Joe Biden

Biden's $1.5 Trillion Budget Request Would Fund All Nails Needed for the Coffin of Fiscal Restraint

The White House is proposing an 8.4 percent boost in discretionary spending, which comes on top of Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, and his proposed $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.

|

reason-helicopter
(Syda Productions/Dreamstime.com)

Despite the record amounts of money the federal government has spent over the last year responding to the pandemic—and the record deficits it's racked up in the process—the Biden administration continues to ask for trillions more.

Today, the White House released its first budget request. It has asked Congress to approve a $1.52 trillion budget, including $769 billion in non-defense discretionary spending (a 16 percent increase over fiscal year 2021) and $753 billion in defense spending (a 1.7 percent increase).

That would represent an overall 8.4 percent increase in federal spending from last year, when excluding the recent $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that Biden signed in March, reports Bloomberg. Today's budget request also comes in addition to the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan that Biden unveiled last week.

Taken together, this represents a massive fiscal expansion of the federal government and one that comes at a time of ballooning deficits.

The feds ran a budget deficit of $1.7 trillion in the first six months of fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 2020 through September 2021), reported the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) yesterday.

That's a $1 trillion increase from the same period last year and was driven almost entirely by additional pandemic spending on things like unemployment benefits, small business aid, and refundable tax credits, writes the CBO.

The budget deficit for the first six months of fiscal year 2019—which predates our pandemic spending splurge—was $693 billion.

Like his past spending proposals, Biden's budget request includes huge funding boosts for federal agencies. The Associated Press reports he's asking for a 41 percent boost in Education Department funding, and a 23 percent increase in spending on the Department of Health and Human Services. The government's climate change efforts would get a $14 billion bump, while appropriations for the Department of Housing and Urban Development would jump 15 percent.

It's hardly surprising that a Democratic administration would want to spend more money on health, education, and housing. The sheer size of Biden's proposed budget, however, is galling.

The Wall Street Journal's Greg Ip sees in the president's budget requests a new left-wing "Bidenomics" that has no patience for traditional concerns about budget deficits, inflation, or fears that government spending will crowd out private investment.

"Bidenomics is more a political movement than a school of economic thought," writes Ip, saying that Biden and the Democratic Party's left-wing base see massive federal spending as a tool "to reshape the economy and society for years to come."

"The problem with economic policies subordinated to political imperatives is that they have no limiting principle: if $3 trillion in stimulus is OK, why not $6 trillion? If a $15 minimum wage is harmless, why not $30?" he adds.

Or as Reason's Peter Suderman wrote just yesterday: "Biden seems to believe that bigger government is definitionally better government, almost independent of the policy specifics, so he's pushing for bigger government just about any way he can."

An $800 billion stimulus bill passed to combat the Great Recession sparked the Tea Party. Today, even the reaction to Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan is far more muted.  Sizable majorities of voters support individual spending items in it in recent polls.

White House budget requests are political documents, and this will kick off months of negotiations. The topline $1.5 trillion figure could shrink somewhat.

But these are still dark days for anyone worried about the effects of endlessly increasing deficits, or the distortionary effects of creeping federal interventions into every market and corner of American life.

NEXT: Kindergartners Abandoning Public School in Fall 2021, Too

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. De Oppresso Liber
    April.9.2021 at 2:39 pm

    GOP should counter propose lowering the DoD budget to partially fund Joe’s requests. Make the Dem’s live their rhetoric, or eat it.

    1. Talcum X
      April.9.2021 at 2:44 pm

      But how will Joe intervene in the Ukraine without a huge, poorly trained, diverse military?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        April.9.2021 at 3:11 pm

        Biden knows a guy who can call up Burisma’s elite special forces.

  2. Talcum X
    April.9.2021 at 2:41 pm

    I remember when my Grandfather was going senile. He had never been frivolous until his mind started to fail. He started to spend his hard earned retirement money on Hummel figurines. Thankfully, we intervened and stopped him before he spent himself out of his own home.
    Biden doesn’t have the same problems as my Grandfather. Biden is spending other people’s money on useless shit.

  3. Ken Shultz
    April.9.2021 at 2:48 pm

    If only there had been a way to avoid this back in November!

  4. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.9.2021 at 2:57 pm

    “The problem with economic policies subordinated to political imperatives is that they have no limiting principle: if $3 trillion in stimulus is OK, why not $6 trillion? If a $15 minimum wage is harmless, why not $30?” he adds.

    Modern monetary theory [MMT]’s main tenets are that a government that issues its own fiat money:

    Can pay for goods, services, and financial assets without a need to first collect money in the form of taxes or debt issuance in advance of such purchases;
    Cannot be forced to default on debt denominated in its own currency;
    Is limited in its money creation and purchases only by inflation, which accelerates once the real resources (labour, capital and natural resources) of the economy are utilized at full employment;
    Can control demand-pull inflation[14] by taxation which removes excess money from circulation;
    Does not compete with the private sector for scarce savings by issuing bonds.

  5. Ken Shultz
    April.9.2021 at 3:00 pm

    One of the biggest stories of the day is the failure of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to unionize an Amazon shop in Alabama.

    If you thought the Democrats were too powerful and our elections too sketchy before, it would be much worse if they had Amazon’s employees both financing Democratic candidates and volunteering for get out the vote campaigns.

    It’s hard to root for Amazon, but this was a good win. Last count had some 70% of Amazon’s employees voting “no” on unionization.

    Seeing Bezos cheerlead for the Democrats (out of fear) is disturbing enough. If Amazon ever unionizes, the union will pwn Amazon the way the UAW pwns GM. That is not on the road to Libertopia.

  6. Wes Maerkte
    April.9.2021 at 3:11 pm

    It’s indisputable that Obama and Biden were gay lovers in the Oval Office. The only question is, who was the pitcher and who was the catcher? Was Obama pitching his chocolate love deep into Biden’s butthole, or was Obama grabbing the edge of the desk while Biden plowed him good and hard, leaving a massive load of creepy old man cream to drip out in front of Michelle?

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.9.2021 at 3:17 pm

      Why not both?

  7. Weigel's Cock Ring
    April.9.2021 at 3:28 pm

    Thank goodness for Joe Manchin, one of the last remaining moderate democrats still left in our government. He just told Block Yomomma, his senile old puppet in the White House, and all the rest of the far left wing scumbags that he doesn’t intend to allow them to unilaterally steamroll the country with their entire agenda.

    Here’s to your health senator, and here’s hoping you stand firm on your pledge, no matter how much these lowlife guttersnipes try to corrupt you.

  8. buckleup
    April.9.2021 at 3:28 pm

    “Today, even the reaction to Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan is far more muted”

    That’s because everyone gave up trying. After decades of electing people who claimed to be fiscal conservatives, and who abandoned that premise once in office, the fed up citizens would rather watch the coming economic catastrophe and then swoop in to take over the government permanently.

Please to post comments