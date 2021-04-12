Labor Unions

Stop the Steal? Organized Labor Can't Accept Loss in Amazon Unionization Election.

The pro-union left agrees with the MAGA right: If you can't beat 'em, claim they cheated.

(Nicol� Campo/Sipa USA/Newscom)

It was a high-stakes election with big political implications for the country, one that came at the end of a bruising campaign that attracted a lot of media attention. When all the votes were counted, there was a clear winner. But the losing side refused to concede, alleging that their defeat was the result of unfair or even illegal conduct by the winner—and calling for government officials to review and perhaps even overturn the results.

I'm describing, of course, last week's union certification election at an Amazon distribution center in Alabama.

Workers at the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse voted by a margin greater than two-to-one against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). It was a sound rejection of the weeks-long campaign to establish the first-ever unionized workforce at an Amazon facility.

Even before all the votes had been counted, the head of the union was calling the election unfair.

Once the votes were counted, the size of the RWDSU's defeat became apparent—the union lost by more than 1,000 votes in an election in which 3,215 votes were cast. This wasn't a narrow defeat that left the will of the voters somewhat inconclusive. It was a thorough rout.

Unless you were on the losing side, of course.

"We won't let Amazon's lies, deception, and illegal activities go unchallenged, which is why we are formally filing charges against all of the egregious and blatantly illegal actions taken by Amazon during the union vote," RWDSU chief Stuart Applebaum said in a statement shortly after the vote was finalized. The union plans to appeal to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

While the (union) president raged and threatened lawsuits, his supporters in the media lobbed accusations of voter fraud and other conspiracy theories.

"How do more than 2,000 workers sign union cards at Amazon's Alabama plant but only 700 vote yes? And why did only half of workers vote when 3/4 normally vote in such elections? Try examining employer intimidation," tweeted Juan Gonzalez, co-host of the progressive radio show Democracy Now.

Given the similarities between the union's reaction to the Amazon election and President Donald Trump's reaction to his defeat in November, it is ironic that the union's chief argument to the NLRB has to do with ballot drop-boxes. Recode reports that Amazon asked the U.S. Postal Service to install a mailbox at the Bessemer warehouse to make it easier for workers to mail in their ballots during the unionization drive. The union claims that making it easier for workers to vote is a form of intimidation because some workers believed the company was tracking who voted—a conspiracy theory on par with some of what Sidney Powell was spreading after Trump's loss.

The idea that making it easier for people to participate in a democratic election is somehow unfair is an argument you might expect to hear from the MAGA right, not the pro-union left. But this is where we are. If you can't beat 'em, claim they cheated.

Trump, needless to say, didn't invent this trend. For four years, we had to tolerate the ongoing drumbeat about how Trump was a illegitimate president who had been elected by the Russians or the inherent racism of the Electoral College or whatever other excuses Democrats came up with rather than deal with the fact that Hillary Clinton was the worst major-party presidential nominee in recent American history.

Something dangerous is afoot here. Elections are a way to peacefully resolve disagreements. When the go-to explanation for an election loss is to accuse the other side of cheating their way to victory, the legitimacy of the democratic process breaks down. That's especially true when the president of the United States is refusing to accept the results, but it's also true in other circumstances.

Amazon won the unionization election in Alabama last week. Overwhelmingly. The losers should admit as much, and move on to the next fight.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Porkules the God of Bacon
    April.12.2021 at 3:45 pm

    No WIDESPREAD DETECTABLE voter fraud THAT WOULD HAVE CHANGED THE OUTCOME.

    Am I doing this right?

    1. SQRLSY One
      April.12.2021 at 4:11 pm

      Unions suck, and “stop the imaginary steal” sucks, without regard to who says it, for what lying, whining, crybaby, and cheating reason that they say it.

      But at least unions don’t have the power to turn the USA into a 1-party dictatorshit!

      https://www.salon.com/2021/04/11/trumps-big-lie-and-hitlers-is-this-how-americas-slide-into-totalitarianism-begins/
      Trump’s Big Lie and Hitler’s: Is this how America’s slide into totalitarianism begins?

      GOP is in danger of turning into GOD… Grand Old Dictatorshit!

  2. Hattori Hanzo
    April.12.2021 at 3:48 pm

    The workers chose wisely. I have been in 2 unions. Both were absolute shit and did nothing for the dues I paid. One of them just filled my mailbox with propaganda about how evil my employer was.

    I also once applied to work in a UAW show. The benefits for joining? A meager wager and no vacation or health benefits until after a year of employment. I chose the non-union shop which paid more and offered full benefits after passing a 3 month probationary period.

  3. rbike
    April.12.2021 at 3:48 pm

    Totally believable. Again, My company had a recent union organization vote. ~140 against the union. 20 for. Not even close. The working man knows the truth behind unions – you’ll lose your job and a chunk of you pay if you go union. The non-union guys have it good to and they know it – there are bonuses and overtime that the union would kill. Thankfully I am not in an engineering union – I have recieved bonuses -double secret, etc. that no union would ever allow as it would totally destroy equity.

    1. OneOfOne
      April.12.2021 at 4:15 pm

      that’s utterly stupid. non union workers don’t get pensions or employee match for their 401k so they have to work until they die or until they are too old to enjoy retirement. maybe get some life experience before posting drivel such as what you posted.

      1. Minadin
        April.12.2021 at 4:23 pm

        Sounds like you’ve worked in the wrong places. My (non-union) job features dollar-for dollar 401k matching, employer-funded healthcare, life, and professional liability insurance, free sick leave, 4 weeks of vacation . . .

        1. mad.casual
          April.12.2021 at 4:38 pm

          Yeah, but apparently your cushy non-union job doesn’t provide you any exposure to sarcasm.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.12.2021 at 4:37 pm

        Ching! collect your $.50.

        I have worked for 3 non-union and 2 union construction companies.
        They all paid full benefits, made pension contributions and offered vacation pay. Of course, employers don’t like the unemployment grift that union employees engage in, but they pay for it anyway.

  4. MP
    April.12.2021 at 3:49 pm

    IT WAS THE RUSSIANS!

  5. Illocust
    April.12.2021 at 3:54 pm

    Ahhhh, Reason doesn’t want to admit that Amazon refused to allow the fraud prone methods used for the national election, exactly because they are fraud prone. No mail in ballots at these elections. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they required people to prove they were an employee before allowing them to vote too.

    1. Bubba Jones
      April.12.2021 at 3:57 pm

      >No mail in ballots at these elections

      They had mail in ballots. The union is complaining that Amazon put a mailbox in the company parking lot.

  6. Bubba Jones
    April.12.2021 at 3:56 pm

    There are some great quotes in the various articles.

    The consensus seems to be that Amazon pushes them hard and makes them piss in a bottle between filling boxes, but they get double the normal wage plus health benefits.

    It’s interesting that they basically pay the disgruntled to go away. This is supposedly a bad thing?

    Surely there is some sort of compromise whereby Amazon can give the workers more time to pee. I’m gonna be pissed if I find a bottle of urine rolled up in my chinese socks.

  7. Full Of Buckminster
    April.12.2021 at 4:02 pm

    How do 2,000 workers sign union cards, yet only 700 vote yes? Let me guess: if you don’t sign a union card the union knows about it?

    1. Mickey Rat
      April.12.2021 at 4:05 pm

      Unions do not like secret ballots, they want to know whose tires they should slash.

  8. Number 2
    April.12.2021 at 4:03 pm

    Unfortunately, with Biden’s pro-labor appointees now running the NLRB, don’t be surprised if a pretext is found to order a re-run election. It is within the power of the NLRB to do this if they find that Amazon did something improper to destroy the “laboratory conditions” that need to prevail in order for the “true feelings” of the workers to be discerned.

    In theory, if the employer is found to have engaged in misconduct and threats so egregious that a fair election cannot be held, the NLRB can order the employer to bargain with the union regardless of the election result – the so-called “Gissel bargaining order.” But those cases are extremely rare, and I doubt that even Biden’s appointees would have the gall to pull that off. But who knows?

  9. Mickey Rat
    April.12.2021 at 4:03 pm

    Whenever a union loses an election, it claims foul play. They always conflate the interests of the union with the interests of the workers. If a worker votes against the union, they are voting against their interest and that is inconceivable, at least in the union’s rhetoric.

    1. Minadin
      April.12.2021 at 4:31 pm

      Lots of people love to claim that people are ‘voting against their own interests’. Mostly left-wingers, sometimes right, usually directed at rural people (from the left) or urban poor (from the right).

      It’s easy to blame the poor, unsophisticated masses when you don’t win a vote. Hopefully it’s just a line they tell themselves to feel better. Because if they actually believe that people are voting against their own interests, they don’t actually understand the interests of the people they’re complaining about.

  10. Longtobefree
    April.12.2021 at 4:10 pm

    “How do more than 2,000 workers sign union cards at Amazon’s Alabama plant but only 700 vote yes? And why did only half of workers vote when 3/4 normally vote in such elections?”

    Dude, you are trying to unionize in Alabama. You may as well go in there wearing t-shirts saying “how ’bout them dawgs?”

  11. OneOfOne
    April.12.2021 at 4:13 pm

    so as car companies in the south and others such as amazon keep defeating unions why dont people realize that if it werent for government unions and the corrupt northeastern states unions would be dead in america?

    1. mpercy
      April.12.2021 at 4:40 pm

      Except for government employee unions…

      “How do 2,000 workers sign union cards, yet only 700 vote yes?”

      Because union goons are standing there intimidating people into signing the cards, but people are free to vote how they really feel when the secret ballot happens.

      Which is why Obama tried hard to do away with secret ballots for union votes, and I fully expect Biden’s NLRB to override the vote at least once. Maybe they’ll even force Amazon to accept the union votes be damned.

  12. Vulgar Madman
    April.12.2021 at 4:19 pm

    Were the voters required to show ID?

  13. Rich
    April.12.2021 at 4:31 pm

    The union claims that making it easier for workers to vote is a form of intimidation because some workers believed the company was tracking who voted

    Beautiful.

    “Can the company [or State] *prove* the voters were *not* being tracked?!”

  14. buckleup
    April.12.2021 at 4:35 pm

    Ah another leftist opportunity to pit people against each other, sowing chaos and societal destruction.

    Yeah believe me the people on the left don’t give two shits if you live or die.

