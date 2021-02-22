Texas

The Texas Blackout Blame Game

Neither wind power nor deregulation are responsible for the Texas power disaster.

|

(Dan Wozniak/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

"If I owned Texas and Hell," Gen. Philip Sheridan once said, "I would rent out Texas and live in Hell." He probably was thinking about our hot summers, but after last week Hell's central heating is starting to seem appealing. Millions of Texans were left without electricity, heat, and in some cases water service.

The Texas blackouts are shaping up to be the costliest disaster in state history, and the loss of life remains unknown. People are justifiably very angry. And when people are angry, politicians look around for someone to blame. Many have trotted out their favorite villains for the occasion. Many on the right have picked Don Quixote's old enemy, the windmill, while many on the left jumped at the chance to blame deregulation. Neither explanation really holds up. While it will be some time before all the specifics are known, what we do know doesn't support any easy political narrative.

The central fact about the chain of events that led to the blackouts is deceptively simple: It got super cold.

In order to keep the lights on, electric generation must match demand on a minute-by-minute basis. For that reason, the system's planners and forecasters focus their attention on the times of the year when demand is typically highest. In Texas, that's the heat of summer. Many features of our electric grid are designed to work optimally during the summer, with the understanding that in the winter we will usually have far more electric capacity that we need.

The state was not prepared for record cold temperatures stretching across all 254 Texas counties. This generated summer levels of electric demand, and it also caused significant amounts of generation to become unusable. Because really cold temperatures are rare in Texas, many plants contain components that are not protected from the elements. This is true for generators of all fuel types, from wind to nuclear. In addition, Texas typically relies heavily on natural gas to meet its peak electric demand, as natural gas plants are easier to ramp up or down on short notice. During the summer that's not a problem. In the winter, though, gas is also used for heating, and many gas plants did not have firm contracts to deliver fuel and had trouble buying it on the open market. Finally, the winter is a time when some plants shut down for scheduled maintenance.

The result: In the early morning hours of February 15, the state's grid operator—the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT—found itself facing a supply shortfall with more than a third of the grid's thermal generation capacity (natural gas, coal, and nuclear) unusable. To prevent total system failure, ERCOT ordered utilities to curtail service, plunging millions of homes into darkness and cold.

The sheer size of the supply hole makes it hard to blame either wind or deregulation for the failure. While pictures of frozen wind turbines may be evocative, ERCOT's forecasts do not rely on a large amount of wind to sustain the system—and wind ended up meeting those expectations. Some have argued that the low cost of wind power over the last decade has forced the retirement of more reliable power plants that could have helped make up the gap had they been there. I've addressed those arguments at length elsewhere; here I'll add that many of the recently retired Texas plants were rendered unprofitable not by wind but by the fracking-induced fall in natural gas prices. And given how many thermal plants failed, it doesn't seem plausible that having a few more of them would have made the difference.

Similarly, there is little reason to think that Texas' competitive electric system is to blame. ERCOT's most recent winter forecast included a worst-case scenario for the grid that roughly predicted the needed demand but underestimated the amount of generation that would be unusable by almost half. A more centralized or state-run electric system almost certainly would have relied on the same forecast and ended up in the same situation. In retrospect, it's easy to blame generators for not doing more to protect their plants from cold. But if a plant had known that unprecedented cold was coming and had weatherized, it would now be reaping millions in benefits. The problem was not a lack of incentives but a lack of imagination.

One outstanding question has to do with the fact that Texas maintains its own separate electric grid (the rest of the continental United States is split between an eastern and western grid). This has given the state more control over electric policy, and the state is large enough that historically not being part of a larger grid has not been a problem. Would Texas have been able to avoid its problems if it had been part of one of these larger interconnects? So far I don't think we have the data to answer this question one way or the other. In theory, a larger geography should help, and while neighboring states also had to resort to rolling blackouts, they did not do so on nearly the same scale. However, I've yet to see any detailed analysis of whether being part of a larger system would have reduced the overall number of outages or simply spread them out over a greater area.  

That's not a very satisfying answer, and I'm sure that there are many decisions made in the days and years leading up to the blackouts that will and should be second-guessed. But fundamentally the blackouts happened because across the entire system, people did not anticipate how bad things could get. It was a failure to expect the unexpected.

Josiah Neeley advises the R Street Institute's energy team and leads the institute's work on legislation and issues affecting Texas.

  1. Chumby
    February.22.2021 at 10:09 am

    Your public utility is not obligated to serve you 24/7/365. That is their goal. But shit happens. Outages due to effects of cold weather have hit there before and they will happen again.

  2. some guy
    February.22.2021 at 10:17 am

    It wasn’t even a failure to expect the unexpected. It was an acknowledgement that you have to draw the line somewhere. It gets progressively more expensive to protect yourself completely from progressively more extreme (and rare) events. At some point you have to say that it’s not worth protecting against a given disaster because the cost of maintaining that protection all day, every day is more than the damage that would be done.

    I’m sure people will analyze this disaster and a fair analysis will tell us if this level of cold is worth protecting Texas from or not. Of course, individuals can always protect themselves from just about any possibility if they really want to. They don’t have to depend on the state to do it for them.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      February.22.2021 at 10:48 am

      It wasn’t even a failure to expect the unexpected. It was an acknowledgement that you have to draw the line somewhere. It gets progressively more expensive to protect yourself completely from progressively more extreme (and rare) events.

      Imagine if regulators in TX had forced the utilities to “weatherize” against this kind of extreme (by TX standards) cold and this storm hadn’t happened. People would be forced to pay more for electricity year round because the regulators wanted to protect against a once in a lifetime freak winter storm.

      Yeah, this sucks and I have family down there, so I’m not unsympathetic but I’ve yet to see any of the people screeching about “MuH ReGuLaShUnZ” offer up any actual proposals on how more regulation would have helped other than vague hand waving about “winterizing.” And if you point out the simple economic fact that requiring that kind of thing in a place that doesn’t typically get that severe winter weather you tend to get a lot of shrugging and implications that maybe Texans should be happy to pay more for their electricity, even if some people are barely making ends meet as it is. At which point their argument is basically some version of “maybe they should just stop being poor.”

      Of course, individuals can always protect themselves from just about any possibility if they really want to. They don’t have to depend on the state to do it for them.

      Oh well, that’s just straight up crazy talk! /sarc

      1. some guy
        February.22.2021 at 11:04 am

        The big question no one will answer is “What would it have cost up front and yearly to protect Texas against this kind of weather event?” I bet people would be shocked at the price tag. Doesn’t matter when it’s someone else’s money, though.

    2. Moderation4ever
      February.22.2021 at 11:01 am

      The problem with this philosophy is that you still have to pay when problems hit and when you are done you have a system that still has the same vulnerabilities. It you better plan for problems you save money, pain and you have a better system.

      1. some guy
        February.22.2021 at 11:10 am

        So where do you draw the line? Should they protect the whole state against a “once every 1000 years” cold event? “Once every million years”? You have to draw the line somewhere and accept that eventually you’re going to have your power grid overwhelmed. At some point the cost of gracefully recovering from that failure is less than the cost of preventing it.

  3. Lord of Strazele
    February.22.2021 at 10:25 am

    Libertarians and Republicans should probably do that Samurai thing right about now. Those people could have turned off the water and taken a vacation for what they’re paying in electric bills. But now you want the federal govt bailout? Where’s Ken?

    1. Brian
      February.22.2021 at 10:31 am

      If only they could manage power as well as California, none of this would have happened.

      1. some guy
        February.22.2021 at 10:34 am

        Texas fire season is coming. Just be patient.

    2. some guy
      February.22.2021 at 10:34 am

      Presumably the ones asking for a federal bailout aren’t libertarians. Republicans, on the other hand, love Federal spending as much as anybody could, so it’s no surprise.

      One note, though. Everyone pays into federal disaster relief funds. It shouldn’t be a thing, but since it is, I don’t blame anyone for wanting their fair share of that funding back (for some definition of “fair share”). Just like I blame people for politically supporting Social Security and Medicare, but I don’t blame them for taking that support after decades of being forced to pay in.

      1. Lord of Strazele
        February.22.2021 at 10:51 am

        Oh, just the “fair share”. So they’ll get their $500 back.

        1. Brian
          February.22.2021 at 10:59 am

          Plus interest.

    3. Brandybuck
      February.22.2021 at 11:15 am

      Libertarians are not asking for bailouts. Those would be the Trumpista Republicans who learned at the feet of Trump that spending is good.

  4. Ken Shultz
    February.22.2021 at 10:35 am

    “But fundamentally the blackouts happened because across the entire system, people did not anticipate how bad things could get. It was a failure to expect the unexpected.”

    The unpredictability of the weather and the relative quickness with which energy companies need to react is hardly a new problem. The fact is that moving away from natural gas made it harder for them to react than it would have been otherwise.

    “Between the mornings of Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, wind as a share of the state’s electricity fell to 8% from 42%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Gas-fired plants produced 43,800 MW of power Sunday night and coal plants chipped in 10,800 MW—about two to three times what they usually generate at their peak on any given winter day—after wind power had largely vanished. In other words, gas and coal plants held up in the frosty conditions far better than wind turbines did.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/texas-spins-into-the-wind-11613605698?

    Premise One: Wind and Solar are far more vulnerable to extreme weather conditions than coal and natural gas.

    Premise Two: Joe Biden has promised to eliminate both coal and natural gas from electricity generation within 15 years.

    Conclusion: Joe Biden’s proposal will make the country far more vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

    The fact is that if it weren’t for coal and natural gas, the situation in Texas would have been far, far worse than it was, and at some point over Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, he will introduce comprehensive legislation to eliminate coal and natural gas from electricity production forever through a combination of taxes, spending, and regulation. The result of those disastrous polices will make situations like the one in Texas now (and Australia in 2016) look tame by comparison–because there won’t be any coal or natural gas to save us when wind and solar go down.

    One of the differences between stupid and smart is that stupid people can’t avoid mistakes until they experience the painful consequences. Even a maze running lab rat can learn from the painful consequences of its mistakes. Learning from your mistakes isn’t smart. That’s stupid! Smart is when you avoid painful mistakes before they happen.

    IF IF IF our energy policy doesn’t account for the fact that without coal and natural gas, markets suffering extreme weather conditions like those in Texas would be in far worse shape–and that something far worse than Texas’ experience with extreme weather is the future of the rest of the country without coal and natural gas under Biden’s proposal, too–then we have a genuinely stupid energy policy.

    Extreme weather events are by nature unpredictable, but anyone who wants us to ignore the relative vulnerability of solar and wind to extreme weather events is counting on us to be ignorant. Maybe someone here thinks we should eliminate coal and natural gas from power generation through taxes, spending, and regulation in spite of wind and solar being more vulnerable to extreme weather events. Maybe I’ll disagree with that arguments, but at least it won’t count on us to be ignorant of renewables’ relative vulnerability to extreme weather and it won’t count on us to be too stupid to know that we can avoid making a huge mistake with energy security before suffering the negative consequences.

    1. Illocust
      February.22.2021 at 10:50 am

      Well that murders the arguement it wasn’t renewable in its crib. Renewable provided a quarter of the power they should have and everyone else provided two to three times as much. If we’d hadn’t had subsidized and unreliable renewable energy forced on the grid, there wouldn’t have been an issue.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.22.2021 at 11:18 am

        Oh, there’s no question. The most charitable assumption about those who tell us that renewable had nothing to do with the energy crisis in Texas is that they’re indulging a noble lie. They think the world will be a better place if we adopt some version of Biden’s Green New Deal, and in support of that, they know it’s more likely to pass if we believer certain things–regardless of whether those things are true.

        The less charitable assumption is that they can write an entire screed about oil and natural gas coming to the rescue of renewables when they fail, without mentioning that oil and natural gas came to the rescue, because they’re clueless. Maybe they’re obsessed with the idea that giving both sides equal treatment is an important thing to do, for some reason, even in a situation like this, where one side is obviously to blame.

        Regardless, if it weren’t for oil and natural gas, Texas would be in far worse shape, and that’s the future of our energy security with Biden’s Green New Deal–at least the one he’s been pitching since before he came to the White House.

    2. A Cynical Asshole
      February.22.2021 at 10:55 am

      One of the differences between stupid and smart is that stupid people can’t avoid mistakes until they experience the painful consequences. Even a maze running lab rat can learn from the painful consequences of its mistakes. Learning from your mistakes isn’t smart. That’s stupid!

      Then what do you call an abject refusal to learn from one’s mistakes? I see a lot of that going around too.

      1. some guy
        February.22.2021 at 11:20 am

        “Then what do you call an abject refusal to learn from one’s mistakes?”

        Voting?

      2. Ken Shultz
        February.22.2021 at 11:21 am

        “Then what do you call an abject refusal to learn from one’s mistakes?”

        That’s willful stupidity.

        Trying to get other people to think that the painful consequences of our mistakes aren’t actually the result of our bad choices is typically associated with some kind of noble lie, but it should probably all be treated as willful stupidity anyway.

    3. Lord of Strazele
      February.22.2021 at 10:55 am

      Texas officials knew winter storms could leave the state’s power grid vulnerable, but they left the choice to prepare for harsh weather up to the power companies — many of which opted against the costly upgrades. That, plus a deregulated energy market largely isolated from the rest of the country’s power grid, left the state alone to deal with the crisis, experts said.

      https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/17/texas-power-grid-failures/

      1. Brian
        February.22.2021 at 11:05 am

        A counter factual universe I’m which wise regulators foresee and solve all problems is truly the perfect reality.

      2. Mother's Lament
        February.22.2021 at 11:10 am

        The windmills failed like the silly fashion accessories they are, and people in Texas died.
        If Texas had been using nuclear and natural gas it wouldn’t have been as much of a problem.

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    February.22.2021 at 10:38 am

    “It was a failure to expect the unexpected.”

    So it was a failure to do the impossible.

    It is impossible to expect the unexpected, because the unexpected is by definition, unexpected.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      February.22.2021 at 11:16 am

      The Republicans were too busy micromanaging pledges of allegiance at basketball games so obviously we need to blame the Mavericks for distracting our public servants.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.22.2021 at 11:19 am

        The assholes, completely ignoring their crystal ball predictions.

  6. rbike
    February.22.2021 at 10:48 am

    I am digging a trench to my garage this summer. This will allow me to run 220 Volts to my garage and allow a quick backup generator connection. It will also allow me the option to have an electric car. I have lost power for multiple days in the last few years. I will probably get a bigger generator, too.

  7. Moderation4ever
    February.22.2021 at 10:56 am

    My take from all this is a real failure of the local and national infrastructure. I read about water problems in Memphis, TN because the cold temperatures were interfering with water delivery and that parts of the water delivery system are over 100 years old.

    We need to start talking about real upgrades to our infrastructure. That means getting budget passed and paying for with taxes. The fact is this mess in Texas will cost of money as will the next disaster from infrastructure failures.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      February.22.2021 at 11:08 am

      Biden is on it. After Covid relief he’s doing infrastructure. You know what the Republicans in Texas were doing the week before the storm? Those fucking clowns were introducing legislation to force basketball teams to play the National Anthem. Texas apparently had a terrible cold weather experience ten years ago and there all sorts of ways to address but Republicans and the industry lobbyists killed every bill.

      1. Lord of Stroozle
        February.22.2021 at 11:13 am

        “You know what the Republicans in Texas were doing the week before the storm?”

        Republicans control the weather!

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.22.2021 at 11:17 am

          Imagine not anticipating a once-in-a-century freak weather event, and doing normal shit instead.
          Also, like Katrina, isn’t this all supposed to be the president’s fault, or does that only apply when it’s Democratic states and Republican Presidents.

  8. Don't look at me!
    February.22.2021 at 11:12 am

    Nuclear power kept running.

  9. Brandybuck
    February.22.2021 at 11:16 am

    In other news, the pandemic made physical inspections of the power plants a low priority. Too many reports of it just not being done.

Please to post comments