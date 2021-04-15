Police Abuse

Body Camera Footage Shows a Chicago Cop Shooting a 13-Year-Old Boy Who Had His Hands Up

Prosecutors initially suggested that the boy had a gun in his hand, but the government walked that back today.

|

(Chicago Police Department)

Body camera footage released Thursday shows a Chicago police officer shooting a 13-year-old boy who appeared to have his hands up. The victim, identified as Adam Toledo, was killed on March 29.

"Hey, show me your fucking hands!" the officer yells as he chases the teen down an alley. Toledo complies and is then shot. "Look at me, look at me. You all right?" the officer says. Toledo was later pronounced dead.

The video, embedded below, is graphic.

Early that Monday morning, police were called to address eight gun shots—detected by the Chicago Police Department's ShotSpotter technology—that went off in the Little Village neighborhood. Ruben Roman, 21, was seen on surveillance firing the rounds; when police arrived, Roman was arrested while Toledo fled.

Prosecutors initially suggested Toledo had a gun in his hand when the officer shot him, but the state's attorney's office walked that back today.

"An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court," said Sarah Sinovic, a spokesperson for the Cook County state's attorney, according to Chicago's WGN-TV. In a bond hearing for Roman, that attorney erroneously claimed that the cop told Toledo "to drop it as [Toledo] turns towards the officer. [Toledo] has a gun in his right hand." That isn't what the body camera footage shows.

In a press conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that "there is no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police." She added that the officer "sprang into action to try to revive" the boy, and she asked for the city to remain calm.

The shooting follows Sunday's fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. In that case, Officer Kim Potter says she mistook her taser for her gun before delivering the fatal shot. She immediately resigned and now faces second-degree manslaughter charges.

In 2020, 55 unarmed people were shot and killed by police, according to The Washington Post.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. SQRLSY One
    April.15.2021 at 5:01 pm

    “Hey man the little punk squirmed when I tried to strangle him; that’s resisting arrest!”

    Waiting for all of the usual troglodytes to show up now an “back the blue”…

    1. BerthaVue
      April.15.2021 at 5:34 pm

    2. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
      April.15.2021 at 5:36 pm

      Looks like a bad shoot. The one thing that would have made it kosher is if it was you they shot, and not this kid.

      1. SQRLSY One
        April.15.2021 at 5:39 pm

        Hey Sexless Stranger-Strangler… This book was written for YOU! Study up!

        To understand evil better (and to see that it SURE doesn’t lead to blessedness or happiness), read M. Scott Peck, “People of the Lie, the Hope for Healing Human Evil”, https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0684848597/reasonmagazinea-20/
        People who are evil attack others instead of facing their own failures. Peck demonstrates the havoc these people of the lie work in the lives of those around them. He presents, from vivid incidents encountered in his psychiatric practice, examples of evil in everyday life.

  2. TwelveInchPianist
    April.15.2021 at 5:02 pm

    “An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,”

    I wonder if there’s a more concise way to say that.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.15.2021 at 5:05 pm

    An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court…

    Hey, no harm in trying, I guess. (Sans video, this would be gospel.)

  4. Longtobefree
    April.15.2021 at 5:08 pm

    “An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,”

    And was immediately fired?

    1. mad.casual
      April.15.2021 at 5:35 pm

      “works”

  5. Jerryskids
    April.15.2021 at 5:09 pm

    What with all the armed gangs of thugs roaming around Chicago, you’re bound to get shot by one of them sooner or later.

    1. Talcum X
      April.15.2021 at 5:17 pm

      I was never shot there, but I always dressed in loose fitting clothing and a belt to keep my pants up.

  6. Talcum X
    April.15.2021 at 5:15 pm

    Is there a gun in his right hand? It looks fuzzy. Mayor Lightfoot held a press conference, says that she watched the video, and did not say whether the gun was still in his hand when he was shot. You would think that would be a critical piece of information to clarify at a press conference. Nobody cares about your 13 year old kid, Lightfoot, stick to the damn facts.
    Either way, Michigan Avenue is going to get hit again tonight. Uhauls are being stolen or carjacked, preparations are being made.
    I’m in a Chicago death pool. This weekend, odds are, there will be 25 people killed and 90 shot.

  7. Dillinger
    April.15.2021 at 5:29 pm

    >>In a bond hearing for Roman, that attorney erroneously claimed

    all sorts of shit to clear the state agent of murder.

  8. Matthew Carberry
    April.15.2021 at 5:42 pm

    The strobe did the officer no favors, it alternately blindingly reflects back off the fence then drops into ambient low light.

    If you go unit by unit in the embedded video at 4 seconds (grab the marker and drag it) you get a shadow effect on the fence behind his hand at about shoulder height just as the light cuts out at 2:38:39-40 when Toledo is turning toward the officer and bringing his hand up. Then the light cuts out and you can’t see his hand clearly as he continues to turn. The shot breaks almost immediately after at 2:38:40.

    Given physiological response times, if the officer chose that moment to shoot, as Toledo is turning and bringing his hands, not visible, up, the first shot would have been basically impossible to stop. Given he stopped shooting immediately he was probably trying not to fire even as he did so.

    1. mad.casual
      April.15.2021 at 5:52 pm

      The strobe did the officer no favors, it alternately blindingly reflects back off the fence then drops into ambient low light.

      While I agree with this, the “gun” was clearly at shoulder height, pointing away, and going up. Bad shoot and should definitely lose his job, but totality of circs makes a murder conviction look improbable even without QI armor.

      1. mad.casual
        April.15.2021 at 5:54 pm

        makes a murder conviction

        A murder 1 conviction, that is.

  9. mad.casual
    April.15.2021 at 5:49 pm

    I know it looks like he was completely innocent and it sounds like he was mentally handicapped but, I don’t care if he was whacked out on fentanyl and forging checks or violating a restraining order and reaching for a weapon, I can’t get outraged about this until someone can definitively clarify Toledo’s race.

  10. Nardz
    April.15.2021 at 5:52 pm

    Who the fuck cares anymore?

Please to post comments