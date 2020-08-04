George Floyd

Leaked Footage Shows Aggressive Cops Terrifying George Floyd in His Last Minutes Before Death

The fatal encounter demonstrates why police reformers want more departments to train officers in de-escalation.




Body camera footage from the perspective of MPD Officer Thomas Lane. (MPD body camera footage)

Body camera video of the last 18 minutes of George Floyd's life has been leaked to the public, and it highlights the particularly aggressive habits of American policing in situations where it's simply not necessary.

The Daily Mail, a British news outlet, is responsible for publishing footage from the body cameras of Alex Keung and Thomas Lane, two of the four Minneapolis Police Department officers who responded to a call on May 25 from a nearby store that Floyd that claimed Floyd had attempted to buy cigarettes with a fake $20 bill. A judge had permitted some parties to view the body camera footage but had not ruled on whether to publicly release it. The Daily Mail does not say in its reporting how it obtained the footage.

The footage, which is all viewable here, shows a man who is absolutely terrified of the police and panicking, but not in a fashion that any reasonable person would conclude made him dangerous. He had not attempted to flee the scene and was sitting behind the wheel of his car when Lane approaches it and taps on the window. Moments after Floyd has opened the door, Lane points his gun at Floyd's head. Floyd is upset immediately and begs the officer not to shoot him, telling them he's been shot before.

Floyd is ordered from the vehicle, as are the other two passengers, who are told to wait next to a nearby wall. During this time the officers appear to be interested only in asserting control over the situation, constantly ordering Floyd's compliance but not really explaining what's happening. Lane even demands "Stop resisting!" when Floyd is being handcuffed, even though it does not appear that Floyd is resisting at that point.

Floyd does completely panic when the cops attempt to put him in the back of a police SUV. He keeps telling them he's claustrophobic, but they keep pushing him to get into the back of the SUV. He screams that he's going to die, and he even tells them that he had COVID-19 (an autopsy on Floyd would verify this claim). He starts repeating that he "can't breathe" while he's in the back of the car before he manages to struggle his way out of the SUV somehow (even in the footage, it's not clear how) and ends up on the ground next to it.

And that's where Officer Derek Chauvin, who had arrived on the scene with fellow Officer Tou Thao, ends up kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, ultimately killing the man. On the video you can hear bystanders begging Chauvin to let him up or check Floyd's pulse, telling him, "He's not responsive!"

Lane asks the woman who was in the car with Floyd if he's drunk and why he's "being all squirrelly" with his responses. She's savvy enough not to point out that Lane had pointed a gun directly at his head and was talking to Floyd as though he were a carjacker, not a police officer. She suggests to Lane that Floyd has mental health issues.

A subsequent autopsy would show that Floyd had meth, fentanyl, and cannabinoids in his bloodstream. But none of that justifies the police aggression captured on camera. Floyd is panicking and at points resistant, especially when he's put in the police SUV, but at no point does he engage in threats, exhibit any threatening mannerisms, or act violently.

The officers' encounter with Floyd is precisely why police reformers talk about the importance of de-escalation training. The stressfulness of this entire encounter is ratcheted up every step of the way by the officers, even though the crime for which Floyd was being arrested was not violent and his responses to the police were not violent. The violence in this encounter came entirely from one direction: the police.

It's easy to say after the fact that the encounter could have and should have been handled differently given the fatal outcome. But now that the body camera footage has made its way into the public domain, it's even more clear that none of Floyd's responses to the officers merited their aggression. The Minneapolis Police Department was right to fire them all. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and the other three with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    August.4.2020 at 12:59 pm

    https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1290432311457198087

    George Floyd told cops his mom just died. She’d been dead for two years. He said he’s too claustrophobic to get in the police car. He was just sitting in a car. He said he couldn’t breathe and was going to die while he was still standing.

    2. Juice
      August.4.2020 at 2:04 pm

      Well, he was right about one thing.

    3. Rossami
      August.4.2020 at 2:12 pm

      So you’re saying he was irrational? Okay. Possibly under the influence of illegal drugs? Okay. Even lying? Okay. What does any of that have to do with the police’s violent over-reaction and unnecessary escalation of the situation? Are you seriously trying to claim that only someone who reacts to violent confrontation like Dr Spock deserves to have their constitutional rights respected?

      1. A Thinking Mind
        August.4.2020 at 2:18 pm

        I think the first two cops handled it pretty well. The one cop was really quick to pull his gun, perhaps, but Floyd wasn’t responding to the simple request of putting his hands on the wheel. Not exactly provocation but…not the worst response either.

        It was Chauvin who really crossed the line once he got involved.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    August.4.2020 at 1:00 pm

    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1290409325622566912

    Why wasn’t the bodycam footage released on day one?

    There would’ve been no riots. No looting. No Black Lives Matter. No White Fragility. No Defund the Police. No Abolish Prisons. No Cancel Rent. No attacks on Trump.

    This was a political hit. David Dorn would still be alive.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.4.2020 at 1:15 pm

      The police being justified has nothing to do with whether or not a protest will happen. This isn’t to say they were justified with Floyd, just that the mob doesn’t fucking care about justification at all.

      There were people here in Colorado Springs last night protesting on the anniversary of De’Von Bailey’s death. De’Von Bailey had just robbed someone at gunpoint and was reaching for a gun while running from police when they shot him. That’s a good shoot for anyone with a brain, but that didn’t stop protests at the time and didn’t stop them last night. Many of the “protestors” were carrying rifles at low-ready while stopping vehicles, which seems like a good way for more gun violence to happen.

  3. Dillinger
    August.4.2020 at 1:06 pm

    >>is responsible for leaking footage

    misspelled sharing. also you put Chauvin’s name where Floyd’s goes a couple of times

    1. A Thinking Mind
      August.4.2020 at 2:15 pm

      The video itself is awful. It’s someone holding a cellphone to take a video of a video on a laptop screen. Clearly someone was “stealing” this footage. So you’ve got the motion of the person holding the phone plus the motion of the bodycam itself.

  5. Mickey Rat
    August.4.2020 at 1:10 pm

    What Floyd did sounds like someone desperate to come up with an excuse why he should not be arrested. What were the police supposed to do when Floyd claimed to be claustrophobic when being put in the SUV?
    Granted that immediately pointing a gun at his head seems excessive and Chauvin kneeling on him was inexcusable, but what do the police do with someone who will not accept being arrested and is being melodramatic?

    1. DarthHusker
      August.4.2020 at 1:20 pm

      You answered your own question. Continue to arrest him, but don’t put a gun to his head or kneel on his neck for over eight minutes. If he resists verbally it doesn’t matter, if he resists physically respond with appropriate physicality. The specifics of what is appropriate can get difficult, but this is a perfect example of how the specifics being difficult does not preclude some actions being absurdly out of bounds.

      1. Granite
        August.4.2020 at 2:07 pm

        I agree with this guy. Floyd was a con artist. Maybe a little more panicked because of the drugs – but he should’ve been used to that by his age. It was probably a show. But Chauvin – jesus what an idiot. All cops should have to pay for Chauvin’s fucked up gestapo tactics. Fuck em.

  6. DarthHusker
    August.4.2020 at 1:27 pm

    I’ve completely lost faith in the idea that any sort of training will solve these issues. Not to say they should be so trained, but it seems to me the real issue is a lack of consequences (at least in some departments) when this training is ignored.

    Police departments seem to treat unlawful arrest and detainment or undue escalation like someone just failed to put the new cover sheet on the TPS reports for discipline purposes. But these are big deals. Often they are technically crimes. The law requires you to comply with an arrest even if it is unlawful, and that only makes sense if you can trust the system to put forth justice, not just to let you go later. When we see police cause problems or even break the law blatantly on video, only to have a six month “investigation” with no punishment ever announced, it makes you lose faith in the system.

    1. Nardz
      August.4.2020 at 1:52 pm

      I agree.
      Now do the riots and vandalism

    2. Granite
      August.4.2020 at 2:08 pm

      Right so how do we fix it? Now is probably our only chance.

  7. williams25248
    August.4.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Just read a story with a completely different take on this based on the leaked body cam footage. “Terrified” Floyd was on multiple drugs at the time, had a medical condition the officers could not have known about. Officers initially drew their weapons when Floyd would not show their hands, but holstered them after he did so. Floyd was complaining about not being able to breath before he was on the ground. Doesn’t excuse the officer for parking his knee on Floyd’s neck for an extended period of time, but how are we to know what to believe here? Too many “interested parties” who need to promote specific agendas using this incident.

  8. A Thinking Mind
    August.4.2020 at 1:42 pm

    C’mon, why link to a CNN article that contains an EDIT of the bodycam footage. Just link us to the raw footage if you’re going to write about it. If the article is about CNN’s write-up of it, then you can link us to a CNN article, but your article is about the footage itself.

    We’re all smart enough at this point to recognize editing used to craft a narrative. Obviously we can find the raw footage ourselves, but if you’re going to link, link to something complete and honest.

  9. DRM
    August.4.2020 at 1:43 pm

    The other thing the body cam footage shows is that Chauvin should be acquitted of the charges that were actually filed against him, violations of Minnesota Sec. 609.19, 609.195, and 609.205.

    Specifically, given that Floyd 1) had a high level of respiratory-suppressing drugs in his bloodstream; 2) had a serious respiratory disease; and 3) asserted that he couldn’t breathe well in advance of any police actions that could have restrained his breathing, there is reasonable doubt that any of Chauvin’s actions actually contributed to Floyd’s death.

    That’s not saying Chauvin’s actions were proper, correct, or even non-criminal. It’s just saying there’s reasonable doubt they contributed to Floyd’s death, which is a required element of the crimes he’s charged with.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      August.4.2020 at 1:57 pm

      asserted that he couldn’t breathe well in advance of any police actions that could have restrained his breathing, there is reasonable doubt that any of Chauvin’s actions actually contributed to Floyd’s death.

      Given your first two points, that third point isn’t exactly the nail in the coffin it might be. Saying, “I can’t breathe” might be construed as a shorthand for “I am having difficulty breathing,” which might well have been the case for Floyd at the time.

      I think Chauvin is actually in deep shit because of the “We should roll him over” comment from another officer, and his response, “No, I’m gonna leave him like this.” Chauvin’s determination to keep him in a stressed position probably exacerbated the other issues, and his refusal to care about the welfare of the man he had in custody is disgusting and damning.

  10. Boomer
    August.4.2020 at 1:58 pm

    There is no way to excuse the cop kneeling on the guy’s neck until he died, but Shackford’s assertion that Floyd does not appear to be resisting as the cops try to cuff him is absurd. Floyd repeatedly ignored orders to show his hands, to put his hands on the steering wheel, to get out of the vehicle, and to put his hands behind his back. I don’t know why the cops approached Floyd using the procedure they did (which was clearly aggressive), but that’s what the trial is for. Innocent until proven guilty ALSO applies to cops accused of crimes.

    As to whether Floyd was terrified or not, so what? It seems to me someone truly terrified would do EXACTLY as they’re told when a cop is pointing a gun at them. That aside, I don’t think a suspect’s supposed terror can be a factor in the procedures used to detain and control them, because they might not actually be terrified–haven’t you ever seen Die Hard, when McClane finds Hans Gruber alone?

    1. A Thinking Mind
      August.4.2020 at 2:13 pm

      It seems obvious to me that he’s high on something, but maybe that’s just because I already knew that going in. His panic definitely has the unfocused and confused manner of someone on drugs.

      At any rate, he wasn’t being violent. He was resisting and fighting against getting into the car but he wasn’t aggressive or threatening toward the officers.

  11. Granite
    August.4.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Chauvin will get off with manslaughter or less because the jury will be bound by the fucked up laws we already have, and then BLM will get their day.

    Maybe this jury will be smart and say fuck it and nail his ass even though he didn’t legally commit the crimes the charges say he must have committed. Even then, it probably won’t be enough – they’re just scavenging for anything to blow up in outrage .

  12. Brandybuck
    August.4.2020 at 2:17 pm

    Anyone still around to defend the cops in this situation? What’s the narrative they’re going to use now?

    “Oh, it was okay to kill Floyd because BLM is socialist.”

Please to post comments