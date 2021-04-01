George Floyd

Derek Chauvin's Belief That George Floyd Was Intoxicated Does Not Help His Case

If drugs played a role in Floyd's death, the prone restraint only compounded that danger.

|

George Floyd, Minneapolis Police Department
(Screenshot via Darnella Frazier/Facebook)

After paramedics removed George Floyd's body from the scene of his fatal arrest on May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin defended his use of force in a conversation with a bystander. "We got to control this guy, because he's a sizable guy, and it looks like he's probably on something," Chauvin told Charles McMillian in a body camera video that was played for jurors in Chauvin's murder trial yesterday.

McMillian testified that Chauvin was responding to his criticism of the way the officer had treated Floyd, who was handcuffed and lying facedown on the pavement as Chauvin knelt on his neck. According to prosecutors, Chauvin maintained that position for more than nine minutes, despite Floyd's repeated complaints that he was having trouble breathing. Chauvin kept his knee there even after concerned bystanders repeatedly warned that Floyd's life was in danger, even after another officer repeatedly suggested that Floyd should be rolled onto his side in light of his "excited delirium," even after Floyd was no longer responsive, even after Chauvin was repeatedly told that Floyd had no detectable pulse, and even after the ambulance arrived.

Chauvin said that use of force was justified because he and his colleagues were dealing with "a sizable guy" who seemed to be intoxicated. Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who is charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin's assault on Floyd and will be tried separately, shared that impression. "This is why you don't do drugs, kids," he jocularly told bystanders as Chauvin knelt on Floyd.

After Officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng arrested him for buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill, Floyd panicked and struggled with them as they tried to place him in their squad car, saying he was claustrophobic, complaining that he could not breathe, and asking if he could ride in the front seat. Chauvin apparently thought Floyd was behaving that way because he was on drugs. But that consideration should have underlined the danger of the prone restraint he used.

The evidence indicates that Floyd had ingested black-market "Percocet" tablets that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine, and an autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said both drugs were detected in his blood. The report still classified Floyd's death as a homicide, saying it was caused by "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, nevertheless argues that the drugs were partly responsible for Floyd's death, which he attributes to "a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, his coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline flowing through his body, all of which acted to further compromise an already compromised heart."

Nelson says Floyd continued to resist even after he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by Chauvin, Lane, and Kueng. But judging from a bystander video of the encounter, Floyd's resistance was limited to moving his head and right shoulder (consistent with his complaint that he could not breathe) and begging for mercy. In any case, Floyd's apparent intoxication should have counted against the restraint technique that Chauvin used rather than in its favor.

In a 1998 case involving a man who died in police custody, for example, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit held that the use of force can be excessive "when a drug-affected person in a state of excited delirium is hog-tied and placed face down in a prone position," which "may present a substantial risk of death or serious bodily harm." Although Floyd was not hog-tied, the obvious stress caused by the prone restraint plausibly contributed to the "adrenaline flowing through his body" and the "cardiac arrhythmia" described by Nelson—even if you rule out asphyxia, as Nelson does.

The prosecution, meanwhile, argues that Floyd's breathing was obstructed, so much so that it caused "an anoxic seizure." But either way, Chauvin's actions can hardly be viewed as irrelevant to Floyd's death, even if there were other contributing factors.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, which applies to someone who "causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense"—in this case, third-degree assault. To prove causation, the prosecution need only persuade the jury that Floyd would not have died if Chauvin had not committed that assault.

Alternatively, the jury could convict Chauvin of third-degree murder. That charge accuses him of causing Floyd's death by "perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life." Here, too, causation hinges on whether Floyd would have survived this encounter if Chauvin had acted differently.

Chauvin also faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter, which alleges that he caused Floyd's death "by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously [taking] the chances of causing great bodily harm to another." Again, that requires showing that Chauvin's actions were the but-for cause of Floyd's death.

The second-degree murder charge also requires proving that Chauvin intentionally committed an assault, while the third-degree murder and manslaughter charges require proving either that his actions were "eminently dangerous" and reflected "a depraved mind" or that he "consciously" created "an unreasonable risk" of "great bodily harm." In these analyses—especially the latter two—Chauvin's belief that Floyd was intoxicated does not help his case.

NEXT: How the Government Timidly Stood in the Way of COVID-Fighting Innovations

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. 6cc2d28
    April.1.2021 at 5:06 pm

    I’m very much looking forward to the peaceful protesters burning down Minneapolis again. Emote Magazine will ignore the billions of damage to small businesses and side with globohomo corporations… again.

    Perhaps we should sending overdosing nutjobs to Emote’s headquarters and the can deal with it

  2. Jardinero1
    April.1.2021 at 5:19 pm

    I do wish Mr. Sullum would indicate, at the outset, whether he is reporting or editorializing.

  3. buckleup
    April.1.2021 at 5:24 pm

    So he’s supposed to be an expert on intoxication? Anyway nothing proves intent on his part. Oh I know the powerful government wants its noose in the public square to ward off the pitchforks.

  4. Don't look at me!
    April.1.2021 at 5:25 pm

    This whole thing is a pain in the neck.

    1. Moonrocks
      April.1.2021 at 5:30 pm

      Just take a deep breath and relax.

    2. Talcum X
      April.1.2021 at 5:31 pm

      Hmm, just like Freddy Gray. Call Sherlock Holmes, we have a mystery!

  5. Talcum X
    April.1.2021 at 5:29 pm

    From here on out, violent junkies are to be treated lovingly and with respect. Their selfless nature should be admired by all. None of these poor “urban angels” were warned about the dangers of heroin and Fentanyl, so little is known of it’s side effects! Who knew?
    I grew up around junkies. They robbed kids regularly. They broke into cars, houses, and businesses. They rob their own families. They are constantly on the prowl. I never saw a single junkie that was doing something productive, ever. Not once. You had to have your head on a swivel and carry a knife or they would rob you. The PCP “Dustheads” were even worse. They cruise the neighborhood like a Zombie on speed. You can’t just cross the street, they hunt people. You can’t hurt them, they feel no pain. If you do fight, you have to do something heinous. People should not have to live like that. I wish they would release a pack of “Dustheads” in Congress and lock the doors. Most people are clueless about junkies. Nobody feels sorry for them after they have lived around them.
    Everyone in the ghetto hates junkies except the dealers. They are a constant pain in the backside. When they die, their families are relieved. The entire neighborhood cracks jokes and are just tickled that they no longer have to deal with that particular scumbag.
    I watch these people praising Floyd and I want to vomit. That man lived to get high and by doing so he has brought nothing but misery to law abiding people wherever he was. The angel wings are ridiculous. The murals are an eyesore but they will let you know that you are in the ghetto. Floyd should be a cautionary tale, not a damn hero tale.

    1. gaoxiaen
      April.1.2021 at 5:50 pm

      And they all want cake.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      April.1.2021 at 5:51 pm

      Floyd should be a cautionary tale, not a damn hero tale.

      Well, I suspect your average black American is a lot closer to being George Floyd than they are to being Thomas Sowell. He is a hero for a reason and that is because a whole lot of people are complete fucking losers. Degeneracy is the norm.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        April.1.2021 at 6:36 pm

        Goddam.

    3. Drake
      April.1.2021 at 6:31 pm

      Right, and that’s got what to do with kneeling on the neck of a cuffed suspect who says he can’t breathe, over and over again, for nine fucking minutes how, exactly? The motherfucker was BEGGING

      Only if they acquit him. And if this fucker gets acquitted, well,

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.1.2021 at 6:33 pm

        Runner up for retard of the day goes to you, sir.

  6. Talcum X
    April.1.2021 at 5:33 pm

    What is the most common cause of death among Junkies?
    It is time.

    Only Keith Richards is rich enough to live a long life. The rest aren’t “so lucky”.

  7. Rich
    April.1.2021 at 5:34 pm

    To prove causation, the prosecution need only persuade the jury that Floyd would not have died if Chauvin had not committed that assault.

    Serious question: Could the prosecution enlist a disinterested party to volunteer for having xir neck kneed upon for ten minutes?

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.1.2021 at 5:35 pm

    Why do we even need a trial? We have the video.

  9. J Mann
    April.1.2021 at 5:35 pm

    Chauvin’s lawyers are likely to argue that use of force is accepted as a means of stopping an intoxicated arrestee from hurting himself or others. It doesn’t help that the MPD training manual at the time seems to have included Chauvin’s hold as a non-lethal and accepted restraint.

    I’ve also seen some people arguing that Floyd was kicking at the officers early in the takedown.

    Ultimately, though, I think Chauvin still loses – in hindsight, it obviously would have been better to turn Floyd on his side or let him sit up and assume they could probably restrain him again before he hurt himself or someone else, and even the MPD manual suggests putting a restrained suspect on his side to avoid ED.

  10. Geiger Goldstaedt
    April.1.2021 at 5:35 pm

    It went from “he killed Floyd” to “he didn’t stop him from overdosing.” This is White Knight/Brian Sicknick caliber slinking away.

    1. J Mann
      April.1.2021 at 5:39 pm

      If Chauvin’s actions were unreasonable and they caused the death, then he’s guilty (the specific crime depends on his intent and knowledge).

      I think it’s definitely possible that the stress of being restrained and in pain pushed Floyd over the edge – if so, the question is when it happened, and whether Chauvin’s actions up to that point were reasonable.

      As I said just above, I suspect most juries are going to find that not letting a handcuffed suspect turn on his side once he stopped resistance is unreasonable, even if he’s gigantic and high.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.1.2021 at 5:47 pm

        I think it’s definitely possible that the stress of being restrained and in pain pushed Floyd over the edge …

        Fortunately, we do not yet convict people of crimes in this country on the ground that it is “definitely possible.”

        If it is “possible” then that means there is a reasonable doubt as to possibility — in which case the verdict should be not guilty.

        This fly by the seat of your pants approach to criminal prosecutions is a joke. Too much emoting. Too much opinion unrestrained by the facts. Too much bullshit.

        1. J Mann
          April.1.2021 at 6:14 pm

          Sure – the trial hasn’t gotten to medical evidence yet, and it will be up to the jury to decide whether there is reasonable doubt over the cause of death.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            April.1.2021 at 6:20 pm

            I can’t see there not being reasonable doubt. If you have to competing autopsy reports, both of which are equally plausible, both of which come to opposing conclusions, there should be an acquittal.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.1.2021 at 6:03 pm

      Citation needed!

      Two citations needed!

      Multiple citations from trusted sources from a list I provide you needed!

    3. strawmandawg
      April.1.2021 at 6:10 pm

      if you think he overdosed on fentanyl I’m sorry to tell you that you are telling on yourself. you clearly don’t have background in drug overdoses, nor did you do any relevant research to proclaim an opinion like this so brazenly.

      George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin put his knee on his windpipe for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

      If you are making disparaging remarks, yr letting yr overall political agenda get in the way of what yr (supposed Libertarian) philosophy should be….

      This was a complete overreach from an increasingly militarized police force.

      1. J Mann
        April.1.2021 at 6:13 pm

        I think Chauvin gets convicted, but as far as I know, he didn’t put his knee “on [Floyd’s windpipe” – he put in on the side of Floyd’s neck.

      2. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.1.2021 at 6:14 pm

        Retard of the Day award goes to you, sir.

        1. strawmandawg
          April.1.2021 at 6:27 pm

          lol anyone with any experience with overdoses will tell you that he wasn’t about to overdose on drugs.

          must be nice to have a world view where yr the authority for things yr absolutely ignorant about.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            April.1.2021 at 6:31 pm

            anyone with any experience with overdoses

            And I suppose that’s you, isn’t it?

  11. Bill Godshall
    April.1.2021 at 5:40 pm

    The reason why the police let George Floyd out of the police car (after he repeatedly said “I can’ breathe) and put him on the ground was because they correctly thought he was overdosing and/or experiencing a medical emergency.

    1. Jardinero1
      April.1.2021 at 5:43 pm

      In the video, he also requests that he be allowed to lay down.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.1.2021 at 6:30 pm

        He was complaining about not being able to breathe when they were talking to him in the back seat of the squad car, too. Frankly, from what I have seen, it is entirely unclear that Floyd was even killed as opposed to simply dying from preexisting cardiopulmonary distress. If there is reasonable doubt at to him even being killed, all the other bullshit about neck restraints, etc., is irrelevant.

  12. Mother's Lament
    April.1.2021 at 5:58 pm

    I’m starting to feel a little snookered about this whole thing.

    There’s no way in hell that anyone should be kneeling on somebody’s neck, but was it murder? Probably not.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      April.1.2021 at 6:18 pm

      I’ve watched the video several times and Floyd was able to freely move and maneuver his head and neck the entire time he was being restrained. For this reason alone I find it hard to buy into the notion that Chauvin was “crushing” Floyd’s neck.

Please to post comments