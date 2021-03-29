Reason Roundup

DoorDash Customer Fees Go Up Thanks To Dumb Regulations

Plus: Mask burning is freedom of speech, New York reaches recreational weed deal, and more...

|

(Beata Zawrzel/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

DoorDash regulators get a crash course in economics. Across the U.S., authorities are getting a lesson in how government price controls don't work. When city and state regulators artificially cap prices for an in-demand product or service, providers of that product or service will simply recoup costs elsewhere.

The lesson comes courtesy of DoorDash, a food delivery app that soared in popularity among restaurants and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoorDash drivers pick up carryout orders from restaurants and take them to consumers; in addition, the DoorDash app serves as a centralized place for consumers to search for restaurants, read their menus, and order food. For this service, DoorDash and similar apps (like Uber Eats) typically charge a commission to restaurants as well as fees to those getting delivery.

Pandemic-slammed restaurants—which tended to operate on very thin margins pre-COVID—frequently complain about the commissions DoorDash and its ilk take. But DoorDash needs to make money, too. And while restaurant owners might like for DoorDash to cut into their profits less, the fact that so many continue to use the service suggests it's still a better deal for them than hiring their own delivery drivers or not doing delivery at all.

But in many places, authorities—always keen to pick winners and losers in the business sphere—answered restaurant owner complaints by capping allowable DoorDash commissions. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 68 cities, counties, and states have enacted food delivery commission limits and other locales are considering them, NBC News found.

Authorities seem to believe that delivery services can and will simply accept making less money so that restaurants can make more. DoorDash is showing them that this isn't the case:

To recoup what it considers lost revenue, DoorDash has tacked on another flat surcharge of $1 to $2.50, which it often calls a "Regulatory Response Fee." The money goes straight to DoorDash. Only when customers click a tiny button does an explanation pop up saying the city has "temporarily capped the fees that we may charge local restaurants."

NBC News found that DoorDash added supplemental local fees in 57 of the 68 locations that have fee caps.

So, the lost revenue is now being recouped from delivery food consumers—which means higher prices for those who order food. Consumers, in turn, may make up for this by ordering delivery food less often or making smaller or less pricey orders when they do.

NBC News cites restaurant complaints about the new DoorDash fees added to customer food orders and how they make ordering delivery unattractive to consumers. But what did they expect? DoorDash is a business in its own right, not a magical lifeline to help restaurants make more money. (And it's not exactly swimming in dough either: "In the second quarter of 2020, DoorDash made its first profit ever, just $32 million," NBC News reports, and "the company remains billions of dollars in debt," having "lost a combined $355 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.")

Lawmakers also seem somehow baffled by the fact that DoorDash won't just altruistically go into more debt to help restaurants make more money:

The newer surcharges have befuddled the legislators who thought they had finally made progress to limit the cost of takeout food in the pandemic. Dan Kalb, the City Council member who wrote Oakland's fee cap bill, was unaware that DoorDash had instituted a $2 "Oakland Fee" until NBC News brought it to his attention.

"I was not anticipating that there would be this extra fee. But I'm not sure that I can stop them from doing that," said Kalb, who represents the northern part of the city. "It is concerning that the fee might be misinterpreted that the city of Oakland is charging something."

But while it might not be a fee directly imposed by Oakland, it is the city's fault.

If Oakland and other areas want to lower prices for delivery food consumers, maybe they could start by suspending taxes on food delivery orders. But I suspect we won't see city, county, and state regulators rush to cut into their own revenue sources the way they do with other people's money.

FREE MINDS

Boise mask burners won't face charges:

FREE MARKETS

New York lawmakers have reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana. The good news (from the Associated Press):

The legislation would allow recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21, and set up a licensing process for the delivery of cannabis products to customers. Individual New Yorkers could grow up to three mature and three immature plants for personal consumption, and local governments could opt out of retail sales.

The legislation would take effect immediately if passed, though sales wouldn't start immediately as New York sets up rules and a proposed cannabis board. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes estimated Friday it could take 18 months to two years for sales to start.

The bad news:

QUICK HITS

• Dozens of U.S. cities could be poised for a housing crisis.

• What is Delta-8 THC and why are authorities freaking out about it?

NEXT: Get Ready to Show Your Vaccine Passport Everywhere

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.29.2021 at 9:32 am

    The bill forces applicants for state licenses to first cut deals with labor unions before they can get state permission to operate.

    New York.

    1. Bubba Jones
      March.29.2021 at 9:50 am

      The real goal is to ban guns by suckering everyone into buying marijuana and making themselves a prohibited person.

      4-D Chess.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.29.2021 at 9:52 am

      Gotta maintain a vibrant black market.

    3. Brian
      March.29.2021 at 10:24 am

      Where dreams are made of?

  2. Rich
    March.29.2021 at 9:34 am

    the lost revenue is now being recouped from delivery food consumers—which means higher prices for those who order food.

    The horror!

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.29.2021 at 9:51 am

      But it’s not high enough to make them get off their fat asses and waddle down to the hog trough to eat.

      1. JesseAz
        March.29.2021 at 11:00 am

        I’ve only ever used the “one free delivery” from each of those. I’m not paying upwards of 6 bucks to save a 5 minute drive somewhere.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.29.2021 at 9:36 am

    “It is concerning that the fee might be misinterpreted that the city of Oakland is charging something.”

    DoorDash should have called it the Kalb Fee. It’s a surcharge for electing economic illiterates.

  4. hpearce
    March.29.2021 at 9:37 am

    “Mask burning is freedom of speech”

    Just mask burning and flag burning ?
    Maybe Reason can tell us the rules / logic to determine what burnings constitute expression and why other burnings do not.

    1. Rich
      March.29.2021 at 9:44 am

      *** scratches head ***

      Mask and flag burnings do not produce useful energy, whereas fossil fuel burnings do?

      1. Bubba Jones
        March.29.2021 at 9:50 am

        In violation of safety provisions banning open flames?

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.29.2021 at 9:46 am

      At least they weren’t shot for being on public property.

      1. Idaho Bob
        March.29.2021 at 9:59 am

        Idaho cops shoot pregnant women with mental issues. Protesters may shoot back.

      2. Lord of Strazele
        March.29.2021 at 10:04 am

        Or intentionally run over for blocking a road. Or shot in the chest for open carrying. Or blinded by rubber bullets.

    3. Jefferson's Ghost
      March.29.2021 at 10:57 am

      Back in the 80’s, when flag burning was a “hot topic,” Johnny Cash did a concert in the podunk town where I was living. He started the concert by explaining his take on flag-burning. Lacking an eidetic memory, I will paraphrase: “I support the right of people to burn their flag. But I keep my rifle handy if they try to burn mine.”

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.29.2021 at 9:40 am

    Good to have a of the state’s leniency on file in case you wanted to try this with, say, a flag

    MY GRANDDADDY DIDN’T FIGHT THE KRAUTS AND THE JAPS FOR A MASK.

    He did it because VW’s and Toyotas were cutting into his Ford dealership business.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    March.29.2021 at 9:42 am

    …and set up a licensing process for the delivery of cannabis products to customers.

    HBO’s High Maintenance hardest hit.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.29.2021 at 9:44 am

    They ban over-the-counter pseudoephedrine and then cry about all the local meth cooks going out of business, smdh…

    I blame Wal-Mart.

    1. Anomalous
      March.29.2021 at 10:05 am

      Where’s Walter White when we need him?

  8. Kalpesh dave
    March.29.2021 at 9:44 am

    “It is concerning that the fee might be misinterpreted that the city of Oakland is charging something.”

    DoorDash should have called it the Kalb Fee. It’s a surcharge for electing economic illiterates.

  9. Don't look at me!
    March.29.2021 at 9:49 am

    OT:
    Look on YouTube for the Australian news response to the SleepyJoe news conference. And you thought our former president was an international embarrassment.

  10. Bubba Jones
    March.29.2021 at 9:52 am

    The Door Dash fee makes economic sense. It’s transparent, and shifts the cost burden to the people who use the app and away from the customers who don’t use it.

    Isn’t that a libertarian outcome?

    1. Sevo
      March.29.2021 at 10:08 am

      Yep. Government interference in commerce; really ‘libertarian’.

      1. Bubba Jones
        March.29.2021 at 10:43 am

        If all government interference were this “transparent” we’d be a lot better off.

    2. Kevin Smith
      March.29.2021 at 10:48 am

      The more libertarian outcome was what restaurants did before the regulation. Since the restaurants set their own prices on the app most just raised their menu prices to compensate for the commission fees.

      It is less transparent (you don’t know how much they raised the prices unless you go to the restaurant and compare the in-person menu prices) but I think its more libertarian as it allows the business owner to decide how much of the commission to pass on to the customers and how much to trim from their own profits

      And besides, since the delivery services still charge some amount of commission, the price differential now exists alongside the regulatory response fees

  11. Sevo
    March.29.2021 at 9:53 am

    Looks like sitting in Nancy’s chair and protesting the day before some cop dies of a stroke aren’t felonies:

    “Prosecutors Struggle With Consistent Story in Jan. 6 Cases”
    […]
    “There’s little doubt the Oath Keepers were planning for something on Jan. 6. The question at the heart of the criminal case against its members and associates in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is: What, exactly, did they intend to do?
    Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the far-right militia group plotted their attack in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power. But prosecutors have since said it is not clear whether the group was targeting the Capitol before Jan. 6. …”
    https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/prosecutors-struggle-with-consistent-story-in-jan-6-cases/2968152/?amp

    Gee, ya think maybe they were, you know, “protesting”?

    1. Illocust
      March.29.2021 at 10:11 am

      It’s nice to see the case falling apart, but I’m not sure how much it will matter big picture. If even Reason continues to use words like deadly attack to get around admitting the only person killed in the protest was a protestor, what hope is there?

      Dems simply don’t care that there is no justification for any of the extreme actions being taken. They have the power, and they can invent events from thin air and the media will dutifully repeat it as truth.

      1. Sevo
        March.29.2021 at 10:26 am

        Maybe the TDS-addled shit WK will quit lying about it?

        1. Don't look at me!
          March.29.2021 at 10:36 am

          Unjustified optimism.

  12. Lord of Strazele
    March.29.2021 at 9:54 am

    “Vaccine stops brain tumor growth in humans: We’re beginning to exploit the Achilles’ heel of cancer”

    https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2021/3/28/2023353/-Vaccine-stops-brain-tumor-growth-in-humans-We-re-beginning-to-exploit-the-Achilles-heel-of-cancer

  13. Lord of Strazele
    March.29.2021 at 9:57 am

    This one is hilarious. Dude is so narcissistic.

    Trump wanders into Mar-a-Lago wedding reception, proceeds to run through a laundry list of his own personal grievances instead of toasting the happy couple: “Do you miss me yet?” https://t.co/NGBFhDGjzJ

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 28, 2021

    1. Sevo
      March.29.2021 at 10:05 am

      TDS-addled shits are so obsessed.
      Fuck off and die, pod. Your 6th grade class will be happy to be rid of you.

      1. Lord of Strazele
        March.29.2021 at 10:09 am

        I love you too!

        1. Sevo
          March.29.2021 at 10:14 am

          Fuck off and die, pod. Your 6th grade class will be happy to be rid of you.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.29.2021 at 10:14 am

      “Daily Beast”.
      LOL

    3. Bubba Jones
      March.29.2021 at 10:44 am

      I think if you don’t want a Trump speech at your reception, maybe not have it at Mar a Lago?

  14. Ken Shultz
    March.29.2021 at 10:02 am

    Over the weekend, China and Iran entered into a 25-year economic and strategic partnership, in which China will be investing $400 billion into Iran’s, “oil, gas, petrochemical, renewables and nuclear energy infrastructure”.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-27/china-signs-25-year-deal-with-iran-in-challenge-to-the-u-s

    There are so many important aspects to this for American foreign policy, it’s hard to know where to start, but the observation that the Biden administration’s choice to head off the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their allies (and to pull the rug out out from under their reapproachment efforts with Israel) seems especially thickheaded in light of this deal.

    Trump’s policies were about helping those countries form an alliance among themselves to stand up against Iranian aggression in the region, so we’re no longer responsible for guaranteeing the security of the Middle East. Biden undid those efforts to keep the United States on the front line of those conflicts–because he wants the U.S. responsible for guaranteeing Middle Eastern security.

    It’s now obvious that taking that pressure off of Iran does not mean they will renounce their aggression or capitulate to reason–not that anyone but TDS addled chatroom Pollyannas thought that’s what Biden was trying to achieve.

    Why is the United States in direct conflict with Iran better than U.S. allies armed and defending themselves against Iranian aggression without us?

    The Biden administration is at best stupid and at worst, they’re setting us up for a direct conflict with Iran. Assuming they’re too stupid to see where this is headed is giving the Biden administration the benefit of the doubt.

    1. Illocust
      March.29.2021 at 10:14 am

      I don’t understand the Democrats on this one. I can think of conspiratorial evil reasons for their actions, but I can’t think of any stupid reasons for their actions. It makes no sense to undermine a policy that worked after two decades of policies that didn’t.

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.29.2021 at 10:17 am

        We must wipe clean off the surface of the earth all evidence that Trump existed.

      2. Ken Shultz
        March.29.2021 at 10:59 am

        “It makes no sense to undermine a policy that worked after two decades of policies that didn’t.”

        The left has all but abandoned Wilsonian foreign policy in practice. They’re still liberal internationalists, when it comes to countries that take their place in the international order and behave themselves, but they’re also neocons.

        You say two decades of policies that didn’t work (I think it’s more like 16 years, and then a president who was undermined at every turn by a military and intelligence establishment), but if you’re talking about the years between September of 2001 and 2016 as a disaster, you’re not looking at it from a neconservative standpoint.

        Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya are all going according to plan. The problem was things like Obama abandoning Iraq too soon, Trump getting in the way of the invasion of Syria, and Trump trying to get us out of Afghanistan. If you see tremendous costs in terms of treasure, lives, and suffering, if you see little benefit in the toppling of Hussein and a power vacuum that Iran has exploited, etc., etc., then you’re not looking at this through the eyes of neoconservatives.

        In the aftermath of dictators being removed from power, there is a tremendous amount of destruction and carnage, but those dictators need to be removed from power anyway. The predictions about them meeting us with flowers and how the wars would pay for themselves, etc. were baloney, but “noble lies” have been baked into neconservatism since Leo Strauss.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noble_lie#Leo_Strauss

        The travesty of the War on Terror is not a travesty if you’re a neoconservative. Everything is going according to plan except for those presidents and policies that deviated from the plan. Syria and Iran are next on the list, and it is not for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and others to spread Pax Americana. We don’t make friends with the heathen. American freedom must be spread at the point of American guns.

    2. Longtobefree
      March.29.2021 at 10:16 am

      Well, without a President capable of face to face unscripted conversations with other heads of state, there is not much that can be done to prevent a Communist Chinese takeover.

  15. Don't look at me!
    March.29.2021 at 10:11 am

    What is Delta-8 THC and why are authorities freaking out about it?
    IT’S A NEW VARIANT!

  16. Sevo
    March.29.2021 at 10:14 am

    Looks like the Suez Canal traffic jam will break:

    “Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated”
    https://www.reuters.com/article/egypt-suezcanal-ship-int/traffic-in-suez-canal-resumes-after-stranded-ship-refloated-idUSKBN2BL12O

  17. D-Pizzle
    March.29.2021 at 10:25 am

    “NBC News reports, and ‘the company remains billions of dollars in debt,’ having ‘lost a combined $355 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.’)”

    Great, on top of this they have tax loss carryforwards, so we get to hear from imbecile leftists how DoorDash doesn’t pay any taxes for the next several years.

  18. Ken Shultz
    March.29.2021 at 10:37 am

    For a long time, I’ve been pointing out that the real objective of the Democrats’ crusade against “hate speech” is really about purging the public square of Republican ideas.

    They believe that opposition to abortion is misogynist; opposition to gay marriage is homophobic; support for a wall on our southern border is xenophobic, and opposition to affirmative action is racist. Regardless of whether you agree with any one of or all of those summations, the fact is that practically every Republican in the country holds at least one of those views, and purging social media of everyone who holds one of them would means removing Republicans from the public square. Going after “conspiracy theories” and “misinformation” more or less accomplishes the same thing in practice.

    The Wall Street Journal ran a pretty good summary of some reason victims of this kind of purge. Some highlights:

    1) Google deplatformed a YouTube channel over “misinformation” because they ran a video in which a Catholic bishop criticized the use of fetal cells in vaccines. Can’t have people questioning abortion in the context of vaccines, I guess?

    2) Another Catholic Bishop was deplatformed by Twitter for opposing assisted suicide.

    3) Amazon banned a religious book that challenged transgenderism.

    4) Facebook banned a religious publisher from advertising their books, including “The Devil and Karl Marx”, or “Motherhood Redeemed”, apparently because the ad said the book challenges “feminism in the modern world”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-tech-censors-religion-too-11616959164?

    I don’t share any of those religious views per se (with the possible exception of Marxism being fundamentally incompatible with Christianity), and I’m not interested in defending any of those views. What I’d like average American to understand, however, is that when the Democrats are talking about going after “hate speech”, “misinformation”, and “conspiracy theories”, they aren’t talking about targeting Twitter trolls, bullies, and the Proud Boys. They’re talking about coming after the speech of your cousins, your coworkers, and maybe even you.

    And this situation does not fit a theoretical argument about whether tech companies should be free to make choices for themselves about their own association rights. The Democrats have repeatedly threatened to break up Big Tech companies over “hate speech”, “misinformation”, and “conspiracy theories”. They have a plan to do so that was publicly released in October of 2020 (linked below).

    The Democrats are using the coercive power of the antitrust divisions of the Justice Department and the FTC–to threaten to break up Big Tech companies if they don’t disassociate from whomever the Democrats want in the name of censoring speech they don’t like. Freedom of association is a serious consideration, but the Democrat controlled government forcing social media companies to deplatform people for expressing their religious beliefs is not an excellent example of protecting the First Amendment–as some of our misguided fellow libertarians want you to believe.

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.29.2021 at 10:39 am

      My old link to the report is busted.

      “WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are calling for Congress to rein in Big Tech, possibly forcing Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to break up their businesses, while making it harder for them to acquire others and imposing new rules to safeguard competition.

      The proposals in a report issued Tuesday follow a 15-month investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel into the companies’ market dominance.

      Those kinds of forced breakups through a legislative overhaul would be a radical step for Congress to take toward a powerful industry. The tech giants for decades have enjoyed light-touch regulation and star status in Washington, but have come under intensifying scrutiny and derision over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.

      —-Associated Press, October 6, 2020

      https://apnews.com/article/technology-50e69e921c6699a3edbd730c12292436

  19. BrianCF
    March.29.2021 at 10:47 am

    I use my bicycle to delver via food delivery apps. I have done it in Washington DC and the surrounding suburbs, Cleveland, and both Northern and Southern Cal.
    Because the apps now have to used new methods to pay extra money per hour in California, I can only use them in California and not when I travel to other states. (I could likely change the settings in the app but it is not immediate and would mean days of lost earnings every time I make the changes).

  20. JesseAz
    March.29.2021 at 10:54 am

    As we reflect in our time of Covid, it is time to see what was missed, what was wrong, etc. One of which? Shutting down society for the betterment of fat people.

    Severely obese COVID-19 patients were 61% more likely to die and 33% more likely to face hospitalization than their peers at healthy weights.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/we-need-to-stop-overlooking-one-politically-incorrect-covid-19-death-factor

    Society altered their entire livelihood to protect those that intentionally chose their own health issues (see Jeff). They asked everyone else to reduce their risk while they continued to grow theirs.

    As COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions have trapped people in their homes over the last year, many have gained weight. A new American Psychological Association survey showed that 42% gained weight over the last year, an average of 29 pounds.

    Let people manage their own risks. Do not force others to mitigate risks for those who choose not to mitigate their own.

  21. JesseAz
    March.29.2021 at 10:57 am

    Paging Sullum:

    On Thursday, Pelosi, justifying her efforts, said, “If I wanted to be unfair, I wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa, because that was my right on the opening day. I would have just said, ‘You’re not seated,’ and that would have been my right, as Speaker, to do.”

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/26/media-fact-checkers-silent-as-nancy-pelosi-falsely-claims-she-can-unseat-any-member-of-congress-she-wants-n1435201

Please to post comments