create:

On May 2, we pointed out that, after early-April fact checks from CNN and others, Biden's team had stopped wrongly claiming or suggesting that economic firm Moody's Analytics found that the American Jobs Plan proposal would create 19 million jobs.

Well, Biden made a version of the claim last week. In a slightly different form than the original, but that new form was misleading too—and Biden added an additional inaccuracy this time.

In his Thursday speech in Louisiana, Biden said, "All the economists, including the liberal as well as conservative think tanks, point out what we'll create when we pass this Jobs Plan—we'll create up to 16 million good-paying jobs." And in the White House speech the day prior, Biden said, "You have Moody's talking about increasing it up to—I don't know what the most recent one is—16 million new jobs."

Not only is there no liberal-conservative (or any sort of) consensus about job creation here, "even Moody's did not say the plan would create up to 16 million jobs," notes CNN.

Rather, Moody's estimated in May that the economy will create about 16.5 million jobs between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2030 if the American Jobs Plan is not passed, or create about 19.2 million jobs if Biden's plan is passed. In other words, Moody's found that the passage of the American Jobs Plan would produce 2.7 million additional jobs, not up to 16 million.

These fibs or flubs about the American Jobs Plan last week come in addition to Biden's false claims about CEO pay, which he said last week was more than 450 times that of the average worker. The discrepancy is large, but not that large, according to progressive think tank the Economic Policy Institute. It said in a 2019 study that CEOs at the 350 largest U.S. companies made 320—not 456—times what the average worker at these companies did.

FREE MINDS

Millennial and Gen Z voters will likely outnumber boomer voters within a few years:

FREE MARKETS

The link between U.S. moves and pandemic restrictions. Researchers from Vanderbilt University and the Georgia Institute of Technology looked at migration patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic and roughly three years preceding it. They found that 10 to 20 percent "of moves between April 2020–February 2021 were influenced by COVID-19, with a significant shift in migration towards smaller cities, lower cost of living locations, and locations with fewer pandemic-related restrictions."

The researchers discovered "very different patterns across higher-income and lower-income migrants with higher income households moving out of more populous cities at greater rates, and moving more for lifestyle reasons and much less for work-related reasons compared to the pre-pandemic period." Schooling was one frequently cited factor, with 5 percent of COVID-influenced movers naming "access to in-person learning as an important factor in their decision."

"My take on this is that the overall driver in these migrations is flight from restrictions," University of Toronto professor Richard Florida tweeted yesterday. "Higher income households are moving from more restrictive places (which also happen to be larger, denser & bluer) to less restrictive places. These households have more ability to move & less tolerance for restrictions. They feel they can manage risk on their own without government restrictions. They also prefer environments where in-person schooling is more likely."

"What I think is driving these moves is a preference for 'normalcy', the pursuit of personal freedom & day to day liberty, & the ability to live one's life & family they [sic] way you choose, less subject to government mandates," Florida added.

QUICK HITS

• Medical marijuana legalization is making progress in South Carolina, while legislators in Minnesota are moving forward with legalizing marijuana generally.

• Georgia has repealed its citizen's arrest law, which allowed anyone who witnessed (or thought they witnessed) a crime to arrest the suspected perpetrator. ABC News calls the law's repeal "a continuing reaction" to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed by three white men who said they suspected him of a crime and are now charged with murdering Arbery.

• In pursuit of a stolen U-Haul vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department descended on two young women trying to move. "At least 10 officers surrounded them, some with guns drawn, while a police helicopter hovered above." They had the wrong truck.

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

• The FBI seized heirlooms, coins, and cash from hundreds of safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, despite knowing "some" belonged to "honest citizens."

• When eminent domain is used for economic assassination.

• The audio-only social app Clubhouse—initially only available for iPhones—is now available for Android phones.

NEXT: From the Archives: June 2021

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Biden claims dead economists love his jobs plan.

    He’s close enough to them to know.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      In Biden defence this is one of the least insane things he has said

    2. JesseAz

      They at least voted for him.

    3. Moonrocks

      He’s using election counting.

  2. “What’d they say? They said, ‘Biden’s plan is going to grow the economy,'” Biden claimed.

    In his defense, this isn’t the same as Trump somehow.

    1. “The people I’m talking to, they love it. I’m hearing from experts that this is a good plan. A very good plan. They’re all saying it.”

      1. …Biden said, “All the economists, including the liberal as well as conservative think tanks, point out what we’ll create when we pass this Jobs Plan—we’ll create up to 16 million good-paying jobs.”

        I mean, I guess the difference here is that it’s on the teleprompter instead of off the cuff.

        1. He did say, “up to 16 million good paying jobs,” so technically, he’s not lying. It could be any number between 0 and 16 million. So he never lied.

          1. Rich

            Yeah, that formulation immediately invalidates any claim. I just heard an ad to the effect “We will pay you up to $500 and more”. Totally meaningless.

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege

              “Your investment on a mere 1.6 million jobs could be worth as much as 16 million jobs!”

              “Jesus, that’s my community!”

              “You’re right, you could build your community!”

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege

        “YUGE job growth! Much success!”

    2. Anomalous

      Biden has always lied, but now he can no longer remember what lie he told when.

      1. Rich

        “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”

  3. Chumby

    The POTUS’ brain is right there with the two that no longer come down for breakfast.

  4. The White Knight IV: A New Hope

    With the dead ones it’s like a Jedi force ghost thing. They can still communicate with him.

    1. The White Knight IV: A New Hope

      One practice that irked me when I was involved in Libertarian Party leadership was when we would put out some statement claiming Thomas Jefferson would have agreed with us on this or that issue. “Thomas Jefferson would have opposed this library tax hike!” It happened a lot.

      1. The Encogitationer

        So why did you do it?

        You know, libertarianism not only means support for the individual right to Life, Liberty, Property, and The Pursuit of Happiness, but that adult individuals have free will and agency. In other words, we’re big-pants people.

        Why not quarrel for hours against the practice of citing Jefferson’s support from beyond the grave…the way a good libertarian would and should? 🙂

  5. buckleup

    Jill held a seance and talked to them.

    1. They probably voted for him too.

  6. “Biden Claims Five Past Fed Chairs Back His Jobs Plan, but Two Are Dead and Two More Have Been Quiet About It”

    No big deal.

    What’s really important is that Koch-funded libertarians back Biden.

    1. More bad news from India.

      Deadly ‘black fungus’ cases add to India’s covid crisis

      An alt-right white nationalist President like Drumpf would respond to this by restricting travel from India. Not Biden, though. He’ll encourage India’s 1.4 billion people to immigrate to the US. It’s a win / win — they’ll be safe here because Biden already shut down the virus, and billionaire employers like our benefactor Charles Koch will get more cost-effective labor.

      #OpenBorders
      #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

      1. Don't look at me!

        Yes, SleepyJoe was so effective at shutting down the virus, he still wears a mask, even during a zoom meeting and outdoors.

        1. Sevo

          Hides the drool.

  7. Millennial and Gen Z voters will likely outnumber boomer voters within a few years…

    Election Day will have all the deliberative nuance of Youtube comments and Twitter likes.

    1. But America will finally have it’s first gender-queer BIPOC pansexual athiest president.

      1. Don't look at me!

        No, much to their surprise, they will be old by then. Old people don’t vote that way.

    2. CannedSaltyHam

      not YouTube likes? Too bad, we might’ve stood a chance

  8. JohannesDinkle

    Biden misspeaks. Trump lied. Claims of a ‘stolen’ election were alt-right lies intended to undo a legitimate Presidential election. A two-year investigation of claims of Trump collusion with the Russian government, followed with two impeachment trials were an attempt to correct the outcome of an illegitimate Presidential election.
    Helps to have the LA Times on your side.

  9. They found that 10 to 20 percent “of moves between April 2020–February 2021 were influenced by COVID-19, with a significant shift in migration towards smaller cities, lower cost of living locations, and locations with fewer pandemic-related restrictions.”

    “Oh, joy,” said every smaller city, lower cost of living location, and location with fewer pandemic-related restrictions.

  10. Schooling was one frequently cited factor, with 5 percent of COVID-influenced movers naming “access to in-person learning as an important factor in their decision.”

    As they eagerly vote for every teachers-union-beholden Democrat in their new locations.

    1. R Mac

      I wonder, at some point, if this leads to natives in blue areas being openly hostile to people moving there from red areas? If it’s not already.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        I wonder, at some point, if this leads to natives in blue areas being openly hostile to people moving there from red areas? If it’s not already.

        Haha, have you seen the migration patterns lately? What red area resident in their right mind at the moment is looking at the current socioeconomic landscape and thinking, “Man, living in these low-scale, high-trust areas is all right, but what I’d really love is to move to a high-cost, high-density, high-regulation blue area!”

        1. R Mac

          My subconscious still has a hard time with not calling the communist leaning party red.

      2. R Mac

        Ugh, natives in red areas, migrants from blue areas.

  11. Rich

    “What’d they say? They said, ‘Biden’s plan is going to grow the economy,'” Biden claimed. That’s not true. … Biden has also made a false claim (again) about how many jobs his plan would create

    These *must* be fake news! Joe *promised* that he would always tell us the truth!

    1. JesseAz

      The fact checkers have already shut down their presidential fact checks.

  12. Medical marijuana legalization is making progress in South Carolina, while legislators in Minnesota are moving forward with legalizing marijuana generally.

    Won’t someone please think of the current administration?

  13. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/Malcolm_fleX48/status/1392102179884916739?s=19

    Remember when gas was $1.69 in places, the Keystone XL Pipeline was in production, the border was secured, and we were seeing record amounts of peace accords in the Middle East with Israel among Arab Nations?

    [Pic]

    1. Don't look at me!

      Yes, but now the adults are in charge.

      1. JesseAz

        It worked the last 30 years prior to the last 4 years.

  14. ABC News calls the law’s repeal “a continuing reaction” to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed by three white men who said they suspected him of a crime and are now charged with murdering Arbery.

    They’re being prosecuted for murder. How is that an indictment of the citizen’s arrest?

    1. Rich

      “Oh, very well. We’ll ban pick-up trucks in a continuing reaction.”

  15. “At least 10 officers surrounded them, some with guns drawn, while a police helicopter hovered above.” They had the wrong truck.

    I propose a law that forces unique branding on each individual U-Haul truck. We owe it to our Boys in Blue.

    1. Rich

      “Alright, guys, we’re after one with a Hawaiian theme, BLM graffiti, and a NIN decal.”

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Never would have happened if they went with Ryder.

      1. JesseAz

        They weren’t looking for a meth lab.

  16. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

    Finally, the federal government is doing something about teen pregnancy.

  17. Rich

    “At least 10 officers surrounded them, some with guns drawn, while a police helicopter hovered above.” They had the wrong truck.

    END VEHICULAR PROFILING!!

    1. Looks like today…

      [dons sunglasses]

      …we haul you away.

  18. MP

    fibs or flubs

    Pretty sure the media told us it’s OK to now use the word LIE.

    Especially if you can say BIG LIE.

    Oh…wait…that’s the TDS ruleset. Nevermind.

    1. I would like to see the Trump style guide applied to Biden:

      “Biden claimed, without evidence, that his American Jobs Plan would create 16 million jobs, citing a debunked claim that Fed commissioners endorsed his claim. He made that claim despite no evidence of widespread support for his plan.”

      1. CannedSaltyHam

        don’t forget the mandatory stock photo featuring orange paper mache Trump dummy with devil horns from a recent protest

  19. Of course he lied. You could tell because his lips were moving. That’s what politicians do. They lie.

    Also, does no one remember when this dude got in trouble for outright plagiarism?

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      That’s ancient history– when he ran for president like 50 years ago.

    2. JesseAz

      Far enough from the election you can start saying this again huh? Because you were defending him as better last election.

  20. The FBI seized heirlooms, coins, and cash from hundreds of safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, despite knowing “some” belonged to “honest citizens.”

    Just because the citizens are honest doesn’t mean the heirlooms are.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      LA cops want to be actors like Denzel and find the Nazi blood diamonds.

  21. Union of Concerned Socks

    Dead people and yes-men love Joe. He’s one of them.

  22. The audio-only social app Clubhouse—initially only available for iPhones—is now available for Android phones.

    And so begins its downfall.

    1. Don't look at me!

      How did I possibly live my entire life without this app?

  23. > Millennial and Gen Z voters will likely outnumber boomer voters within a few years

    This is good and bad. It’s bad because we Boomers raised this little and we’re going to get what we deserve. It’s good because let’s face it, most Millennials and Zoomers are pretty good. Yeah, they got their heads of mush stuffed with absolutely nonsense during their school years, but that’s our fault for stuffing them.

    I don’t see that there Zoomers are going to be any worse than the Boomers were at their age. Face it, we Boomers were awful. We started out as hippies and yippies, then progressed to the Me Generation, then elected Bill Clinton as our spokesperson, then doubled down with our crazy 9/11 shit. We presided over the prior forty years. We are reaping exactly what we sowed.

    1. As a gen x-er, I hate all of you.

    2. JesseAz

      And you won’t give any of it back. Grifters from the start.

  24. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/commieleejones/status/1391754136031477760?s=19

    MIT researchers ‘infiltrated’ a Covid skeptics community a few months ago and found that skeptics place a high premium on data analysis and empiricism.

    “Most fundamentally, the groups we studied believe that science is a process, and not an institution.”
    [Link]

    “Indeed, anti-maskers often reveal themselves to be more sophisticated in their understanding of how scientific knowledge is socially constructed than their ideological adversaries, who espouse naïve realism about the “objective” truth of public health data.”

    “In other words, anti-maskers value unmediated access to information and privilege personal research and direct reading over “expert” interpretations.”

    “Its members value individual initiative and ingenuity, trusting scientific analysis only insofar as they can replicate it themselves by accessing and manipulating the data firsthand.”

    “They are highly reflexive about the inherently biased nature of any analysis, and resent what they view as the arrogant self-righteousness of scientific elites.”

    “Many of the users believe that the most important metrics are missing from government-released data.”

    “One user wrote: ‘Coding data is a big deal—and those definitions should be offered transparently by every state. Without a national guideline—we are left with this mess’.”

    “The lack of transparency within these data collection systems—which many of these users infer as a lack of honesty—erodes these users’ trust within both government institutions and the datasets they release.”

    “In fact, there are multiple threads every week where users debate how representative the data are of the population given the increased rate of testing across many states.”

    “These groups argue that the conflation of asymptomatic and symptomatic cases therefore makes it difficult for anyone to actually determine the severity of the pandemic.”

    “For these anti-mask users, their approach to the pandemic is grounded in more scientific rigor, not less.”

    “These individuals as a whole are extremely willing to help others who have trouble interpreting graphs with multiple forms of clarification: by helping people find the original sources so that they can replicate the analysis themselves, by referencing other reputable studies…
    that come to the same conclusions, by reminding others to remain vigilant about the limitations of the data, and by answering questions about the implications of a specific graph.”

    “While these groups highly value scientific expertise, they also see collective analysis of data as a way to bring communities together within a time of crisis, and being able to transparently and dispassionately analyze the data is crucial for democratic governance.”

    “In fact, the explicit motivation for many of these followers is to find information so that they can make the best decisions for their families—and by extension, for the communities around them.”

    “The message that runs through these threads is unequivocal: that data is the only way to set fear-bound politicians straight, and using better data is a surefire way towards creating a safer community.”

    “Data literacy is a quintessential criterion for membership within the community they have created.”

    “Arguing anti-maskers need more scientific literacy is to characterize their approach as uninformed & inexplicably extreme. This study shows the opposite: they are deeply invested in forms of critique & knowledge production they recognize as markers of scientific expertise”

    “We argue that anti-maskers’ deep story draws from similar wells of resentment, but adds a particular emphasis on the usurpation of scientific knowledge by a paternalistic, condescending elite that expects intellectual subservience rather than critical thinking from the public.”

    And yet in the conclusion they lament “the skeptical impulse that the ‘science simply isn’t settled,’ prompting people to simply ‘think for themselves” to horrifying ends.”

    They then compare it to the January 6 Capitol riot.

    Bizarre and fascinating document.

    1. Don't look at me!

      people to simply ‘think for themselves”..
      Can’t have that going on.

    2. Rich

      Thanks, Nardz! I’ll read that thing carefully at some point.

      Here is the link.

      The MIT observations about the “skeptic community” (e.g., excerpt below, emphasis added) are pretty consistent with what I’ve been seeing, but I need to study the analyses to understand their, um, “conclusions”. Guess I’m too much of a “free thinker”. 😎

      not communicating the uncertainty inherent in scientific writing has contributed to the erosion of public trust in science [56, 100]. As Tufekci demonstrates (and our data corroborates), the CDC’s initial public messaging that masks were ineffective—followed by a quick public reversal— seriously hindered the organization’s ability to effectively communicate as the pandemic progressed. As we have seen, people are not simply passive consumers of media: anti-mask users in particular were predisposed to digging through the scientific literature and highlighting the uncertainty in academic publications that media or- ganizations elide. When these uncertainties did not surface within public-facing versions of these studies, people began to assume that there was a broader cover-up [99].

    3. JesseAz

      Wr call those people the anti-baileys

  25. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1391903418403393536?s=19

    Liz Bruenig: I married at 25 and really love motherhood, my husband and my kids. Surveying my life on Mother’s Day, I’m happy with my choices.

    Liberal Twitter: Liz Bruenig wants to put white feminists in chains and is driven by fear of white extinction: a Nazi basically

  26. tracerv

    I heard the cadavers voted for him as well.

  27. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/WethePeopleAZA1/status/1391973551482179586?s=19

    So the “bad guys” can hack an entire pipeline system but they can’t hack county elections?? Okay. Whatever.

    1. Don't look at me!

      The election was fortified!

  28. JesseAz

    Biden and the left are so used to openly lying yo the useful idiots the last few years that they don’t even try it. This site also pushed the biden as a moderate narrative despite the open plans on his website. He feels like he can openly lie and let the media do the narrative and damage control it has done the last few years. How many debunked stories of Twitter or anonymous stories does one need before they push back? Apparently it took this one for Reason to push back, but they will go right back to narrative amplifying this afternoon like Sullum did yesterday. Jeff and dol will continue in the comments.

    How about learning a lesson and realizing biden is a lying dementia patient with terrible ideas and plans? But no mean tweets at least. That’s reserved for his cabinet and nominations.

  29. The White Knight III: Army of Cuckness

    “My take on this is that the overall driver in these migrations is flight from restrictions,” University of Toronto professor Richard Florida tweeted yesterday.

    Why is this Canadian even considering migration in the United States? Weird.

    1. Rich

      Florida Man. What do you expect?

  30. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/_iDreamNoMore_/status/1392114720920928256?s=19

    Right on schedule. The Great Reset marches on completely unopposed by anyone that matters [graphic]

Please to post comments