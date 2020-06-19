Police Abuse

Colorado Police Reforms Mandate Body Cameras, Strip Bad Officers of Lawsuit Immunity

The legislation rolls back regulations that have been shielding bad police from accountability.

(Andrew Dolph/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

A long list of policing reforms has just been ushered into law in Colorado.

This morning, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed the Law Enforcement Integrity Bill, passed by the state's House and Senate last weekend. The legislation, S.B. 217, includes changes that criminal justice reformers have been demanding for years:

  • It will require officers to wear body cameras and to record interactions with the public that are initiated by the officer. (There are some exceptions to avoid recording personal information or unrelated contacts.) If the officer fails to follow this rule, statements or other evidence presented by that officer may be ruled inadmissible in court; the officer may also face discipline up to and including termination. If it's determined that a cop turned off a camera to conceal misconduct or obstruct justice, the officer's certification may be suspended for up to a year. If the incident involves the death of a civilian, the officer's certification may be permanently revoked. The bill includes a process for making body camera footage public and for redacting private information that the footage may have captured.
  • It will launch a database of police use-of-force incidents, documenting the type and severity of the force used, demographic data about the people subjected to the force, and instances where a police officer resigned while being investigated for misconduct. The state will host this database online in a searchable format.
  • It forbids officers from firing less-than-lethal projectiles (such as rubber or foam bullets) at a protester's head, pelvis, or back, and it bars cops from firing indiscriminately into crowds of protesters. When police use pepper spray or tear gas to disperse protests, they will be required to warn people first—and to give them time to comply with the orders before firing.
  • It will strip police officers of qualified immunity in civil court if they are sued for violating people's rights or for failing to intervene when they witness another officer violating a person's rights. These officers may be held personally liable. There is a two-year statute of limitation on filing a civil action against an officer under such circumstances.
  • It will formalize officers' duty to attempt to prevent excessive force by other police officers, will forbid law enforcement agencies from retaliating against officers who intervene in such cases, and will establish a misdemeanor offense for officers who fail to intervene.
  • It will establish an oversight board to examine police use of force. The oversight board will maintain a database of problem officers who have been caught engaging in misconduct or have been terminated.

"Millions of Americans have become part of our nation's largest civil rights demonstrations in half a century," Polis said in a speech before signing the bill. "This legislation specifically contains landmark evidence-based reforms that not only protect civil rights but will help restore trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve."

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.19.2020 at 2:54 pm

    When police use pepper spray or tear gas to disperse protests, they will be required to warn people first—and to give them time to comply with the orders before firing.

    Like a battering ram in a SWAT raid?

    “P*smash*bang*bang*bang*olice!”

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.19.2020 at 2:55 pm

    It will strip police officers of qualified immunity in civil court if they are sued for violating people’s rights or for failing to intervene when they witness another officer violating a person’s rights.

    I want quality followup journalism on this on. I want to see how this works in practice. I’m the first to admit, this feels awfully good, but I’m wondering how Union lawyers are already crafting their attack.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.19.2020 at 2:56 pm

    It will establish an oversight board to examine police use of force. The oversight board will maintain a database of problem officers who have been caught engaging in misconduct or have been terminated.

    I suspect this one will end up being completely toothless.

  4. Freddy the Jerk
    June.19.2020 at 3:04 pm

    There *is* a dark side to the bill, namely the requirement that officers be personally responsible for the first $100,000 of any judgement; professional liability insurance is specifically prohibited.

    I’m no fan of cops, but that there is some shitty legislatin’

    1. jph12
      June.19.2020 at 3:23 pm

      I’ve skimmed the bill and don’t see that in there. Do you know what provision it is?

      1. Freddy the Jerk
        June.19.2020 at 3:36 pm

        FAKE NEWS!
        Or partially fake. Seems the bill was watered-down from the committee text I read, which had the $100,000 personal liability. 13-21-131.4 now reads: “…THE PEACE OFFICER IS PERSONALLY LIABLE AND SHALL NOT BE INDEMNIFIED BY THE PEACE OFFICER’S EMPLOYER FOR FIVE PERCENT OF THE JUDGMENT OR SETTLEMENT OR TWENTY-FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS, WHICHEVER IS LESS. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY PROVISION OF THIS SECTION TO THE CONTRARY, IF THE PEACE OFFICER’S PORTION OF THE JUDGMENT IS UNCOLLECTIBLE FROM THE PEACE OFFICER, THE PEACE OFFICER’S EMPLOYER OR INSURANCE SHALL SATISFY THE FULL AMOUNT OF THE JUDGMENT OR SETTLEMENT.”

        So the cop has to cough up the first 25 grand, and insurance can only be used “if the peace officer’s portion of the judgement is uncollectible”.

        Now…as usual for the statutes Colorado Dems are shoving through these days, the wording is complete crap. On re-reading this text, the term “personally liable” is ambiguous and probably litigatable. Also: is the backstop insurance the cop’s employers, or can his own kick in. And who decides if the copper’s portion is uncollectible?

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          June.19.2020 at 3:44 pm

          And who decides if the copper’s portion is uncollectible?

          The cop.

        2. jph12
          June.19.2020 at 3:44 pm

          I agree that the insurance wording could be much better.

          I think the cop is only on the hook for the first 5% (or $25,000) “IF THE PEACE OFFICER’S EMPLOYER DETERMINES THAT THE OFFICER DID NOT ACT UPON A GOOD FAITH AND REASONABLE BELIEF THAT THE ACTION WAS LAWFUL.” Otherwise, “A PEACE
          OFFICER’S EMPLOYER SHALL INDEMNIFY ITS PEACE OFFICERS FOR ANY LIABILITY INCURRED BY THE PEACE OFFICER AND FOR ANY JUDGMENT OR SETTLEMENT ENTERED AGAINST THE PEACE OFFICER FOR CLAIMS ARISING PURSUANT TO THIS SECTION.”

          1. Freddy the Jerk
            June.19.2020 at 3:51 pm

            Yep, you’re right. The statute is much changed from the original that I read. That section’s pretty toothless — basically gives the PD the ability to hang an officer out to dry, *if* they feel like it.

  5. AnonCowHerd
    June.19.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Anyone curious why it doesn’t go into effect until 2023?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.19.2020 at 3:24 pm

      You always want legislation with possible nasty second-order effects to kick in years down the road.

    2. jph12
      June.19.2020 at 3:37 pm

      I believe only the body camera requirement and some of the reporting requirements don’t go into effect until 2023. Other provisions go into effect either immediately or as specified in Section 18.

      The delay in the body camera requirement makes sense–it takes time to get everything purchased and everyone trained. The lengthy delay in the reporting requirements is harder to explain (some delay makes sense, but three years seems like a little much) and a shame. It would be nice to have a solid database before and after the camera requirement went into effect, even if it would likely be affected by some officers wearing cameras ahead of the requirement.

    3. Freddy the Jerk
      June.19.2020 at 3:54 pm

      I’ll take a stab at it: The original Dem. bill specifically excluded state employees (e.g., Colorado State Patrol). The thinking was even the spendthrift Dems understood the state couldn’t afford the subsequent lawsuits and insurance rates. Since that part’s been taken out, I’m guessing they postponed implementation until the state was in better shape, financially.

  6. Compelled Speechless
    June.19.2020 at 3:13 pm

    How harsh will the punishment be for turning off the body cams? If you’re creating a lot of incentive for them to do so, you’d better balance it out by punishing people for questionable gaps in recordings.

  7. Jgalt1975
    June.19.2020 at 3:15 pm

    Is there a reason this story couldn’t be illustrated with a photo of a protest taking place in Colorado? (The picture is definitely not from Denver and I’m 90% sure it’s not from Boulder or Colorado Springs either, at which point you’ve basically ruled out every place in Colorado where you were likely to have both a BLM/George Floyd protest and a building of the size of the one on the left.)

    1. Freddy the Jerk
      June.19.2020 at 3:47 pm

      Reason couldn’t find a Colorado BLM protest photo that contained actual black people…

      1. AnonCowHerd
        June.19.2020 at 4:11 pm

        It’s true, because it’s funny.

  8. Ken Shultz
    June.19.2020 at 3:25 pm

    Score one point for the hypothesis that long term police reform is less likely in a one-party legislature (like Chicago or New York) and more likely in a legislature where two parties contend for control by competing with each other for votes.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colorado_General_Assembly

    The ultimate reason for union contracts that protect the police from accountability in Chicago, Minneapolis, New York City, etc. is the Democratic party machines that have run these cities for generations, and the ultimate reason why these cities have been run by one-party governments for so long is because of the unwillingness of voters in those cities to vote for anyone unless they’re nominated by the Democratic Party.

    Show me a city where the government is only run by one party, and I’ll show you a government that’s run for the benefit of the public employees’, teachers’, and law enforcement unions that dominate the nominating process.

    If you live in a city that has been dominated by the Democratic party for generations and you still refuse to vote for anyone running for city council that isn’t nominated by the Democrats, then the ultimate blame for the persistence of unaccountability of the police in your city is you.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.19.2020 at 3:39 pm

      In Seattle, they do have some voter diversity. When people get sick of the Democrats, they vote socialist party.

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.19.2020 at 3:46 pm

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seattle_City_Council

        Yeah, they’ve got a real, live Socialist. Minneapolis has someone from the Green Party.

        For a while, Chicago had one Alderman who was a Republican. If he hadn’t been endorsed by all the law enforcement unions, he probably wouldn’t have won–and he’s since changed his party identification to “Independent”.

    2. Freddy the Jerk
      June.19.2020 at 3:41 pm

      WTF? Colorado Dems control both houses plus the governor. With the Californification of Colorado, there’s every reason to think the state will *never* again see Republican control. And the Dems know this.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        June.19.2020 at 3:43 pm

        Gun control FTW!

      2. Ken Shultz
        June.19.2020 at 4:04 pm

        You don’t recognize the difference between a senate with a bare majority and a house, control of which can sway back and forth between the parties–on one hand–and city councils like Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York–on the other hand–where the Democrats have controlled more than 90% of the city council for more than 50 years?!

        China and Cuba also have one-party governments, and the people who sit in their councils don’t care what the voters want for the same reason–and, no, it isn’t because they don’t hold elections.
        It’s because winning office doesn’t depend on catering to the voters.

        Winning a place on the council in one-party systems depends on pleasing the dominant forces within the party that decide who is and who isn’t nominated for a position of authority. And that’s the way it is in Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York City. For goodness’ sake, the Chicago police have been beating the shit out of protesters since the Democratic convention of 1968. The police in New York City have been beating the shit out of peaceful protesters since at least Stonewall and Tompkins Square.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tompkins_Square_Park_riot_(1988)#Police_actions

        The city council won’t stop protecting the police from accountability–over the long term–at the expense of minorities and everyone else until they believe they might lose their seats and control of the city council if they don’t stop approving union contracts that protect the police from accountability. And they won’t come to believe that if the people who vote in city council elections won’t vote for Democrats anymore. It’s as simple as that.

        In a democracy, there is no good substitute for voters who are willing to vote for the opposition when the people in power treat them like shit. If like a battered house wife, you bail your abuser out of jail over and over again and let him back in the house, there’s nothing anyone can do to protect you. We can feel for you, but maybe that’s part of the problem. Maybe you need to hear the truth, especially if the truth is that the reason these one-party states have been fucking you in the ass for 50 years is because you let them.

        1. Freddy the Jerk
          June.19.2020 at 4:12 pm

          You don’t recognize the difference between a senate with a bare majority and a house

          With all due respect (and I respect your opinions a great deal), you don’t understand Colorado politics. Colorado *is* a one-party state and there’s no reason to believe that will change, especially with the massive influx of Californians and East Coasters, all longing to make Colorado more like home. And the Dems here act accordingly — there is not even a veneer of bipartisanship.

          I think you’re saying that things here aren’t at the machine politics stage. May I refer you to Michelle Malkin and “Rocky Mountain Heist”? (Yes, yes, MM’s supposedly a virulent racist. Whatever.)

  9. MoreFreedom
    June.19.2020 at 3:33 pm

    Polis, being somewhat independent and libertarian leaning, is leading the Democrats on this. He deserves some credit. Trump, unfortunately, doesn’t support it, but police work and police rules are outside of the federal government’s scope of responsibility, except when a state or local police violate federal laws or someone’s constitutional rights. Seems to me, any government official that violates someone’s rights should be subject not just to prosecution, but to civil liability as well, but are not thanks to qualified immunity. And they seem to be immune to being prosecuted by Democrat DAs, unless that DA has a record of corruption and in a tight race to get re-elected. Consider, Klobuchar could have prosecuted Chauvin years ago, but chose to not prosecute; thus, failing to save Floyd’s life.

    I can’t seem to find the votes for this bill and how it breaks down by party, which would be interesting to see.

    1. Freddy the Jerk
      June.19.2020 at 3:42 pm

      “Libertarian leaning?” Put down the Kool-aid, citizen!

    2. Freddy the Jerk
      June.19.2020 at 3:45 pm

      Seriously, this “Polis is libertarian leaning” nonsense really needs to dies. The man is an all-in nanny-state authoritarian.

    3. AnonCowHerd
      June.19.2020 at 4:13 pm

      Polis is NOT libertarian leaning. Full statist, full stop.

  10. jph12
    June.19.2020 at 3:51 pm

    “It will strip police officers of qualified immunity in civil court if they are sued for violating people’s rights or for failing to intervene when they witness another officer violating a person’s rights.”

    I don’t think this is correct. As I read it, this bill will not stop Colorado police officers from being able to assert qualified immunity for violations of rights in Section 1983 claims (that’s not within Colorado’s power to do). What the bill does is create a new cause of action for violations of the individual rights secured by the Colorado Bill of Rights and specify that qualified immunity does not apply to that cause of action.

