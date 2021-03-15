Coronavirus

The CDC Thinks 2-Year-Olds Should Wear Masks in Schools, Even If Everyone Else Is Vaccinated

The CDC's new guidance for child care facilities is practically begging to be ignored.

(Kelly Sikkema)

The nation's top health officials think day care providers should continue requiring children as young as two years old to wear masks at all times—except while eating and napping—and that will remain the case even after all teachers and staff are vaccinated.

"Even after child care providers and staff are vaccinated, there will be a need to continue prevention measures for the foreseeable future including wearing masks, physical distancing, and other important prevention strategies outlined in this guidance document," noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in guidance that was updated on Friday.

The new recommendations emphasize that vaccination will offer important protection for child care workers. "I strongly encourage America's childcare workers to get vaccinated," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

But the comprehensive protection offered by the vaccines—which are all nearly 100 percent effective at reducing severe disease and death—will not mean that daycare providers can ease up on other mitigation efforts, according to the CDC.

The new guidance makes plenty of benign recommendations. Both kids and their teachers should stay home if they feel sick, or if they have had very close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Children should be taught to cover their mouths and noses when they sneeze, and wash their hands frequently. These are all common sense procedures that would improve the health and safety of any classroom, even if the pandemic was not a factor at all.

But other recommendations are impractical for teachers to implement, taxing on the kids, and absurdly cautious given just how miraculously effective the vaccines are.

The guidance stresses that masks should be worn at virtually all times, even by very young kids, in addition to social distancing. It also emphasizes frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, even though surface-to-surface transmission is thought to be a relatively rare method of spreading COVID-19.

In fact, the CDC would prefer if kids simply didn't touch things at all—especially if they are difficult to clean. Day care providers are encouraged to keep each kid's toys separate; the fewer people touching each item, the better.

This even holds true for the outdoors, even though COVID-19 is thought to spread much less easily under such circumstances. (There has never been a confirmed outdoors-only superspreader event.) The CDC's guidance says that while jungle gyms, swingsets, and tricycles "are important for healthy child development," they nevertheless "pose a risk for spreading COVID-19." Health officials recommend getting rid of play spaces that allow kids to interact closely, and also separating the kids into smaller groups—with fences if necessary.

"Stagger your use of playgrounds and play spaces by reducing the group size in the play area at one time or remaining in cohorted groups while sanitizing shared objects and high touch surfaces between groups," says the CDC. "If multiple cohort groups need to be in your play area at the same time, consider using fencing or another barrier to designate separate areas for each cohort."

And in case it wasn't clear, those kids should be masked, even while outdoors.

This guidance is simply not grappling with the fact that the vaccines appear to reduce COVID-19 deaths to a number approaching zero. And while it's true that kids will not be vaccinated any time soon—the vaccines are not approved for the under-16 crowd—they are thankfully, overwhelmingly spared from negative health outcomes associated with the virus. In the U.S., fewer than 300 kids and teenagers have died of COVID-19. For this age group, the deadly disease really is no worse than the flu.

If all the adults in a given child care setting are vaccinated, the danger is eliminated almost entirely, and the argument for forcing kids to keep putting up with all of these frustrating restrictions is not compelling. The CDC is asserting that 2-year-olds should remain sad, lonely, and masked, for no good reason.

The proper response is to ignore the CDC en masse. People who are vaccinated should feel free to resume normal activities, particularly if these activities only involve other people who are also protected from the worst effects of COVID-19—either because they are vaccinated, or because they are young. We don't need to wait until the vaccine is available to kids—something that won't happen until much later this year, or early next—to start letting them enjoy normal childhoods again.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    March.15.2021 at 10:05 am

    Enough science denialism!
    #CancelRobby

    1. Bob1062
      March.15.2021 at 11:16 am

      Science says so! Also, science says 2 year olds will willingly wear masks without fussing.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.15.2021 at 10:06 am

    Once gained, the bureaucracy doesn’t cede control easily.

  3. Claptrap
    March.15.2021 at 10:08 am

    Practically begging to be ignored might as well be the official motto.

    For this age group, the deadly disease really is no worse than the flu.

    Quite the understatement, Rico.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.15.2021 at 10:16 am

      DON’T CALL IT THE FLU!

    2. JesseAz
      March.15.2021 at 10:38 am

      Flu kills a few thousand kids a year, Covid kills a few ones of kids a year.

  4. Union of Concerned Socks
    March.15.2021 at 10:09 am

    The proper response is to ignore the CDC en masse.

    I refer you all, yet again, to George Carlin’s First Rule:

    I have certain rules I live by. My first rule: I don’t believe anything the government tells me.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      March.15.2021 at 10:16 am

      Carlin was an unfunny Boomer and I’m glad he has dropped dead.

      1. mad.casual
        March.15.2021 at 10:23 am

        It was funny to see him as Mr. Conductor.

      2. Union of Concerned Socks
        March.15.2021 at 10:26 am

        True; his comedy was best consumed by 13-year-old boys. But as unfunny Boomers go, he was more pro-individual and anti-state than most.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          March.15.2021 at 10:45 am

          >more pro-individual
          Doubtful. I’m sure if Carlin were alive today, he’d be claiming that all those people being cancelled for having heterodox beliefs deserved it for being “assholes”. Sure, he would use his vulgar “seven dirty words” but I doubt he would have the balls to challenge any part of the official Narrative.

          1. Don't look at me!
            March.15.2021 at 11:15 am

            Lenny Bruce would have also cleaned up his act.

  5. BrianCF
    March.15.2021 at 10:15 am

    What is also ignored is the huge benefit to our immune systems a by being exposed to pathogens early in life.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.15.2021 at 10:17 am

      Also ignoring the uselessness of cloth face coverings as protection against viruses.

  6. Eeyore
    March.15.2021 at 10:17 am

    I remember a specific child that teachers couldn’t keep pants on. Good luck with keeping a mask on them. I’m waiting for the CDC guidance that says you have to mask your cat.

    1. mad.casual
      March.15.2021 at 10:25 am

      I’m waiting for the CDC guidance that says you have to mask your cat.

      Use impermeable masks, just to be on the safe side.

    2. Claptrap
      March.15.2021 at 10:52 am

      I seriously doubt anyone at the CDC has ever actually met a two year old. Not that they care, their job is to issue guidance about how best to prevent the spread of diseases; whether or not those goals are realistic is someone else’s problem.

      1. Ignore me!
        March.15.2021 at 11:15 am

        These people honestly act like insectoid creatures wearing human skin who have no knowledge of any normal human activities and didn’t bother to read any of the hive briefings before arriving on this planet.

  7. Jerryskids
    March.15.2021 at 10:21 am

    Was this guidance put out by the front-line workers at the CDC who are actually scientists or by the CDC brass, who are all about the politics? It’s the same shit with any agency – the top people are the ones who are best at the office politics and their focus is getting as much funding and as much power and as much influence for their agency and for themselves as possible, and for that they haven’t got time to keep up with the actual work of their agency. It’s all political bullshit they’re all spewing, whether it’s the Pentagon or the DoT or the CDC. The top brass are useless for understanding what’s really going on.

    1. ThomasD
      March.15.2021 at 11:04 am

      “… by the front-line workers at the CDC who are actually scientists or by the CDC brass, who are all about the politics?”

      This strikes me as more than a touch of a fallacy. ‘Front line workers’ in any bureaucratic organization becoming quite adept at delivering exactly whatever it is they think the higher ups want to hear or see.

      FBI, Houston PD, CDC, they really are all the same. Those ‘front liners’ and the brass, with the rare brave exception, being mostly indistinguishable.

      Oh, and still nothing on HR1. Apparently the brave thought leaders here at Reason are not willing to put anything into text without guidance from their masters.

  8. mad.casual
    March.15.2021 at 10:21 am

    One of the best ways to teach kids and condition people to be more risk-tolerant is to force them to be pointlessly risk averse. Whether that leads to better education and health outcomes is yet to be seen. It’s a little astounding from a public health-industrial complex that, for years, has issued proclamations like “Don’t get too many cancer screenings because you will find lumps and undergo risky surgeries you don’t need.”

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.15.2021 at 10:24 am

    The CDC’s new guidance for child care facilities is practically begging to be ignored.

    This afternoon, Lenore will publish an article covering the uptick in police tazings of 2-year olds.

  10. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.15.2021 at 10:26 am

    “If all the adults in a given child care setting are vaccinated, the danger is eliminated almost entirely …”

    Almost.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.15.2021 at 10:27 am

    And the CDC’s recommendations are nonsensical. I think at the end of all this, you’re going to end up with a bunch of maladjusted, neurotic kids, with weaker immune systems due to lack of exposure.

    And the people who wrote those recommendations have obviously never been around 2-year olds.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.15.2021 at 10:44 am

      “A bunch of maladjusted, neurotic kids, with weaker immune systems …”

      In other words, a perfect class of obedient voters.

    2. Longtobefree
      March.15.2021 at 10:55 am

      But they will vote for democrats, so – – – – – –

  12. n00bdragon
    March.15.2021 at 10:39 am

    It’s important to start the indoctrination early and instill children with a fundamental sense of fear.

  13. Bored Lawyer
    March.15.2021 at 10:48 am

    There is an old saying that an expert is someone who knows more and more about less and less, until he knows everything about nothing.

    That is what we are seeing again and again. The fact that you are an expert in infectious diseases or epidemeology does not give you the knowledge to make decisions for the country or even any particular issue. Children’s educational and psychological needs, and the ability of parents and teachers to enforce rules all play into it.

    The notion that 2 year olds should be required to wear masks shows just how clueless these experts are.

    1. some guy
      March.15.2021 at 10:58 am

      Right now the CDC only cares about reducing COVID deaths. Nothing else matters. Deaths from other causes don’t matter. Illness, injury and delayed growth don’t matter. Just COVID deaths.

      The Cult of Science forgets that science can’t tell you what to value. It can only help achieve the things you value.

  14. some guy
    March.15.2021 at 10:48 am

    This is all so stupid. Kids that young are effectively immune to the virus as is. If the staff is vaccinated then who are these measures supposed to protect. Oh yeah, some bureaucrat or politician, that’s who.

    “If it makes me feel like it might save even one life, I’m willing to spend any amount of your money and put you at any level of inconvenience.” – Cuomo and Co.

  15. Longtobefree
    March.15.2021 at 10:55 am

    What is this CDC I keep reading about?

  16. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    March.15.2021 at 11:07 am

    I know this is cynical, but I sometimes wonder if impossible rules like this one are designed as pre-prepared excuses for why the government has to keep us locked down. “Well, we almost had the virus beat, but you people didn’t mask your two year-olds.”

  17. Dillinger
    March.15.2021 at 11:08 am

    send your child to the conformity factory for conformed child.

  18. Weigel's Cock Ring
    March.15.2021 at 11:09 am

    Fauci is the biggest liar I’ve ever seen in our government. Bigger ever than louts like Nixon and Susan Rice. This guy deserves to get the living shit kicked out of him.

  19. Sevo
    March.15.2021 at 11:11 am

    And we thought the EPA was a PITA…

  20. creech
    March.15.2021 at 11:12 am

    More kids will be killed in traffic accidents while riding to day care than this mask policy will ever save.

