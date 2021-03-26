Guns

Trump's Bump Stock Ban Just Lost Big in Federal Court

“It is not the role of the executive—particularly the unelected administrative state—to dictate” the terms of criminal law, said the 6th Circuit.

(Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/Newscom)

After the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump vowed to use executive power to ban bump stocks, a type of firearm accessory that the shooter reportedly used. The Department of Justice carried out Trump's wishes in 2018 by issuing a new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule "to clarify that [bump stocks] are 'machineguns' as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968" because "such devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger." Put differently, the federal government began to reinterpret the federal ban on machine guns to ban bump stocks too.

That unilateral executive action was promptly challenged in federal court. As part of its defense, the federal government invoked Chevron deference, a controversial legal doctrine which says that when the judiciary is confronted with an "ambiguous" statute, the default position is for the presiding judge to defer to the "reasonable" statutory interpretation favored by the federal agency charged with enforcing that statute.

In a bombshell ruling delivered this week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit not only denied Chevron deference to Trump's bump stock ban, but held that "Chevron deference categorically does not apply" in the criminal law context. The 6th Circuit then took its own look at the text of the federal machine gun ban and decided that "a bump stock does not fall within the statutory definition of a machine gun." In sum, Trump's attempt to impose gun control via executive fiat lost big.

"It is not the role of the executive—particularly the unelected administrative state—to dictate" the terms of criminal law, the 6th Circuit maintained. "Granting the executive the right both to determine a criminal statute's meaning and to enforce that same criminal statute poses a severe risk to individual liberty." According to the 6th Circuit, that risk is one of the reasons why judges have no business tipping the scales in favor of the executive in such cases. "Entrusting the interpretation of criminal laws to the judiciary, and not the executive," the court said, "mitigates that risk and protects against any potential abuses of government power."

This case began life as Gun Owners of America, Inc. v. Barr, reflecting the fact that Trump's attorney general held the reins at the DOJ at the time. It is now known as Gun Owners of America, Inc. v. Garland, reflecting both the change in presidential administrations and the fact that the Biden Justice Department is now the one defending Trump's sweeping use of executive power.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

  1. BigGiveNotBigGov
    March.26.2021 at 4:07 pm

    Do not discount the importance of Trump getting beaten on bump stocks because bump stocks are a little silly. The extension of firearms regulation to accessories and of arbitrary executive power against the Bill of Rights were dangerous and damned dangerous.

    1. BigGiveNotBigGov
      March.26.2021 at 4:13 pm

      And if you are so Trumpy that you believe in Trump’s infallibility and seek to defend him and this, you need to think of what Biden might try in this post Boulder atmosphere and closely review Trump’s real and entire record on RKBA rights – Trump proposed and imposed more and worse gun control than did even the very anti-gun Obama.

      1. perlhaqr
        March.26.2021 at 4:36 pm

        Completely agree. I have to admit that I appreciate this court making it more difficult for Sleepy Joe to just declare all “assault weapons” to be machine guns.

      2. JesseAz
        March.26.2021 at 5:11 pm

        Virtually nobody here defended trump on this measure idiot.

        1. Mother's Lament
          March.26.2021 at 5:13 pm

          Including Trump. Engineered to fail is a good description of the legislation.

    2. Ken Shultz
      March.26.2021 at 4:15 pm

      Are you sure this wasn’t a feature and not a bug?

      The perfect response to the Las Vegas shooting was nothing at all, but if that wasn’t feasible (and Trump needed to dissuade purple district and blue district Republicans from jumping on an assault weapons ban), then promising to write a sure to be declared unconstitutional bumpstock ban EO may have been the best imperfect option available.

      If all we get in the aftermath of the next big mass shooting is something as lame as a bumpstock ban, it’ll be miraculous. If Hillary Clinton had been president during the Las Vegas shooting, we’d be looking at a lot worse than a bumpstock ban, and if we have another shooting of that size while Biden is in office, he may pack the Supreme Court before settling for anything less than the national gun relinquishment [confiscation] plan he promised on his campaign website.

      https://joebiden.com/gunsafety/

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.26.2021 at 4:15 pm

        I may have screwed up that tag.

        The point still stands.

      2. Ron
        March.26.2021 at 4:24 pm

        what might be good about this ruling is that is shows attachments do not define a gun. so when they try to outlaw rifles with pistol grips or flash supressors and folding stocks etc maybe they will now not be able too unless written specifically by congress?

      3. MP
        March.26.2021 at 4:49 pm

        Did you just invoke the 4D Chess defense of Trump’s bump-stock ban? C’mon. The ban was pure Do Somethingism.

        I’ll agree that I like it when politicians do such egregiously dumb shit that it forces the court’s hand…and that when the Courts dispense with it, Governmental authority if further constrained. But it’s still a risky maneuver. It’s foolish do consciously attempt it.

      4. BigGiveNotBigGov
        March.26.2021 at 4:56 pm

        Quite sure, since Trump also proposed at various times his own AWB, waiting periods, national registration, red flag laws without due process, and increasing the firearms purchase age. The last being the most egregious, since increasing the firearms ownership age above that for suffrage would de facto make firearms ownership a government granted privilege instead of a preexisting right.

  2. AddictionMyth
    March.26.2021 at 4:08 pm

    It’s great when judges vindicate freedom. But they will also rule against us at times. The solution in such cases isn’t to threaten them. The solution is to get out into the real world and defend our rights. And these days we can do that easily on social media. Of course, most of the commentariat here will make endless cowardly excuses for running from the fight. That’s fine but then you cede any justification to resort to violence, intimidation or insurrection.

    1. Ron
      March.26.2021 at 4:27 pm

      Its hard to fight on social media when certain voices are being shut down and that may get worse if the Democrats get their way. BTW social media doesn’t make laws people need to be in the public forum not a bunch of key board warriors that few actually see. the words we write today are gone tomorrow.

    2. Dillinger
      March.26.2021 at 5:00 pm

      five minutes inside your brain is probably a hoot.

    3. buckleup
      March.26.2021 at 5:26 pm

      Fuck social media and the cretins who inhabit that sewer.

  3. Wearenotperfect
    March.26.2021 at 4:37 pm

    My interpretation of “reasonable” is different than yours. And, who is this Trump fella? Is he some past dictator I should be aware of?

    1. MP
      March.26.2021 at 4:53 pm

      I tried writing a novella where Trump squatted in the White House and was able to summon the full force of the military to surround it and prevent the Biden’s from occupying it. All the Joint Chiefs were fully onboard and eventually there was a Roberts opinion that affirmed the Texas complaint to dispense with the Pennsylvania election results. But it got so ridiculous that I gave up trying.

      1. Dillinger
        March.26.2021 at 5:01 pm

        everyone would have put it down the second Roberts ruled correctly

        1. Mother's Lament
          March.26.2021 at 5:20 pm

          Roberts letting anything remotely controversial get to the court, is where I would have put it down.

  4. Zeb
    March.26.2021 at 5:05 pm

    So, are Democrats for bump stocks now? Trump banned them and everything he did was wrong and evil, so it only makes sense that they would be.

  5. Mother's Lament
    March.26.2021 at 5:17 pm

    “Trump’s Bump Stock Ban Just Lost Big in Federal Court”

    I’m sure Trump and the Republicans are just devastated that their poorly-crafted attempt to get the Dems and Media off their backs after the Parkland shooting, failed.

    I imagine Trump is in tears.

