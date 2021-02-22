Police

Merrick Garland's Worrying Record on Criminal Justice Reform

What to expect from Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general.

(TV/CNP/InStar/Cover Images/Newscom)

The Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off confirmation hearings today for Merrick Garland, the former federal prosecutor and long-serving federal judge tapped by President Joe Biden to serve as the next U.S. attorney general. In an open letter to the nominee, Cynthia W. Roseberry of the American Civil Liberties Union urges Garland to use his hearings as an opportunity "to make clear, on-the-record commitments" to various criminal justice reform efforts, such as vowing to "reduce mass incarceration," "unwind the War on Drugs, starting with marijuana," and hold "police departments and officers accountable for misconduct."

That is certainly a welcome agenda for the next attorney general. Unfortunately, Garland's judicial record suggests that he might not always satisfy the high hopes of criminal justice reform advocates.

Take the Fourth Amendment. In 2003, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued its decision in a case known as United States v. Brown. At issue was whether a warrantless car search violated the Fourth Amendment. Judge Garland wrote the opinion that ruled for the cops. In dissent, one of his colleagues charged Garland with "cobbling together innocent circumstances, and drawing inferences in favor of the government that are unsupported by the evidence."

The matter originated with reports of gunfire in the parking lot of a Washington, D.C., apartment building on the night of April 13, 2001. Several hours after the reports came in, two officers from the Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene. A building resident told the officers that the occupants of a parked white car might be involved. According to the officers' account, while questioning the folks in the white car, they became suspicious about the occupants of a black car that was parked nearby, claiming that one of the black car's occupants seemed to be "sizing us up."

The officers approached the black car. After knocking on a rear window, Officer Joshua Branson opened a rear door to get a better look inside. He spotted a handgun on the floor. That led him to pull Rocky Lee Brown out of the car and place him in handcuffs. Officer Branson then took the keys out of the ignition, opened the trunk, and discovered an AR-15 rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

In Terry v. Ohio (1968), the U.S. Supreme Court held that police officers must have a "particularized suspicion" of criminal wrongdoing before conducting that sort of investigatory stop. An officer's "inchoate and unparticularized suspicion or 'hunch,'" the Court stressed, is not enough to create an exception to the Fourth Amendment's guarantee against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Garland's opinion in U.S. v. Brown, however, granted Officer Branson exactly the sort of hunch-based leeway that Terry prohibited. Indeed, as Judge Judith Rogers complained in her dissent from Garland's judgment, "there was no evidence that the police had any grounds to think the occupants of the black car, which was lawfully parked in a residential lot, were guilty of a traffic violation or engaged in any criminal activity….So far as the government's evidence indicated, the occupants of the black car were innocent, uninvolved bystanders and nothing more."

During his long stint on the D.C. Circuit, Garland tended to tip the scales in favor of law enforcement in these sorts of disputes, practicing a style of judicial deference that gave police and prosecutors the benefit of the doubt. Time will tell if Attorney General Garland will follow suit.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

  1. Cyto
    February.22.2021 at 10:33 am

    From this crew? Well, if past is any sort of predicate, we should see investigations and prosecutions of political enemies, aggressive enforcement of The law well beyond its intended purpose in order to further certain social goals. You know, same old same old.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.22.2021 at 10:41 am

    “vowing to ‘reduce mass incarceration'”

    I’m sure the Biden Administration will implement the Koch / Reason #EmptyThePrisons agenda.

  3. Quo Usque Tandem
    February.22.2021 at 10:48 am

    “Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots?”
    Jeremiah 13:23

  4. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    February.22.2021 at 10:49 am

    Glad to see Joe “No Darkie Malarkie” Biden is laying down the law after the attempted insurrection this past month.

  5. Ken Shultz
    February.22.2021 at 10:52 am

    The reason Merrick Garland will probably be receiving bipartisan support today is because of this:

    “Garland’s responsibilities included the supervision of high-profile domestic-terrorism cases, including the Oklahoma City bombing, Ted Kaczynski (also known as the “Unabomber”), and the Atlanta Olympics bombings.[6][28]

    Garland insisted on being sent to Oklahoma City in the attack’s aftermath to examine the crime scene and oversee the investigation in preparation for the prosecution.[29] He represented the government at the preliminary hearings of the two main defendants, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols.[29] Garland offered to lead the trial team, but could not because he was needed at the Justice Department headquarters. Instead, he helped pick the team and supervised it from Washington, where he was involved in major decisions, including the choice to seek the death penalty for McVeigh and Nichols.[29] Garland won praise for his work on the case from the Republican Governor of Oklahoma, Frank Keating.[6]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland#Department_of_Justice_and_private_practice

    Senators in both parties want to launch an all out war on domestic terror in the wake of the Capitol riot, and that’s why they’re all hot for Merrick Garland. To the extent that my fellow libertarians oppose launching a domestic war on terror, we should oppose Merrick Garland on that basis.

    For goodness’ sake, we stood up for the right of terrorists not to be tortured or forbidden counsel and a trial. Standing up for the right of average Americans not to be subjected to a war on terror for protesting or not believing the 2020 election was free and fair should be a no-brainer.

  6. John C. Randolph
    February.22.2021 at 10:58 am

    What I want to know is whether he has the integrity to investigate and prosecute Andrew Cuomo, Hunter Biden, and any other criminals from his faction of the Ruling Party.
    -jcr

    1. Cyto
      February.22.2021 at 11:01 am

      Investigate? Sure, no problem.

      I am quite certain they will be able to find some lower-level people in New York that deserve prosecution in their nursing home scandal. And that will put the whole thing to rest! Unless, of course, decides to get a little uppity. I mean, all of that push to draft Cuomo to replace Biden on a ticket wasn’t going to go unpunished after he won, was it?

