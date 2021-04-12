Police

Overcriminalization Killed Daunte Wright

A police officer pulled the trigger. But Wright shouldn't have been pulled over in the first place.

|

31
(Illustration: Lex Villena; Tony Webster)

When a cop killed a man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, yesterday, the officer had reportedly pulled him over for hanging air fresheners on his rearview mirror. It wasn't just the latest high-profile case of abusive policing—it was important reminder of the ill effects of criminalizing the most trivial behaviors.

Daunte Wright, 20, died after the officer allegedly mistook her gun for a taser, according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. After pulling Wright over for violating a Minnesota law that prohibits drivers from hanging objects—a rosary, fuzzy dice, an air freshener—from their mirrors, police noticed there was a warrant out for Wright's arrest. Upon trying to detain him, Wright re-entered his car, at which point officers struggled with him. One deployed and fired her gun.

"Holy shit," she says on the body camera footage. "I shot him!"

Although Gannon did not specify what the warrant pertained to, The New York Times reports that Wright failed to show up for a court appearance on two misdemeanor charges, one for carrying a pistol without a permit and the other for fleeing officers last summer.

News of the shooting prompted both peaceful protests and rioting in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis; a slew of businesses in the area were destroyed. Police in riot gear sought to break up crowds with tear gas and flash bang grenades.

Not long ago, that same area was engulfed in riots over the death of George Floyd, who was arrested after allegedly using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last May, is now on trial for murder. The Minneapolis police chief recently noted under oath that Chauvin flouted department protocol in doing so, with expert medical witnesses testifying that Floyd died of obstructed breathing.

The outcry over Floyd's death thrust several previously seldom-discussed issues to the forefront of the national dialogue. Take qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that makes it difficult for victims of government malfeasance to hold state actors to account in civil court. Not long ago, talk of qualified immunity was confined to scholarly panels and magazines like this one. Now it's being seriously discussed in legislative bodies across the country, with New Mexico recently becoming the third state to roll back the doctrine.

But one topic that still hasn't received enough attention is the consequences of overcriminalization. Police accountability, training, and transparency are certainly important: If an officer cannot distinguish between a firearm and a taser, we have a problem. But it's also a problem that cops could pull Wright over for this reason in the first place.

Eric Garner, one of the most publicized victims of police brutality, died after former New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo choked him for the crime of selling loose cigarettes. Other victims aren't as well-known. Like Ramon Lopez, who died after Phoenix police officers chased, tackled, and pinned him on searing hot asphalt because someone had called 911 to report him for loitering in a parking lot, "jumping around," "looking at people's cars," and wearing "ripped pants."

Serious criminal justice reform should include an effort to criminalize fewer things. We need to slash away the laws that make virtually everyone a criminal—and that lead to so many unpleasant, and sometimes deadly, confrontations with law enforcement. Daunte Wright would be alive today had he not dared to hang an air freshener in the wrong spot.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Carroll DeVinius
    April.12.2021 at 3:26 pm

    “Overcriminalization”

    Did your editor tell you that’s how you spell “resisting a lawful arrest”?

    1. Hattori Hanzo
      April.12.2021 at 3:43 pm

      The point is this guy never should have been pulled over to begin with. An officer pulling someone over for having shit dangling from the rear view is just looking to fill the quota book.

      1. Lollicus
        April.12.2021 at 3:48 pm

        Yes let’s pretend it was the stop not the resisting.

        God dammit why do you fucking assholes try so hard to make people agree woth cops.

        1. Hattori Hanzo
          April.12.2021 at 3:52 pm

          All reports I have read (including Reason) are citing the shit dangling from the mirror as the reason for the stop, not the warrant. Dude resisted and received a bullet instead of a zap due to officer negligence. That is partially on him for resisting but my point and the correct point of Reason remains: he should never have been pulled over to begin with.

          Laws against air fresheners are 100% about generating revenue.

          1. Lollicus
            April.12.2021 at 3:53 pm

            And he never should have resisted.

            Stop being an asshole.

            1. Weft and Loop
              April.12.2021 at 3:56 pm

              Follow it back further. He never should have committed the crimes that got him warrants. He didn’t get detained because of fuzzy dice in this mirror.

              1. SQRLSY One
                April.12.2021 at 4:03 pm

                I am personally friends of the family of Daunte Wright. They tell me that another unpublicized reason for the warrant for the arrest of Daunte Wright, is that he DARED to blow on a cheap plastic flute, without permission! For that alone, it seems to at least some of us, that he deserved to die with cops acting as judge, jury, and executioners, on the spot!

                Stay ye SAFE from the Flute Police!

                To find precise details on what NOT to do, to avoid the flute police, please see http://www.churchofsqrls.com/DONT_DO_THIS/ … This has been a pubic service, courtesy of the Church of SQRLS!

                1. Anyjuan Home?
                  April.12.2021 at 4:06 pm

                  “I am personally friends of the family of Daunte Wright. They tell me that another unpublicized reason for the warrant for the arrest of Daunte Wright, is that he DARED to blow on a cheap plastic flute”

                  Ah Libeling a dead man for your dumb personal crap, stay classy.

                  1. SQRLSY One
                    April.12.2021 at 4:25 pm

                    The unclassy people here are the racists and fascists who see NO limits to the powers of the Almighty State, to kill over air fresheners on your rear-view mirror, or cheap plastic flutes, or scratching your own ass, without permission, it seems! NO limits to the powers of the Almighty State! And NO limits to your utter shamelessness, power pigs! As long as it is not YOU AND YOURS who get fucked up by Government Almighty! Hypocrites!

                    1. Anyjuan Home?
                      April.12.2021 at 4:31 pm

                      No we get it, you’ll commit libel on a guy who died so recently he’s still warm because you’re awful and seflish.

                    2. Natural Born Deplorable
                      April.12.2021 at 4:39 pm

                      With each comment your asshole factor increases.

                    3. SQRLSY One
                      April.12.2021 at 4:42 pm

                      Keep on lusting for the deaths of people whose skin color is different than your own, for the most trivial excuses, assholes, and then blame other people! “Stay classy” indeed!

          2. Longtobefree
            April.12.2021 at 3:58 pm

            Sure, because blocking 10 to 15 percent of your vision area always leads to improved safety, right?

            1. Zeb
              April.12.2021 at 4:02 pm

              How big are your fuzzy dice?

              1. Anyjuan Home?
                April.12.2021 at 4:04 pm

                Your mom loved em.

                1. Zeb
                  April.12.2021 at 4:22 pm

                  She does have a strange obsession with fuzzy dice.

      2. bobby oshea
        April.12.2021 at 3:50 pm

        Police don’t make the laws. They are tasked with enforcing them.

        1. Zeb
          April.12.2021 at 4:01 pm

          Everyone is entirely responsible for their own actions, period. “I was just doing my job” is never an excuse for anything.

          1. Weft and Loop
            April.12.2021 at 4:02 pm

            What the fuck are you on about? Blaming police for legislation was the point you fucknutted past like a gimptard.

            1. Zeb
              April.12.2021 at 4:18 pm

              Well, it’s a point that is always worth making. Sorry if it was a bit of a non-sequitur. But at least you got a chance to be a dick to someone you don’t know on the internet, so good job!

              1. Weft and Loop
                April.12.2021 at 4:29 pm

                Oh god shit the fuck up faggot.

      3. Talcum X
        April.12.2021 at 4:18 pm

        That is a lie. The vehicle had a bad tag. Binion is a lying piece of shit. This is how the “I can’t breathe” and “hands up don’t shoot” nonsense got started. Ghetto reporting.
        Think for yourself for one second, are “Air Fresheners” probable cause or reasonable suspicion? No. Could he pull him over without probable cause or reasonable suspicion in Minneapolis in this political climate? Hell no.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
          April.12.2021 at 4:27 pm

          I’m betting robbie will have an article tomorrow about how many idiot journalists ran with the airfreshener before checking the story.

        2. Rossami
          April.12.2021 at 4:32 pm

          Show your evidence that the stop was for a “bad tag”. Because your appeal to logic is broken. Probable cause means the cop has to have a reason to believe that you committed a crime. Hanging anything from your mirror is a crime there. (Stupid but that’s their law.) The cop seeing something hanging from the mirror goes beyond mere probable cause to actual evidence of the crime and would have been more than sufficient to justify the stop. Political climate has nothing to do with it.

          1. Nardz
            April.12.2021 at 4:39 pm

            It’s in the police report

      4. WuzYoungOnceToo
        April.12.2021 at 4:35 pm

        The point is this guy never should have been pulled over to begin with. An officer pulling someone over for having shit dangling from the rear view is just looking to fill the quota book.

        If that was actually the point then “Overcriminalization Killed Daunte Wright” was a pretty braindead way of wording it.

    2. Rossami
      April.12.2021 at 4:26 pm

      Way to miss the point. There wouldn’t have been an arrest to resist if the legislature (that is, the rest of us) hadn’t given the cops such a stupid excuse to initiate the confrontation.

      No, you shouldn’t resist arrest. But no, we also shouldn’t make stupid and unnecessary laws. People think these laws against fuzzy dice are somehow “okay” because the consequences are small. Cases like this remind us that the consequences are always potentially lethal.

      In other words, if it’s not worth killing someone over, stop making it illegal. The ‘no fuzzy dice’ rule doesn’t make the cut. Neither does the ‘no loosies’ rule. Butt out and let the police focus on crimes that actually should be criminal.

      1. WuzYoungOnceToo
        April.12.2021 at 4:39 pm

        Way to miss the point. There wouldn’t have been an arrest to resist if the legislature (that is, the rest of us) hadn’t given the cops such a stupid excuse to initiate the confrontation.

        As I said above, were that the point then the title of this piece wouldn’t have been “Overcriminalization Killed Daunte Wright”. Saying that the stop was triggered by a stupid law that shouldn’t be a stoppable offense is a valid argument. Claiming that it’s what killed him is not.

        In other words, if it’s not worth killing someone over, stop making it illegal.

        So you’re arguing for the elimination of all traffic codes that constitute stoppable offenses?

    3. StackOfCoins
      April.12.2021 at 4:37 pm

      Reason continues to lower the bar… where is James Cameron? We need him to raise the bar!

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJADQsOq_qo

  2. Xinthus
    April.12.2021 at 3:28 pm

    Upon trying to detain him, Wright re-entered his car

    Ok I see where the over criminalization happened.

    1. Reason is rare
      April.12.2021 at 4:36 pm

      Amazing how people get color blind to some people’s ridiculous behavior win pulled over by the police.

  3. hpearce
    April.12.2021 at 3:32 pm

    “it was important reminder of the ill effects of criminalizing the most trivial behaviors.”

    The idea that the killing was BECAUSE of overcriminalization is absurd unless @reason can show proper criminalization would not have resulted in the killing.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      April.12.2021 at 3:35 pm

      I believe their point is that he wouldn’t have been pulled over [but for the silly law], and two warrants for misdemeanor offenses would not have popped up, and then he would not have been shot instead of tasered.

      Looks like a proximate cause sort of thing.

      1. Porkules the God of Bacon
        April.12.2021 at 3:38 pm

        I don’t disagree, but they do themselves no favors minimizing his role in the outcome.

      2. Number 2
        April.12.2021 at 3:48 pm

        How about the “proximate cause” being a police officer who somehow cannot tell the difference between a taser and a service gun?

        I suppose the Minneapolis police chief will testify that this, too, was not consistent with police officer training.

        Police training in Minneapolis sure seems to be deficient, doesn’t it?

  4. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.12.2021 at 3:33 pm

    “After pulling Wright over for violating a Minnesota law that prohibits drivers from hanging objects—a rosary, fuzzy dice, an air freshener—from their mirrors,”

    And this was, no doubt, brought into being with the best of possible intentions. All to make it “safer” for the good citizens of MN.

    1. MP
      April.12.2021 at 3:43 pm

      I never saw that little six year old girl. She was hidden behind my fuzzy dice.

      IF IT ONLY SAVES ONE LIFE

    2. Eeyore
      April.12.2021 at 3:51 pm

      Lots of states have this law. I think it is a case of “legislature monkey see” “legislature monkey do”.

  5. Think It Through
    April.12.2021 at 3:33 pm

    So should cops enforce warrants, or not?

    1. Rich
      April.12.2021 at 3:39 pm

      *** scratches head ***

      How about cops enforce warrants, but automatically provide a photo ID and register you to vote as part of the process?

      1. Obersturmfuhrer
        April.12.2021 at 4:08 pm

        Best off the cuff comment. Thread Over.

    2. Porkules the God of Bacon
      April.12.2021 at 3:41 pm

      Without answering your question (because it isn’t a very honest or good one) I will point out that enforcement will have as an ultimate consequence, the potential for death at the hands of law enforcement. Consider what you want enforced very carefully.

      1. Think It Through
        April.12.2021 at 3:46 pm

        Just some of the offenses mentioned in the article,

        (carrying a pistol without a permit) depends
        (fleeing officers) yes
        (selling loose cigarettes) no

  6. Mickey Rat
    April.12.2021 at 3:36 pm

    Good luck under this administration for not having unpermitted gun possession criminalized.

  7. Cloudbuster
    April.12.2021 at 3:41 pm

    police noticed there was a warrant out for Wright’s arrest

    Let’s not pay attention to this part at all. Being a wanted criminal and repeatedly fleeing police is bound to end well.

    1. Rossami
      April.12.2021 at 4:38 pm

      Let’s pay attention only to that part and use it to distract from the point that it’s a stupid law and that there is always a risk that any confrontation with police will escalate to lethal force.

      1. Kon-El
        April.12.2021 at 4:41 pm

        You think what you’re doing is any better?

  8. JWC
    April.12.2021 at 3:49 pm

    I agree that pulling someone over for air freshners is stupid. But that was not the proximate cause of Wright’s death. That fact that he had outstanding warrants and attempted to flee the scene (again) led to the shooting. But I also agree that police not being able to readily differentiate between their gun and their taser is of great and continuing concern. Just ask Oscar Grant.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      April.12.2021 at 4:05 pm

      Look at all the totally-not-racists in this comments section!

      The reason he is dead is because the chick cop couldn’t tell whether she was holding a gun or a tazer. They did not even know he had warrants at the time of the pull over, and a warrant for arrest is not a death warrant.

      Your vigorous defense of murdering cops is noted though. Do you actually have any libertarian beliefs, or just another embarrassed “conservative”?

      1. YateYateYate
        April.12.2021 at 4:08 pm

        “They did not even know he had warrants at the time of the pull over, and a warrant for arrest is not a death warrant.”

        They did when they were arresting him, which he resisted.

        Of course, you have to play shitty games because you’re a garbage human.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          April.12.2021 at 4:10 pm

          I’m the shitty human? Buddy, you’re defending what was clearly gross negligence that ended in death by the police.

          The cops are already owning up to this one. There is no doubt that this was not a justified shoot. You are defending the cops harder than the cops’ union even is.

          1. YateYateYate
            April.12.2021 at 4:12 pm

            Yes SQRLSY, you’re the shitty human.

          2. DilIinger
            April.12.2021 at 4:13 pm

            “Buddy, you’re defending ”

            He is?

            No he isn’t. You’re straight up lying.

            1. De Oppresso Liber
              April.12.2021 at 4:17 pm

              Strong argument. Let me see if I can make it more succinct for you.
              …ahem…: “Nah-uh.”

              Are you very low intelligence, or is english not your first language?

              1. DiIlinger
                April.12.2021 at 4:19 pm

                Then you should be able to quote it.

                1. De Oppresso Liber
                  April.12.2021 at 4:22 pm

                  “They did when they were arresting him, which he resisted.”

                  Right there, where he defends their use of force, claiming it was based on his having a warrant.

                  Or is your argument that he chose to cite the warrant for the purpose of….I can’t even think of an alternative explanation. That’s how ridiculous this vein is.

                  Just own up to be cop-suckers, and quit with the childish word games. (That you can’t even win.)

                  1. DiIlinger
                    April.12.2021 at 4:24 pm

                    “Right there, where he defends their use of force,”

                    You misspelled “acknowledges” because you know you’re wrong and were lying.

                    1. Hi-ball
                      April.12.2021 at 4:28 pm

                      Apparently, saying something happened is defending it.

                      This will definitely not be used against DOL later when he pulls his stupid shit.

                  2. Frank the Tank
                    April.12.2021 at 4:25 pm

                    I can’t even think of an alternative explanation

                    Yes we are aware you’re not very bright.

        2. DetroitDumbGuy
          April.12.2021 at 4:13 pm

          Should resisting arrest be a capital crime? The bootlickers are out in full force today. The fact that the kid did something stupid doesn’t negate the officer’s extremely negligent behavior – you know, when she shot him with a goddamned gun instead of a taser…

          1. DilIinger
            April.12.2021 at 4:15 pm

            “Should resisting arrest be a capital crime? The bootlickers are out in full force today.”

            The fact that you’re a stupid mother fucker who doesn’t recognize reality is nit in fact evidence that other people are bootlickers.

            There’s a reason you play these rhetorical bullshit games.

            1. DetroitDumbGuy
              April.12.2021 at 4:32 pm

              The reality is, a cop shot the kid with a gun that she thought was a taser. Which she admits on tape. The OP says him trying to flee is the proximate cause of his death. I would argue the cop’s extremely negligent behavior is the proximate cause of his death. That’s what I’m getting at. Many commenters here don’t want to address that part of it.

              And as the article points out, this all could have been avoided if cops weren’t armed with a million laws for bullshit stops.

              1. DiIlinger
                April.12.2021 at 4:39 pm

                Fuck off SQRLSY

          2. Frank the Tank
            April.12.2021 at 4:17 pm

            So you’re ok with “everyone who disagrees with me is racist” I guess.

          3. JWC
            April.12.2021 at 4:29 pm

            “Should resisting arrest be a capital crime?”
            That depends completely on the manner of resistance, doesn’t it? In this case, the officer, by all accounts, did not intend to use lethal force, but did attempt to stop a person who was wanted by authorities. She should certainly be held accountable for making such a consequential error as mistaking her gun for a taser. But, really, there is plenty of fault to spread around in most of these shootings.

      2. Talcum X
        April.12.2021 at 4:29 pm

        Chick cop? Hey, look at the misogynist in this comments section! C’mon, Man. You know that this story is new and is clearly tainted with ghetto nonsense. The truth is always slow to arrive.
        I highly doubt that any Minneapolis cop is looking to pull over motorists in the ghetto for any reason. What is the point? They won’t be prosecuted anyways unless you have probable cause and reasonable suspicion. Why would the cop risk himself over a minor crime in this day and age? I read several stories about this and they are all conflicting.

  9. Longtobefree
    April.12.2021 at 4:04 pm

    ” . . . If an officer cannot distinguish between a firearm and a taser, we have a problem . . . ”

    You do know that many tasers look like a pistol, right?
    https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07PN6MHHQ/reasonmagazinea-20/
    (note that until the taser is out of the holster the cop can’t see the (alleged) safety yellow cap that shows it is a taser. By then if it is NOT a taser, it’s too late.)

    And in some cases the light will not be so good, and there is a limited timeframe to decide which is which.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      April.12.2021 at 4:08 pm

      It’s not that hard. The taser is usually worn in a reverse (cross) draw to make it even easier. The safety and aiming devices are completely different. One is painted fucking bright yellow.

      There is video of the shooting, ya know. The officer yells “Taser Taser”, which is clearly their SOP meant to help distinguish between taser and handgun deployment, right before she shoots him with a glock. She even says “Oh no, I shot him.”

      Big payout coming for the family.

      1. D. Frohm
        April.12.2021 at 4:10 pm

        Big payout coming for the family

        Leave it to you to zero in on what’s important.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          April.12.2021 at 4:12 pm

          That’s entirely in your head.

          1. D. Frohm
            April.12.2021 at 4:16 pm

            Actually sugar, it’s entirely in your quote.

            1. De Oppresso Liber
              April.12.2021 at 4:19 pm

              Then quote it.

              Specifically where I suggest that the payout is what is important.

              Oh, it’s not there? Well then, I guess it is all in your head.

              See how logical arguments work? Try it.

              1. D. Frohm
                April.12.2021 at 4:20 pm

                I did sugar.

                Are you very low intelligence, or is english not your first language?

                1. De Oppresso Liber
                  April.12.2021 at 4:24 pm

                  There is no mention or even suggestion of importance.

                  Thus, it is all in your head.

                  I see you still don’t understand logic. Your local community college may offer philosophy courses which would greatly improve your abilities in this area.

                  1. D. Frohm
                    April.12.2021 at 4:32 pm

                    There is no mention or even suggestion of importance

                    I thought I didn’t quote it?

                    Oh dear sugar you’re all turned around.

              2. Hi-ball
                April.12.2021 at 4:23 pm

                De Oppresso Liber
                April.12.2021 at 4:19 pm
                Then quote it

                D. Frohm
                April.12.2021 at 4:10 pm
                Big payout coming for the family

                You’re really bad at trolling

                1. De Oppresso Liber
                  April.12.2021 at 4:24 pm

                  2 dummies!

                  No one ever called cop-suckers “smart”.

                  1. Hi-ball
                    April.12.2021 at 4:33 pm

                    2 dummies!

                    How you know SQLRSY knows he fucked up.

      2. Talcum X
        April.12.2021 at 4:30 pm

        Only in Minneapolis. In my town, they don’t pay criminals for being criminals.

  10. CaptainJack
    April.12.2021 at 4:07 pm

    We either need to decriminalize all minor things, or we need to punish the hell out of them. This halfway between state where we have a million rarely enforced laws is rife with abuse. We use these laws only to target people we don’t like or would like to catch for other things. Likewise the light sentences and plea bargains given for minor infractions makes it so it is easy not to be concerned about the punishment for things like skipping a trial.

    I agree, it should not be illegal to hang a small air freshener from your rearview mirror. But when things are illegal they should result in severe penalties.

    Upon travelling to Singapore (a known dictatorship with severely harsh penalties, and laws against things like chewing gum) the first thing you may notice is just how much less you get treated like a criminal. When landing in the airport the Flight Crew reminded us that even a small personal quantity of narcotics would get you the death penalty (as if to warn the passengers to leave their stash on the plane), so I expected a full on police state, with strict customs and boarder control.

    1st was the Immigration counter where they were super friendly and stamped my passport (I travel all over the world and Singapore is seriously one of the very easiest), and then there were two doors to choose from for Customs. This is where some countries will search your bags and detain you for breaking out in a sweat (including the US where I have had my bags searched numerous times), I picked the “Nothing to Declare” door, and was literally jaw-droppingly, stunned to see I was suddenly outside the Airport. This was literally one of the strictest countries in the world, and you didn’t even have to speak to a customs agent.

    I have been to Singapore numerous times since then, and although I would never want to live under some of their laws (freedom of speech in particular is bad there), I am always stunned by how effective their methods of law enforcement and crime control are.

    Nobody litters, nobody jaywalks, people are polite and kind, and the cops you see have white gloves and are directing traffic. It is shockingly different that the US, where cops are everywhere, wearing tactical gear and treating everyone like criminals.

    They have mastered the use of punishment as a deterrent to crime, and so there literally is no minor crime. You’d have to be nuts to commit a crime in Singapore, so nobody does.

    Contrast that to the US, where we live in what feels much more like a militarized police state, where we are treated like criminals while the police let property crimes against us run rampant without even an attempt at investigation. It often makes me wonder, if we have a law against it, shouldn’t the penalty be high enough to deter the crime? Instead we have this squishy middle place that we make everything illegal, with minor repercussions, but then only enforce it on those we want to destroy.

    TLDR, reduce what things are illegal, and whatever thing remains important to enforce at the threat of death and violence, should be punished severely so as to provide serious disincentive to ever commit a crime.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      April.12.2021 at 4:09 pm

      We can have our current systems of laws and enforcement with one major change: actual accountability for police misconduct and crime.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        April.12.2021 at 4:15 pm

        Although I do think caning or some other corporal punishment is actually more humane and effective than a prison sentence for lower level or property crime. Helps with the question of what to punish homeless criminals with, also.

      2. Talcum X
        April.12.2021 at 4:35 pm

        Agreed. But the same should be true for criminals. If this idiot was in jail he would be alive today.

    2. Obersturmfuhrer
      April.12.2021 at 4:12 pm

      Are you auditioning for Resident Reddit Thread Ambassador?

    3. Talcum X
      April.12.2021 at 4:34 pm

      So, the death penalty, when carried out within a short time frame without delay, works there? Who knew?

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      April.12.2021 at 4:34 pm

      It the purpose of the law is to have everyone guilty of something at all times. Then selective becomes one of the biggest powers of the ruling class. It’s been brought up many times, expecially when it comes to CA where they will make a bill and then write in who doesn’t have to follow it I.e. Ab 5. It’s not about good governance it’s about power

  11. DiIlinger
    April.12.2021 at 4:11 pm

    It’s so weird how you and SQRLSY always show up at EXACTLY THE SAME TIME.

  12. Full Of Buckminster
    April.12.2021 at 4:13 pm

    The “consequences of overcriminalization” include being pulled over for actions that maybe don’t rise to that level of inconvenience. But let’s not conflate that consequence with what actually caused the ultimate outcome here: outstanding warrants and failure to follow lawful orders.

  13. Minadin
    April.12.2021 at 4:14 pm

    I’ve never heard of a law like this – people around here have all sorts of things hanging from their rear-view mirrors. These days it’s mostly surgical masks.

    Do we know for sure that it is why he was pulled over? From what I’ve heard, his mother told the media that he told her that is why. Not the most air-tight evidence ever, but it’s what we had as of this morning. I haven’t seen the body cam videos yet, just descriptions. Maybe that will clear it up.

    I do recall that we had a similar incident here in St. Louis where a police officer ‘accidentally’ shot a shoplifting suspect when she meant to use her stun gun:

    https://apnews.com/article/d34f5a774a974c3691902b168d95d120

    But luckily the shoplifting suspect survived.

    Also in the linked article: “The shooting is among at least 13 since 2001 in which officers said they mixed up their guns and stun guns, University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist David Klinger said. He noted that police officers typically train by drawing their gun, not their stun gun, and that becomes habit.”

  14. OneOfOne
    April.12.2021 at 4:31 pm

    he was pulled over for having an outstanding warrant. so stop rehashing lies.

  15. Reason is rare
    April.12.2021 at 4:32 pm

    I think the focus should to not “act the fool” when the polices give you an order. Cop with a gun walks up and tells you to do jumping jacks, do the jumping jacks and seek justice when mister trigger happy isn’t jumpy.

  16. buckleup
    April.12.2021 at 4:33 pm

    A reminder: democrat run city, democrat run state. The blame lies exactly at the feet of the most illiberal authoritarian donkey party.

  17. GioCon
    April.12.2021 at 4:37 pm

    Millions people of all races get pulled over every year, many for minor offences. They don’t get shot because they don’t resist or run from police. Let’s start with the basics before you go pinning this on the cops.

  18. Tom Fitzpatrick
    April.12.2021 at 4:39 pm

    No.

    He didn’t die from over-criminalization. And neither did the guy selling illegal cigarettes.

    They both died because they had a history of criminal activity, and were currently engaged in criminal activity. And, most importantly, THEY RESISTED ARREST. ARRESTS THAT WERE ENTIRELY JUSTIFIED, AND IN FACT, REQUIRED.

    An officer was just recently shot when he allowed a female suspect to slip away and get back into her car to retrieve a gun, and shoot him. After…..the vehicle she was driving was determined to belong to a fugitive, just like yesterday.

    And if you review the cigarette guy, and listen to the tape just before the physical altercation, you will find that he said, “Not today.” HE DECIDED THAT HE WAS NOT GOING TO BE ARRESTED, AND FOUGHT POLICE.

    If I did either, I’d be dead, too.

    Right now, police (and citizens) are so jumpy because CERTAIN people believe that they are not only above the law, that the law is for their benefit (rioting and lawsuits) and not their regulation in any way, shape, or form. Which is going to lead to more hair trigger moments, unfortunately.

Please to post comments