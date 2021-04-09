Supreme Court

Joe Biden, Who Says He's 'Not a Fan of Court Packing,' Just Created a Presidential Commission to Study Court Packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States will examine “the membership and size of the Court.”

|

(CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

The White House announced today that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order creating a new Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. The group will be composed of legal activists and scholars who will "provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform," according to a statement released by the White House. Among the items up for discussion by the commission are "the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court" and "the membership and size of the Court."

The commission fulfills one of Biden's campaign promises. "If elected," Biden told 60 Minutes, "I'll put together a national…bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars. Democrats, Republicans. Liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system, because it's getting out of whack."

Despite many pleas from progressive activists—who would love to see Biden enlarge the Court and fill the new seats with Democratic appointees—Biden has so far refused to endorse any sort of court-packing scheme. "I'm not a fan of court packing," Biden said on the campaign trail. "The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just another political football, whoever's got the most votes gets whatever they want," he told 60 Minutes.

When President Franklin Roosevelt famously tried to pack the Supreme Court in 1937, his plan was defeated thanks in significant part to opposition from his fellow Democrats. As I recounted in my recent feature story, "Don't Pack the Courts," FDR's "most effective adversaries turned out to be members of Roosevelt's own party, such as the legendary progressive jurist Louis Brandeis, who deftly maneuvered behind the scenes to ensure the bill's ultimate defeat. Like so many others at the time, Brandeis was frankly aghast at FDR's blatant power grab."

Let's assume that Biden's new presidential commission recommends a Roosevelt redux and endorses court packing 2.0. Will a modern-day Brandeis arise to oppose the plan from inside of the liberal coalition?

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg might have been up for it. It "was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court," Ginsburg told NPR in 2019, and it would be a bad idea now. "If anything would make the Court look partisan, it would be that—one side saying, 'When we're in power, we're going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.'"

Justice Stephen Breyer similarly opposed court packing in a recent Harvard Law School speech, in which he urged proponents of such judicial tinkering to "think long and hard before embodying those changes in law."

Will Biden pay heed to such voices? Will Biden himself play the Brandeis role and oppose rigging the judicial process for his own party's benefit? It looks like we're about to find out.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

  1. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.9.2021 at 3:10 pm

    “Will Biden pay heed to such voices? Will Biden himself play the Brandeis role and oppose rigging the judicial process for his own party’s benefit?”

    Seriously?

    1. mad.casual
      April.9.2021 at 3:16 pm

      Again, even if you hated Trump. He had a parade of people in-and-out of his staff openly calling him “A fucking moron.” as evidence that Brandeis’ spirit isn’t dead.

      1. Steven Greene
        April.9.2021 at 3:19 pm

        To be fair, most of that waa performative but your point is well taken.

  2. Ken Shultz
    April.9.2021 at 3:11 pm

    We need a massive Republican protest against everything Biden and the Democrats are doing–in Washington D.C.

    Nothing else will do.

    We need to show average people everywhere that opposing Biden and the Democrats is a perfectly normal thing for average Americans to do.

    And just let the media, the Democrats, and the Biden administration demonize average Americans for opposing them.

  3. The Fire of Orthos
    April.9.2021 at 3:12 pm

    Joe Biden is an asshole who doesn’t understand that there are three co equal branches of government and his little commission is meaningless.

    1. DerpuIes
      April.9.2021 at 3:14 pm

      The Court should form a commission on couping away tyrannical rights violating executives.

  4. IamNotEvil
    April.9.2021 at 3:14 pm

    Government decision making rule 234A subsection B4.1

    When faced with a decision that will cause problems regardless of the outcome. Form a commission or focus group and require a unanimous recommendation before proceeding. The number/affiliation of the people to be included should be sufficient to insure that all viewpoints are heard and expressed until such point that the decision is no longer required.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.9.2021 at 3:14 pm

    How come I’m not on the commission? Oh, court packing. Never mind.

    /Transportation Sec. Buttigieg

    1. Frank the Tank
      April.9.2021 at 3:15 pm

      You have to roll up the clothes so they…

      ohhhhhhh ICWUDT!

  6. DerpuIes
    April.9.2021 at 3:14 pm

    Fuck you Joe. Fuck you with Michelle Obama’s dick.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.9.2021 at 3:15 pm

    The commission fulfills one of Biden’s campaign promises. “If elected,” Biden told 60 Minutes, “I’ll put together a national…bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars. Democrats, Republicans. Liberal, conservative.

    Who’s on the commission? Any Republicans? Libertarians? Moderates?

    1. Frank the Tank
      April.9.2021 at 3:18 pm

      Any racists? Or are we still pretending America is full of them while also lying about their lack of the right to their opinions?

  8. KathlenePearce
    April.9.2021 at 3:18 pm

  9. Ken Shultz
    April.9.2021 at 3:18 pm

    The reason FDR didn’t pack the Supreme Court was because it wasn’t necessary. The Supreme Court was so intimidated by FDR’s threats, they eventually gave him the rulings he wanted.

    That may be what’s going on here. The Biden administration is trying to intimidate the Court. If they can get what they want that way without resorting to packing it, why not go that route?

  10. Union of Concerned Socks
    April.9.2021 at 3:20 pm

    OK, I say “mid” and you say “terms”. Ready?

    Mid!
    Terms!
    Mid!
    Terms!
    Mid!
    Terms!

    All right! Good rehearsal everyone. A few more times before the real thing and I think we’ll have it down.

  11. Cronut
    April.9.2021 at 3:22 pm

    As if Joe Biden were in any way driving the train here. Packing the court has been a progressive wet dream for decades, and they have finally managed to install exactly the empty suit they need to do it. And if he drops dead, Harris is also an empty suit who will do anything for power.

    To answer your question, no. No democrat will resist this, because there are no longer any principled democrats in Congress who value the Constitution. This is one of the keys to one-party rule.

    The filibuster is next, HR1 passes, and then the Republic is lost.

    1. Chicken Little
      April.9.2021 at 3:24 pm

      Oh god fuck off even I think you’re a clown.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    April.9.2021 at 3:26 pm

    OK, Smart People, what happens if states like Alabama decide to not care if a packed court strikes down their abortion laws, because of the loss of legitimacy?

  13. Duelles
    April.9.2021 at 3:26 pm

    “Getting out of Whack”. Now that is some super smart analysis. You gotta love this guy’s assessment. Now if he would only have Hunter and his DIL arrested for gun violations . . . .

  14. buckleup
    April.9.2021 at 3:32 pm

    So gun control, higher taxes, deficit spending, court packing, border chaos, and yet none of this would have happened if Biden were not in office.

Please to post comments