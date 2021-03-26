Qualified Immunity

New York City Ends Qualified Immunity for Police Officers

It is the first city in the U.S. to do so.

(JOHN ANGELILLO/UPI/Newscom)

The New York City Council on Thursday voted to end qualified immunity for police officers, becoming the first city in the country to take such a step. Mayor Bill de Blasio has indicated that he will sign the measure.

The legal doctrine of qualified immunity makes it notoriously difficult to sue government officials when they violate your rights, requiring plaintiffs to find a previous court precedent that addresses a case with almost identical facts.

In a statement, the council said the legislation will protect "New Yorkers against unreasonable search and seizures and against excessive force and ban the use of qualified immunity, or substantially equivalent immunities, as a defense."

Per the bill, victims of police misconduct would be able to sue officers under local statutes, as qualified immunity remains in place at the federal level. Colorado and Connecticut last year passed similar pieces of legislation, and several other states are considering joining them, including New Mexico and Florida.

In the current moment, such localized action is arguably the best option for plaintiffs, with a fragmented Congress and the Supreme Court unwilling to fundamentally reconsider the doctrine. Former Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) introduced a bill to end qualified immunity for all state actors in June 2020: It achieved tripartisan support but never received a vote. (Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D–Mass.), Amash's original co-sponsor, reintroduced the bill earlier this month.) The Justice in Policing Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, also eliminates qualified immunity for law enforcement, though if the filibuster remains intact it is unlikely to pass the Senate.

While the Court has sent a few promising messages on qualified immunity this session, it has repeatedly refused to assess it wholesale. That lack of ownership has drawn critiques from those who point out that it was the Court itself that conjured qualified immunity into existence.

Most recently, the justices declined to hear an appeal from a man who was beaten and arrested by two cops for standing outside of his own house. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit awarded the pair of officers qualified immunity.

The legal doctrine is supposed to protect state actors from vacuous civil suits. Instead, it protects them from meritorious ones. Qualified immunity has shielded two cops who stole $225,000 while executing a search warrant, a cop who shot a 10-year-old, a cop who ruined a man's car during a bogus drug search, a prison guard who hid while an escaped inmate raped a nurse, two cops who sicced a police dog on a surrendered suspect, a cop who caused lasting damage to a man he apprehended by kneeing him in the eye 20 to 30 times, and a cop who shot a 15-year-old, among others.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Hattori Hanzo
    March.26.2021 at 5:45 pm

    NYC finally did something right.

    1. Bluwater
      March.26.2021 at 6:40 pm

      We will see. The laws have been poorly written and upheld because it protects everyone with the same blanket no matter what.

      However, this is being treated as an all or nothing, which is just the pendulum swinging too far the other direction and just as stupid. I suspect crime will skyrocket because police officers will be weighing every move and response with uncertainty as to whether they will be dragged into court in a vacuous lawsuit for the sake of harassment. There will be a plethora of lawyers who see this as the more lucrative course over being an ambulance chaser. Every call becomes a personal liability for the officer versus the alternative, just show up to take the statements after the fact with no liability.

      Time will tell and I’m not arguing for QI, but that there are logical consequences, and it doesn’t matter what any of us think. What matters is the perception by the officers and how it changes how/if they respond.

  2. Bubba Jones
    March.26.2021 at 5:59 pm

    Do they have the authority to do that? Do people file civil suits under city statutes?

    1. perlhaqr
      March.26.2021 at 6:26 pm

      They will now…

  3. BYODB
    March.26.2021 at 6:03 pm

    But we still can’t sue the Governor, right? Just the people who carry out his diktats?

  4. buckleup
    March.26.2021 at 6:04 pm

    “The Justice in Policing Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, also eliminates qualified immunity for law enforcement, though if the filibuster remains intact it is unlikely to pass the Senate.”

    Yeah I knew you guys would find a way to help end the filibuster.

