Civil Asset Forfeiture

Indiana Senate Passes Bill To Let Government Steal Stuff From People Suspected of 'Unlawful Assembly'

Vague laws are typically vague for a reason.

|

dreamstime_xxl_207226059
(Photo 207226059 © - Dreamstime.com)

The Indiana Senate on Tuesday voted 37-8 to pass a bill that would give the government broad powers to seize assets from people suspected of "unlawful assembly," which, under state law, is defined as "an assembly of five (5) or more persons whose common object is to commit an unlawful act, or a lawful act by unlawful means."

If that sounds hazy, that's because it is—perhaps intentionally so. "The one thing we know is that vague laws are often enforced as broadly as they possibly can be," says Sam Gedge, an attorney at the legal nonprofit Institute for Justice, "and civil forfeiture is often enforced as much as it can be because the government stands to profit."

That practice—civil forfeiture—is similarly foggy, a fitting accompaniment to unlawful assembly. The process allows the state to steal property and/or cash from people suspected of, charged with, or convicted of a criminal offense, depending on where you live. In Indiana, prosecutors need only to furnish a preponderance of the evidence to initiate forfeiture proceedings. They don't need a criminal charge, much less a conviction.

The measure is part of a larger Senate package meant to bring the hammer down on violent riots, upping penalties for some of the inexcusable methods of protest employed over the summer in response to the police killing of George Floyd. It should go without saying that destroying or burning down businesses in your community should never be an appropriate response to racial injustice. Property rights are human rights, and many businesses that met their demise last summer were owned by the very people protesters claimed to stand for. 

But why civil forfeiture would be an appropriate response belies the imagination. Foremost: It is already illegal to riot, already illegal to obstruct traffic, already illegal to commit arson, already illegal to burglarize. Under the Indiana Senate bill, for instance, rioting transitions from a Class A misdemeanor to a level six felony, meaning perpetrators would spend up to 2.5 years in prison and pay up to a $50,000 fine. People who commit those crimes will be prosecuted and punished accordingly.

Unlawful assembly is also already a crime. As mentioned above, however, it's much more nebulous, as it gives police the power to arrest people should they be in a big enough group and look sketchy enough to state actors. According to the bill, law enforcement would have the latitude to initiate "civil forfeiture of property that is used by a person to finance a crime committed by a person who is a member of an unlawful assembly."

The practice is, in theory, leveraged by the state to put fissures in, and paralyze, criminal rackets. How that works here is unclear. 

"I don't know what adding the civil forfeiture element really does," says Gedge. Does it mean the government could take your car if you drive it to an "unlawful assembly"? Maybe, maybe not: "I think we can be confident at any time that when there is a lack of clarity in a civil forfeiture law," notes Gedge, "the government is going to exploit that lack of clarity to enforce that law against more people."

Indiana has already shown they are not above that approach. Consider the case of Tyson Timbs, who has been at the center of a yearslong legal saga over his $42,000 Land Rover, which the state says they have a right to possess simply because Timbs was caught selling drugs to an undercover cop. Timbs' car was seized in 2013 and his plea proceeded to ricochet across the U.S. legal system, including up to the Supreme Court and back down again when a judge finally ruled in April 2020 that the state's legalized robbery exceeded constitutional bounds. 

But the state has not stopped, declaring before Indiana's highest court earlier this month that there should be no proportionality in civil forfeiture cases: no crime too small, and no asset too big. It was the third time in four years that they appeared before the state's supreme court to argue they have the right to steal Timbs' vehicle.

Governments have taken more than $68 billion from people across the U.S. since 2000, even though the practice does not deter crime. Then again, that was never really the goal anyway, was it?

NEXT: Los Angeles Slashes Number of School Police Amid National Debate

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Chumby
    February.19.2021 at 4:47 pm

    I once put together an Ikea table incorrectly. Could that be construed as unlawful assembly? And would the fuzz lawfully take that from me?

    1. KathrynLund
      February.19.2021 at 6:02 pm

      Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person asmk join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions
      COPY This Website OPEN HERE….. READ MORE

    2. Outlaw Josey Wales
      February.19.2021 at 7:04 pm

      They might take it just so they don’t have to do the assembly themselves, lawful or otherwise.

      1. MarieLittle
        February.19.2021 at 10:13 pm

        I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home.lna I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web.

        COPY HERE———->>>>>>USA ONLINE JOBS <<<<<<<<

    3. mulched
      February.19.2021 at 8:27 pm

      Do you deliver?

      1. Chumby
        February.19.2021 at 10:20 pm

        Have you downloaded my Über assembles app?

  2. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 4:48 pm

    “It is already illegal to riot, already illegal to obstruct traffic, already illegal to commit arson, already illegal to burglarize.”

    That’s the problem, there’s no point passing new laws to make it illegal-er, when you could try enforcing the laws you already have.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      February.19.2021 at 4:59 pm

      The forfeiture angle now gives incentive to enforce those laws.

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.19.2021 at 5:06 pm

        Yeah, the wrong incentive.

        Why not think of the entirety of flyover country as one big Capitol building? Then nobody could get away with misbehaving there.

        1. KathrynLund
          February.19.2021 at 6:03 pm

          Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person asmk join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions
          COPY This Website OPEN HERE….. READ MORE

  3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    February.19.2021 at 4:54 pm

    So Ted Cruz runs away to Cancun and AOC raises $1 million for Texas relief. Ouch.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.19.2021 at 5:22 pm

      Good for her if true. It’s chump change for her supporters, but nevertheless.

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.19.2021 at 7:26 pm

        AOC might be an idiot but she has great political instincts.

        1. mulched
          February.19.2021 at 8:27 pm

          Tits. You misspelled tits.

          1. Don't look at me!
            February.19.2021 at 8:55 pm

            Million dollar tits?

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.19.2021 at 5:50 pm

      Ching! That’s a $.50 comment if I ever read one. Good for you, Chipper!

  4. Idaho Bob
    February.19.2021 at 5:06 pm

    This will used against Covid violations. Birthday party at Jed’s grandma’s? Let’s take the fuckin’ house!

    1. Ron
      February.19.2021 at 5:35 pm

      Thats what this is really for the riots are just an excuse.

  5. Rich
    February.19.2021 at 5:06 pm

    “the government is going to exploit that lack of clarity to enforce that law against more people.”

    As opposed to “the government is going to use that lack of clarity to nullify that law”?!

  6. AddictionMyth
    February.19.2021 at 5:09 pm

    The fact is, our laws as they stand are pretty close to perfect and we don’t need to tinker with them any more. We just need to abolish social security and medicare (and end the wars on drugs and guns) and then we’ll be free and won’t need big government.

    So why don’t people support that (and why do they despise libertarians)? Because they want endless strife because they think they can benefit with profit or power in one way or another. Capitalism doesn’t offer any lucrative opportunities any more (unless you already have a billion dollars and well connected friends) so this kind of scheme is the next best thing.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.19.2021 at 8:57 pm

      Capitalism doesn’t offer any lucrative opportunities any more
      Said the unimaginative loser.

      1. AddictionMyth
        February.19.2021 at 9:10 pm

        You’re a coward to fight with your allies here in your safe space. Get out there and fight the socialists. Convince them all they need is to get a spot on Shark Tank to hawk their new dog food flavor.

  7. Mother's Lament
    February.19.2021 at 5:25 pm

    “an assembly of five (5) or more persons whose common object is to commit an unlawful act, or a lawful act by unlawful means.”

    So like churches and pubs or any other free association violating Covid guidelines?

    1. Ron
      February.19.2021 at 5:36 pm

      now that you mention it isn’t this an unconstitutional law. the right to assemble and associate or something on that old paper

      1. Chumby
        February.19.2021 at 7:13 pm

        Written by rich, slave owning white men that never had to deal with a worldwide global pandemic like covid! Derp.

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.19.2021 at 7:32 pm

          Imagine if the moderns ever had to deal with polio, cholera, the Spanish flu or the bubonic plague, and no antibiotics.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.19.2021 at 6:05 pm

    Buyer’s remorse.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.19.2021 at 6:09 pm

      Best comment: The people who voted for Biden are spinning in their graves.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.19.2021 at 8:31 pm

      Okay so I started to watch this video.
      And don’t you see what the author here is doing?
      Selective edits to make the target look bad.
      I am sure that makes for a good strategy for pumping up one’s Youtube channel following.
      But it is really bad in terms of being well informed.

      “What is Biden doing for my small business?”
      “Well, Biden nominated a woman as head of SBA” and cut!

      Well DUH if you only cut there it makes Biden look like an idiot. Which is the intended reaction by the author of this Youtube video. HAHAHA Biden is such an idiot he wants people to think that by playing gender politics he is making small business owners better off! What an idiot! What a terrible person! Let’s go burn an effigy of Biden!

      But of course the reason why the video was edited at that point, and not at some other point, is that the rest of Psaki’s answer didn’t comport to the “Biden’s an idiot” narrative that the author of this Youtube video wanted to convey. That if the video’s author hadn’t cut off the video at that point, that the rest of Psaki’s answer would have been semi-intelligent and might have made a point. I don’t know, because I didn’t get to hear it. But the author’s selective editing makes me suspicious.

      Now I’m totally willing to admit that maybe Biden really is an idiot when it comes to small business. After all he’s a semi-senile old codger whose closest experience with small businesses is where he buys his morning coffee or something. But this video doesn’t prove it. It lends support to the opposite actually, by its selective editing.

      And shouldn’t our opinions on these things be shaped by what the people involved actually believe on the subject, not based on what some Youtube guy thinks based on selectively edited soundbites?

      This video is part of the problem when it comes to media literacy broadly.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.19.2021 at 8:36 pm

      Oh and I keep listening, and what a surprise, he’s a purveyor of the STOLEN ELECTION myth.

      What are you doing listening to this numbskull?

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.19.2021 at 8:59 pm

        You listened. Why can’t he?

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          February.19.2021 at 9:08 pm

          Sure but don’t promote him as some sort of reliable source. He’s just some random Youtube nutjob.

          1. Mother's Lament
            February.19.2021 at 10:09 pm

            And you’re a paid Media Matters shill, and I’m a furriner who likes Trumpism. Isn’t it nice that we all are still able to give our equally valid opinions?

  9. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    February.19.2021 at 6:10 pm

    The Indiana Senate on Tuesday voted 37-8 to pass a bill that would give the government broad powers

    As usual, Binion is close understanding something important, but gets distracted by the buzzwords. In this case civil forfeiture.

    The real story here is the bi-partisan decision to pass such a law. Is Indiana such a deeply Red state that it has 37 senators with an axe to grind with protestors and an R behind their name? Or is this really about the D senators who claimed such solidarity with protestors demonstrating their willingness to throw them to the lions the moment their election is secure?

    The Democrats lie and lie and lie and lie and continue to get a free pass from the media. In this case the lie will be that the law will be used against white supremacist terror cells that don’t actually exist.

  10. Bob1062
    February.19.2021 at 6:10 pm

    Let’s hope the next state Senate election goes 8-37 against the incumbents.

    1. mulched
      February.19.2021 at 8:30 pm

      The other 8 should be voted out too, just for different reasons.

  11. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 6:14 pm

    OT – let me begin by saying this story isn’t at all funny.

    “[Seaford Head School] in East Sussex [England] is renaming two of its houses called after Winston Churchill and JK Rowling, following questions over whether these two figures “represent the school’s core values.”…

    “Students at the school wrote a letter of complaint, which they sent to parents, students and guardians, explaining how they felt about the names. The letter denounced the British wartime prime minister as “a figure who promoted racism and inequality, unfairly imprisoning and torturing many.”

    “The letter went on to say that students did not feel that the bestselling Harry Potter author was a suitable representative either. This is due to her words about the trans community, which have been widely condemned….

    “Possible new house names include…Cuckmere Haven House…”

    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/education/education-news/sussex-school-names-change-churchill-rowling-b1801304.html

    1. perlhaqr
      February.19.2021 at 10:27 pm

      Oh, I dunno, I think it’s pretty hilarious.

  12. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.19.2021 at 6:18 pm

    Drone strikes for conservatives.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.19.2021 at 10:19 pm

      The responses are terrifying.
      Gird up your loins everybody. It looks like we’ll be fighting for our lives before the next 48 months are up.

  13. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.19.2021 at 6:24 pm

    The NYT continues to quietly retract… yet further, their Sicknick story.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.19.2021 at 7:33 pm

      White Knight hardest hit.

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.19.2021 at 9:02 pm

        White Knight hardest hit. continues to ignore retraction.

  14. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 6:31 pm

    “Advocates fighting for Washington, DC, to become the 51st state are more hopeful than ever that they’ll achieve statehood with Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats now controlling both chambers of Congress, though the effort still faces an uphill battle to gain traction….

    “In a historic move last June, the US House passed a bill that would make DC a state with a vote of 232-180 — the first time a chamber of Congress had advanced a DC statehood measure. But the bill was dead on arrival in the then-GOP controlled Senate and President Donald Trump made clear he was opposed to DC statehood….

    “Senate Republicans opposed to DC statehood would likely deploy the filibuster to block the bill — which then would require 60 votes to end debate and move to a final vote. In that case, Democrats would need 10 Republicans to join with them in breaking a filibuster.

    “Norton predicted that if Democrats could retain control for the Senate for another term, they could be “on our way to getting rid of the filibuster and on our way to DC statehood.”

    “But Bowser and 51 for 51, an advocacy organization that calls for bypassing the Senate filibuster to pass DC statehood, want to see Biden pass DC statehood within his first 100 days.”

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/dc-statehood-hopes-rise-with-democrats-back-in-power/ar-BB1dKSbw?fbclid=IwAR2EF54yq-7XCv5ss_rykvELFuUT9SEK17uUlhlf07ZEVX41w-S7u6w5ZrE

    1. perlhaqr
      February.19.2021 at 10:29 pm

      I realize this is hopelessly naive, but do they really think they can get the constitutional amendment passed to allow it?

  15. Longtobefree
    February.19.2021 at 6:34 pm

    ” . . . or a lawful act by unlawful means.”

    Whiskey
    Tango
    Foxtrot

    That is not even in English. It makes less sense than saying men are women.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.19.2021 at 6:36 pm

      I guess a lawful act would be getting to the corner store. Unlawful means would be walking over private property to get there, over the owner’s objection.

  16. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 6:44 pm

    “Liberals hope, and conservatives fear, that the Biden Administration will transform the nation’s values and public policies into those of “California.” As a recent story in the Los Angeles Times put it, “California is emerging as the de facto policy think tank of the Biden-Harris administration.” If that’s right, the next four years bode ill for the free exercise of religion….

    “…California is often a bellwether pointing other progressive states toward new policy directions in which to move the culture. Moreover, successful activism there often leads to similar actions being taken elsewhere. Indeed, the Dignity Health case may have been an inspiration for a federal case filed in Maryland against a Catholic hospital that refused to perform a transgender hysterectomy….

    “California politicians will also exert great influence at the federal level in the new administration. Vice President Kamala Harris was the state’s attorney general before becoming a United States senator. She has backed policies that impinged on religious liberty throughout her career. For example, she sponsored a bill that would have gutted the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (which, not coincidentally, was recently the basis for a North Dakota federal judge’s ruling that Catholic hospitals need not perform transgender surgeries).

    “Xavier Becerra, Harris’s replacement as California attorney general and now President Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, may be even more antithetical to religious freedom in the social context. He sued to prevent the Trump administration from relieving the Little Sisters of the Poor from the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate. He also has opined that the religious rights of institutions are not as strong as those of individuals.

    “So the signs are vivid for those with eyes to see.”

    https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2021/02/warning-signs-in-the-golden-state

  17. chemjeff radical individualist
    February.19.2021 at 8:11 pm

    Are the “unlawful assemblers” Trump supporters upset about MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD? Then the law is bullshit and should be repealed.

    Are the “unlawful assemblers” Antifa radicals upset about systemic racism? Then the law should be fully enforced to prevent them from the despicable acts that WE ALL KNOW they are going to commit.

    Did I do that right?

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.19.2021 at 9:05 pm

      As usual, no.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        February.19.2021 at 9:09 pm

        Yeah you’re right. Needed more flag waving and more jingoism for the Trump supporters bit to be more believable.

        1. Cal Cetín
          February.19.2021 at 9:17 pm

          Look, we all agree that the hapless Van der Lubbes, if duly convicted, should be punished. Where some people draw the line is when it comes to using the actions of a few Van der Lubbes to justify state repression across the board.

        2. Mother's Lament
          February.19.2021 at 10:16 pm

          Jingoism is vastly preferable to the despotic shit your crew is up to.

      2. Mother's Lament
        February.19.2021 at 10:14 pm

        “As usual, no”

        He knows what he’s doing, he’s paid to do it.

  18. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 10:40 pm

    OT – Five Lincoln statues in Chicago headed for auction block (or however they dispose of public property in Chicago).

    “The [hit] list also includes statues of Ulysses S. Grant, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and several monuments to Indigenous people.”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/us/chicago-statues-abraham-lincoln.html

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.19.2021 at 10:41 pm

      Here are the monuments being potentially targeted:

      https://chicagomonuments.org/monuments

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.19.2021 at 10:44 pm

        (It’s possible they’re laying the ground for a “compromise” where they graciously allow Lincoln and Grant and take down some explorers’ statues, etc.)

  19. loveconstitution1789
    February.20.2021 at 12:07 am

    Notice the commies at unreason dont even cover all the unconstitutional theft and other government actions in blue states like Commifornia?

    Democrats are so horrible they are not even worth discussing anymore. Democrat party is the party of slavery, kkk, and japanese american internment.

Please to post comments